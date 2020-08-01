Instruments in major oral and maxillofacial surgery

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Long angulated instrument with angulated heavy jaws. Savlon or gluteraldehyde Must be changed every day
An instrument with long blades expanded at ends forming an oblong tip. Blades have central fenestrations & transverse serrations.
Jones type has spring joint whereas Beckhaus has locking handles. Tip of both instruments curves towards each other, pointed and overlaps each other which penetrate drapes. To elevate #ed segments of mandible.
Has two parts -- blade and handle
Always held in pen grasp
Iris scissor- delicate fine work Mayo curved heavy duty dissecting scissors- deep tough tissue and raising skin flap by sharp dissection Metzenbaum scissor=soft and delicate tissue and connective tissue plane Micro scissor
Used to perform soft tissue dissection in deeper layers. Can be straight / curved sharp (Iris) or blunt (Metzenbaum) Iris scissor – small, sharp pointed, delicate (for fine work). Metzenbaum – longer, blunt nosed, larger handle to blade ratio (for undermining).
Tungsten carbide coated blade with gold plated handle (provides a durable cutting edge)
A straight instrument with a handle and a blade with sharp working tip. Comes in various shapes and sizes of handle and blade. Curve, angle and blade width combine to elevate periosteum in quicker and easier fashion.
Double ended - broad flat end on one side and sharp pointed triangular one on the other side.
Obwegeser used to separate the periosteum from bone
Has a long handle and a L shaped blade. Available in different sizes of handle and blade (width & length) Can be single / double ended.
Long handle but blade is C shaped
On one side of the instrument blade has prongs which are curved at the tip, on other side there is right angle retractor. May have 3/4 prongs.
L shaped instrument with broad smooth blade for depressing or retracting the tongue.
A thin long instrument with a delicate pointed curved tip, which engages tissue
Broad curved blade (concave from inside) with smooth edge, which encircles the vessel.
disadvantage is lack of firm retraction as given by others.
A stylet is provided to clean the lumen if there is clogging Straight / angulated
A straight instrument with short working tip. The blade is shorter and stronger than artery forcep.
Thumb & ring finger through the rings Index finger along the length of the holder Second finger- aids in controlling the locking mechanism Index finger through the finger ring: dramatic decrease in control
These are hinged (locking) forceps having relatively long delicate beaks and unidirectional transverse serrations on the blades.
Similar to a long heavy artery forcep but it has toothed tips.
no tooth at tips, have serrations on inner aspect of tip to aid in grip
Have long handles as compared to beaks. Beaks have toothed margin to allow a good grip on the bone. Has a catch to stabilize the instrument in required position
To nibble sharp bony margins following extraction of teeth or surgical procedures. To peel of thinned out bone present over cystic or tumorous pathologies.
Similar to Ronger forceps as far as working principle is concerned, but more sturdy than Ronger,
Mallet (Mead’s)
Introducer When moved to and fro along its long axis, it cuts the bone. Used in mandiblectomy and maxillectomy procedures.
To make bony window for access to cystic cavities. To release bony ankylosis. To perform osteotomy cuts. To perform resection of maxilla / mandible
It gives ease of cutting bone with precision because of different shape / movements of saw.
The instrument has a thin, flat blade with a sharp edge. This edge has a slit that engages the anterior nasal spine.
0.2-0.3 0.3-0.45 0.45-0.75
Instrumentation in Maxillofacial Surgery
Presenter – Dr. Kamini Dadsena.
Moderator – Dr. Rohit Chandra.
Department OF PLASTIC SURGERY
Max Hospital Patparganj
Instruments
A. Instrument for gaining surgical
asepsis and art preparation
1. Cheatle’s forcep
2. Swab holder
3. Towel clip
B. Instrument for gaining surgical
access -
1. Scalpel (Blade handle, Blade)
2. Dissecting scissors
C. Instrument for reflection of
mucoperiosteum flap –
1. Periosteal elevator/ strippers
2. Cleft palate Rasparatory
D. Instrument for Retraction –
1. Langenbeck Retractor
2. C shaped retractor
3. Austin retractor
4. Cat’s paw retractor
5. Seldin’s retractor
6. Obwegessor’s retractor
7. Skin hook
8. Tongue depressor
9. Cheek retractors
Instruments
E. Suction apparatus -
1. Suction tubing
2. Suction tip
F. Instrument for wound
debridement –
1. Curette
2. Bone scoop
3. Lister’s sinus forcep
4. Drains
G. Instrument for holding tissues
and materials –
1. Needle holder
2. Artery forceps
3. Kocher’s artery forceps
4. Allis forceps
5. Tissue holding forcep
6. Babecock’s forcep
7. Bone holding tissue forcep
H. Instrument for management of
fractures / osteotomies –
1. Hayton – William’s forcep
2. Rowe’s disimpaction forcep
3. Walsham’s forcep
4. Asche’s forcep
5. Nasal rasp
6. Bone awl
7. Rowe’s modification & Bristow’s
zygomatic elevator
8. Smith’s bone spreader
Instruments
I. Instrument for bone removal –
1. Bone Rongeur
2. Chisel & Mallet
3. Osteotome
4. Gigli’s saw
5. Bone file
6. Bone gouge
7. Handpiece & bur
J. Miscellaneous instruments –
1. Mouth prop
2. Mouth gag
3. Instruments for trauma and
osteotomies
4. Instruments for cleft surgery
Cheatle’s Forceps
• Used for picking up
sterile instruments
from trays and linen
from drums.
• Stored in a container
containing antiseptic
solution.
Swab Holder
• Uses :
• To hold swab/sponge and
scrub/clean the skin/ mucosa in
the area of operative field.
• To swab the throat in
unconscious patients under GA
• To hold tongue and give
anterior traction….
Towel Clips
• Two types:
• Pinchter type (Jones)
• Forceps type (Beckhaus)
• Uses
• To hold drapes
• stabilize suction tubes,
motor cables, tongue etc.
Scalpel
• Bard Parker blade
handle
• Various sizes available,
most commonly used
one is
• No.3 – blade 10, 11, 12,
15
• No.4 (similar but bigger)
-- blade 22, 23
• No.7 (longer and more
slender) - blade 15
Scalpel
• Commonly used
• No.10 – Skin incision
• No.11 – Sharp pointed,
for stab incision
• No.12 – Hooked, for
mucogingival procedures
• No.15 –for intraoral use
• No 20- for skin incision in
orthopaedic and gen
surgery
• No 22- for skin incision in
cardiac and thoracic
surgery
Dissecting Scissors
• Iris scissor- fine work
• Metzenbaum scissor
• Mayo curved heavy duty
dissecting scissors
13.
Dissecting Scissors
• Micro scissor-
Scissor with
spring action
(provides fast
cutting and
dissection)
14.
Suture Cutting Scissors
• They have long
delicate handles and a
short blade with
cutting edge and
striations.
• Can be
• straight / curved
• angulated / non
angulated
Heath’s suture
cutting scissor
Instrument for reflection of
mucoperiosteum flap
17.
Molt’s No. 9 Periosteal Elevator
• Uses
• Pointed end : to release
dental papilla around
teeth (by prying motion).
• Broad end : for elevating
the mucoperiosteal flap
from bone (by push
stroke).
• Can be used as soft tissue
retractor
Langenbeck Retractor
• Common types are
• Standard (edge of the
blade points towards
handle)
• Reverse (edge of the blade
points away from the
handle), edge of the blade
can take support to retract
tissues
23.
Langenback Retractor
• Uses
• To retract incised edges.
• To retract soft tissue mass.
• To allow visualisation of
deeper tissues
24.
C - Shaped Retractor
• Mostly used in abdominal surgeries.
25.
Deaver retractor
• Used to hold abdominal wall during abdominal and
thoracic surgery.
26.
Austin’s Retractor
• Short right angled
retractor used for
retracting cheek,
tongue and
mucoperiosteal flaps.
27.
Kilners Cat’s Paw Retractor
• Used for retracting
small amount of soft
tissues.
• Care should be taken
not to apply
excessive force.
28.
Obwegessor’s Ramus Retractor
• Similar to Langenback
except that the edge of
the blade is forked
forming V shaped
notch so as to engage
the anterior border of
ramus of mandible.
• Uses :
• During sagittal split
osteotomy
• During
coronoidectomy
29.
Channel Retractor
• Used to engage the
inferior border of the
mandible on the
buccal side to assist
in the osteotomy
and also to protect
the facial vessels and
nerves.
30.
Tongue Depressor
• Uses :
• To depress tongue during
endotracheal intubation and
extubation
• To depress and move it
anteriorly to check for
airway obstruction
• To retract the tongue during
surgical procedure
31.
Skin Hook
• Types
• Single prong – Gillies
• Double prong - Kilner
• Uses –
• To hold and retract skin
edges during cutting,
dissection and suturing.
• To retract small amount of
soft tissues
32.
Vein Hook (Desmarre’s)
• Used to retract
vessels during
dissection
(especially for
major vessels
during neck
dissection)
33.
Nerve Hook (Dandy’s)
• A small instrument
with a broad curve at
the tip, tip is relatively
blunt.
• Used in neurectomy
procedures for nerve
identification and in
nerve repositioning
procedures.
34.
Copper Malleable
• A universal kind
of retractor made
of copper, can be
molded into any
shape according
to the need.
35.
Self Retaining Retractors
(Weitlaner)
• An instrument
with long curved
blades.
• Blades have
multiple prongs.
• Ratchet to hold
tissue apart
37.
Suction Tip (Fraizer, Yankauer)
• To maintain a clean field
by sucking away blood,
flushing solutions, debris,
cystic fluid, pus and
secretions.
• No 3 and 4 are commonly
used
• Yankauer – rigid hollow
tube made up of metal or
disposable plastic with a
curve at the distal end to
facilitate removal of thick
pharyngeal secretions
Artery Forceps
• Uses
• To achieve hemostasis by catching blood vessels
(by crushing / ligating / cauterizing)
• To drain an abscess ( by Hilton’s method).
• As tissue forceps for holding subcutaneous tissue
and aponeurosis (but not skin or nerves).
• To pick up necrotic tissues, granulation tissues,
foreign bodies, bone fragments
46.
Kocher’s toothed Artery Forceps
• Uses
• Specially designed to
hold the coronoid
process during
coronidectomy
procedures.
• Can be used like other
bone holding forceps
for stabilization of bony
fragments
Adson’s Tissue Forceps
• Delicate forceps, used to
hold tissues during
process of dissection /
suturing.
• Two types
• Plain / non toothed-, used
to hold delicate structures
• Toothed –to hold tough
structures like skin, coarse
muscle and fascia
49.
Babcock’s Tissue Forceps
• Instrument with broad
flared blades with
fenestrations and
without teeth.
• More delicate and less
traumatic than Allie’s
forcep.
• Used to hold enlarged
lymph nodes or any
glandular tissue or
appendix
50.
Allis Tissue Forcep
• A forceps with locking
handle, blades have
delicate teeth.
• Uses
• To hold and retract tissues
(generally for tissues that
will be excised).
• To provide tension during
tissue dissection.
• Should never be used to
hold the skin directly.
51.
Crocodile Bone Holding Forcep
• Used to hold the bony
fragments during manipulation
(fracture reduction and fixation
/ osteotomy / resection
procedures).
• When it comes without catch
in the handle, called as
Sequestrum holding forcep,
used to hold sequestrum
Bone Rongeur Forcep
• This forcep has curved
handles with spring
action.
• The tip of the blade is
angulated forward
towards the handle and
has a concave inner
surface.
• The beaks are sharp.
• They can be
• Both side and end cutting
• Only side cutting
(Blumenthal)
54.
Bone Cutter
• shape of the blade is
different and have a side
cutting action only.
• Uses
• To cut sharp bony margins
following surgical
procedures.
Chisel
• They have a heavy round / square
handle and long flat working tip.
• Unibevelled
• To smoothen the bone bevel is kept
facing the bone whereas to cut the
bone it is kept facing away from the
bone.
• Available in various sizes of working
tips.
56.
Osteotome
• Similar to chisel but ---
bibeveled.
• It splits bone rather
than cutting or chipping
it.
• Uses
• Various osteotomy
procedures.
• Removal / Recontouring
of bone.
• Biopsy of bony lesions
Pterygoid Osteotome
• It is designed in completing
osteotomy between the maxillary
tuberosity and pterygoid plates in
LeFort I osteotomy procedures.
• Curved end
• Placed between tuberosity and
pterygoid plates of sphenoid bone
• Advantages
• Narrow tip to minimize encroachment
upon BFP
• Narrow shank to minimize threat of
tearing mucoperiosteal flap
• Sharp edge with reverse bevel to aid
better seating of osteotome
59.
Mallet
• Similar to hammer, made up of steel / lead /
wood.
• Used for giving controlled taps on the chisel /
osteotome.
• To be effective the mallet should be used
with a loose free swinging movements of the
wrist.
Bone Gouge
• It has a round handle and a
blade that has sharp working
tip that is concave on inner
side.
• Working tip is half round and
has a long working area.
• Uses
• To make a window in anterior
border of maxillary sinus.(in
Caldwell Luc)
• To remove cancellous bone
graft material / irregular
pieces of bone.
61.
Gigli’s Wire Saw
• It has 2 components
1. Wire saw
• It is made by twisting a
few pieces of wire
together so that it
acquires a sharp barbed
cutting edge.
2. Handles
• At the end of the wire
there is a ring to which
the hook of the handles
can be fitted.
Handpiece & Bur
• It is a quicker method of bone removal.
• Micromotor straight Handpiece
• The handpiece should have relatively high speed (35-
40000 rpm) and torque which allows rapid bone
removal.
• Burs
• stainless steel / carbide and available in different shapes
and length.
63.
Surgical Saw
• In handpieces speed of 10,000
– 1 lakh cpm can be achieved.
• Different kinds of saws
available for various type of
osteotomy.
• Sagittal saw moves side to side
(5 - 6° arc), used for wedge /
transverse osteotomy.
• Oscillating saw oscillates (5 - 6°
arc), used for curved / straight
osteotomy.
• Reciprocating saw moves to and
fro (2.4mm), used for short /
long osteotomy.
Curette (Lucas)
• An exploratory instrument with
spoon shaped working tip, used
to scrape soft tissues from bony
defects.
• The working end may be in the
plain as the shank or at an
angulation for adequate access.
• It can be single / double ended.
• Always held in “thumb and palm”
grasp and used in “pull (scrape)”
stroke.
• Uses
• To enucleate cyst /granulomas /
intra osseous tumours / cystic
neoplasms.
66.
Volkmann’s Bone Scoop
• Similar to curette but concavity
of the working edge is more
pronounced.
• Uses
• To collect the contents from sinus
tract / fistula / chronic abscess
cavity.
• To scrape bony cavities due to
cystic / tumorous / osteomyelitic
lesions.
• To scoop out cancellous bone for
grafting procedures.
• To introduce graft material or
antiseptic powder into the surgical
area.
Lister’s Sinus Forcep
• It has long narrow blades
which are serrated
transversely for only ½ an
inch at the tip.
• Tip is rounded and bulbous.
• Instrument does not have a
catch.
• Uses
• To open an abscess by Hilton’s
method.
• To dissect out sinus / fistulous
tract in soft tissues.
• To hold a small piece of gauze
between blades to clean a
cavity.
68.
Instruments For Mangament Of
Fractures / Osteotomies
Hayton Williams Forceps
• 2 widely divergent curved beaks that
engage the maxilla behind the tuberosity.
• Used for mid – palatal fractures.
70.
Rowe’s Maxillary Disimapction
Forceps
• Pair of this instrument for
disimpacting maxilla in LeFort
fractures
• Consists of a straight unpadded
blade and a curved padded
blade.
• The unpadded blade is passed up
a nostril and padded blade grips
the palate.
• The operator stands behind the
patient and manipulates the
fragment into position.
Asche’s Nasal Septum Forcep
• Used to reduce
and align
fractures of the
nasal septum.
• Blades are
passed on either
side of the
septum and
vomer and
perpendicular
plate of ethmoid
bone.
Walsham’s Nasal Bone Forcep
• For reduction of nasal fractures
• It has 2 blades – small blade is inserted into
the nose and larger is applied externally to grip
the side of the nose up to the medial canthus
and parallel to frontal process of maxilla.
Zygomatic Elevator
• Bristow’s elevator – flat
instrument of sufficient
rigidity and inserted into the
same plane to reduce
zygomatic arch fracture.
74.
• Rowe’s modification – through Gille’s temporal
approach.
• The instrument has a blade and oval handle similar to
Bristow’s pattern as well as a lifting handle which is
attached by a strong hinge with a positive stop near the
origin of the other handle.
Trocar
• It is a sharp, pointed instrument with a sleeve or cannula.
• Used to gain entry into the surgical site through
percutaneous approach to avoid skin incision and scar.
• Example – transbuccal approach to ramus of mandible.
Nasal Septum Osteotome
• It is used to fracture the anterior nasal
spine and separate the nasal septum from
maxilla during LeFort I or premaxillary
osteotomy procedures.
78.
Smith Spreader
• It has 3 blades that are separated by spring
action when the handles are compressed.
• Used to separate bony fragments after
completion of the osteotomy cuts mainly used
to check separation of fragments during
downward fracture of maxilla / SSO procedure.
Bone Awl
• Long slender instrument
provided with an eyelet
at tip through which the
wires are pushed in for
transosseous wiring.
• Used for placement of
circum-mandibular
wiring or can be passed
around the zygomatic
arch/ piriform as in
maxillary suspension
procedures.
Skin Graft Set
• Contains following
instruments
• Dermatome
• Wooden plank, used to
stretch skin during
harvesting and to keep
graft over it for
manipulation.
• Spreader, used to stretch
the harvested graft over
wooden plank.
93.
Dermatome
• It is a surgical instrument
used to produce thin slices
of skin from the donor site.
• Manual / electrical
• Manual – hand held knives
(Humby’s; Modified Watson
knife) possess adjustment
facility.
• Electrical dermatome –
operated by air pressure
(Brown / Zimmer
dermatome)
Instruments For Bone Grafting
• BONE TREPHINE
• Specially designed
instrument used to
obtain small diameter
trephines of bone for
grafting
• Has 3 parts
• Barrel with stands.
• Piston (working tip has
saw)
• Stylet
96.
INSTRUMENTS FOR HOLDING THE
MOUTH OPEN
• Soft, rubberlike block- patient rests teeth
• Patient opens to comfortably wide position- block
inserted: holds in the position
• Protects patient’s TMJ, while mandibular teeth
97.
Heister’s Jaw Stretcher &
Fergusson’s Mouth Prop
• Used to forcibly open the mouth
• Indications:
• Trismus due to infection, muscle spasm,
hemarthrosis of TMJ following surgery
• Post operative active jaw physiotherapy after
TMJ ankylosis, OSMF.
