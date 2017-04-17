Dermatomyosities

A Girl with Puffy face Dr. Krishna Jaiswal KPC Medical College & Hospital
History • Our patient, Miss Sukla Naskar 21yrs old, B.A.(3rd yr) student presented with facial puffiness & taken to her lo...
• Her doctor thought she was hypothyroid & prescribed her Eltroxin(50mcg); Lasix(tab & inj). • However there was no improv...
Assessment • We found out that there was no decrease in urine volume or change in color or new onset HTN. • She denied usi...
We Got Closer • There appears rash over face and on extensor aspect of arm & forearm which was maculopapular, confluent, h...
• On further enquiry there was no sensory symptoms reported, no bladder and bowel dysfunction reported. • On Examination:-...
• Motor system:- On palpation of muscles- tenderness all over the body Tone- hypotonia Deep tendon reflex- diminished Supe...
• Higher function; Sensory system; ANS – normal findings. • Systemic examination: There was also difficulty in swallowing ...
Investigations • Blood for complete haemogram- Hb-9.7 ; TLC-8790 ; ESR-56 • LFT- SGOT- 634 ; SGPT- 263 • P.T.- 14.6 ; APTT...
So what causes such Weakness and clinical presentation? • Joint disorder? Polymyalgia rheumatica Arthritic disorder of adj...
Further Evaluation • Blood for ANA profile- negative for all 15 antigens CPK- 8854 U/L • Muscle Biopsy(vastus lateralis): ...
USG Breast • Healthy looking axillary lymph node bilaterally.
DIAGNOSIS :- DERMATOMYOSITIS
Treatment • To control Muscle disease :- Corticosteroids – Prednisolone (0.5 – 2) mg/kg/day given as initial therapy, shou...
Prognosis • 5 yr survival rate for treated patient with DM is ~95% • Death occurs due to Pulmonary, Cardiac or other syste...
