Thermo presentation for the axis april 2010

“Is it Hot or is it Not?” Using Thermographic imaging to improve bituminous materials Framework Task 2/462_106: “Use of Th...
Thermal Imaging.. Fact and fiction
Issues with using Thermal Imaging? £20,000 ++ & SMS and/or GPRS Surface temperature is not mid layer temperature
Issues with using Thermal Imaging Standards that don’t allow The use of thermal imaging!
Problems caused by lack of temperature uniformity: IR evidence
What are we aiming for?
M27 Trials M27 J11/J12 Hill Road Bridge site post-construction looking north (Highways Agency)
Sketchy Data versus Comprehensive Data!
27/03/08 EME2 Base Course: splitter plate effects (multi-line)
24/04/08 Surface Course: screed effects (multi-line)
How to achieve uniform temperatures? Bonus=Carrot? DMRB=Stick?
Practical Benefits: Improved Service Life! 75p too much to pay per m2 for Three Years extra life? IR Standards in Sweden: ...
Where do HAMG take it from here: •Interest from Ramesh Sinhal (HA) in an industry/ local authority/HA workshop (via Graham...
Thermogrpahic imaging of bituminous road surfacing

  1. 1. “Is it Hot or is it Not?” Using Thermographic imaging to improve bituminous materials Framework Task 2/462_106: “Use of Thermographic Imagery in Pavement Engineering”  £300k Atkins proposal to HA  turned into a £150k project  split 50/50 with TRL
  2. 2. Thermal Imaging.. Fact and fiction
  3. 3. Issues with using Thermal Imaging? £20,000 ++ & SMS and/or GPRS Surface temperature is not mid layer temperature
  4. 4. Issues with using Thermal Imaging Standards that don’t allow The use of thermal imaging!
  5. 5. Problems caused by lack of temperature uniformity: IR evidence
  6. 6. What are we aiming for?
  7. 7. M27 Trials M27 J11/J12 Hill Road Bridge site post-construction looking north (Highways Agency)
  8. 8. Sketchy Data versus Comprehensive Data!
  9. 9. 27/03/08 EME2 Base Course: splitter plate effects (multi-line)
  10. 10. 24/04/08 Surface Course: screed effects (multi-line)
  11. 11. How to achieve uniform temperatures? Bonus=Carrot? DMRB=Stick?
  12. 12. Practical Benefits: Improved Service Life! 75p too much to pay per m2 for Three Years extra life? IR Standards in Sweden: Vägverket Southeast 2007 Vägverket North 2008. Vägverket Middle and Vägverket West 2009. Volume in the Bonus system 2008 was about 2,250,000 m2 and 2009 2,750,000 m2 Vägverket Stockholm laid 370,000 m2 in 2008 under the bonus system and 355,000 m2 in 2009 “…..the results are under way to be better and better.” Football pitch =4,050m2 and 10,800m2
  13. 13. Where do HAMG take it from here: •Interest from Ramesh Sinhal (HA) in an industry/ local authority/HA workshop (via Graham Beeney) •Interest from Area 6 Standards & Testing & Tarmac Contracting (Graham Beeney via Matt Clarke who had “seen the lines”) •Interest from M25 Connect Plus [via David Simpson (Performance Manager) to Paul Middleton (Roads Manager – Condition)] •Interest from Akshat Mannan HAMG (Lean Construction) •Possible Work with TRL (Framework Partner) to secure more research funding as we know how the client ticks??????

