Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DR. KEVIN CIRESI ACCMA Wellness Program - Taking Care of Those Who Care for Others
Introduction A board-certified physician and surgeon, Dr. Kevin Ciresi serves as a chief medical officer at Athenix Body S...
Introduction One of the services offered at the Athenix Body Sculpting Institute is VASER liposuction which provides patie...
Introduction VASER liposuction decreases the frequency of re-treatments, improves skin retraction, smoothens contour in tr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
2 views
May. 21, 2021

ACCMA Wellness Program - Taking Care of Those Who Care for Others

Dr. Kevin Ciresi, a board-certified surgeon and physician from Fresno, California, has a career in medicine spanning 27 years. In addition to his current position as a chief medical officer at Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, Dr. Kevin Ciresi is a member of several medical organizations, including the Alameda-Contra Costa Medical Association (ACCMA), committed to solving health issues for patients and doctors on the East Bay.

ACCMA is involved in several activities to promote the above mission. Since the onset of the pandemic, it has established the ACCMA Physician Wellness Program to help physicians overcome the impact of this crisis. The program was launched to address the emotional and mental stress many physicians experienced when overwhelmed by the sheer number of contracted COVID.

Through the Physician Wellness Program, doctors can access information to meet with physicians for mental health consultations. The Physician Wellness Program also sponsors group psychotherapy sessions comprised of between three and eight people. Medical residents and physicians can participate in up to six sessions.

Physicians can get immediate peer support at no cost by calling (510) 654-5383 or emailing the program at wellbeing@accma.org. Finally, the organization provides a host of resources on its website at https://www.accma.org/Clinician-Wellness-Program.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ACCMA Wellness Program - Taking Care of Those Who Care for Others

  1. 1. DR. KEVIN CIRESI ACCMA Wellness Program - Taking Care of Those Who Care for Others
  2. 2. Introduction A board-certified physician and surgeon, Dr. Kevin Ciresi serves as a chief medical officer at Athenix Body Sculpting Institute. With experience spanning 27 years, Dr. Kevin Ciresi works with patients to help them achieve their cosmetic goals.
  3. 3. Introduction One of the services offered at the Athenix Body Sculpting Institute is VASER liposuction which provides patients the ability to remove excess body fat with quick recovery. The procedure involves using a minimum level of ultrasonic waves to liquefy fat cells after the area has been injected with a solution to reduce bleeding and bruising. After these steps, the surgery involves removing the liquefied fat with minimum impact to the tissue. This natural transfer of fat restores the affected area, leaving the skin appear youthful.
  4. 4. Introduction VASER liposuction decreases the frequency of re-treatments, improves skin retraction, smoothens contour in treated areas, and minimizes bruising and pain. Patients who undergo surgery typically recover within a few days and can resume normal activities, but this depends on the individual. While a person can resume normal activities soon after surgery, patients are advised to wait a few weeks before engaging in intense activity.

×