Thank you! juraj.hanus@incadea.com
Non-GL KPI capabilities of incadea.dms
Samples of time control and service KPI from our recent workshop

Time Control - Reporting Capabilities

  1. 1. Dr. Juraj Hanus, Product Management April 2020 Time Control - incadea.dms Non-GL – KPI reporting capabilities Product Preview
  2. 2. 2 New set of Non-GL KPI, incadea.dms KPI Name Export to Excel Printout NGL: Employee Overview Active, New and Planned Hires NGL: Service Area - Workshop Capacity Overview - Load % NGL: Time Control - Clocking Overview NGL: Time Control - Productivity / Efficiency NGL: Time Control - Employee Utilization NGL: Time Control - Missing Leaving Analysis NGL: Time Control - Time Clock Diagnostics (Productive) NGL: Time Control - Overtime Handling NGL: Time Control - Overtime Overview – Consolidation NGL: Time Control - Task Type Statistics Note: List of new non-gl KPI Time Control and Service (April 2020)
  3. 3. 3 NGL: Time Control - Overtime Handling Note: Quick overview of clocking information with overtime balance per flexible period
  4. 4. 4 NGL: Time Control - Clocking Overview Note: Quick clocking overview of all details including overtime balance per technician flexible period
  5. 5. 5 NGL: Time Control - Missing Leaving Analysis Note: Quick overview of missing clocking leaving of mechanics at work per flexible period
  6. 6. 6 NGL: Time Control - Overtime Overview - Consolidation Note: Quick overview of overtime balance of employees per flexible period
  7. 7. 7 NGL: Service Area - Workshop Capacity Overview - Load % Note: Quick overview of workshop load per qualification for flexible period of time
  8. 8. 8 NGL: Time Control - Productivity / Efficiency Note: Quick overview of workshop productivity % and efficiency % per flexible period
  9. 9. 9 NGL: Time Control – Period Statistics Note: Quick overview of sum of working days, absences, bank holidays per flexible period
  10. 10. Thank you! juraj.hanus@incadea.com

