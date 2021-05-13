An accomplished medical professional leveraging extensive medical and clinical experience, Dr. Kevin Ciresi is a board-certified cosmetic surgeon who serves as a chief medical officer at Athenix Body Sculpting Institute in Fresno, California. Outside of work, Dr. Kevin Ciresi enjoys playing bocce.



A game constituting two teams of players with eight large balls and a small target called pallino, bocce is one of the oldest games that have been around for centuries. Some speculations regarding the starting point of the game in history argue that the game originated from ancient Egypt while uncertain pieces of evidence also suggested the game was played by people who lived in Turkey around 9000 BC.



The earliest confirmed period that bocce was played in the same style as today was in 264 BC, when Rome fought the Punic Wars against Carthage. At that time, troops form two teams with an even number of players between two and eight. They start the game by throwing a small stone (called leader stone) and further aim larger stones at the leader turn by turn (among teams). The team that gets closest to the leader at each round scores. The troops were fond of the game as it helped them get their mind off the stress of the war. When the Roman empire grew, other countries adopted the game.

