Assignment problem: Quantitative Techniques for Managers

Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Assignment Problems Suppose there are n persons and n jobs. ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Subject to constraints     n j ij n i x 1 ) ......., , 3...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan c. It is quite likely that there is no row or column having ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Subtracting the smallest element of each column from all the...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan IV 9 12 14 0 Since in each row and each column in table (d) ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Subtract the smallest element of each column from all the el...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan cross the other zero in its row. Then column 5 has exactly o...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Solution: Subtract the smallest element of each row from all...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Since the number of lines is equal to number of row or colum...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Solution: Subtract the smallest element of each row from all...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Since the number of lines is equal to number of rows or colu...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan If Optimal Assignment Cannot be Made in Current Situation Dr...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Subtract the smallest element of each column from all the el...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Example 5: A car hire company has one car at each depot a, b...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-III a b c d e A 30 0 35 30 15 B 15 0 0 10 0 C 30 0 35 ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Again, we draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Since the number of lines is equal to number of rows or colu...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Example 6: Five wagons are available at stations 1, 2, 3. 4 ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan To obtain optimal solution, we will have to increase the num...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan I II III IV V 1 0 0 1 7 0 2 5 6 0 3 5 3 0 4 3 0 1 4 4 0 0 2 ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Assignment Problem of Maximization Sometimes the assignment ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan The Hungarian method can now be applied to this matrix. Subt...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Example 8: There are five pumps available for developing fiv...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-2 A B C D E 1 20 25 0 35 10 2 10 30 25 0 30 3 15 20 25...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan A B C D E 1 20 15 0 35 10 2 10 20 25 0 30 3 15 10 25 20 0 4 ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Solution: Since the number of rows is greater than the numbe...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-III Jobs Operators I II III IV V VI 1 4 0 2 0 6 0 2 0 ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-V Jobs Operators I II III IV V VI 1 4 0 2 0 6 2 2 0 3 ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Example 10: Solve the following assignment problem for minim...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-II To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 4 2 7 14 10 0 B 0 8...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-V To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 4 0 7 14 8 0 B 0 6 1...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-VI To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 6 0 7 16 8 0 B 0 4 ...
Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-VIII To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 6 0 7 16 8 0 B 0 ...
  1. 1. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Assignment Problems Suppose there are n persons and n jobs. All the jobs are to be completed and exactly one person is to be assigned to a job. Also, assume that the person vary in their capability and suitability to a particular job. Let the ith person charges cij to complete the jth job. Then the problem is to determine how the assignments should be made so as to optimize the given object and minimize the total cost of completing all the jobs. The assignment problem can be stated in the form of an n x n matrix [cij], called cost matrix or effectiveness matrix, where cij is the cost assigning ith person to jth job. Cost Matrix Jobs Persons 1 2 ………….. n 1 c11 c12 ………….. c1n 2 c12 c22 ………….. c2n . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . n cn1 cn2 ………….. cnn Mathematical Representation of the Assignment Problem The assignment problem can be stated in the following mathematical form: Minimize      n 1 i 1 z n j ij ij x c Where the variables are defined by       job j the assigned not is person i the if job j the assigned is person i the if th th th th , 0 , 1 xij
  2. 2. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Subject to constraints     n j ij n i x 1 ) ......., , 3 , 2 , 1 ( ; 1 ……………………………………..…..(1)     n i ij n j x 1 ) ......., , 3 , 2 , 1 ( ; 1 …………………………………………(2) The constraint eq. (1) means that the ith person can be assigned to only one job. The constraint eq. (2) means that the jth job can be assigned to only one person. Assignment Algorithm Hungarian Method For Solving Assignment Problems 1) Prepare a square matrix: For m x n (m≠n) problems, a dummy column or a dummy row, as the case may be, is added to make the matrix square. 2) Reduce the matrix: Subtract the smallest element of each row from all the elements of the row. So there will be at least one zero in each row. Further, examine if there is at least one zero in each column. If not, subtract the minimum element of each column of cost matrix from every element in that column. The reduced cost matrix will then have non negative elements with at least one zero in each row and each column. Obviously, any cell with zero entry is considered to be a person for an assignment. 3) Search for an optimal assignment in finally modified cost matrix as follows: a. Examine the first row, if there is only one zero in it then enclose this zero in a box and cross (x) all the other zeros in the column passing through the enclose zero. Next examine the second, third,….. rows and repeat the same procedure. If any row has more than one zero, then do not touch that row and pass on to the next row. b. Repeat the procedure a. successively for the columns, starting from the first column of the matrix.
  3. 3. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan c. It is quite likely that there is no row or column having only one zero. In this case, arbitrarily select a row or column having the minimum number of zeros. 4) If each row and column of reduced matrix has exactly one enclosed zero, then the enclosed zeros yield an optimal assignment, i.e. the current feasible solution is optimal solution. 5) Draw minimum number of horizontal and/or vertical lines to cover all the zeros (enclosed as well as crossed) of the reduced matrix. The minimum number of lines crossing all zeros is n, the order of the matrix. Example 1: Solve the following minimal assignment problem Man Job 1 2 3 4 I 12 30 21 15 II 18 33 9 31 III 44 25 24 21 IV 23 30 28 14 Solution: Subtracting the smallest element of each row from all the elements given in that row Table (a) Man Job 1 2 3 4 I 0 18 9 3 II 9 24 0 22 III 23 4 3 0 IV 9 16 14 0
  4. 4. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Subtracting the smallest element of each column from all the elements given in that column Table (b) Man Job 1 2 3 4 I 0 14 9 3 II 9 20 0 22 III 23 0 3 0 IV 9 12 14 0 Now we search an optimal assignment in the reduced table (b) as follows: Starting with the first row, we examine the row successively until a row exactly one zero is found. Row 1 has exactly one zero, we enclose it in a box. Row 2 has exactly one zero, we enclose it also in a box. Then row 4 has exactly one zero, we enclose it in a box and cross the other zeros in its column, thus we get table (c), as shown below: Table (c) Man Job 1 2 3 4 I 0 14 9 3 II 9 20 0 22 III 23 0 3 0 IV 9 12 14 0 Further, column 2 of table (c) has exactly one unmarked zero, we enclose this zero in a box. Thus we obtain table (d) Table (d) Man Job 1 2 3 4 I 0 14 9 3 II 9 20 0 22 III 23 0 3 0
  5. 5. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan IV 9 12 14 0 Since in each row and each column in table (d) has exactly one enclosed zero, we have attained the optimal assignment schedule. The optimal assignment schedule is: I→1, II→ 3, III → 2, IV→4 The minimum total cost for this assignment schedule is: Z=12+9+25+14= ₹60 Example 2: Solve the following assignment problem, assignment cost are given as follows: Man Job 1 2 3 4 5 A 8 4 2 6 1 B 0 9 5 5 4 C 3 8 9 2 6 D 4 3 1 0 3 E 9 5 8 9 5 Solution: Subtract the smallest element of each row from all the elements given in that row Table-I Man Job 1 2 3 4 5 A 7 3 1 5 0 B 0 9 5 5 4 C 1 6 7 0 4 D 4 3 1 0 3 E 4 0 3 4 0
  6. 6. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Subtract the smallest element of each column from all the elements given in that column Table-II Man Job 1 2 3 4 5 A 7 3 0 5 0 B 0 9 4 5 4 C 1 6 6 0 4 D 4 3 0 0 3 E 4 0 2 4 0 Now we search an optimal assignment in the reduced Table-II as follows: Starting with the first row, we examine the row successively until a row exactly one zero is found. Row 2 has exactly one zero, we enclose it in a box. Row 3 has exactly one zero, we enclose it also in a box and cross the other zero in its column. Lastly row 4 has exactly one unmarked zero, we enclose it in a box and cross the other zeros in its column, thus we get Table-III, as shown below: Table-III Man Job 1 2 3 4 5 A 7 3 0 5 0 B 0 9 4 5 4 C 1 6 6 0 4 D 4 3 0 0 3 E 4 0 2 4 0 Further, we examine the columns of Table-III successively until a column with exactly one unmarked zero is found. Column 2 has exactly one unmarked zero, we enclose it in a box and
  7. 7. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan cross the other zero in its row. Then column 5 has exactly one unmarked zero, we enclose it in a box. Table-IV Man Job 1 2 3 4 5 A 7 3 0 5 0 B 0 9 4 5 4 C 1 6 6 0 4 D 4 3 0 0 3 E 4 0 2 4 0 Since each row and each column of the reduced Table-IV has exactly one enclosed zero, we have attained the following optimal assignment A→ 5, B→1, C→4, D→3, E →2 The minimum total cost for this assignment schedule is: Z=1+0+2+1+5= 9 Example 3: Solve the following assignment problem, assignment cost are given as follows: A B C D E I 12 8 7 15 4 II 7 9 17 14 10 III 9 6 12 6 7 IV 7 6 14 6 10 V 9 6 12 10 6
  8. 8. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Solution: Subtract the smallest element of each row from all the elements given in that row Table-I A B C D E I 8 4 3 11 0 II 0 2 10 7 3 III 3 0 6 0 1 IV 1 0 8 0 4 V 3 0 6 4 0 Subtract the smallest element of each column from all the elements given in that column Table-II A B C D E I 8 4 0 11 0 II 0 2 7 7 3 III 3 0 3 0 1 IV 1 0 5 0 4 V 3 0 3 4 0 Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix A B C D E I 8 4 0 11 0 II 0 2 7 7 3 III 3 0 3 0 1 IV 1 0 5 0 4 V 3 0 3 4 0
  9. 9. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Since the number of lines is equal to number of row or column, the optimal solution may be obtained. Now we search an optimal assignment in the reduced Table-II as follows: Table-III A B C D E I 8 4 0 11 0 II 0 2 7 7 3 III 3 0 3 0 1 IV 1 0 5 0 4 V 3 0 3 4 0 Since each row and each column of the reduced Table-III has exactly one enclosed zero, we have attained the following optimal assignment I→C, II→A, III→4, B→3, IV →D, V→E The minimum total cost for this assignment schedule is: Z=7+7+6+6+6=₹ 32 Example 4: Solve the following assignment problem, assignment cost are given as follows: A B C D E I 12 8 7 15 4 II 7 9 17 14 10 III 9 6 12 6 7 IV 7 6 14 6 10 V 9 6 12 10 6
  10. 10. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Solution: Subtract the smallest element of each row from all the elements given in that row Table-I A B C D E I 8 4 3 11 0 II 0 2 10 7 3 III 3 0 6 0 1 IV 1 0 8 0 4 V 3 0 6 4 0 Subtract the smallest element of each column from all the elements given in that column Table-II A B C D E I 8 4 0 11 0 II 0 2 7 7 3 III 3 0 3 0 1 IV 1 0 5 0 4 V 3 0 3 4 0 Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix A B C D E I 8 4 0 11 0 II 0 2 7 7 3 III 3 0 3 0 1 IV 1 0 5 0 4 V 3 0 3 4 0
  11. 11. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Since the number of lines is equal to number of rows or columns, the optimal solution may be obtained. Now we search an optimal assignment in the reduced Table-II as follows: A B C D E I 8 4 0 11 0 II 0 2 7 7 3 III 3 0 3 0 1 IV 1 0 5 0 4 V 3 0 3 4 0 Table-III A B C D E I 8 4 0 11 0 II 0 2 7 7 3 III 3 0 3 0 1 IV 1 0 5 0 4 V 3 0 3 4 0 Since each row and each column of the reduced Table-III has exactly one enclosed zero, we have attained the following optimal assignment I→C, II→A, III→4, B→3, IV →D, V→E The minimum total cost for this assignment schedule is: Z=7+7+6+6+6=₹ 32
  12. 12. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan If Optimal Assignment Cannot be Made in Current Situation Draw minimum number of horizontal and/or vertical lines to cover all the zeros (enclosed as well as crossed) of the reduced matrix. The minimum number of lines crossing all zeros is n, the order of the matrix. If the number of these lines will be less than n, the assignment is not optimal. In order to move towards optimality, generate more zeros as follows: a) Find the smallest of the elements of the reduced matrix not covered by any of the lines above. Let this element is α. b) Subtract α from each of the elements not covered by lines and add α to the elements at the intersection of these lines. Do not change the remaining elements. Repeat the procedure till an optimal assignment is achieved. Example 4: A department has four subordinates and four tasks to be performed. The estimate of time each man would take to perform each task is given by Jobs Subordinates I II III IV A 18 26 17 11 B 13 28 14 26 C 38 19 18 15 D 29 26 24 10 How the task should be allocated to men so as to optimize the total hours? Solution: Subtract the smallest element of each row from all the elements given in that row Table-I Jobs Subordinates I II III IV A 7 15 6 0 B 0 15 1 13 C 23 4 3 0 D 19 16 14 0
  13. 13. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Subtract the smallest element of each column from all the elements given in that column Table-II Jobs Subordinates I II III IV A 7 11 5 0 B 0 11 0 13 C 23 0 2 0 D 19 12 13 0 Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix Jobs Subordinates I II III IV A 7 11 5 0 B 0 11 0 13 C 23 0 2 0 D 19 12 13 0 Since the number of lines is not equal to number of row or column, the optimal solution cannot be obtained. To obtain optimal solution, we will have to increase the number of zeros. For this, we subtract the minimum uncovered element (5) from all uncovered elements and add this element at intersection points; we obtain the matrix given below: Table-III Jobs Subordinates I II III IV A 2 6 0 0 B 0 11 0 18 C 23 0 2 5 D 14 7 8 0
  14. 14. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix: Table-IV Jobs Subordinates I II III IV A 2 6 0 0 B 0 11 0 18 C 23 0 2 5 D 14 7 8 0 Since the number of lines is equal to number of row or column, the optimal solution can be obtained Again follow the procedure of enclosing and crossing the zeros, we obtain matrix below Table-V Jobs Subordinates I II III IV A 2 6 0 0 B 0 11 0 18 C 23 0 2 5 D 14 7 8 0 Since each row and each column in Table-V has exactly one enclosed zero, we have attained the following optimal assignment schedule: A→III, B→I, C→II, D→IV The minimum total time for this assignment schedule is: Z=17+13+19+10=59 hrs.
  15. 15. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Example 5: A car hire company has one car at each depot a, b, c, d and e. A customer requires a car in each town, A, B, C, D and E. Distance (in kms) between depots and towns are given in the following matrix: a b c d e A 160 130 175 190 200 B 135 120 130 160 175 C 140 110 155 170 185 D 50 50 80 80 110 E 55 35 70 80 105 How should cars be assigned to customers so as to minimize the distance travelled? Solution: Subtract the smallest element of each row from all the elements given in that row Table-I a b c d e A 30 0 45 60 70 B 15 0 10 40 55 C 30 0 45 60 75 D 0 0 30 30 60 E 20 0 35 45 70 Subtract the smallest element of each column from all the elements given in that column Table-II a b c d e A 30 0 35 30 15 B 15 0 0 10 0 C 30 0 35 30 20 D 0 0 20 0 5 E 20 0 25 15 15 Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix
  16. 16. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-III a b c d e A 30 0 35 30 15 B 15 0 0 10 0 C 30 0 35 30 20 D 0 0 20 0 5 E 20 0 25 15 15 Since the number of lines in table-III is not equal to number of row or column, the optimal solution cannot be obtained. To obtain optimal solution, we will have to increase the number of zeros. For this, we subtract the minimum uncovered element (here it is 15) from all uncovered elements and add this element at intersection points; we obtain the matrix given below:
  17. 17. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Again, we draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix a b c d e A 15 0 20 15 0 B 15 15 0 10 0 C 15 0 20 15 5 D 0 15 20 0 5 E 5 0 10 0 0 a b c d e
  18. 18. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Since the number of lines is equal to number of rows or columns, the optimal solution may be obtained. a b c d e A 15 0 20 15 0 B 15 15 0 10 0 C 15 0 20 15 5 D 0 15 20 0 5 E 5 0 10 0 0 Since each row and each column of the reduced table has exactly one enclosed zero, we have attained the following optimal assignment Route Distances (in kms) A→e 200 B→c 130 C→b 110 D→a 50 E→d 80 Total distance travelled= 570 kms A 15 0 20 15 0 B 15 15 0 10 0 C 15 0 20 15 5 D 0 15 20 0 5 E 5 0 10 0 0
  19. 19. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Example 6: Five wagons are available at stations 1, 2, 3. 4 and 5. These are required at five stations I, II, III, IV and V. the mileages between various stations are given by the table below. How should be wagons be transported so as to minimize the total mileages covered? I II III IV V 1 10 5 9 18 11 2 13 9 6 12 14 3 3 2 4 4 5 4 18 9 12 17 15 5 11 6 14 19 10 Solution: Subtract the smallest element of each row from all the elements given in that row, thus we get Table-1 Table-1 I II III IV V 1 5 0 4 13 6 2 7 3 0 6 8 3 1 0 2 2 3 4 9 0 3 8 6 5 5 0 8 13 4 Subtract the smallest element of each column from all the elements given in that column, thus we get Table-2 Table-2 I II III IV V 1 4 0 4 11 3 2 6 3 0 4 5 3 0 0 2 0 0 4 8 0 3 6 3 5 4 0 8 11 1
  20. 20. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix I II III IV V 1 4 0 4 11 3 2 6 3 0 4 5 3 0 0 2 0 0 4 8 0 3 6 3 5 4 0 8 11 1 Since the number of lines is not equal to number of row or column, the optimal solution cannot be obtained. To obtain optimal solution, we will have to increase the number of zeros. For this, we subtract the minimum uncovered element (here it is 1) from all uncovered elements and add this element at intersection points; we obtain the matrix given below: I II III IV V 1 3 0 3 10 2 2 6 4 0 4 5 3 0 1 2 0 0 4 7 0 2 5 2 5 3 0 7 10 0 Again, we draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix I II III IV V 1 3 0 3 10 2 2 6 4 0 4 5 3 0 1 2 0 0 4 7 0 2 5 2 5 3 0 7 10 0 Again, number of lines is not equal to number of row or column; the optimal solution cannot be obtained.
  21. 21. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan To obtain optimal solution, we will have to increase the number of zeros. For this, we subtract the minimum uncovered element (here it is 2) from all uncovered elements and add this element at intersection points; we obtain the matrix given below: I II III IV V 1 1 0 1 8 0 2 6 6 0 4 5 3 0 3 2 0 0 4 5 0 0 3 0 5 3 2 7 10 0 Again, we draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix I II III IV V 1 1 0 1 8 0 2 6 6 0 4 5 3 0 3 2 0 0 4 5 0 0 3 0 5 3 2 7 10 0 Again, number of lines is not equal to number of row or column; the optimal solution cannot be obtained. To obtain optimal solution, we will have to increase the number of zeros. For this, we subtract the minimum uncovered element (here it is 1) from all uncovered elements and add this element at intersection points; we obtain the matrix given below:
  22. 22. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan I II III IV V 1 0 0 1 7 0 2 5 6 0 3 5 3 0 4 3 0 1 4 4 0 0 2 0 5 2 2 7 9 0 Again, we draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix I II III IV V 1 0 0 1 7 0 2 5 6 0 3 5 3 0 4 3 0 1 4 4 0 0 2 0 5 2 2 7 9 0 Now, the number of lines is equal to number of row or column; the optimal solution can be obtained. I II III IV V 1 0 0 1 7 0 2 5 6 0 3 5 3 0 4 3 0 1 4 4 0 0 2 0 5 2 2 7 9 0 Since each row and each column of the reduced table has exactly one enclosed zero, we have attained the following optimal assignment 1→I, 2→III, 3→IV, 4→II, 5→V The minimum mileage associated with this solution is Zmin=10+6+4+9+10=39
  23. 23. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Assignment Problem of Maximization Sometimes the assignment problem may deal with maximization of objective function. The maximization problem has to be changed to minimization problem and then we can solve it by Hungarian method. This transformation may be done in either of the following two ways: a) By subtracting all the elements from the largest element of the matrix b) By multiplying the matrix elements by -1 The Hungarian method can then be applied to this equivalent minimization problem to obtain the optimal solution. Example 7: A company has a team of 4 salesmen and there are 4 districts where the company wants to start its business. After taking into account the capabilities of salesmen and the nature of districts, the company estimates that the profit per day in rupees for each salesman in each district is as below 1 2 3 4 A 16 10 14 11 B 14 11 15 15 C 15 15 13 12 D 13 12 14 15 Find the assignment of salesmen to various districts which will yield maximum profit. Solution: As the given problem is of maximization type, it has to be changed to minimization type before solving it by the Hungarian method. This is achieved by subtracting all the elements of the matrix from largest element in it. Thus subtracting all the elements of given table from the largest element 16, the equivalent opportunity loss matrix is given by Table-1 Table-1 1 2 3 4 A 0 6 2 5 B 2 5 1 1 C 1 1 3 4 D 3 4 2 1 (Opportunity Loss Matrix)
  24. 24. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan The Hungarian method can now be applied to this matrix. Subtract the smallest element of each row from all the elements given in that row 1 2 3 4 A 0 6 2 5 B 1 4 0 0 C 0 0 2 3 D 2 3 1 0 Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix 1 2 3 4 A 0 6 2 5 B 1 4 0 0 C 0 0 2 2 D 2 3 1 0 Since the number of lines is equal to number of row or column, the optimal solution can be obtained Follow the procedure of enclosing and crossing the zeros, we obtain matrix below 1 2 3 4 A 0 6 2 5 B 1 4 0 0 C 0 0 2 2 D 2 3 1 0 Since each row and each column in above table has exactly one enclosed zero, we have attained the following optimal assignment schedule: A→1, B→3, C→2, D→4 Maximum profit =16+15+15+15=₹ 61
  25. 25. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Example 8: There are five pumps available for developing five wells. The efficiency of each pump in producing the maximum yield at each well is shown below. In what way should the pumps be assigned so as to maximize the overall efficiency? Well Pump A B C D E 1 45 40 65 30 55 2 50 30 25 60 30 3 25 20 15 20 40 4 35 25 30 25 20 5 80 60 60 70 50 Solution: As the given problem is of maximization type, it has to be changed to minimization type before solving it by the Hungarian method. This is achieved by subtracting all the elements of the matrix from largest element in it. Thus subtracting all the elements of given table from the largest element 80, the equivalent opportunity loss matrix is given by Table-1 Table-1 (Opportunity Loss Matrix) A B C D E 1 35 40 15 50 25 2 30 50 55 20 50 3 55 60 65 60 40 4 45 55 50 55 60 5 0 20 20 10 30 The Hungarian method can now be applied to this matrix. Subtract the smallest element of each row from all the elements given in that row, thus we get table-2 as shown below:
  26. 26. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-2 A B C D E 1 20 25 0 35 10 2 10 30 25 0 30 3 15 20 25 20 0 4 0 10 5 10 15 5 0 20 20 10 30 Subtract the smallest element of each column from all the elements given in that column, thus we get table-3 as shown below: Table-3 A B C D E 1 20 15 0 35 10 2 10 20 25 0 30 3 15 10 25 20 0 4 0 0 5 10 15 5 0 10 20 10 30 Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix A B C D E 1 20 15 0 35 10 2 10 20 25 0 30 3 15 10 25 20 0 4 0 0 5 10 15 5 0 10 20 10 30 Since the number of lines is equal to number of row or column, the optimal solution can be obtained Follow the procedure of enclosing and crossing the zeros, we obtain matrix below
  27. 27. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan A B C D E 1 20 15 0 35 10 2 10 20 25 0 30 3 15 10 25 20 0 4 0 0 5 10 15 5 0 10 20 10 30 Since each row and each column in above table has exactly one enclosed zero, we have attained the following optimal assignment schedule: 1→C, 2→D, 3→E, 4→B, 5→A Unbalanced Assignment Problem An assignment problem is said to be unbalanced problem if the number of persons is not equal to the number of jobs. Thus the cost matrix of an unbalanced assignment problem is not a square matrix. For solving such problem, first we convert the cost matrix into a square matrix. For this, we introduce a sufficient number of dummy rows or dummy columns according as the number of persons is less than or greater than the number of jobs so as the cost matrix becomes a square matrix. The costs of dummy rows or columns are taken to be zero. After converting the given unbalanced problem into a balanced problem, we can solve it by the Hungarian method. Example 9: Solve the following unbalanced assignment problem of minimizing total time for doing all the jobs: Jobs Operators I II III IV V 1 6 2 5 2 6 2 2 5 8 7 7 3 7 8 6 9 8 4 6 2 3 4 5 5 9 3 8 9 0 6 4 7 5 6 8
  28. 28. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Solution: Since the number of rows is greater than the number of columns, we introduce a dummy job 6. Then introducing dummy column 6 with all the costs in it equal to zero, the given problem is converted into the following balanced problem Table-I Jobs Operators I II III IV V VI 1 6 2 5 2 6 0 2 2 5 8 7 7 0 3 7 8 6 9 8 0 4 6 2 3 4 5 0 5 9 3 8 9 0 0 6 4 7 5 6 8 0 Now, the Hungarian method can be applied to this matrix. Subtract the smallest element of each column from all the elements given in that column, thus we get table-2 as shown below: Table-II Jobs Operators I II III IV V VI 1 4 0 2 0 6 0 2 0 3 5 5 7 0 3 5 6 3 7 8 0 4 4 0 0 2 5 0 5 7 1 5 7 0 0 6 2 5 2 4 8 0 Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix
  29. 29. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-III Jobs Operators I II III IV V VI 1 4 0 2 0 6 0 2 0 3 5 5 7 0 3 5 6 3 7 8 0 4 4 0 0 2 5 0 5 7 1 5 7 0 0 6 2 5 2 4 8 0 Since the number of lines is not equal to number of row or column, the optimal solution cannot be obtained. To obtain optimal solution, we will have to increase the number of zeros. For this, we subtract the minimum uncovered element (here it is 2) from all uncovered elements and add this element at intersection points; we obtain the matrix given below: Table-IV Jobs Operators I II III IV V VI 1 4 0 2 0 6 2 2 0 3 5 5 7 2 3 3 4 1 5 6 0 4 4 0 0 2 5 2 5 7 1 5 7 0 2 6 0 3 0 2 6 0 Again, draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix
  30. 30. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-V Jobs Operators I II III IV V VI 1 4 0 2 0 6 2 2 0 3 5 5 7 2 3 3 4 1 5 6 0 4 4 0 0 2 5 2 5 7 1 5 7 0 2 6 0 3 0 2 6 0 Since the number of lines is equal to number of row or column, the optimal solution can be obtained Again follow the procedure of enclosing and crossing the zeros, we obtain matrix below Table-VI Jobs Operators I II III IV V VI 1 4 0 2 0 6 2 2 0 3 5 5 7 2 3 3 4 1 5 6 0 4 4 0 0 2 5 2 5 7 1 5 7 0 2 6 0 3 0 2 6 0 Since each row and each column in Table-VI has exactly one enclosed zero, we have attained the following optimal assignment schedule: 1→IV, 2→1, 3→VI, 4→II, 5→V, 6→III The minimum total time for this assignment schedule is: Z=2+2+0+2+0+5=11 Units
  31. 31. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Example 10: Solve the following assignment problem for minimum optimal cost: To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 12 10 15 22 18 8 B 10 18 25 15 16 12 C 11 10 3 8 5 9 D 6 14 10 13 13 12 E 8 12 11 7 13 10 Solution: Since the number of columns is greater than the number of rows, we introduce a dummy city F. Then introducing dummy rows F with all the costs in it equal to zero, the given problem is converted into the following balanced problem Table-I To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 12 10 15 22 18 8 B 10 18 25 15 16 12 C 11 10 3 8 5 9 D 6 14 10 13 13 12 E 8 12 11 7 13 10 F 0 0 0 0 0 0 Now, the Hungarian method can be applied to this matrix. Subtract the smallest element of each row from all the elements given in that row, thus we get table-2 as shown below:
  32. 32. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-II To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 4 2 7 14 10 0 B 0 8 15 5 6 2 C 8 7 0 5 2 6 D 0 8 4 7 7 6 E 1 5 4 0 6 3 F 0 0 0 0 0 0 Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix Table-III To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 4 2 7 14 10 0 B 0 8 15 5 6 2 C 8 7 0 5 2 6 D 0 8 4 7 7 6 E 1 5 4 0 6 3 F 0 0 0 0 0 0 Since the number of lines is not equal to number of row or column, the optimal solution cannot be obtained. To obtain optimal solution, we will have to increase the number of zeros. For this, we subtract the minimum uncovered element (here it is 2) from all uncovered elements and add this element at intersection points; we obtain the matrix given below:
  33. 33. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-V To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 4 0 7 14 8 0 B 0 6 15 5 4 2 C 8 5 0 5 0 6 D 0 6 4 7 5 6 E 1 3 4 0 4 3 F 2 0 2 2 0 2 Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix Table-VI To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 4 0 7 14 8 0 B 0 6 15 5 4 2 C 8 5 0 5 0 6 D 0 6 4 7 5 6 E 1 3 4 0 4 3 F 2 0 2 2 0 2 Again, the number of lines is not equal to number of row or column, the optimal solution cannot be obtained. To obtain optimal solution, we will have to increase the number of zeros. For this, we subtract the minimum uncovered element (here it is 2) from all uncovered elements and add this element at intersection points; we obtain the matrix given below:
  34. 34. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-VI To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 6 0 7 16 8 0 B 0 4 13 5 2 0 C 10 5 0 7 0 6 D 0 4 2 7 3 4 E 1 1 2 0 2 1 F 4 0 2 4 0 2 Draw the minimum number of horizontal and vertical lines so as to cover all zeros, we get the following matrix Table-VII To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 6 0 7 16 8 0 B 0 4 13 5 2 0 C 10 5 0 7 0 6 D 0 4 2 7 3 4 E 1 1 2 0 2 1 F 4 0 2 4 0 2 Since the number of lines is equal to number of row or column, the optimal solution can be obtained Again follow the procedure of enclosing and crossing the zeros, we obtain matrix below
  35. 35. Quantitative Techniques for Mangers KMBN206 Dr. Deepa Chauhan Table-VIII To city From city 1 2 3 4 5 6 A 6 0 7 16 8 0 B 0 4 13 5 2 0 C 10 5 0 7 0 6 D 0 4 2 7 3 4 E 1 1 2 0 2 1 F 4 0 2 4 0 2 Since each row and each column in Table-VIII has exactly one enclosed zero, we have attained the following optimal assignment schedule: A→2, B→6, C→3, D→1, E→4, F→5 The minimum cost for this assignment schedule is: Z=10+12+3+6+7+0= 38 units

