If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader. - John Quincy Adams
COURAGEOUS LEADERSHIP COURAGEOUS LEADERS are:  Authentic.  Know who they are & what they believe.  Confident. COURAGEOU...
VISIONING VISIONING represents who we are; our values, principles, & long-term goals Courageous leaders inspire:  trust ...
MISSION MISSION articulates how we will get there It represents our: CORE VALUES CORE PURPOSE VISIONARY GOALS
VISION MISSION  Long-term view  Who we are & how we want to be perceived  Reflects core values  Reflects purpose  Gui...
1. What will I have accomplished when my life is over? 2. What can I do that adds value to my life & those around me? 3. W...
Develop a MISSION STATEMENT List 5 – 7 ACTION STATEMENTS describing how your organization fulfills its vision. Summarize...
Developing a MISSION STATEMENT  Form COLLABORATIVE SMALL GROUPS.  Select 5 – 7 ACTION STATEMENTS  Write each statement ...
 Collect cards 1 at a time; separate them into CATEGORIES by asking questions: Fairness Good Citizens Work for All Peacef...
 As a large group, create TITLES for each category.  CATEGORY TITLES become the FOUNDATION of the MISSION STATEMENT. JUS...
OUR MISSION STATEMENT We, the People, of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice ensur...
What is our VISION STATEMENT?
VISION MISSION Long-term view Who we are & how we want to be perceived Reflects core values Reflects purpose Guides d...
Julie Connor, Ed.D. Speaker, Educator, Collaborative Leadership Consultant www.DrJulieConnor.com julie@drjulieconnor.com
Visioning & Missioning: Keys to Collaboration

  1. 1. VISIONING & MISSIONING Keys to Collaboration Julie A. Connor, Ed.D. Speaker | Educator | Author
  2. 2. If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader. - John Quincy Adams
  3. 3. COURAGEOUS LEADERSHIP COURAGEOUS LEADERS are:  Authentic.  Know who they are & what they believe.  Confident. COURAGEOUS LEADERS: • Possess knowledge & skills • Use current research & best practices to make decisions
  4. 4. VISIONING VISIONING represents who we are; our values, principles, & long-term goals Courageous leaders inspire:  trust  collaboration  decisions rooted in: (a) data (b) plans for improvement
  5. 5. MISSION MISSION articulates how we will get there It represents our: CORE VALUES CORE PURPOSE VISIONARY GOALS
  6. 6. VISION MISSION  Long-term view  Who we are & how we want to be perceived  Reflects core values  Reflects purpose  Guides decisions  Provides direction VISION & MISSION Statements
  7. 7. 1. What will I have accomplished when my life is over? 2. What can I do that adds value to my life & those around me? 3. What principles do I stand for? 4. What are my talents? 5. What are the roles I have in life? Covey’s Questions for Creating a Personal Mission Statement
  8. 8. Develop a MISSION STATEMENT List 5 – 7 ACTION STATEMENTS describing how your organization fulfills its vision. Summarize statements in 5 – 7 words.
  9. 9. Developing a MISSION STATEMENT  Form COLLABORATIVE SMALL GROUPS.  Select 5 – 7 ACTION STATEMENTS  Write each statement on an INDEX CARD.  Collect the cards 1 at a time; separate them into CATEGORIES by asking the following or similar questions: - What is your favorite statement? - What is your group’s most creative statement? - Which statement will be most difficult to implement?
  10. 10.  Collect cards 1 at a time; separate them into CATEGORIES by asking questions: Fairness Good Citizens Work for All Peaceful Offers Member Protection Equality Proud People Strong Job Force Harmony & Mutual Respect Strong United Force Integrity Diverse Persons Means to Provide for Families Tranquility Protect Others’ Rights
  11. 11.  As a large group, create TITLES for each category.  CATEGORY TITLES become the FOUNDATION of the MISSION STATEMENT. JUSTICE PEOPLE PROSPERITY TRANQUILITY DEFENSE Fairness Good Citizens Work for All Peaceful Offers Member Protection Equality Proud People Strong Job Force Harmony & Mutual Respect Strong United Force Integrity Diverse Persons Means to Provide for Families Tranquility Protect Others’ Rights
  12. 12. OUR MISSION STATEMENT We, the People, of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this constitution of the United States of America. - Preamble of the U.S. Constitution
  13. 13. What is our VISION STATEMENT?
  14. 14. VISION MISSION Long-term view Who we are & how we want to be perceived Reflects core values Reflects purpose Guides decisions Provides direction Create a VISION & MISSION
