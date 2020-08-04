What are deepfakes?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DeepFakes PART 1: What are they? Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl
The pa rty to ld yo u to reject the evidence o f yo ur eyes a nd ea rs. It wa s their fina l, most essential command.
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Part 1 • History • How easy are they to make? What are they? • Translation • Entertainment Exam...
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Fakes are nothing new
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl How easy are they? • Curated video – single photo and generate in seconds • General video – min...
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Technology for generating images
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Generation has improved quickly
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl This person does not exist… Generated 100% by GAN https://www.thispersondoesnotexist.com/
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Bill Hader channelling Tom Cruise https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWrhRBb-1Ig
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Stallone in Terminator 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQvCmQFScMA
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl David Beckham – multiple languages https://youtu.be/QiiSAvKJIHo
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Manoj Tiwari – language translation https://youtu.be/2Tar2O4q0qY and https://youtu.be/88GUbuL89...
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Fake Endorsement … https://twitter.com/FutureAdvocacy/status/1194155764417515520
Deep fakes can be created quickly, witho ut a rtistic ta lent o r effo rt.
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl How do they work? Still images or video for the original face and the one you are using as a re...
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Face detection – low res example • Angle of nose – direction of face • Shape of mouth for expre...
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl How do GANs work https://medium.com/sigmoid/a-brief-introduction-to-gans-and-how-to-code-them-2...
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Example 100000 iterations1000 iterations
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Part 1 • History • How easy are they to make? What are they? • Translation • Entertainment Exam...
Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Questions? Future sessions: Part 2: Ethics and detection of deepfakes Wednesday 5th August Part...
Contact Me www.bastiman.com www.janjanjan.uk @yssybyl Janet@Bastiman.com Linkedin.com/in/janetbastiman
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What are deepfakes?

36 views

Published on

Basic introduction to deepfakes given as part of Barclays AI Frenzy on 29th July 2020

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What are deepfakes?

  1. 1. DeepFakes PART 1: What are they? Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl
  2. 2. The pa rty to ld yo u to reject the evidence o f yo ur eyes a nd ea rs. It wa s their fina l, most essential command.
  3. 3. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Part 1 • History • How easy are they to make? What are they? • Translation • Entertainment Examples • General adversarial networks • Face swapping How do they work?
  4. 4. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Fakes are nothing new
  5. 5. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl How easy are they? • Curated video – single photo and generate in seconds • General video – minutes to days • More source material the better • Can be done on a gaming PC • Software is freely available
  6. 6. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Technology for generating images
  7. 7. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Generation has improved quickly
  8. 8. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl This person does not exist… Generated 100% by GAN https://www.thispersondoesnotexist.com/
  9. 9. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Bill Hader channelling Tom Cruise https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWrhRBb-1Ig
  10. 10. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Stallone in Terminator 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQvCmQFScMA
  11. 11. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl David Beckham – multiple languages https://youtu.be/QiiSAvKJIHo
  12. 12. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Manoj Tiwari – language translation https://youtu.be/2Tar2O4q0qY and https://youtu.be/88GUbuL89bQ
  13. 13. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Fake Endorsement … https://twitter.com/FutureAdvocacy/status/1194155764417515520
  14. 14. Deep fakes can be created quickly, witho ut a rtistic ta lent o r effo rt.
  15. 15. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl How do they work? Still images or video for the original face and the one you are using as a replacement Source Data Face Detection GAN Render AI object detection finds the faces and landmarks to map the faces in each image Adversarial networks learn to swap the faces without detection Once trained the model can fake any new source image or video
  16. 16. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Face detection – low res example • Angle of nose – direction of face • Shape of mouth for expressions • Ignores above eyebrows
  17. 17. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl How do GANs work https://medium.com/sigmoid/a-brief-introduction-to-gans-and-how-to-code-them-2620ee465c30
  18. 18. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Example 100000 iterations1000 iterations
  19. 19. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Part 1 • History • How easy are they to make? What are they? • Translation • Entertainment Examples • General adversarial networks • Face swapping How do they work?
  20. 20. Dr Janet Bastiman @yssybyl Questions? Future sessions: Part 2: Ethics and detection of deepfakes Wednesday 5th August Part 3: How to make a deepfake Wednesday 12th August
  21. 21. Contact Me www.bastiman.com www.janjanjan.uk @yssybyl Janet@Bastiman.com Linkedin.com/in/janetbastiman

×