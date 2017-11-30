Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
Mr. IHTISHAM UL HAQ BS Radiology HAFEEZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE PESHAWAR
ECHO CARDIOGRAPHY
Description  It is a type of ultrasound test that uses high pitched sound waves to produce an image of the heart.  The s...
COMPONENETS  Pulse generator - applies high amplitude voltage to energize the crystals.  Transducer - converts electrica...
INDICATION  Heart Murmurs  Native Valvular Stenosis  Native Valvular Regurgitation  Prosthetic Valve Assessment  Infective Endocarditis  Ischaemic Heart Disease - Known or Suspected
INDICATIONS  Cardiomyopathy  Pericardial Disease  Cardiac Masses  Pulmonary Disease  Neurological Disease  Arrhythmia, Palpitations and Syncope  Echocardiography Before Cardioversion
INDICATIONS  Hypertension  Aortic and Major Arterial Disease  Pre-Operative Echocardiography for Elective and Semi-urgent Surgery  Ejection fraction
CONTRAINDICATIONS  Echocardiography has no contraindications. It should be kept in mind, however, that this modality may ...
Standard Echo Windows  Standard positions on the chest wall are used for placement of the transducer called “echo windows...
Parasternal long-axis view (PLAX)  Pt Positioning: left lateral decubitus.  transducer  positioning: placed near the ste...
Parasternal long-axis view (PLAX)  Structures seen :  – proximal aorta  – aortic valve  – left atrium  – mitral valve...
Parasternal long-axis view (PLAX)  Most echo studies begin with this view. It sets the stage for subsequent echo views.
Parasternal Short Axis View (PSAX)  Transducer position: left sternal edge; 2nd–4th space  Marker dot direction: points ...
Parasternal Short Axis View (PSAX)  Structure seen: 1. pulmonary artery 2. aortic valve level 3. mitral valve level 4. papillary muscle 5. left ventricle.
Apical 4-Chamber View (A4CH View)  Transducer position: apex of the heart.  Marker dot direction: points towards left sh...
Apical 5-Chamber View (A5CH view)  The A5CH view is obtained after the A4CH view by slight downward tilting of the transd...
Sub costal View  Pt position:  The subject lies supine with the head held slightly low, feet planted on the couch and th...
Sub costal View  Structures seen:  As in A4CH view. The subcostal view is particularly useful when transthoracic E is te...
Suprasternal View  Pt Position: he subject lies supine with the neck hyperextended by placing a pillow under the shoulder...
Suprasternal View  Structures seen: – ascending aorta – pulmonary artery.
Echocardiography Types Transthoracic echocardiogram  Conventional echocardiography is performed from the anterior chest w...
 Better images are obtained during expiration when there is least ‘air-tissue’ interface.  Ultrasound is transmitted fro...
Apical four chamber Subcostal   Various transthoracic echocardiogram views
Left parasternal long axis Apical two chamber
Left ventricle short axis Aortic valve short axis
TRANSESOPHAGEAL ECHO Principle  Anatomically speaking, the esophagus in its mid-course is strategically located posterior...
Technique  A miniature transducer is mounted onto a probe or gastroscope similar to the one employed for upper gastrointe...
Advantages  Useful alternative to transthoracic echo if the latter is technically difficult due to obesity, chest wall de...
Disadvantages  The transesophageal echo (TEE) views are significantly different from standard transthoracic echo views. N...
Complications with TEE  Major • Esophageal rupture or perforation • Laryngospasm or bronchopasm • Sustained ventricular t...
Contraindications to TEE  Absolute • Uncooperative patient • Poor cardiorespiratory status • Esophageal obstruction • Tra...
Stress Echocardiography  A stress echocardiography, also called an echocardiography stress test or stress echo, is a proc...
 Do not take the following heart medications for 24 hour before the test unless doctor tells  Beta-blockers (for example...
Dobutamine stress echocardiogram  A form of stress echocardiogram.  Instead of exercising to stress the heart, the stres...
PREPARATION  Wear comfortable clothing.  Do not eat for a minimum of 4 hours before the test.  Drinking water is allowe...
 An intravenous line (IV) will be inserted and dobutamine is administered . While the infusion of dobutamine is going on ...
The Modalities of Echo The following modalities of echo are used clinically: 1 Conventional echo  Two-Dimensional echo (2...
TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2- D) ECHO  This technique is used to "see“ the actual structures and motion of the heart structures at ...
Two-dimensional echo (2-D Echo) views: A. Parasternal long-axis (PLAX) view B. Apical four-chamber (A4CH) view Dr. IHTISHA...
MOTION-MODE (M- MODE) ECHO  In the M-mode tracing, ultrasound is transmitted and received along only one scan line.  Thi...
Motion-mode echo (M-mode Echo) levels: A. Mitral valve (MV) level B. Aortic valve (AV) level Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLO...
Doppler echocardiography  Doppler echocardiography is a method for detecting the direction and velocity of moving blood w...
Pulsed wave (PW) Doppler signal of a stenotic aortic valve from a single view; maximum velocity is 2 m/sec Dr. IHTISHAM SA...
Continuous Wave (CW)  Useful for high velocity flow e.g aortic stenosis  CW Doppler transmits and receives ultrasound co...
Continuous wave (CW) Doppler signal of stenotic aortic valve from multiple views; maximum velocity is 3 m/sec APX: apical ...
Color Flow (CF)  It is also known as real-time Doppler imaging.  Color Doppler provides a visual display of blood flow w...
Color flow map of a normal mitral valve from A4CH view showing a red-colored jet Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESH...
Color flow map of ventricular outflow tract from A5CH view showing a blue jet Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
APPLICATIONS OF COLOR DOPPLER  Stenotic Lesions:  Color Doppler can identify, localize and quantitate stenotic lesions o...
REFERENCE  https://sites.google.com/site/doctorkitcha/echo  https://www.bsecho.org/indications-for-echocardiography/  h...
  1. 1. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  2. 2. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  3. 3. Mr. IHTISHAM UL HAQ BS Radiology HAFEEZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE PESHAWAR
  4. 4. ECHO CARDIOGRAPHY Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  5. 5. Description  It is a type of ultrasound test that uses high pitched sound waves to produce an image of the heart.  The sound waves are sent through a device called a transducer and are reflected off the various structures of the heart.  These echoes are converted into pictures of the heart that can be seen on a video monitor. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  6. 6. COMPONENETS  Pulse generator - applies high amplitude voltage to energize the crystals.  Transducer - converts electrical energy to mechanical (ultrasound) energy and vice versa.  Receiver - detects and amplifies weak signals.  Display - displays ultrasound signals in a variety of modes.  Memory - stores video display . Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  7. 7. INDICATION  Heart Murmurs  Native Valvular Stenosis  Native Valvular Regurgitation  Prosthetic Valve Assessment  Infective Endocarditis  Ischaemic Heart Disease - Known or Suspected Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  8. 8. INDICATIONS  Cardiomyopathy  Pericardial Disease  Cardiac Masses  Pulmonary Disease  Neurological Disease  Arrhythmia, Palpitations and Syncope  Echocardiography Before Cardioversion Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  9. 9. INDICATIONS  Hypertension  Aortic and Major Arterial Disease  Pre-Operative Echocardiography for Elective and Semi-urgent Surgery  Ejection fraction Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  10. 10. CONTRAINDICATIONS  Echocardiography has no contraindications. It should be kept in mind, however, that this modality may yield only limited information in patients at the extremes of adult body weight, because a thick chest wall (in markedly obese patients) or overcrowded ribs (in severely underweight patients) may limit the penetration of ultrasound waves. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  11. 11. Standard Echo Windows  Standard positions on the chest wall are used for placement of the transducer called “echo windows 1. Suprasternal 2. Right parasternal 3. Left parasternal 4. Apical 5. Sub costal Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  12. 12. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  13. 13. Parasternal long-axis view (PLAX)  Pt Positioning: left lateral decubitus.  transducer  positioning: placed near the sternum in the left third or fourth intercostal space .  Marker dot direction: points towards right shoulder.  Closest structure to the transducer. The right ventricular outflow tract (RVOT),in the upper site of the image. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  14. 14. Parasternal long-axis view (PLAX)  Structures seen :  – proximal aorta  – aortic valve  – left atrium  – mitral valve  – left ventricle  – IV septum  – posterior wall  – right ventricle  – pericardium. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  15. 15. Parasternal long-axis view (PLAX)  Most echo studies begin with this view. It sets the stage for subsequent echo views.
  16. 16. Parasternal Short Axis View (PSAX)  Transducer position: left sternal edge; 2nd–4th space  Marker dot direction: points towards left shoulder (90° clockwise from PLAX).  By tilting the transducer on an axis between the left hip and right shoulder, short-axis cuts are obtained at different levels, from the aorta to the LV apex .  This angulations of the transducer from the base to apex of the heart for short-axis views is known as “bread-loafing”. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  17. 17. Parasternal Short Axis View (PSAX)  Structure seen: 1. pulmonary artery 2. aortic valve level 3. mitral valve level 4. papillary muscle 5. left ventricle. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  18. 18. Apical 4-Chamber View (A4CH View)  Transducer position: apex of the heart.  Marker dot direction: points towards left shoulder.  Structures seen: – right and left ventricle – right and left atrium – mitral, tricuspid valves – IA and IV septum – left ventricular apex – lateral wall left ventricle – free wall right ventricle. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY
  19. 19. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  20. 20. Apical 5-Chamber View (A5CH view)  The A5CH view is obtained after the A4CH view by slight downward tilting of the transducer. The 5th chamber added is the left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT).  Transducer position: as in A4CH view.  Marker dot direction: as in A4CH view.  Structures seen: — LV outflow tract — aortic valve — proximal aorta. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  21. 21. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  22. 22. Sub costal View  Pt position:  The subject lies supine with the head held slightly low, feet planted on the couch and the knees slightly flexed.  Better images are obtained with the abdomen relaxed and during the phase of inspiration.  Transducer position: under the xiphisternum  Marker dot position: points towards left shoulder. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  23. 23. Sub costal View  Structures seen:  As in A4CH view. The subcostal view is particularly useful when transthoracic E is technically difficult because of the following reasons: – severe morbid obesity – chest wall deformity – pulmonary emphysema.  The following structures are better seen from the subcostal view than from the apical 4-chamber view: – inferior vena cava – descending aorta – interatrial septum – pericardial effusion. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  24. 24. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  25. 25. Suprasternal View  Pt Position: he subject lies supine with the neck hyperextended by placing a pillow under the shoulders. The head is rotated slightly towards the left. The position of arms or legs and the phase of respiration have no bearing on this echo window.  Transducer position:suprasternal notch.  Marker dot direction: points towards left jaw. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  26. 26. Suprasternal View  Structures seen: – ascending aorta – pulmonary artery. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  27. 27. Echocardiography Types Transthoracic echocardiogram  Conventional echocardiography is performed from the anterior chest wall (precordium) and is known as transthoracic echo.  Echocardiography can also be performed from the esophagus which is known as transesophageal echo.  For transthoracic echo, the subject is asked to lie in the semirecumbent position on his or her left side with the head slightly elevated.  The left arm is tucked under the head and the right arm lies along the right side of the body.  This position opens the intercostal spaces through which echocardiography can be performed, while most of the heart is masked from the ultrasound beam by the ribs. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  28. 28.  Better images are obtained during expiration when there is least ‘air-tissue’ interface.  Ultrasound is transmitted from a transducer having a frequency of 2.5 to 3.5 MHz for echo in adults.  This frequency is used to study deep seated structures because of better penetration. A transducer frequency of 5.0 MHz is suitable for pediatric echo, since the heart is more superficial in children.  Ultrasound jelly is applied on the transducer and it is placed on the chest at the site of an “echo window”.  Most of the time, the left parasternal and apical windows are routinely used.  The transducer has a reference line or dot on one side, in order to orient it in the correct direction, for obtaining various echo views.  The transducer is variably positioned, in terms of location and direction, for different echo images.  It can be tilted (superiorly or inferiorly), to bring into focus the structure of interest and rotated (clockwise or anticlockwise), to fine-tune the image. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  29. 29. Apical four chamber Subcostal   Various transthoracic echocardiogram views Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  30. 30. Left parasternal long axis Apical two chamber Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  31. 31. Left ventricle short axis Aortic valve short axis Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  32. 32. TRANSESOPHAGEAL ECHO Principle  Anatomically speaking, the esophagus in its mid-course is strategically located posterior to the heart and anterior to the descending aorta. This provides an opportunity to interrogate the heart and related mediastinal structures with a high frequency transducer positioned in the esophagus for better image resolution. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  33. 33. Technique  A miniature transducer is mounted onto a probe or gastroscope similar to the one employed for upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. The scope is advanced to various depths in the esophagus to examine cardiac and related structures. By manoeuvring the transducer and the angle of beam from controls on the handle, different views of the heart are obtained.  This ‘back-door’ approach to echocardiography has both advantages and disadvantages. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  34. 34. Advantages  Useful alternative to transthoracic echo if the latter is technically difficult due to obesity, chest wall deformity, emphysema or pulmonary fibrosis.  Useful complement to transthoracic echo because of better image quality and resolution due to two reasons: – absence of acoustic barrier between the ultrasound beam and the rib cage, chest wall and lung tissue. – greater proximity to the heart and therefore the ability to use higher frequency probe with vastly improved image quality and precise spatial resolution.  Useful supplement to transthoracic echo, which cannot examine the posterior aspect of the heart. Structures suc as left atrial appendage, descending aorta and pulmonary veins can only be visualized by TEE. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  35. 35. Disadvantages  The transesophageal echo (TEE) views are significantly different from standard transthoracic echo views. Novel TEE images require a comprehensive understanding of the spatial relationship between cardiac structures.  It requires short-term sedation, oxygen administration and ECG monitoring since, there are chances of hypoxia, arrhythmia and angina. Rarely, respiratory depression or allergic reactions may occur. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  36. 36. Complications with TEE  Major • Esophageal rupture or perforation • Laryngospasm or bronchopasm • Sustained ventricular tachycardia  Minor • Retching and vomiting • Sore-throat and hoarseness • Blood-tinged sputum • Tachycardia or bradycardia • Hypoxia and ischemia • Transient BP rise or fall Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  37. 37. Contraindications to TEE  Absolute • Uncooperative patient • Poor cardiorespiratory status • Esophageal obstruction • Tracheoesophageal fistula • Active bleed or coagulopathy  Relative • Large esophageal varices• Prior esophageal surgery • Unstable cervical arthritis • Atlantoaxial dislocation Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  38. 38. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  39. 39. Stress Echocardiography  A stress echocardiography, also called an echocardiography stress test or stress echo, is a procedure that determines  how well your heart and blood vessels are working. During  a stress echocardiography, you'll exercise on a treadmill or  stationary bike while your doctor monitors your blood  pressure and heart rhythm. Technique:  The echocardiogram is performed just prior and just after the exercise. NPO for four hours before the test.  Do not drink or eat caffeine products (cola, chocolate, coffee, tea) for 24 hours before the test.  Do not take any over-the-counter medications that contain caffeine for 24 hours before the test. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  40. 40.  Do not take the following heart medications for 24 hour before the test unless doctor tells  Beta-blockers (for example, Tenormin, Lopressor, Toprol, or Inderal) Isosorbide dinitrate (for example, Isordil, Sorbitrate) Isosorbide mononitrate (for example, Ismo, Indur, Monoket) Nitroglycerin (for example, Deponit, Nitrostat, Nitropatches)  Do not discontinue any medication without talking with doctor. Continue Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  41. 41. Dobutamine stress echocardiogram  A form of stress echocardiogram.  Instead of exercising to stress the heart, the stress is obtained by giving a drug that stimulates the heart an makes it "think" it is exercising.  The test is used to evaluate heart and valve function when unable to exercise on a treadmill or stationary bike.  It is also used to determine how well heart tolerate activity and likelihood of having coronary artery disease, as well as evaluating the effectiveness of cardiac treatment plan.  Most dobutamine stress protocols start at an infusio rate of 5microgram/kg/mt and increase to a peak dose of 40 or 50 ug / kg / min  To further increase heart rate, a bolus injection of 0.25—1 .0 mg atropine is added Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  42. 42. PREPARATION  Wear comfortable clothing.  Do not eat for a minimum of 4 hours before the test.  Drinking water is allowed before the test.  If diabetic, juice is allowed in the morning with insulin (1/2 dose). If on pills ,do not take medication until after the test is complete.  Do not drink caffiene (coffee or tea) the day of the test.  Stop taking all medications including beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, nitrates and digoxin for 24 hours prior to test  ECG electrodes will be placed to monitor electrocardiogram  Blood pressure and ECG will be monitored throughout the test.  Lie on left side on an exam table. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  43. 43.  An intravenous line (IV) will be inserted and dobutamine is administered . While the infusion of dobutamine is going on continous echo images will be taken. The medication will cause heart to react as if exercising.  The dobutamine may give a warm, flushing feeling and some patients experience a mild headache.  Report if there is chest pain, arm or jaw pain ,short of breath, dizzy or feel lightheaded.  The IV line will be removed once all of the medication has entered bloodstream.  Intravascular ultrasound:  A form of echocardiography performed during cardiac catheterization.  During this procedure, the transducer is threaded into the heart blood vessels via a femoral catheter  Used to provide detailed information about the atherosclerosis (blockage) inside the blood vessels. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  44. 44. The Modalities of Echo The following modalities of echo are used clinically: 1 Conventional echo  Two-Dimensional echo (2-D echo)  Motion- mode echo (M-mode echo) 2 Doppler Echo  Continuous wave (CW) Doppler  Pulsed wave (PW) Doppler  Colour flow(CF) Doppler  All modalities follow the same principle of ultrasound  Differ in how reflected sound waves are collected and analyzed Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  45. 45. TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2- D) ECHO  This technique is used to "see“ the actual structures and motion of the heart structures at work.  Ultrasound is transmitted along several scan lines(90-120), over a wide arc(about 900) and many times per second.  The combination of reflected ultrasound signals builds up an image on the display screen.  A 2-D echo view appears coneshaped on the monitor. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  46. 46. Two-dimensional echo (2-D Echo) views: A. Parasternal long-axis (PLAX) view B. Apical four-chamber (A4CH) view Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  47. 47. MOTION-MODE (M- MODE) ECHO  In the M-mode tracing, ultrasound is transmitted and received along only one scan line.  This line is obtained by applying the cursor to the 2-D image and aligning it perpendicular to the structure being studied. The transducer is finely angulated until the cursor line is exactly perpendicular to the image.  M-mode is displayed as a continuous tracing with two axes. The vertical axis represents distance between the moving structure and the transducer. The horizontal axis represents time.  Since only one scan line is imaged, M-mode echo provides greater sensitivity than 2-D echo for studying the motion of moving cardiac structures.  Motion and thickness of ventricular walls, changing size of cardiac chambers and opening and closure of valves is better displayed on M- mode.  Simultaneous ECG recording facilitates accurate timing of cardiac events. Similarly, the flow pattern on color flow mapping can be timed in relation to the cardiac cycle. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  48. 48. Motion-mode echo (M-mode Echo) levels: A. Mitral valve (MV) level B. Aortic valve (AV) level Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  49. 49. Doppler echocardiography  Doppler echocardiography is a method for detecting the direction and velocity of moving blood within the heart. Pulsed Wave (PW):  useful for low velocity flow e.g. MV flow.  PW Doppler transmits ultrasound in pulses and waits to receive the returning ultrasound after each pulse.  However, PW Doppler provides a better spectral tracing than CW Doppler, which is used for calculations.  PW Doppler modality is used to localize velocity signals and  abnormal flow patterns picked up by CW Doppler and color flow mapping, respectively. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  50. 50. Pulsed wave (PW) Doppler signal of a stenotic aortic valve from a single view; maximum velocity is 2 m/sec Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  51. 51. Continuous Wave (CW)  Useful for high velocity flow e.g aortic stenosis  CW Doppler transmits and receives ultrasound continuously. It can measure high velocities without any upper limit and is not hindered by the phenomenon of aliasing.  This Doppler modality is used for rapid scanning of the heart in search of high velocity signals and abnormal flow patterns.  CW Doppler display forms the basis for placement of “sample volume” to obtain PW Doppler spectral tracing.  CW Doppler is used for grading the severity of valvular stenosis and assessing the degree of valvular regurgitation.  An intracardiac left-to-right shunt such as a ventricular septal defect can be quantified.  By using CW Doppler signal of the tricuspid valve, pulmonary artery pressure can be calculated. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY
  52. 52. Continuous wave (CW) Doppler signal of stenotic aortic valve from multiple views; maximum velocity is 3 m/sec APX: apical 5 chamber view RPS: right parasternal view SSN: suprasternal notch
  53. 53. Color Flow (CF)  It is also known as real-time Doppler imaging.  Color Doppler provides a visual display of blood flow within the heart, in the form of a color flow map.  Different colors are used to designate the direction of blood flow. Red is flow toward, and Blue is flow away from the transducer with turbulent flow shown as a mosaic pattern. Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  54. 54. Color flow map of a normal mitral valve from A4CH view showing a red-colored jet Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  55. 55. Color flow map of ventricular outflow tract from A5CH view showing a blue jet Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY HIMS PESHAWAR
  56. 56. APPLICATIONS OF COLOR DOPPLER  Stenotic Lesions:  Color Doppler can identify, localize and quantitate stenotic lesions of the cardiac valves. It visually displays the stenotic area and the resultant jet as distinc from normal flow.  Regurgitant Lesions:  Color Doppler can diagnose and estimate the severity of regurgitant lesions of the valves. It displays the regurgitant jet as a flow-map distinct from the normal flow pattern.  Intracardiac Shunts: Dr. IHTISHAM SAHIL BS RADIOLOGY
  57. 57. REFERENCE  https://sites.google.com/site/doctorkitcha/echo  https://www.bsecho.org/indications-for-echocardiography/  http://www.wikiecho.org/wiki/Transducer_positions_and_views  www.cambodiamed.blogspot.com  http://www.fpnotebook.com  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Echocardiography#Indications

