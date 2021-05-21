ACCMA Wellness Program - Taking Care of Those Who Care for Others

Dr. Kevin Ciresi, a board-certified surgeon and physician from Fresno, California, has a career in medicine spanning 27 years. In addition to his current position as a chief medical officer at Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, Dr. Kevin Ciresi is a member of several medical organizations, including the Alameda-Contra Costa Medical Association (ACCMA), committed to solving health issues for patients and doctors on the East Bay.



ACCMA is involved in several activities to promote the above mission. Since the onset of the pandemic, it has established the ACCMA Physician Wellness Program to help physicians overcome the impact of this crisis. The program was launched to address the emotional and mental stress many physicians experienced when overwhelmed by the sheer number of contracted COVID.



Through the Physician Wellness Program, doctors can access information to meet with physicians for mental health consultations. The Physician Wellness Program also sponsors group psychotherapy sessions comprised of between three and eight people. Medical residents and physicians can participate in up to six sessions.



Physicians can get immediate peer support at no cost by calling (510) 654-5383 or emailing the program at wellbeing@accma.org. Finally, the organization provides a host of resources on its website at https://www.accma.org/Clinician-Wellness-Program.