Anomaly - Et Al Great Minds

A commonly expressed fear in dystopian novels and popular debates about genetic engineering is that we will produce future people who are exactly alike. But part of the beauty of life is the astonishing diversity that evolution has produced. Of course, evolution has also left us with genetic disorders like Huntington's disease that we'd be better off without. But the difference between eliminating simple genetic disorders and selecting non‐disease genes that influence psychological styles is big. For one thing, important aspects of our psychology ranging from general intelligence to specific personality traits like extraversion are polygenic—they result from many genes with small effects interacting with one another.