Classification facial fracture current concept

Traditional classification were given 100 years back when RTA , assaults, sports injuries, industrial accidents were minimal.

Over the past 100 years RTA (high speed & Low speed) assaults, sports injuries (high contact/ low contact), industrial accidents have increased.

Fracture patterns which are not matching the traditional injuries pattern.

Can speed up diagnosis and treatment planning

Cohorting / clubbing of complication to Specific Fractures.

It facilitate communication between peers and assist documentation and research.

It also have prognostic value for patients and assist Surgeons in planning their management.

It serves as a basis for treatment and for evaluation of the results.

Different fractures/ Areas of fracture has different treatment plan / approaches.

Undisplaced fracture : conservative/ surgical

Displaced Fractures: Surgical/ conservative with traction

