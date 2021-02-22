CT Coronary angiography

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A systematic approach for analysis, interpretation,and reporting of coronary CTA studies Christoph A. Karlo & Sebastian Le...
Introduction 1] For the less experienced reader, relevant coronary artery lesions could easily be missed. 2] Nonrelevant c...
This study describes an approach for 1]Analyzing. 2]Interpreting. 3]Reporting. coronary CTA through a proposed systematic ...
systematic approach 1]Framingham risk score 2]Contra indication 3]Instruction to patient 4]Premedication 5]Protocol 6]Repo...
1]Framingham risk score 1. Age 2.Total cholestrol 3.HDL cholestrol 4.Cigarette smoking 5.systolic BP Divided in to 1.Low r...
2]Contra indication 1] Absolute a]Pregnency b]Anaplactic reaction c]Renal failure 2]Relative a]Clinicaly unstable b]Insuff...
3]Instruction to patient A] Fasting for four hour B]Hydration with fluid before scan C]No caffine for 12 hour D]Hold metfo...
4]Premedication A]Beta blocker –if HR>60-65bpm Oral 50-100mg metaprolol 1hr before study If unsuccessful[if still HR>60-65...
4]Premedication B]Nitroglycerin[NTG] 0.5mg sublingualy before injecting contrast NTG increases proximal coronary artery da...
Contra indication for A] Beta blocker 1]Bronchial astama/COPD 2]AV block 3]Hypotension<100mmHg B] NTG 1]HOCM 2]Recent PDEs...
5]Protocol A]Patient position B] Scan length C]ECG gating D]Contrast E]Image processing
A]Patient position Supine with heart in center of gantry B]Scan length: Bifurcation of trachea to just below diaphragm
C]ECG gating 1]Retraspective 2]Prospective 3]flash/prospective with high pitch
1]Retraspective gating # Helical acquisition continuously throughout cardiac cycle # Radiation dose estimates of 6 –18mSv
Prospective ECG-gating ( step-and-shoot mode), # Applying radiation dose during the diastole # Radiation dose estimates of...
Prospectively ECG-gated high-pitch mode. # Acquiring the data in spiral mode while the table is moved at a high pitch of 3...
D]Contrast[Non ionic low osmolor] 1]18G catheter 2]volume 50-120ml 3]Flow rate 4-7ml/sec 4]Contrast followed by 50ml of sa...
or Test bolus 10-20ml injection f/b saline flush ROI at ascending aorta[80- 100HU] Delayed time calculated and used
E]Image processing 1]Axial image[raw data] 2]Multiplaner reformation 3]Maximum intensity projection 4]Volume rendering tec...
Reporting 1]Artifact 2]Anatomy and dominance 3]Anamoly 4]Calcium scoring 5]stenosis 6]Graft assessment 7]CADRADS
1]Artifact A]Beam hardning artifact from Contrast and calcifications B]Motion artifact
2]Anatomy and dominance Aortic valve has three leaflets, each having a cusp. 1]left coronary cusp 2]right coronary cusp 3]...
LCA divides almost immediately into 1]Left circumflex artery (Cx) 2]Left anterior descending artery (LAD).
The LCA travels between the right ventricle outflow tract anteriorly the left atrium posteriorly and divides into LAD and ...
The LAD travels in the anterior interventricular groove and continues up to the apex of the heart.
The LAD supplies the anterior part of the septum with septal branches and the anterior wall of the left ventricle with dia...
Circumflex (Cx) Cx lies in the left AV groove between the left atrium and left ventricle and supplies the vessels of the l...
Obtuse marginals (M1, M2...),
Right Coronary Artery The right coronary artery arises from the anterior sinus of Valsalva and courses through the right a...
branch of the RCA 1]small conus branch, that supplies the right ventricle outflow tract. 2]sinus node artery arises as sec...
Anomalous origin of the LCA from the pulmonary artery
Myocardial bridging The depth of the vessel under the myocardium is more important that the lenght of the myocardial bridg...
Fistula On the image on the left we see a large LAD giving rise to a large septal branch that terminates in the right vent...
4]Calcium scoring systems 1] Agatston score A] It is a semi-automated tool to calculate a score based on the extent of cor...
Grading of coronary artery disease (based on total calcium score) No evidence of CAD: 0 calcium score Minimal: 1-10 Mild: ...
coronary artery stenosis Mild -<30% luminal narrowing Moderate -30-50% luminal narrowing Moderately severe -50-70% luminal...
coronary artery graft assessment 1]Type 2]course 3]site of anastomosis 4]Any stenosis
Non coronary cardiac findings 1]Valve 2]Aortic root size 3]Pulmenary trunk 4]Ventricular and Atrial septum 5]Any MI/scar/a...
Extra cardiac findings 1]Mediastenum 2]Lung 3]Chest wall 4]Upper Abdomen
  1. 1. A systematic approach for analysis, interpretation,and reporting of coronary CTA studies Christoph A. Karlo & Sebastian Leschka & Paul Stolzmann & Nicola Glaser-Gallion &
  2. 2. Introduction 1] For the less experienced reader, relevant coronary artery lesions could easily be missed. 2] Nonrelevant coronary stenoses could be overestimated as being significant (i.e.,particularly in the presence of severely calcified deposits. 3]Artefacts might be mistaken for real lesions resulting in false-positive classifications. 4] The correct interpretation of coronary CTA studies with avoidance of false-negative findingsis. 5] False-positive results from patients with normal CT scans usually do not need to undergo further cardiac imaging tests coronary CTA may lead to invasive work-up that could be avoided.
  3. 3. This study describes an approach for 1]Analyzing. 2]Interpreting. 3]Reporting. coronary CTA through a proposed systematic approach. Focus is on the avoidance of 1] False positive 2]False-negative findings,
  4. 4. systematic approach 1]Framingham risk score 2]Contra indication 3]Instruction to patient 4]Premedication 5]Protocol 6]Reporting
  5. 5. 1]Framingham risk score 1. Age 2.Total cholestrol 3.HDL cholestrol 4.Cigarette smoking 5.systolic BP Divided in to 1.Low risk <10% 2.Intermediate 10-20% 3.High risk >20%
  6. 6. 2]Contra indication 1] Absolute a]Pregnency b]Anaplactic reaction c]Renal failure 2]Relative a]Clinicaly unstable b]Insufficient breath hold
  7. 7. 3]Instruction to patient A] Fasting for four hour B]Hydration with fluid before scan C]No caffine for 12 hour D]Hold metformin and PDE (sildinafil) For 24-48 hr E]Continue taking all cardiac Medication as usual
  8. 8. 4]Premedication A]Beta blocker –if HR>60-65bpm Oral 50-100mg metaprolol 1hr before study If unsuccessful[if still HR>60-65bpm] IV metaprolol 15mg[2.5/2.5/5/5mg] Lower HR longer diastolic phase better CT data
  9. 9. 4]Premedication B]Nitroglycerin[NTG] 0.5mg sublingualy before injecting contrast NTG increases proximal coronary artery daimeter by 12-21%alow more subtle branch to be visualized
  10. 10. Contra indication for A] Beta blocker 1]Bronchial astama/COPD 2]AV block 3]Hypotension<100mmHg B] NTG 1]HOCM 2]Recent PDEs inhibitors[sildanfil]
  11. 11. 5]Protocol A]Patient position B] Scan length C]ECG gating D]Contrast E]Image processing
  12. 12. A]Patient position Supine with heart in center of gantry B]Scan length: Bifurcation of trachea to just below diaphragm
  13. 13. C]ECG gating 1]Retraspective 2]Prospective 3]flash/prospective with high pitch
  14. 14. 1]Retraspective gating # Helical acquisition continuously throughout cardiac cycle # Radiation dose estimates of 6 –18mSv
  15. 15. Prospective ECG-gating ( step-and-shoot mode), # Applying radiation dose during the diastole # Radiation dose estimates of 1.5–4 mSv
  16. 16. Prospectively ECG-gated high-pitch mode. # Acquiring the data in spiral mode while the table is moved at a high pitch of 3.4 at most. # Entire heart can be covered within one single cardiac cycle (i.e., usually during diastole). # The effective radiation dose may be as low as 1 mSv
  17. 17. D]Contrast[Non ionic low osmolor] 1]18G catheter 2]volume 50-120ml 3]Flow rate 4-7ml/sec 4]Contrast followed by 50ml of saline flush 5]Bolus tracker: ROI at ascending/descending aorta 6]Threshold 80-100HU
  18. 18. or Test bolus 10-20ml injection f/b saline flush ROI at ascending aorta[80- 100HU] Delayed time calculated and used
  19. 19. E]Image processing 1]Axial image[raw data] 2]Multiplaner reformation 3]Maximum intensity projection 4]Volume rendering technique
  20. 20. Reporting 1]Artifact 2]Anatomy and dominance 3]Anamoly 4]Calcium scoring 5]stenosis 6]Graft assessment 7]CADRADS
  21. 21. 1]Artifact A]Beam hardning artifact from Contrast and calcifications B]Motion artifact
  22. 22. 2]Anatomy and dominance Aortic valve has three leaflets, each having a cusp. 1]left coronary cusp 2]right coronary cusp 3]posterior non-coronary cusp
  23. 23. LCA divides almost immediately into 1]Left circumflex artery (Cx) 2]Left anterior descending artery (LAD).
  24. 24. The LCA travels between the right ventricle outflow tract anteriorly the left atrium posteriorly and divides into LAD and Cx.
  25. 25. The LAD travels in the anterior interventricular groove and continues up to the apex of the heart.
  26. 26. The LAD supplies the anterior part of the septum with septal branches and the anterior wall of the left ventricle with diagonal branches.
  27. 27. Circumflex (Cx) Cx lies in the left AV groove between the left atrium and left ventricle and supplies the vessels of the lateral wall of the left ventricle.
  28. 28. Obtuse marginals (M1, M2...),
  29. 29. Right Coronary Artery The right coronary artery arises from the anterior sinus of Valsalva and courses through the right atrioventricular (AV) groove between the right artium and right ventricle to the inferior part of the septum.
  30. 30. branch of the RCA 1]small conus branch, that supplies the right ventricle outflow tract. 2]sinus node artery arises as second branch of the RCA, that runs posteriorly to the 3]Diagonals that run anteriorly to supply the anterior wall of the right ventricle. 4]The large acute marginal branch (AM) comes off with an acute angle and runs along the margin of the right ventricle above the diaphragm. 5]The RCA continues in the AV groove posteriorly and gives off a branch to the AV node. In 65% of cases the posterior descending artery (PDA) is a branch of the RCA (right dominant circulation). .
  31. 31. Anomalous origin of the LCA from the pulmonary artery
  32. 32. Myocardial bridging The depth of the vessel under the myocardium is more important that the lenght of the myocardial bridging.
  33. 33. Fistula On the image on the left we see a large LAD giving rise to a large septal branch that terminates in the right ventricle (blue arrow).
  34. 34. 4]Calcium scoring systems 1] Agatston score A] It is a semi-automated tool to calculate a score based on the extent of coronary artery calcification B] Area of calcified coronary region X Coefficient[1-4 depends on CT attenuation of legion 130-199 HU: 1 200-299 HU: 2 300-399 HU: 3 400+ HU: 4
  35. 35. Grading of coronary artery disease (based on total calcium score) No evidence of CAD: 0 calcium score Minimal: 1-10 Mild: 11-100 Moderate: 101-400 Severe: >400
  36. 36. coronary artery stenosis Mild -<30% luminal narrowing Moderate -30-50% luminal narrowing Moderately severe -50-70% luminal narrowing Severe >75% luminal narrowing
  37. 37. coronary artery graft assessment 1]Type 2]course 3]site of anastomosis 4]Any stenosis
  38. 38. Non coronary cardiac findings 1]Valve 2]Aortic root size 3]Pulmenary trunk 4]Ventricular and Atrial septum 5]Any MI/scar/anyrysum
  39. 39. Extra cardiac findings 1]Mediastenum 2]Lung 3]Chest wall 4]Upper Abdomen

