UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTONOMA DE MEXICO _____________________________________________ FACULTAD DE MEDICINA DIVISION DE EST...
2 DR. ABELARDO MENESES GARCIA Director del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología DR.EDUARDO E. CERVERA CEBALLOS Director de D...
3 AGRADECIMIENTOS Al Doctor Sergio Sánchez Guerrero Jefe del banco de Sangre del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología por da...
4 DEDICATORIA Este trabajo de se lo dedico a mis padres J. Concepción Linares Pérez y María Ramírez Islas por su incansabl...
5 INDICE 1. Antecedentes 6 2. Planteamiento del problema 16 3. Pregunta de Investigación 17 4. Justificación 17 5. Objetiv...
6 1. ANTECEDENTES La transfusión sanguínea es un arma terapéutica muy útil en la práctica médica, en la mayoría de los cas...
7 En el año de 1996 en el Reino Unido nace el esquema SHOT (Serious Hazards of Transfusion)es un esquema de Hemovigilancia...
8 Objetivos de la Hemovigilancia Se proponen los siguientes objetivos (10) 1. Conocer los efectos adversos: complicaciones...
9 REACCIONES ADVERSAS A LA TRANSFUSION Las reacciones transfusionales pueden ser clasificadas en inmunológicas y no inmuno...
10 Frecuencia de las reacciones adversas a la transfusión La incidencia de las reacciones transfusionales reportada a nive...
11 ANALISIS Y CLASIFICACION DE LAS RAT La investigación y análisis de las RAT se realiza teniendo en cuenta los siguientes...
12 c) Imputabilidad de las reacciones: Que es definida como la asociación causal entre la trasfusión de sangre o sus compo...
13 MANIFESTACIONES CLINICAS Y PROBABLE ETIOLOGIA DE LAS RAT Las principales manifestaciones clínicas y etiología de las re...
14 Daño pulmonar agudo asociado a la transfusión (TRALI) Datos de insuficiencia respiratoria aguda, hipoxia tisular edema ...
15 DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO Y MANEJO INICIAL ANTE LA SOSPECHA DE UNA RAT El paciente exhibe características de una posible reacci...
16 2. PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA La transfusión de componentes sanguíneos presenta diversos efectos indeseables entre ello...
17 3.- PREGUNTA DE INVESTIGACION ¿Cuál es la frecuencia y tipo de reacciones adversas asociadas a la transfusión presentad...
18 5.- OBJETIVOS OBJETIVO GENERAL Se describe la frecuencia y tipo de reacciones adversas a la transfusión en los paciente...
19 6. MATERIAL Y METODOS 6.1 CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL LUGAR: El estudio se realizó en el Banco de Sangre del Instituto Nacional...
20 6.2.3 CÁLCULO DEL TAMAÑO DE LA MUESTRA No se realizó cálculo del tamaño de la muestra, ya que se recurrirá a la revisió...
21 COVARIABLES EDAD. Definición operativa: Edad en años completos hasta la fecha de aplicación Tipo de variable: Cuantitat...
22 Proporción por grado de imputabilidad: Definición operativa: Numero RAT imputabilidad grado 0, 1, 2 o 3 en un periodo a...
23 6.2.5 DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL DEL ESTUDIO El investigador principal y los colaboradores realizaron el análisis de los pacie...
24 7.-FACULTAD Y ASPECTOS ETICOS El presente estudio es descriptivo, por lo que no se realizo manipulación de alguna varia...
25 8.- RESULTADOS _________________________________________________________________________ Datos demográficos Durante el ...
26 Los servicios con mayor solicitud de transfusiones por paciente fueron Hematología con 925 pacientes transfundidos, Onc...
27 GRAFICO 3. SEXO * TIPO DE REACCION TIPO DE REACCION Total Alérgica Aloinmunización ET FHN FNH NE SEXO F 0 17 2 1 1 5 2 ...
28 La trazabilidad documentada de las reacciones transfusionales fue del 76% (39 pacientes) el 100 % de estos pacientes re...
29 GRAFICO 5. PORCENTAJE DEL GRADO DE IMPUTABILIDAD DE LAS RAT PRESENTADA El componente sanguíneo que más se relacionó con...
30 El tipo de reacción que con mayor frecuencia fue reportado fueron las reacciones alérgicas en un 63% (32 pacientes) cuy...
31 GRAFICO 7. ANTECEDENTE DE TRANSFUSIONES PREVIAS GRAFICO: COMPONENTE*TIPO DE REACCION PRESENTADA TIPODEREACCION Total Al...
32 9.-DISCUSION: Se realizó un estudio retrospectivo, transversal, observacional. Se recurrió a la revisión de expedientes...
33 incidencia muy variada que van desde 1:5000 unidades transfundidas hasta 1:250 000 y esto nos hace analizar si posiblem...
34 10.- CONCLUSIONES El sistema de Hemovigilancia es una herramienta que nos puede ayudar a garantizar una mayor seguridad...
35 11.- BIBLIOGRAFIA 1.- Asociación Mexicana de Medicina Transfusional AC. Guía para el uso clínico de la sangre. 3a Edici...
36 15. - Kato H, Uruma M, Okuyama Y, Fujita H, Handa M, Tomiyama Y, Shimodaira S, Kurata Y, Takamoto S. Incidence of trans...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTONOMA DE MEXICO _____________________________________________ FACULTAD DE MEDICINA DIVISION DE ESTUDIOS DE POSGRADO INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE CANCEROLOGIA TITULO: HEMOVIGILANCIA: REACCIONES ADVERSAS A LA TRANSFUSION EN EL INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE CANCEROLOGIA TESIS PARA OBTENER EL DIPLOMA DE ALTA ESPECIALIDAD EN: MEDICINA TRANSFUSIONAL PRESENTA: DRA. VERONICA LINARES RAMIREZ ASESORES DE TESIS: DRA. SANDRA DIAZ CARDENAS DR. SERGIO SANCHEZ GUERRERO MEXICO DF FEBRERO 2014
  2. 2. 2 DR. ABELARDO MENESES GARCIA Director del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología DR.EDUARDO E. CERVERA CEBALLOS Director de Docencia del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología DRA. VERONICA VILLAVISCENCIO VALENCIA Subdirectora de Educación Médica del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología DR. SERGIO SANCHEZ GUERRERO Tutor del curso de Alta Especialidad en Medicina Transfusional Banco de Sangre del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología
  3. 3. 3 AGRADECIMIENTOS Al Doctor Sergio Sánchez Guerrero Jefe del banco de Sangre del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología por darme la oportunidad de realizar este curso, por sus enseñanzas y dedicación. Mi agradecimiento para Usted. A todo el personal de banco de sangre: médicos, químicos, enfermeras, técnicos, personal de servicios básicos y personal administrativo, muchas gracias porque cada uno de ustedes contribuyo para mi formación académica, gracias por su tiempo, dedicación, paciencia y por su amistad. A todos los que contribuyeron con la realización de este trabajo, gracias por guiarme con su experiencia.
  4. 4. 4 DEDICATORIA Este trabajo de se lo dedico a mis padres J. Concepción Linares Pérez y María Ramírez Islas por su incansable apoyo y cariño atraves de todos estos años, por enseñarme los valores que rigen mi vida y con su ejemplo guiarme para seguir adelante y ser la persona que soy. A mis hermanos: Gustavo, Bertin, Letih, Erla, Marco, Hector, Margarita y Norma por ser mi compañía y soporte en los tiempos de felicidad y de dificultad, por sus múltiples cuidados y atenciones, por su paciencia y amor con la que siempre me reciben, los quiero mucho y estoy convencida que son el mayor regalo que Dios pudo darme en la vida. A mis cuñadas y cuñados, gracias por su apoyo, sus consejos y sobre todo por por abrirme las puertas de su casa y de su corazón. A mis sobrinos por alegrarme la vida con sus historias y juegos, por todo el cariño que me demuestran ¡los amo! A mis amigos por creer en mí y darme ánimos para seguir adelante, y ser mis compañeros de viaje. En especial a Carmen Jiménez eres una amiga excepcional no se qué hubiera hecho sin ti. ¡Mil gracias por todo tu apoyo! A Dios principalmente por la oportunidad de vivir, de disfrutar y de cumplir mis sueños, por darme fortaleza en los momentos de debilidad. Con todo mi corazón ¡Gracias! A todos ustedes les dedico este trabajo con mucho cariño.
  5. 5. 5 INDICE 1. Antecedentes 6 2. Planteamiento del problema 16 3. Pregunta de Investigación 17 4. Justificación 17 5. Objetivos 18 6. Metodología 19 7. Aspectos éticos 24 8.- Resultados 24 9.- Discusión 32 10.- Conclusión 34 11. Bibliografía 35
  6. 6. 6 1. ANTECEDENTES La transfusión sanguínea es un arma terapéutica muy útil en la práctica médica, en la mayoría de los casos son bien toleradas: sin embargo algunos pacientes presentan efectos indeseables con la administración de diferentes componentes sanguíneos, esto es conocido como reacciones adversas asociadas a la transfusión (RAT) (1). Históricamente los primeros casos de enfermedades transmitidas por transfusión fueron por Treponema pallidum reportados en 1940; posteriormente con el inicio de la era moderna de la transfusión durante la segunda guerra mundial y la subsecuente demanda de transfusiones masivas los peligros de la transfusión particularmente la hepatitis y las reacciones hemolíticas se vieron rápidamente incrementadas, alcanzando el punto más alarmante en la década de los 80s con el surgimiento de nuevos patógenos entre ello el virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana (VIH). Las pruebas específicas para la detección de enfermedades en los donantes y otras intervenciones han logrado minimizar pero no eliminar las enfermedades transmitidas por transfusión (2). Otros peligros asociados a la transfusión persisten, entre ellos los errores humanos como la transfusión de sangre incompatible de forma inadvertida, las reacciones hemolíticas agudas y tardías, daño pulmonar agudo asociado a la transfusión (TRALI), enfermedad injerto contra hospedero asociada a la transfusión (EICH-AT), entre otros. Con el objetivo de mejorar los estándares de la práctica transfusional, educar a los usuarios sobre los peligros de la transfusión y su prevención se establece el sistema de Hemovigilancia. HEMOVIGILANCIA El término de Hemovigilancia se deriva de la palabra griega “Haema”: sangre y del Latín “Vigilans”: vigilante. Es definida como el conjunto de procedimientos de vigilancia que cubren toda la cadena de transfusional desde la colección de la sangre y sus componentes hasta el seguimiento de sus destinatarios, con la intención de recopilar y acceder a información sobre los efectos imprevistos o indeseables resultantes de la utilización terapéutica de los productos sanguíneos para prevenir su ocurrencia y recurrencia. [3]. La Hemovigilancia se inicia en Francia en 1994 con la instalación de sistemas de monitoreo por los comités de trasfusión de sangre y el establecimiento de un sistema de vigilancia nacional [4]. Más tarde, en 1995 con el objetivo de mejorar la confianza del público en el suministro de sangre segura, el Consejo Europeo publicó una resolución y pronto el sistema de se vio regulado por las autoridades legales (5,6).
  7. 7. 7 En el año de 1996 en el Reino Unido nace el esquema SHOT (Serious Hazards of Transfusion)es un esquema de Hemovigilancia independiente dirigido profesionalmente que recopila y analiza información de forma confidencial sobre los eventos adversos y reacciones en la transfusión de sangre de todas las organizaciones de salud que están involucrado en el Reino Unido .Cuando se identifican los riesgos y problemas, produce recomendaciones para mejorar la seguridad del paciente, que luego se distribuyen a todas las organizaciones pertinentes (7) Otros países que han implementado el sistema de Hemovigilancia son Canadá, Países Bajos, Japón, Rusia, Suiza, y los Estados Unidos de América (8). En la actualidad existe una Red Internacional de Hemovigilancia (NHI )que evoluciono a partir de la red de Europea. El objetivo de la NHI es desarrollar y mantener una estructura de vigilancia en la transfusión de sangre y medicina transfusional en todo el mundo. El NHI trabaja en coordinación con la Sociedad Internacional de Transfusión de Sangre (ISBT). [3] Proceso de la Hemovigilancia El proceso incluye toda la cadena transfusional desde la colección de la sangre y sus componentes hasta el seguimiento de sus destinatarios. (9)
  8. 8. 8 Objetivos de la Hemovigilancia Se proponen los siguientes objetivos (10) 1. Conocer los efectos adversos: complicaciones e Incidentes de la transfusión 2. Asegurar la trazabilidad. 3. Poder adaptar medidas correctivas. 4. Disponer de un sistema de alerta rápida. 5. Incrementar la seguridad transfusional. Hemovigilancia en México En México no existe un sistema de Hemovigilancia como tal, aunque la Norma oficial Mexicana NOM 253-SSA1-2012 establece que ante los signos o síntomas de una reacción transfusional el médico tratante o personal de salud deberá interrumpir inmediatamente la transfusión en lo que se esclarece su causa y se investiga un posible error en la identificación del receptor o de la unidad y deberá notificar al banco de sangre, servicio de transfusión y en su caso al comité de medicina transfusional. Se deberá llevar a cabo las pruebas necesarias para esclarecer la causa y tener un registro que incluya el nombre del paciente, los signos y síntomas presentados de la reacción transfusional, resultado de las pruebas realizadas que incluyen: grupo ABO, Rh (D), pruebas de compatibilidad en muestras pre y post-transfusionales, prueba de Coombs directo, detección de anticuerpos irregulares, cultivos en caso de sospecha de contaminación bacteriana.Se deberá notificar mensualmente en formato pre-establecido al Centro Nacional de la Transfusión sanguínea (CNTS) así como informar a los pacientes de los resultados obtenidos y de las características de los componentes que en lo futuro le podrán transfundir y recomendara que se notifique a su médico tratante para su registro en el expediente clínico. (11)
  9. 9. 9 REACCIONES ADVERSAS A LA TRANSFUSION Las reacciones transfusionales pueden ser clasificadas en inmunológicas y no inmunológicas. Ambas pueden ser inmediatas o tardías; Las reacciones inmediatas ocurren dentro de los primeros minutos hasta las 24 horas de la transfusión, mientras que las tardías pueden desarrollarse en días, meses e incluso años. Para efecto del estudio de las RAT se consideraran las siguientes categorías. (1) Categorías de las reacciones transfusionales REACCIONES Inmunológicas Inmediatas  Hemolítica  Febril no hemolítica  Alérgicas:  Urticaria  Anafilaxia  Daño pulmonar agudo asociado a la trasfusión Tardías  Aloinmunizacion contra antígenos eritrocitarios, leucocitarios, plaquetarios o proteínas plasmáticas.  Hemolítica  Enfermedad injerto contra hospedero (EICH_AT)  Purpura pos transfusión  Inmunomodulacion por trasfusión No inmunológicas Inmediatas  Contaminación bacteriana  Sobrecarga circulatoria  Hemolisis no inmune  Embolia  Hipotermia  Desequilibrio hidroelectrolítico (Hipocalcemia, Hiperpotasemia, Hipomagnesemia).  Coagulopatia hemodilucional Tardías  Hemosiderosis  Transmisión de infecciones virales, bacterianas y parasitarias.
  10. 10. 10 Frecuencia de las reacciones adversas a la transfusión La incidencia de las reacciones transfusionales reportada a nivel internacional es muy variada y existe una gran abismo entre los países que cuentan con un sistema de Hemovigilancia establecido de aquellos en los que no existe. Uno de los ejemplos más claros es el reino Unido que cuenta un 99,5% de los Fideicomisos Nacionales de Servicios de Salud y Consejos de Salud de todo el Reino Unido registrados reportar a SHOT. En el último reporte del 2012 estiman el riesgo de muerte por transfusión de 1 en 322 580 componentes transfundidos,mientras que la morbilidad es más frecuentemente reportada 1 en 21 413 componentes administrados, desafortunadamente más del 64.7 % fueron errores que pudieron ser prevenibles siendo la más frecuente la incorrecta administración de componente sanguíneo (7,8). En contraste en un estudio realizado por Benjamin P.L. y cols; donde llevaron a cabo el análisis de los registros de 6 hospitales en Namibia encontraron una incidencia de 11.5 reacciones agudas por cada 1000 unidades transfundidas. (12); otro estudio realizado por Siegenthaler MA, y cols. Reportan una incidencia de 4.19 por cada 1000 unidades (13). En cuanto al tipo de reacciones más frecuentemente presentadas también existe diferencia por ejemplo en un estudio retrospectivo realizado en un hospital de la India se reportan a las reacciones alérgicas como las más frecuente en in 55.1%, seguidas por la febriles no hemolíticas en un 35.7%, además de reportar a la sobrecarga circulatoria (TACO) y el daño agudo pulmonar asociado a la transfusión (TRALI) como eventos adversos presentados en un 0.5% (14); mientras que en el estudio realizado por Siegenthaler MA y cols. Reportaron a las reaccione febriles no hemolíticas en un 59%; alérgicas 22%; contaminaciones bacterianas 5% y el 18 % restante se clasificaron en otros eventos adversos (13). En cuanto a los componentes sanguíneos que más frecuentemente estas asociados a reacciones según el estudio de Kato H, Uruma M. realizado en Japón reporta a los concentrados plaquetarios como los que tienen una mayor incidencia (3.8%), seguidos por el plasma fresco congelado (1.3%) y 0.6% para el concentrado eritrocitario (15). En México el riesgo de trasmisión de enfermedades el riesgo residual para Virus de la Hepatitis B (VHB): 1 en 32,011; para Hepatitis C (VHC) 1:2781; VIH 1:161 290 (16,17). Por otro lado en cuanto a la incidencia de reacciones transfusionales en estudio realizado en el Hospital General de México de 1999 al 2003 reportaron una tasa de 1.7% por cada 1000 transfusiones, el 70.4% fueron agudas no hemolíticas y el 25.6% alérgicas (18).
  11. 11. 11 ANALISIS Y CLASIFICACION DE LAS RAT La investigación y análisis de las RAT se realiza teniendo en cuenta los siguientes conceptos: (19, 20,21) a) Trazabilidad: Identificación plena de los componentes sanguíneos que permite hacer un seguimiento completo de toda la cadena transfusional b) Grado de severidad de las reacciones: Dependiendo de las características clínicas de la reacción, estas reacciones puedes ser clasificadas en grados 4. GRADO DE SEVERIDAD DE LAS REACCIONES TRANSFUSIONALES GRADO DE SEVERIDAD DEFINICION SINTOMAS Y SIGNOS CAUSA PROBABLE Grado 4 Muerte durante o después de la transfusión Grado 3 Amenazan la vida del paciente Fiebre, Hipotensión Orina de color obscuro Sangrado inexplicable Dolor torácico Dolor en el sitio de punción, Cefalea, disnea  Sin síntomas respiratorios: (Hemolisis Intravascular aguda, Shock en caso de contaminación bacteriana, anafilaxia)  Con síntomas respiratorios, (hipervolemia, TRALI) Grado 2 Morbilidad a largo plazo Urticaria, prurito, Fiebre ansiedad, taquicardia, palpitaciones, disnea leve, cefalea Reacción alérgica Reacción febril no hemolítica Contaminación bacteriana Infecciones transmitidas por trasfusión. Aloinmunización Grado 1 Síntomas leves Urticaria y/o prurito Reacción alérgica Grado 0 Transfusión inapropiada de componentes sanguíneos Sin consecuencias biológicas para el receptor.
  12. 12. 12 c) Imputabilidad de las reacciones: Que es definida como la asociación causal entre la trasfusión de sangre o sus componentes y la presentación de la reacción adversa. Se han establecido cuatro niveles. IMPUTABILIDAD DE LAS REACCIONES TRASNFUSIONALES NIVEL DESCRIPCION DEL GRADO DE EVIDENCIA Nivel 4 Cierto. Evidencia concluyente para atribuir la reacción a la trasfusión de productos sanguíneos Nivel 3 Probable. Evidencia a favor de atribuir la reacción a la trasfusión sin otra causa que pudiera justificar la reacción Nivel 2 Posible. Evidencia no permite atribuir la reacción ya sea a la trasfusión o a otra probable causa Nivel 1 Dudoso. puede haber posibles causas, pero no hay evidencia para excluir el rol de la transfusión en la reacción Nivel 0 Excluido. Evidencia Concluyente para atribuir la reacción a otras causas diferentes a la transfusión
  13. 13. 13 MANIFESTACIONES CLINICAS Y PROBABLE ETIOLOGIA DE LAS RAT Las principales manifestaciones clínicas y etiología de las reacciones transfusionales se resumen en el siguiente cuadro. (1, 20,22) TIPO DE REACCION SIGNOS Y SINTOMAS ETIOLOGIA Hemolisis intravascular Ansiedad, sensación de muerte inminente, dolor retro esternal, lumbar o en el sitio de punción, fiebre escalofrió, nausea, vomito, hipertensión inicial, hipotensión, taquicardia, disnea, coluria, anuria, choque. En el paciente anestesiado sangrado en capa Incompatibilidad ABO y otros sistemas Hemolisis extravascular Ictericia, Fiebre, transfusión inefectiva, escalofríos, coluria Incompatibilidad a sistema Rh, Duffy, Kidd, Diego, Kell Febril no hemolítica Incremento de la temperatura corporal mayor de un grado centígrado durante la transfusión, escalofrió, cefalea y vomito Anticuerpos contra antígenos eritrocitarios, proteínas plasmáticas, transferencia pasiva de citosinas Urticaria Prurito, enrojecimiento, rash y placas eritematosas Anticuerpos IgE contra proteínas plasmáticas Presencia de alérgenos en el plasma. Reacción anaflactoide Urticaria, estornudos, tos, sibilancias, ronquido, estridor angioedema, dolor torácico, disnea, opresión en el pecho, dolor retro esternal, hipotensión, taquicardia, arritmia, cólico, nausea, vómito, diarrea, ausencia de fiebre Anticuerpos anti-IgA Anafilaxia Hipotensión, obstrucción de vías aéreas superiores e inferiores, sensación de muerte inminente, pérdida de conciencia y choque Anticuerpos anti-IgA, haptoglobinas C4
  14. 14. 14 Daño pulmonar agudo asociado a la transfusión (TRALI) Datos de insuficiencia respiratoria aguda, hipoxia tisular edema pulmonar agudo bilateral sin compromiso cardiaco, fiebre hipotensión taquicardia, Imagen radiología de infiltración pulmonar bilateral Anticuerpos anti-HLA o contra leucocitos del receptor. Purpura trombocitopenica pos-transfusional Petequias, sangrado por piel y mucosas, hematuria, hemorragia intracraneana Anticuerpos contra antígenos plaquetarios Contaminación bacteriana Fiebre, escalofrió, nauseas, dolor abdominal y muscular, disnea, diarrea, hipotensión, choque. Bacterias gram positivas o negativas en los componentes sanguíneos Sobrecarga circulatoria Disnea, ortopnea, cianosis, tos, esputo espumoso, cefalea, hipertensión, plétora venosa en cuello, edema de miembros inferiores, signos y síntomas de falla cardiaca congestiva; relacionados con el volumen y rapidez de la transfusión. Hipervolemia Enfermedad injerto contra hospedero Fiebre, rash, descamación cutánea, diarrea acuosa. Ictericia Proliferación de linfocitos en el receptor del donador
  15. 15. 15 DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO Y MANEJO INICIAL ANTE LA SOSPECHA DE UNA RAT El paciente exhibe características de una posible reacción transfusional aguda, las cuales pueden incluir: Fiebre, escalofríos, taquicardia, hipo o hipertensión, eritema, urticaria, dolor muscular, torácico, abdomen o huesos, dificultad respiratoria, nausea, malestar general DETENER LA TRANSFUSION- Realizar una rápida valoración clínica, verificar identidad del paciente/ verificar componentes sanguíneos Verificar evidencia de: Dificultad respiratoria severa, compromiso circulatorio, error de administración de componentes o evidencia de contaminación bacteriana de la unidad NO SI SEVERO: Pone en peligro la vida Mantener vía permeable Monitorear al paciente Iniciar resucitación ABC Descontinuar la transfusión a menos que este hipotenso por hemorragia Dar tratamiento adecuado de acuerdo al tipo de reacción presentada Remplazo de liquidos Iv Regresar la unidad al banco de sangre para la realización de la investigación pertinente  Considerar contaminación bacteriana, revisar condiciones subyacentes y antecedentes transfusionales  Verificar frecuentemente signos vitales, saturación de oxígeno y orina Continuar transfusión Considerar tratamiento sintomático Monitorear al paciente frecuentemente. Si el cuadro empeora manejar como moderada o severa LEVE: Temperatura aislada >38 o elevación de 1- 2 grados Prurito y rash únicamente No es coherente con su condición o antecedentes Descontinuar la unidad ( no descartarla Realizar las investigaciones correspondientes Si es coherente con su condición o antecedentes transfusionales Continuar con la transfusión lentamente y dar tratamiento sintomático apropiado MODERADA Temperatura >39 grados Presencia de signos y síntomas diferentes a prurito y rash Continuar transfusión No relacionado a la transfusión RAT Documentar y reportas
  16. 16. 16 2. PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA La transfusión de componentes sanguíneos presenta diversos efectos indeseables entre ellos la enfermedades transmitidas por transfusión (ETT) como la hepatitis B, C y el VIH, las cuales pueden afectar gravemente la salud del receptor e incluso pueden llegar a poner en peligro su vida y aunque los métodos de tamizaje en los donantes y otras intervenciones han logrado minimizar los riesgos de estas enfermedades, otros peligros asociados a la transfusión persisten como: las reacciones hemolíticas agudas que frecuentemente son ocasionadas por errores humanos, las reacciones hemolíticas tardías, daño pulmonar agudo asociado a la transfusión (TRALI), enfermedad injerto contra hospedero asociada a la transfusión (EICH-AT), entre otros. Con este objetivo diversos países han establecido un sistema de Hemovigilancia con la intención de recopilar y acceder a información sobre los efectos imprevistos o indeseables resultantes de la utilización terapéutica de los productos sanguíneos para prevenir su ocurrencia y recurrencia. Hasta el momento en Méxicoel sistema de Hemovigilancia, aunque la normatividad la contempla como obligatoria; por lo que no se cuenta con suficiente información acerca de los eventos adversos y las medidas necesarias para el seguimiento de las RAT.En respuesta a esta problemática, se realizó la detección, registro y análisis de los efectos adversos a la transfusión con el objetivo analizar si frecuencia y tipo de reacciones que se presentan con el fin de prevenir sus causas e impedir su repetición en los pacientes del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología.
  17. 17. 17 3.- PREGUNTA DE INVESTIGACION ¿Cuál es la frecuencia y tipo de reacciones adversas asociadas a la transfusión presentadas en los pacientes del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología? 4.- JUSTIFICACION La poca información que existe acerca de las reacciones asociadas a la transfusión y su repercusión en los receptores no permite en ocasiones la correcta identificación de las RAT y por lo tanto retrasa su manejo, sin mencionar que no son notificadas al banco de sangre presentando una enorme desventaja para el paciente y una gran repercusión en el sistema de Hemovigilancia cuyo principal objetivo es identificar y acceder a información sobre los efectos imprevistos o indeseables resultantes de la utilización terapéutica de los productos sanguíneos para prevenir su ocurrencia y recurrencia así garantizar una mayor seguridad transfusional. Con este trabajo se identificaron las RAT más frecuentemente presentadas y se evaluo el seguimiento dado a cada reporte de reacción adversa, con la finalidad de identificar las posibles fallas en el sistema y así tener oportunidades de mejora que contribuyan a garantizar la seguridad de la transfusión.
  18. 18. 18 5.- OBJETIVOS OBJETIVO GENERAL Se describe la frecuencia y tipo de reacciones adversas a la transfusión en los pacientes del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS • Clasificación de las RAT de acuerdo a la la Guía para el Uso Clínico de la Sangre (*) • Análisis y mejoras en la seguridad transfusional con la implementación de medidas correctivas para prevenir la recurrencia de tales incidentes. • Mejora en la seguridad transfusional, con la correcta selección del componente sanguíneo OBJETIVOS SECUNDARIOS  Análisisdel seguimiento dado a cada reporte de RAT en base a lo establecido en la NOM-253-SSA1-2012 y al programa SHOT
  19. 19. 19 6. MATERIAL Y METODOS 6.1 CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL LUGAR: El estudio se realizó en el Banco de Sangre del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología (INCan), el cual es un hospital de referencia de pacientes oncológicos que por su patología de fondo ameritan numerosas transfusiones de componentes sanguíneos. 6.2 DISEÑO DEL ESTUDIO Estudio transversal a) Por el control de la maniobra experimental por el investigador: OBSERVACIONAL b) Por la medición del fenómeno en el tiempo: TRANSVERSAL c) Por la captación de la información: RETROSPECTIVO CRITERIOS DE INCLUSION Pacientes del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología que hubieran recibido transfusión de componentessanguíneos durante el periodo del 1 de Enero al 31 de Diciembre del 2013. Y que hayan presentado algún tipo de reacción transfusional notificada y registrada en el banco de sangre. CRITERIOS DE NO INCLUSIÓN Pacientes sin antecedente de reacciones transfusionales CRITERIOS DE ELIMINACION Pacientes transfundidos en quienes no se haya logrado documentar RAT
  20. 20. 20 6.2.3 CÁLCULO DEL TAMAÑO DE LA MUESTRA No se realizó cálculo del tamaño de la muestra, ya que se recurrirá a la revisión de expedientes y base de datos de todos los pacientes que tuvieran algún tipo de reacción adversa notificada al banco de sangre. 6.2.4 DEFINICIÓN DE LAS VARIABLES VARIABLE INDEPENDIENTE. PACIENTES TRANSFUNDIDOS EN EL HOSPITAL DE CANCEROLOGIA Definición operativa: pacientes que acuden al hospital de cancerologia y se les realizo por lo menos una transfusión Tipo de variable: Cuantitativa. Categoría: discreta Unidad de medición: número total de transfusiones en un año VARIABLE DEPENDIENTE RAT Definición operativa: pacientes transfundidos que presentaron alguna reacción adversa a la transfusion, con el registro y reporte de la misma. Tipo de variable: cuantitativa. Categoría: discreta Unidad de medición: número total de RAT registradas y reportadas en un año. Se obtuvo el porcentaje de RAT en la institucion Porcentaje de RAT o Índice de RAT en la institución ____Número de RAT en un periodo analizado x100________ Número de unidades transfundidas en el periodo analizado
  21. 21. 21 COVARIABLES EDAD. Definición operativa: Edad en años completos hasta la fecha de aplicación Tipo de variable: Cuantitativa discreta Unidad de medición: Años SEXO Definición operativa: Sexo referido a través del cuestionario Tipo de variable: Cualitativa nominal Unidad de medición: 1= Hombre 2= Mujer Proporción de RAT por definición de caso: Definición operativa: Numero de cada tipo de RAT en un periodo analizado_____ Número total de RAT presentadas en el periodo analizado Tipo de variable: cuantitativa continua Unidad de medición: porcentaje de RAT por definición de caso Proporción de RAT por grado de severidad: Definición operativa: Numero de eventos leves, moderados, severos por RAT en un periodo analizado x 100 Numero de RAT presentadas en el periodo analizado Tipo de variable: cuantitativa continua Unidad de medición: porcentaje de RAT por grado de severidad
  22. 22. 22 Proporción por grado de imputabilidad: Definición operativa: Numero RAT imputabilidad grado 0, 1, 2 o 3 en un periodo analizado Numero total de RAT en el periodo analizado Tipo de variable: cuantitativa continua Unidad de medición: porcentaje de RAT por grado de imputabilidad Proporción RAT por componente sanguíneo Definición operativa: Numero de RAT presentadas por tipo de Hemocomponente trasfundido x 100 Número total de RAT de todos los Hemocomponentes transfundidos Tipo de variable: cuantitativa continua Unidad de medición: porcentaje de RAT por tipo de componente sanguineo Mortalidad asociada con RAT: Definición operativa Numero RAT que condujeron a la muerte del paciente en un periodo x 100 Número total de RAT presentadas en el periodo analizado Tipo de variable: cuantitativa discreta Unidad de medición: número de muertes asociadas a RATs
  23. 23. 23 6.2.5 DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL DEL ESTUDIO El investigador principal y los colaboradores realizaron el análisis de los pacientes hospitalizados y ambulatorios que hayan sido transfundidos con algún componente sanguíneo en el periodo mencionado en el Instituto Nacional de Cancerología. Se realizó revisión de expedientes clínicos y de la base de datos del banco de sangre usando un formato estandarizado que incluye antecedentes como nombre completo del paciente y del encargado de la transfusión, servicio solicitante, antecedentes patológicos, transfusionales, ginecobstetricos, tipo de componente transfundido, signos y síntomas presentados, estudios realizados y manejo recibido; así como los criterios de gravedad e imputabilidad. El cálculo de Incidencia de la RAT se realizara con los siguientes indicadores. a) Porcentaje de RAT o Índice de RAT en la institución b) Proporción de RAT por definición de caso c) Porcentaje de RAT por grado de severidad d) Proporción por grado de imputabilidad e) Porcentaje de RAT por componente sanguíneo f) Mortalidad asociada con RAT ANALISIS ESTADISTICO  Se calcularonfrecuencias simples, medidas de tendencia central  Estos datos fueron calculados mediante el paquete de análisis estadístico: SPSS  Para realizar la comparación de las variables cualitativas se utilizó la prueba de Chi cuadrada de Pearson  Al finalizar la captura y el análisis se procedió al escrito del documento final para su aprobación.  Se finalizó el trabajo con su redacción.
  24. 24. 24 7.-FACULTAD Y ASPECTOS ETICOS El presente estudio es descriptivo, por lo que no se realizo manipulación de alguna variable que perjudique la autonomía del paciente ni que afecte el principio de beneficencia-no maleficencia del individuo. Se mantuvo confidencialidad de los datos obtenidos del expediente. Debido a que este estudio tiene diseño descriptivo y únicamente se realizo una recolección de datos del expediente y bases de datos por lo que no aplica consentimiento informado.
  25. 25. 25 8.- RESULTADOS _________________________________________________________________________ Datos demográficos Durante el periodo comprendido del 1 de Enero al 31 de Diciembre del 2013 se administraron 14 511 componentes sanguíneos a un total de 3328 pacientes de los cuales el 59% (1979) fueron mujeres, mientras que el 41% (1349) fueron hombres. El componente mayormente transfundido fue los concentrados eritrocitarios con un 57% (7727) y en segundo lugar Concentrados plaquetarios 18% (2640) (Grafico 1). GRAFICO 1. PORCENTAJE DE UNIDADES TRANSFUNDIDAS POR HEMOCOMPONENTES TABLA 1. CANTIDADES TOTALES DE UNIDADES TRANSFUNDIDAS POR HEMOCOMPONENTES COMPONENTES N. UNIDADES % CE (Concentrado eritrocitario) 7727 53% AP (Aféresis plaquetaria) 1777 12% CP (Concentrado plaquetario) 2640 18% GAH (Crioprecipitados) 817 6% PFC (Plasma fresco congelado) 1550 11% Total 14511 100%
  26. 26. 26 Los servicios con mayor solicitud de transfusiones por paciente fueron Hematología con 925 pacientes transfundidos, Oncología Médica con 780, Ginecología con 626, Gastroenterología con 323, Urología con 210, Piel y partes blandas con 121, Tumores mamarios con 110, el resto de los servicios registraron menos de 100 pacientes transfundidos (Grafico 2). GRAFICO 2. REQUERIMIENTOS TRANSFUSIONALES POR SERVICIO Reacciones adversas a la transfusión De los 14 511 componentes sanguíneos transfundidos, se reportaron al banco de sangre 53 reacciones transfusionales en el periodo de estudio. Se descartaron a dos pacientes en el primer caso por no encontrar en el expediente reporte o algún registro de RAT y en el segundo no se realizó la trasfusión debido a que el paciente ya presentaba fiebre por lo que el reporte final de RAT fue de 51 reacciones transfusionales lo que representa el 0.3%. La distribución por sexofue 55% (28) fueron mujeres y el 45% (23) fueron hombres, la media de edad fue 39 años; del total de las 28 mujeres el 78% (22 mujeres) contaban con antecedentes gineco- obstétricos con una media de 4 hijos y en 12 pacientes se documentó antecedente de aborto, sin embargo esto no tuvo significancia estadística debido a la poca cantidad de pacientes.
  27. 27. 27 GRAFICO 3. SEXO * TIPO DE REACCION TIPO DE REACCION Total Alérgica Aloinmunización ET FHN FNH NE SEXO F 0 17 2 1 1 5 2 28 M 0 15 3 0 1 4 0 23 Total 0 32 5 1 2 9 2 51 No existe asociación estadística entre el sexo y el tipo de reacción, los datos demuestran que se presenta de la misma forma en mujeres y hombres. El reporte de reacciones transfusionales por servicio fue: Hematología 27 reportes, Oncología 13 reportes, Ginecología 5 reportes, tumores mamarios, gastroenterología y urología 2 reportes por servicio, cabeza y cuello y RT Ginecológica 1 reporte. GRAFICO 6: REPORTE DE REACCIONES TRANSFUSIONALES POR SERVICIO
  28. 28. 28 La trazabilidad documentada de las reacciones transfusionales fue del 76% (39 pacientes) el 100 % de estos pacientes recibió manejo sintomático, con lo cual presentaron mejoría clínica, se realizaron 5 determinaciones de grupo ABO y Rh sin encontrar discrepancia y se repitieron 5 pruebas cruzadas con muestras pre y pos transfusionales encontrándose compatibles, el resto no requirió estudios de laboratorio. En el 24% restante (12 pacientes)no se pudo documentar la trazabilidad debido a la falta de registro en el expediente sobre manejo y seguimiento dado al paciente, estudios complementarios para clasificar la reacción y en los casos en los que se solicitaron estudios no se encontró el registro por escrito de los resultados. En cuanto al grado de severidad de las RAT presentadas el 59% (30 pacientes) fueron reacciones leves, 35% (18 pacientes) moderadas, 2% (1 paciente) transfusión inapropiada de componentes sanguíneos sin consecuencias biológicas para el receptor, 4% (2 pacientes) no se pudo evaluar el grado de la reacción, debido a que no se encontraron datos suficientes en el expediente para su clasificación. No se reportaron reacciones que pusieran en peligro la vida del paciente, ni muertes asociadas por transfusión. (Grafico 4).La proporción por grado de imputabilidad a la Transfusion fue el 88 % (45) grado 3, 8% (4) grado 2, 2% (1) grado 1 y 2% (1) excluido. (Grafico 5) GRAFICO 4. GRADO DE SEVERIDAD DE LAS RAT PRESENTADAS 59% 35% 2 % 2%
  29. 29. 29 GRAFICO 5. PORCENTAJE DEL GRADO DE IMPUTABILIDAD DE LAS RAT PRESENTADA El componente sanguíneo que más se relacionó con RAT fue el concentrado eritrocitario en un 41% (21 pacientes), seguido por aféresis plaquetarias en un 39% (20 pacientes), concentrados plaquetarios 10%(5 pacientes), plasma fresco congelado 8% (4 pacientes), crioprecipitados 2% (1 paciente). (Grafico 6) GRAFICO 6. PORCENTAJE DE RAT POR COMPONENTE SANGUINEO
  30. 30. 30 El tipo de reacción que con mayor frecuencia fue reportado fueron las reacciones alérgicas en un 63% (32 pacientes) cuyos síntomas mayormente referidos fueron rash, prurito generalizado,eritema, urticaria; no hubo reportes de anafilaxia. Las reacciones febriles no hemolíticas se presentaron en un 21% (11 pacientes), 10% (5 pacientes) fueron Aloinmunizacióncontra antígenos eritrocitarios 3 hombres y 2 mujeres, los anticuerpos encontrados fueron: probable anti-e (1 paciente), probable anti-K (2 pacientes,probable anti-Dia (1 paciente) y probable anti-Fyb (1 paciente). En dos casos que corresponden al 4%, no se pudo clasificar el tipo de reaccióndebido a que las manifestaciones clínicas referidas en el expediente eran muy escasas y no se encuentra registro del seguimiento de los pacientes. Se registró un error transfusional siendo el 2% del total de las reacciones, sin aparentes complicaciones para el paciente, pero no se encontró registro del seguimiento (Grafico 7).En el 82% (42 pacientes) se encontró antecedente de transfusiones previas de los cuales 11 pacientes ya se había documentado una reacción transfusional previa; el 12 % (6 pacientes) no tenían antecedente de Transfusion y 6 % de los casos (3 pacientes) no posible documentar el antecedente. Al analizar la correlación entre antecedentes transfusionales y RAT, se encontró asociación principalmente con aféresis plaquetarias y reacciones de tipo alérgica; así como la transfusión de concentrados eritrocitarios y reacciones febriles no hemolíticas y Aloinmunización lo cual fue estadísticamente significativo. No se documentaron reportes de reacciones hemolíticas, contaminación bacteriana, sobrecarga circulatoria, daño pulmonar asociado a la transfusión. Debido al tipo de estudio y duración del mismo no se pudo evaluar enfermedades transmitidas por transfusión, ni hemosiderosis GRAFICO 7: TIPO DE REACCION PRESENTADA
  31. 31. 31 GRAFICO 7. ANTECEDENTE DE TRANSFUSIONES PREVIAS GRAFICO: COMPONENTE*TIPO DE REACCION PRESENTADA TIPODEREACCION Total Alérgica Aloinmunización ET FHN FNH NR COMPONENTE AFC 0 18 0 0 0 1 1 20 CE 0 4 5 1 2 8 1 21 CP 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 Crioprecipitado 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 PFC 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 4 Total 1 32 5 1 2 9 2 52
  32. 32. 32 9.-DISCUSION: Se realizó un estudio retrospectivo, transversal, observacional. Se recurrió a la revisión de expedientes clínicos y a la base de datos del banco de sangre de los pacientes transfundidos en el periodo comprendido del 1 de Enero 2013 al 31 de Diciembre del 2014 del Instituto Nacional de Cancerología. El reporte de unidades transfundidas durante el estudio fue de 14 511 hemocomponentes a un total de 3328 pacientes. Se reportaron al banco de sangre un total de 51 reacciones transfusionales que representa o.3% lo cual es mucho más bajo de lo reportado en la literatura internacional; en el último reporte publicado del SHOT 2012 se estima una morbilidad de 1 en 21 413 componentes administrados (7,8); mientras que en el estudio realizado Siegenthaler y cols.Reportaron una incidencia de 4.19 por cada 1000 unidades (13) esto debido posiblemente a un sub-registro de las reacciones transfusionales al no contar con un sistema de Hemovigilancia que pueda realizar el seguimiento oportuno de las RATS, es de llamar la atención que el servicio con mayor numero RAT reportadas sea el de Hematología lo cual puede ser explicado al mayor conocimiento sobre las reacciones adversas. En cuanto al tipo de reacción presentada encontramos a las alérgicas y febriles como las más frecuentes lo cual es concordante con diversos estudios quienes han reportado hasta en un 55% de las RAT son de tipo alérgico (15), las manifestaciones clínicas fueron prurito, rahs, eritema, urticaria por lo que se catalogaron como grado 1, no hubo reportes de anafilaxia.Otro de los puntos encontrados en nuestro trabajo fue el hecho de que las aféresis fueron más relacionadas con reacciones adversas que los concentrados plaquetarios lo cual no es muy concordante con estudios realizados como el de Kato y cols donde los concentrados plaquetarios tuvieron una incidencia de reacciones de 3.8%. Una de las teorías que se manejan para este tipo de reacciones es que los alérgenos ingeridos y presentes en la sangre de los donadores son los causantes de este tipo de reacciones por lo cual para su prevención se recomienda el uso de plaquetas desplasmatizadas que como se ha mostrado en estudios, uno de ellos realizado en Francia por Beatrice y cols. Donde encontraron una menor incidencia de reacciones al transfundir pool de plaquetas que las aféresis plaquetarias, en cuánto a las reacciones febriles la leucorreduccion sigue siendo un método usado para la prevención de este tipo de reacciones (21,22). Es importante comentar que no hubo reportes de otro tipo de reacciones como el TRALI el cual tiene reportes de
  33. 33. 33 incidencia muy variada que van desde 1:5000 unidades transfundidas hasta 1:250 000 y esto nos hace analizar si posiblemente el desconocimiento de estas reacciones ocasione un sub-registro más que una ausencia En canto a las enfermedades Transmisibles por Trasfusión (ETT) no fue posible su evaluación y esto a falta de un sistema adecuado de Hemovigilancia que cuente con datos necesarios para su seguimiento. En nuestro estudio se reportaron a 5 pacientes con Aloinmunizacion siendo el anti cuerpo más frecuente el anti-K hay algunos estudios donde se reporta una tasa de 4.24 de pacientes aloinmunizados lo cual complica de manera significativa el apoyo transfusional por lo que sigue siendo necesario el rastreo de anticuerpos irregulares con la finalidad de brindar una mayor seguridad transfusional. (23). También se encontró asociación entre el antecedente de trasfusiones previas y la presencia de reacciones transfusionales ya que hasta el 76 % de pacientes que tuvieron algún tipo de reacción también tenían antecedente transfusional previo de ahí la importancia en limitar el uso indiscriminado de componentes sanguíneos y esto en beneficio del paciente.
  34. 34. 34 10.- CONCLUSIONES El sistema de Hemovigilancia es una herramienta que nos puede ayudar a garantizar una mayor seguridad transfusional considerada y realizada todo en beneficio del paciente. El conocer el tipo de reacciones y las condiciones que se asocian a ellas con mayor frecuencia es indispensable para poder prevenirlas. El documentar los errores cometidos lejos de ser un estigma también puede ayudarnos en la prevención de las enfermedades.
  35. 35. 35 11.- BIBLIOGRAFIA 1.- Asociación Mexicana de Medicina Transfusional AC. Guía para el uso clínico de la sangre. 3a Edición. México. 2007 2. - Alter HJ, Klein HG. The hazards of blood transfusion in historical perspective. Blood. 2008 Oct 1; 112(7):2617-26. 3. - Ashish Jain and Ravneet Kaur. Hemovigilance and blood safety. Asian J Transfus Sci. 2012 Jul-Dec; 6(2): 137–138. 4. - De Vries RR. Haemovigilance: Recent achievements and developments in the near future. ISBT Sci Ser. 2009; 4:60–2. 5. - Faber JC. The European Blood Directive: A new era of blood regulation has begun. Transfus Med. 2004; 14:257–73 6. - Watson R. EU tightens rules on blood safety. BMJ. 2005; 331:800. 7.- Serious Hazards of Transfusion (SHOT). ANNUAL SHOT REPORT 2012 8. - Bolton-Maggs PH, Cohen H. Serious Hazards of Transfusion (SHOT) haemovigilance and progress is improving transfusion safety. Br J Haematol. 2013 Nov; 163(3):303-14. 9. -Engelfriet CP, Reesink HW. Haemovigilance. Vox sang 2006; 90: 207-41 10.- Ana Maria Mejia. Importancia Clinica en la hemovigilancia. La gestión en la seguridad transfusional y la hemovigilancia. Rev Mex Med Tran,2009; (2):90-94 11.- Secretaria de Salud. NOM-253-SSA1-2012, Para disposición de sangre humana y sus componentes con fines terapéuticos. 12. - Benjamin P.L. Meza, Britta Lohrke, Robert Wilkinson. Estimation of the prevalence and rate of acute transfusion reactions occurring in Windhoek, Namibia. Blood Transfus. 2013 Nov 15:1-10. 13. - Siegenthaler MA, Schneider P, Vu DH, Tissot JD. Haemovigilance in a general university hospital: need for a more comprehensive classification and a codification of transfusion-related events. Vox Sang. 2005 Jan; 88(1):22-30. 14. - Kumar P, Thapliyal R, Coshic P, Chatterjee K. Retrospective evaluation of adverse transfusion reactions following blood product transfusion from a tertiary care hospital: A preliminary step towards hemovigilance. Asian J Transfus Sci. 2013 Jul;7(2):109-15
  36. 36. 36 15. - Kato H, Uruma M, Okuyama Y, Fujita H, Handa M, Tomiyama Y, Shimodaira S, Kurata Y, Takamoto S. Incidence of transfusion-related adverse reactions per patient reflects the potential risk of transfusion therapy in Japan. Am J Clin Pathol. 2013 Aug; 140(2):219-24 16.- Rodríguez Moyado H. Enfermedades infecciosas por Transfusión.Rev Mex Tran. 2011 Agosto (2): 78-90 17.- Sánchez-Guerrero S. La seguridad de la transfusión sanguínea en México. Medicina Universitaria 2010;12(46):79-83 18.- Gutiérrez Camacho P, Garcia-Garcia J, Zarazua Turrubiate P. Reacciones Transfusionales en el Hospital General de México. Revisión retrospectiva de 5 años. Rev Med Hosp Gen Mex 2007 (2):67-72. 19.- Martínez Álvarez JC, D Artote González AL. Asociación Mexicana de Medicina Transfusional 10 años. Ediciones AMMTAC. 2012 20. - 11 Adverse Reactions. Transfus Med Hemother. 2009;36(6):465-478 21. -Willaert B, Vo Mai MP, Caldani C.French Haemovigilance Data on Platelet Transfusion.Transfus Med Hemother. 2008;35(2):118-121 22. - Sharma S, Sharma P, Tyler LN. Transfusion of blood and blood products: indications and complications. Am Fam Physician. 2011 Mar 15;83(6):719-24 23.- Lane TA. Leukocyte depletion of cellular blood components.CurrOpinHematol. 1994 Nov;1(6):443-51 23. - Sood R, Makroo RN, Riana V, Rosamma NL. Detection of alloimmunization to ensure safer transfusion practice. Asian J TransfusSci. 2013 Jul;7(2):135-9.

