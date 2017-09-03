Multimedia communication jpeg

MULTIMEDIA COMMUNICATIONS Image Compression-JPEG BY: Dr. KAPIL GUPTA Associate Professor MMEC, MMU, Mullana
2 Digitized pictures • The amount of memory required to store and display digitized picture ranged from 307kbytes through ...
JPEG • JPEG is defined in the International Standard IS 10918. • The standard defines a range of different compression mod...
4 JPEG Encoder schematic
5 Image/Block Preparation • Once the source image format has been selected and prepared, the set of values in each matrix ...
6
7 Forward DCT • Each pixel value is quantized using 8 bits which produces a value in the range 0 to 255 for the intensity/...
• The DCT of each 8x8 block of values is computed using the expression: • Where C(i) and C(j) =1/√2 for i, j=0 = 1 for all...
2. for i=j=0, the two cosine terms are both 0. It is the mean of all 64 values in the matrix and is known as the DC coeffi...
10 DCT computation features.
11 Quantization The human eye responds primarily to the DC coefficient and the lower spatial frequency coefficients. • If ...
12 Quantization • The quantization process aims to reduce the size of the DC and AC coefficients so that less bandwidth is...
• The quantization table with the threshold value to be used with a particular DCT coefficient in the corresponding positi...
14 Example computation of a set of quantized DCT coefficients.
15 • An example set of threshold values is given in the quantization table, together with a set of DCT coefficient and the...
16 • Entropy Encoding The entropy encoding stage comprises four steps: vectoring, differential encoding, run-length encodi...
17 Vectoring using a zig-zag scan: (a) principle (b) vector
18 • Differential encoding applied to the DC coefficient only. • the first element in each transformed block is the DC coe...
19 • the corresponding difference values would be : 12, 1, -2, 0, -1, … • the first difference value always being encoded ...
20
• The number of bits required to encode each value is determined by its magnitude. • a positive value is then encoded usin...
22 Run-length encoding • The remaining 63 values in the vector are the AC coefficients. These coefficients are encoded in ...
23 Huffman encoding • Significant levels of compression can be obtained by replacing long string of binary digits by a str...
24 Frame building • The compressed version of a printed picture- is stored in the memory of a computer ready for either in...
25 JPEG encoder output bit stream format
• The role of the frame builder is to encapsulate all the information relating to an encoded image/picture in this format....
• These are also preceded by a header which contains fields that include: • The identity of the components (R/G/B) etc. • ...
28 JPEG decoding
• A JPEG decoder is made up of a number of stages which are simply the corresponding decoder sections of those used in the...
• The resulting matrix of values is then dequantized using either the default or the preloaded values in the quantization ...
Reference • Fred Halsall “ Multimedia Communications Applications, Networks, Protocols and Standards”
