Processing of x ray film in oral radiology

PROCESSING OF X-RAY FILMS PRESENTED BY DHANANJAY SINGH
CONTENT  INTRODUCTION  COMPOSITION OF PROCESSING SOLUTION  FILM PROCESSING SOLUTIONS  TYPES OF PROCESSING/ PROCESSING ...
INTRODUCTION  Film processing refers to the series of steps that produce a visible permanent image on a dental radiograph...
COMPOSITION OF PROCESSING SOLUTION Processing solutions consist of the following:-
1. DEVELOPER SOLUTION
2. FIXER SOLUTION
RESULTS OF PROCESSING
TYPES OF PROCESSING/PROCESSING METHODS 1. Manual processing:  Visual method  Time-temperature method 2. Automatic proces...
MANUAL FILM PROCESSING STEPS Consist of following five steps:- 1. Development 2. Rinsing 3. Fixing 4. Washing 5. Drying
DEVELOPMENT  A chemical solution developer is used in the development process.  Development is a chemical process that a...
RINSING  A continous, gentle rinsing for 30 sec in water is necessary after developing. FIXER A chemical solution fixer i...
WASHING  Necessary to throughly remove all the excess chemicals from the emulsion. DRYING  Should be air dried at room t...
VISUAL METHOD  In this method, film is kept in the developer solution and the exposed area is viewed for image or the une...
 The optimum temp. For the development is 20-22° C. At temp. Below 16°C, the action of hydroquinone ceases and the result...
AUTOMATIC PROCESSING  It is another simple method that is used to process X-ray films.  The automatic process automates ...
SELF-DEVELOPING FILM
Monobath Method  In this method, developer and fixer are combined in one solution.  Fixer is alkaline and does not neutr...
DARK ROOM EQUIPMENT 1. Dark room 2. Safe light with filter 3. Processing tank 4. Timer 5. Thermometer 6. Drying racks 7. F...
DARK ROOM The requirement of dark room are:  Dimension of dark room should be atleast 4×5 feet & 11 feet ceiling  The do...
SAFE LIGHT  Safe lighting is special kind of lighting of relatively low intensity illumination of long wavelength(Red) th...
PROCESSING TANK  Consist of 1 master tank and 2 smaller tanks for developer and fixer.  The size of the master tank is 2...
 The fixer is customarily placed in the insert tank on the right side of the master tank.  The tanks should have a cover...
TIMER  It is used to signal the photographer about processing time. THERMOMETER  It is placed in the water circulating t...
DRYING RACKS  2 or 3 drying racks can be mounted on the convenient wall for film hangers.  Drip trays are placed underne...
THANKYOU...
Processing of x ray film in oral radiology

details about the oral x ray film processing, dark room, developer & fixer

  1. 1. PROCESSING OF X-RAY FILMS PRESENTED BY DHANANJAY SINGH
  2. 2. CONTENT  INTRODUCTION  COMPOSITION OF PROCESSING SOLUTION  FILM PROCESSING SOLUTIONS  TYPES OF PROCESSING/ PROCESSING METHOD  DARK ROOM EQUIPMENT
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION  Film processing refers to the series of steps that produce a visible permanent image on a dental radiograph.  The purpose of the film processing is to convert the latent image (invisible) on the film into a visible image.
  4. 4. COMPOSITION OF PROCESSING SOLUTION Processing solutions consist of the following:-
  5. 5. 1. DEVELOPER SOLUTION
  6. 6. 2. FIXER SOLUTION
  7. 7. RESULTS OF PROCESSING
  8. 8. TYPES OF PROCESSING/PROCESSING METHODS 1. Manual processing:  Visual method  Time-temperature method 2. Automatic processing:  With daylight loader(can be used in open area)  Without daylight loader(used in dark room only) 3. Other methods:  Monobath Method  Self-developing films
  9. 9. MANUAL FILM PROCESSING STEPS Consist of following five steps:- 1. Development 2. Rinsing 3. Fixing 4. Washing 5. Drying
  10. 10. DEVELOPMENT  A chemical solution developer is used in the development process.  Development is a chemical process that amplifies the latent image by a factor of millions (about 100,000,000) to form a visible silver pattern.  The basic reaction is reduction (addition of an electron) of the silver ion, which changes it into black metallic silver.
  11. 11. RINSING  A continous, gentle rinsing for 30 sec in water is necessary after developing. FIXER A chemical solution fixer is used in the fixing process.
  12. 12. WASHING  Necessary to throughly remove all the excess chemicals from the emulsion. DRYING  Should be air dried at room temperature in a dust free area.  Must be completely dried before they can be handled for mounting and viewing.
  13. 13. VISUAL METHOD  In this method, film is kept in the developer solution and the exposed area is viewed for image or the unexposed area for darkness. TIME TEMPERATURE METHOD  In this method, for specific temp. of the solution, specific time is alloted .  These are the most important factors in the processing of the film.
  14. 14.  The optimum temp. For the development is 20-22° C. At temp. Below 16°C, the action of hydroquinone ceases and the resultant radiograph lacks contrast and density.  Developer that is too warm, i.e. Above 24°C may soften the emulsion and produce chemical fogs.
  15. 15. AUTOMATIC PROCESSING  It is another simple method that is used to process X-ray films.  The automatic process automates all the film processing steps.  It consist of roller film transporter for transporting the film.  It can be used with day light loader.
  16. 16. SELF-DEVELOPING FILM
  17. 17. Monobath Method  In this method, developer and fixer are combined in one solution.  Fixer is alkaline and does not neutralize the developer. It is injected into a special waterproof film packet & the film is developed by rubbing the film packet  There is no need of dark room.  It is advantageous for quick spot diagnosis and for root canal treatment.
  18. 18. DARK ROOM EQUIPMENT 1. Dark room 2. Safe light with filter 3. Processing tank 4. Timer 5. Thermometer 6. Drying racks 7. Film hanger
  19. 19. DARK ROOM The requirement of dark room are:  Dimension of dark room should be atleast 4×5 feet & 11 feet ceiling  The door should have a lock to prevent accidental opening, which might allow an expected flood of light that can ruin opened film.  Well ventilated for the comfort of those working in the area & to exhaust the heat from drier and moisture from the drying films.  Also a comfortable room temp. Helps to maintain optimal condition for developing, fixing & washing solution.
  20. 20. SAFE LIGHT  Safe lighting is special kind of lighting of relatively low intensity illumination of long wavelength(Red) that does not rapidly affect open films but permits one to see well enough to work in the area.  To minimize the fogging effect of prolong exposure, the safe light should have a 15W bulb and should be mounted atleast 4feet above the surface where open films are handled.  The red GBX-2 filter is recommended as a safe light in the dark room because this filter transmit light only at the red end of the spectrum.  Film handling should be limited between 5-8 min. Because film emulsion shows some sensitivity to light from a safe light with prolong exposure.
  21. 21. PROCESSING TANK  Consist of 1 master tank and 2 smaller tanks for developer and fixer.  The size of the master tank is 20×25 cm  The tanks must have hot and cold running water and means of maintaining the temp. Of 60°F for time temperature method.  the outer tank consists of running water to maintain the temp. And for rinsing the film during processing.  The developer is usually placed in the insert tank on the left side of the master tank.
  22. 22.  The fixer is customarily placed in the insert tank on the right side of the master tank.  The tanks should have a cover to prevent any oxidation of solution ,prevent developing film from any accidental exposure of light and minimise evaporation of processing solutions.
  23. 23. TIMER  It is used to signal the photographer about processing time. THERMOMETER  It is placed in the water circulating through master tank to monitor its temp.  It is clipped on the side of the tank.  It may contain alcohol/ metal not mercury as they could contaminate the solution.
  24. 24. DRYING RACKS  2 or 3 drying racks can be mounted on the convenient wall for film hangers.  Drip trays are placed underneath racks to catch water that run from wet film .Cabinet dryer that circulate warm air around the film and accelerate drying.
  25. 25. THANKYOU...

