Dr. Jasbeer Singh Healthcare Professional jkhalsa6@gmail.com www.jkhalsa6.com +91 7006688094 ABOUT Aspiring to work with a...
Dr. Jasbeer Singh Entrepreneur INTEREST’S/HOBBIE’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS Junior Quality Auditor (2018) National Accreditation Bo...
c Dr. Jasbeer Singh Philanthropist jkhalsa6@gmail.com www.jkhalsa6.com I hereby declare that the details furnished above a...
Dr. Jasbeer Singh Resume

It's my c.v and I am looking to start a career in a reputed organization and my motive will be delivering quality healthcare services it’s a passion and motivation.

Dr. Jasbeer Singh Resume

  1. 1. Dr. Jasbeer Singh Healthcare Professional jkhalsa6@gmail.com www.jkhalsa6.com +91 7006688094 ABOUT Aspiring to work with an organization that offers responsible position where I can utilize my skills and capabilities to carve a niche for myself and effectively deliver towards contributing to the organization’s aspirations and also enhance my personal growth through continual upgrading of knowledge EDUCATION 2006-2008 Tyndale Biscoe School HSC (Science Stream): Grade: 2nd 2010-2015 Himachal Pradesh University Bachelor of Dental Surgery Grade: 2nd 2018 Anexus Consultancy Lean & Six Sigma Green Belt 2015-2016 Internship Dental Intern Internship 2016-2017 Khamba Dental Clinic Junior Dentist Worked as a junior dentist in khamba dental clinic 2017 Doctors Association Kashmir Dental Surgeon Welfare Work 2018 KMC Manipal Healthcare Administration > Administrational Roles > Operations > Quality EXPERIENCE PROJECT'S Digital Health and its awareness in India WHITE COAT AS A SOURCE OF INFECTION - IS IT WORTH IT PAPER ON INNOVATION IN HEALTHCARE INDIA (Review Article) The science of Line (Healthcare setting) Gap analysis between set standards and Pre-entry level aggradation standards. Confidence Dedication Creativity Leadership Team Work Attentiveness PERSONAL QUALITIES PROFESSIONAL SKILL Healthcare Administration QUALITY RESEARCH Operations Planning DENTISTRY RCT RestorationExtraction NABH ISO JCI Organizing Forecasting Innovation Productivity
  2. 2. Dr. Jasbeer Singh Entrepreneur INTEREST’S/HOBBIE’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS Junior Quality Auditor (2018) National Accreditation Board for Hospital & Healthcare (QCI) (Healthcare Auditing, Quality, Patient satisfaction) Brand Management: Aligning Business Brand and Behaviour University of London (Coursera) Lead a team quality auditor to obtain Pre entry level NABH certification for Central Referral Hospital Sikkim Posting in all major departments of KMC as a Manager on Duty (Kasturba Medical college, Manipal Karnataka) Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling Advance course certification Recognized member of Global Goodwill Ambassadors & Doctors Association of Kashmir
  3. 3. c Dr. Jasbeer Singh Philanthropist jkhalsa6@gmail.com www.jkhalsa6.com I hereby declare that the details furnished above are true and correct. I will assure you that I will leave no stone unturned in satisfying you, if you give me an opportunity in your esteemed organization. Regards Dr. Jasbeer Singh Declaration ADDITIONAL SKILL’S Good communication and interpersonal skills, Strong written and spoken communication, Multi lingual (fluent English, Hindi and Punjabi), Soft-spoken, Meticulous and a Quick-learner. Problem solving and decision making, Ability to work in challenging environment and learning from adverse situations, Date of Birth : August 10th, 1990 Marital Status : Single Languages Known : English, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi Permanent Address : Chanpora, Srinagar J&K - 190015 PERSONAL INFO

