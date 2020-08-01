Classification facial fracture current concept

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Classification of Facial Fractures PRESENTER: DR KAMINI DADSENA
Objective:  To review facial fracture classifications in view of emergence of atypical fracture patterns over the last 30...
Contents  Mid face fracture  ZMC fracture  Nasal bone fracture  NOE fracture  Orbital fracture  Palatine fracture  ...
Current concepts of facial fractures  Traditional classification were given 100 years back when RTA , assaults, sports in...
Need for classification of facial fracture  Can speed up diagnosis and treatment planning  Cohorting / clubbing of compl...
MIDFACE FRACTURES
CLASSIFICATION CLASSIFICATION RENE LEFORT 1901 ROWE & WILLIAMS 1985 MARCIANI 1993 TERRY L DONAT 1998
Rene lefort 1901  Rene Lefort -1901 gave a classification based on his study of the lines of weakness present on the huma...
Lefort I(Low Level / Guerin )
Lefort I (Low Level / Guerin ) A horizontal fracture above the level of the nasal floor. Extends backwards from the latera...
Lefort II (Pyramidal/Sub-zygomatic)
Lefort II (Pyramidal/Sub-zygomatic) Fracture runs from the middle area of the nasal bones down either side, crossing the f...
Lefort III(Transverse/Supra zygomatic)
Lefort III(Transverse/Supra zygomatic/High level) The fracture runs from near the frontonasal suture transversely backward...
Rowe & Williams 1985 A.FRACTURES NOT INVOLVING OCCLUSION :  I. Central Region : a.Fractures of the nasal bones/nasal sep...
 B. Fractures involving the occlusion :  1.Central Region Dentoalveolar Subzygomatic - Lefort I (low level or Guerin) ...
Marciani 1993  Le Fort I ................... Low maxillary fracture  Le Fort I a ................. Low maxillary fractur...
Marciani 1993  Le Fort III.................. Craniofacial dysjunction  Le Fort III a................Craniofacial dysjunc...
Terry L. Donat, Carmen Endress, Robert H. Mathog. Facial Fracture Classification system according to skeletal support syst...
ZMC FRACTURE PATTERN o “The malar bone represents a strong bone on fragile supports and it is for this reason that, though...
1.Knight and North Classification(1961) Group I : Non-displaced fractures Group II : Arch fractures Group III : Displced, ...
Rowe and Williams Classification 1) Fractures stable after elevation  Arch only (medially displaced)  Rotation around th...
Markus Zing classifiaction (Joms, 778-90, 1992) Type A : Incomplete zygomatic fracture Zingg M, Classification and Treatme...
Type B : Complete mono-fragment zygomatic fracture (tetrapod fracture) Type C : Multi-fragment Zygomatic fracture.
Ozyazran 2007 Isolated zygomatic arch fractures(Type I) Dual fracture (Type I-A) More than 2 fractures (Type I-B) V-shaped...
ORBITAL FRACTURE
Classification of orbital wall defects C. Jaquiery et al., Maxillofacial unit , University Hospital, Basel, Switzerland IJ...
Category I JAQUIERY C ET AL Recon of orbit wall defect : crit review of 72 pt IJOMS 2007
Category I JAQUIERY C ET AL Recon Of Orbit Wall Defect : Crit Review Of 72 Pt IJOMS 2007 Category I Isolated defect of the...
Category II Category II Defect of the orbital floor and/or of the medial wall, <2 cm2, within zones 1 and 2
Category III Category III Defect of the orbital floor and/or of the medial wall, >2 cm2, within zones 1 and 2
Category IV Category IV Defect of the entire orbital floor and the medial wall, extending into the posterior third (zone 3)
Category V Category V Same as IV, defect extending into the orbital roof
II) According to Rowe Williams A) Isolated Fracture of Orbital rim : Caused by a direct impact from an object of a relativ...
4)Lateral rim • Lateral canthal ligament • Suspensory ligament B) Isolated Fractures Of The Orbital Walls: Fractures of or...
2) Floor antrum • Infra orbital nerves and vessels • Inferior rectus or inferior oblique 3) Medial wall • Lacrimal sac and...
Nasal bone Fracture
Rowe and Killey 1968 (resulting from impact ) Lateral Nasal injuries resulting from lateral imapct A. Moderate force resul...
Rowe and Killey 1968 (resulting from impact ) Nasal injuries resulting from anterior impact A.moderate force results in fr...
Stranc and Robertson: depending on the depth of injury (1979) These do not extend beyond a line joining the lower end of t...
Rohrich & Adams 2000 Nasal fracture classification Nasal # mx minimising sec nasal deformity. Plast reconstruct surg 2000 ...
Palatine bone Fracture Hendrickson palatal classification Hendrickson M, Clark N, Manson PN, et al: Palatal fractures: Cla...
NOE
Markowitz and Manson  Type I – central fragment  Type II – comminuted fracture with lateral extension not involving MCL ...
AYLIFFE’S CLASSIFICATION  Type I – en bloc minimum displaced fractures of the entire NOE complex  Type II– en bloc displ...
 Type III – comminuted fracture but canthal ligament firmly attached with bone fragments which are big enough to plate. ...
TYPE V Type V – gross comminution needing bone grafting
FRONTAL BONE FRACTURE Gerbino G. Analysis of 158 frontal sinus fractures: current surgical management and complications. J...
Classification of mandible fracture
Kruger's general classification • Simple or Closed Fracture • Compound or Open • Comminuted • Complicated or complex • Imp...
Dingman & Natvig classification • Midline • Parasymphyseal  Symphysis • Body • Angle • Ramus • Condylar process • Coronoi...
AO Classification F NO. OF FRACTURE OR FRAGMENTS L LOCATION OF THE FRACTURE O STATUS OF OCCLUSION S SOFT TISSUE INVOLVEMEN...
F: NO. OF FRACTURES F0 Incomplete fractures F1 Single fractures F2 Multiple fractures F3 Comminuted fractures F4 Fracture ...
L: Location of fracture L1 Pre-canine L2 Canine L3 Post-canine L4 Angle L5 Supra-angular L6 Condyle L7 Coronoid L8 Alveola...
O: Status of occlusion O 0 No malocclusion O 1 Malocclusion O 2 Edentulous mandible Gratzs A., In :Internal Fixation of Ma...
O: Soft Tissue component S 0 Closed Mandibular Fracture S 1 Fracture open Intraorally S 2 Fracture open Extraorally S 3 Fr...
A: Associated fracture A0 None A1 Dentoalveolar fracture A2 Nasal bone fracture A3 Zygoma fracture A4 Lefort I A5 Lefort I...
Condylar fracture
Wasmund Type I 10 -45 degree Type II 45 - 90 degree Type III Dislocated Type IV On or anterior to articular eminence Type ...
Anatomic location of the fracture Condylar head Condylar neck Subcondylar Relationship of condylar fragment to mandible No...
Condylar fractures • Intra capsular • Extra capsular condylar neck fracture condylar base fracture Diacapitular type •Unil...
AOCMF Classification of Central Midface Carl-Peter Cornelius, The Comprehensive AOCMF Classification System: Midface Fract...
AOCMF Classification of Lateral Midface Carl-Peter Cornelius, The Comprehensive AOCMF Classification System: Midface Fract...
AOCMF Classification of mandibular fracture Carl-Peter Cornelius,The Comprehensive AOCMF Classification System: Mandible F...
Carl-Peter Cornelius,The Comprehensive AOCMF Classification System: Mandible Fractures- Level 2. Craniomaxillofac Trauma R...
Carl-Peter Cornelius,The Comprehensive AOCMF Classification System: Mandible Fractures- Level 2. Craniomaxillofac Trauma R...
Conclusion  Understanding the prevalent Fracture pattern is the key to giving successful results.
THANK YOU
×