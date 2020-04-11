Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DR. JAIME E. BRAVO H. PRESENTA DETERMINAR LA MEDIANA y Y LA MODA QUITO - ECUADOR
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES LA MEDIANA? En el ámbito de la estadística es el valor que está ubicado justo en la mitad de un conjunto de datos siempre que éstos estén ordenados. ¿CÓMO CALCULAR LA MEDIANA?
  3. 3. Los aportes de un estudiante en matemáticas son: 18, 14, 15, 20 , 14 ordenamos en forma ascendente tenemos: 14, 14, 15, 18, 20 entonces la mediana es = 15 Los aportes de un estudiante en matemáticas son : 17, 15, 14, 16, 20 15 ordenando en forma ascendente tenemos: 14, 15, 15, 16, 17, 20 𝑀𝑒 = 15 + 16 2 = 15,5

