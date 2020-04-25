Ip029 bullas-e session 6-5 0029 final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2 Session 6 - Equipment and Products (Topic 6-5) Dr John C Bullas Road Surface Characteristics - Wayman Experts Dr Gavin D...
3
4 Distance from road (cm) plotted against soil salinity (NigFhloinn, 2011 [4]).
5 Annual Indirect Cost for 500,000 tonnes of salt. Figure reproduced from Burtwell, Jordan & Ofori-Darko (2004) [6].
6 Say hello to Henry & James…. the most accurate tools we probably have for measuring residual salt! But the LEAST practic...
7 But now say “Hello!” to Scientists Roger Y. Tsien, Osamu Shimomura, and Martin Chalfie…… …..awarded the 2008 Nobel Prize...
8 Now it might just be GFP, or one of its derivatives, that provides US with a more practical use for fluorescence than in...
9 Do you remember biology classes: sodium ions get moved around in fishes as a matter of course! Proteins bind to sodium t...
10 And, believe it or not certain organisms will ONLY grow in highly saline environments: Wallemia Ichthyophaga, a fungus ...
11 So we have: -a proven and widely used source of fluorescent protein away from “natural” fluorescence, -an organism or t...
12 Given we can also design proteins that “turn on” the their fluorescence in the presence of certain ions……… From: Christ...
13 We now know the work the lab needs to do: Develop the NaCl tagging “biome” Develop the detection method Develop the bio...
14 And we also need to ensure: The product is benign (unlike molasses) so we don’t feed or kill anything No false positive...
15 Some have big reservations about releasing bioengineered products into the wild……… But this is not going to be somethin...
16 Any Questions? [We might not be the best people to provide the answers though, but we are keen to try]
17 Thank you for your attention DR JOHN C BULLAS: johnb@waymanexperts.com / john.bullas@gmail.com DR GAVIN D. J. HARPER: g...
Ip029 bullas-e session 6-5 0029 final
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ip029 bullas-e session 6-5 0029 final

24 views

Published on

The measurement of residual salt: a thought piece!

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ip029 bullas-e session 6-5 0029 final

  1. 1. 2 Session 6 - Equipment and Products (Topic 6-5) Dr John C Bullas Road Surface Characteristics - Wayman Experts Dr Gavin D J Harper Energy Development Manager, Birmingham Energy Institute, University of Birmingham MEASURING RESIDUAL SALT AT ROAD SPEED…."THE MAMMOTH IN THE ROOM"
  2. 2. 3
  3. 3. 4 Distance from road (cm) plotted against soil salinity (NigFhloinn, 2011 [4]).
  4. 4. 5 Annual Indirect Cost for 500,000 tonnes of salt. Figure reproduced from Burtwell, Jordan & Ofori-Darko (2004) [6].
  5. 5. 6 Say hello to Henry & James…. the most accurate tools we probably have for measuring residual salt! But the LEAST practical needing road closures! …and yes, they SUCK big time….
  6. 6. 7 But now say “Hello!” to Scientists Roger Y. Tsien, Osamu Shimomura, and Martin Chalfie…… …..awarded the 2008 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their discovery and development of the green fluorescent protein (GFP)
  7. 7. 8 Now it might just be GFP, or one of its derivatives, that provides US with a more practical use for fluorescence than in producing Alba the fluorescent rabbit. [n.b. remember existing fluorescence based salinity measurement methods may get false positives]
  8. 8. 9 Do you remember biology classes: sodium ions get moved around in fishes as a matter of course! Proteins bind to sodium to prevent your menu choices from getting less salty or more salty depending where it lives!
  9. 9. 10 And, believe it or not certain organisms will ONLY grow in highly saline environments: Wallemia Ichthyophaga, a fungus which requires 1.5 M NaCl (a concentration of 87.66 g NaCl/l) and it thrives even in saturated NaCl solution. What turns the growth on/off? By Anticiklon - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27792453
  10. 10. 11 So we have: -a proven and widely used source of fluorescent protein away from “natural” fluorescence, -an organism or two that will only grow in hyper-saline environments, natural “switches” to control growth -proteins known to bind to sodium to keep the prize at the funfair alive just that bit longer………
  11. 11. 12 Given we can also design proteins that “turn on” the their fluorescence in the presence of certain ions……… From: Christoph Greb, Dr. "Photoactivatable, photoconvertible, and photoswitchable Fluorescent Proteins", May 04, 2017, Leica Microsystems GCaMP is a genetically encoded calcium indicator, or GECI initially developed by Junichi Nakai. GCaMP is created from a fusion of green fluorescent protein (GFP), calmodulin, and M13, a peptide sequence from myosin light chain kinase.
  12. 12. 13 We now know the work the lab needs to do: Develop the NaCl tagging “biome” Develop the detection method Develop the bio- manufacturing process Develop the salt dosing methodology
  13. 13. 14 And we also need to ensure: The product is benign (unlike molasses) so we don’t feed or kill anything No false positives, decaying over a short time to ensure only product + salt is detected Compatibility with dry, pre-wetted and brine deicing technologies and not masking the effect of salt on freezing Relatively low-tech, robust and reliable detection methods (no “nasty” lasers)
  14. 14. 15 Some have big reservations about releasing bioengineered products into the wild……… But this is not going to be something that can reproduce! AND it will require due diligence and government approval in its development
  15. 15. 16 Any Questions? [We might not be the best people to provide the answers though, but we are keen to try]
  16. 16. 17 Thank you for your attention DR JOHN C BULLAS: johnb@waymanexperts.com / john.bullas@gmail.com DR GAVIN D. J. HARPER: g.d.j.harper@bham.ac.uk / gavindavidjamesharper@gmail.com

×