Basics of cell culture

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presenter : BIPLOB KUMAR BISWAS
INTRODUCTION: Cell culture : removal of cells from an animal or plant and their subsequent growth in a favorable artifici...
Cell line: Primary culture: stage of the culture after the cells are isolated from the tissue and proliferated under the ...
Type of cell line: 1) Finite cell line - divide only a limited number of time 2) Continuous cell line - finite cell line u...
CELL LINE SPECIES TISSUE MEDIUM 1. 293 Human Embryonic kidney MEM and 10%FBS 2. HBL 100 Human Breast McCoy’SA, 10%FBS 3. K...
ADHERENT CULTURE:  Monolayers on an artificial substrate  Appropiate for most cell types including primary cultures.  R...
SUSPENSION CULTURE:  free-floating in the culture medium  Appropriate for cells adapted to suspension culture  Easier t...
Subculture: What is subculture: Removal of the medium and transfer of cells from a previous culture into fresh growth med...
CULTURE ENVIRONMENT: Media Nutrients- amino acid, carbohydrates, vit, mineral Growth factor  Hormones Gases- co2, o2 ...
MEDIA: most important component of the culture environment Type- basal media-amino acids, vitamins, inorganic salts, and...
Advantage of serum free medium: Increased definition More consistent performance Easier purification and downstream pro...
Disadvantage:  cell type-specific media formulations higher degree of reagent purity Slower growth
PH pH 7.4 transformed cell lines – pH 7.0–7.4 Fibroblast cell lines - pH 7.4–7.7 Insect cell lines such as Sf9 and Sf2...
Temperature: Most human and mammalian cell lines are maintained at 36°C to 37°C Insect cells - 27°C Avian cell lines re...
Morphology: Fibroblastic – Bipolar or multipolar Epithelial - polygonal shape Lymphoblast- spherical shape
Bio-safety: Principal: To protect- Yourself The environment Objective: eliminate exposure of laboratory workers and the ...
Bio safety containment level Level 1 Level 2 Level3 Level 4
Bio safety level 1  basic laboratories  Non pathogenic agent  Unlikely to cause animal or human disease
Bio safety level 2 low containment laboratories Pathogenic for humans Unlikely a serious hazard Limited risk of spread...
Bio safety level 3 moderate containment laboratories Pathogenic, cause serious disease Effective treatment and preventi...
Basic level 4  high containment laboratories  Lethal, pathogenic agent Readily transmittable -direct, indirect Effecti...
Cell Culture Equipment: Basic Equipment: • Cell culture hood [laminar-flow hood or cabinet] • Incubator [humid CO2 incubat...
Additional Equipment: • Cell culture vessels (e.g., flasks, Petri dishes, roller bottles, multi-well plates) • Pipettes an...
Cell Culture Hood: Major requirement Aseptic work area Characteristics air-flow: unidirectional flow of HEPA- filtered ...
Cell Culture Hood Layout:
Cell Culture Hood
Humid CO2 incubator
Refrigerator (–20°C)
Cell counter
Inverted microscope
Cryostorage container
Cryopreservation: What ? Storage of living tissues at ultra-low temperatures (-196°C) Use Conservation of tissue with sp...
Optimal Cell Freezing (1⁰C/ min):  Minimum intracellular crystal formation  Minimum formation of foci of high solute con...
Freezing Medium:  DMSO (5-15%)  Glycerine  Prophylene glycol  Sorbitol  Dextran
Cell viability studies: Principal: To distinguish live cells from dead and apoptotic cells in order to calculate the the ...
Biological Contamination: Bacteria: Most commonly encountered biological contaminants Easily detected by visual inspecti...
Yeast:
Mycoplasma contamination: Smallest, simplest prokaryotes Lack of rigid cell wall  Size ranges from 0.2 to 0.8 µm  Many...
Mycoplasma Detection Methods:  Agar culture test (gold standard)  PCR methods  Hoechst stain Immunostainning Autoradi...
Application: Used in cellular and molecular biology Studying the normal physiology and biochemistry of cells(e.g., metab...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Basics of cell culture

28 views

Published on

cell culture define as removal of cells from an animal or plant and their subsequent growth in a favorable artificial environment.
Today, it has large prospective, Used in cellular and molecular biology

Studying the normal physiology and biochemistry of cells(e.g., metabolic studies, aging)

Used in drug screening and development and large scale manufacturing of biological compounds (e.g., vaccines, therapeutic proteins) etc.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Basics of cell culture

  1. 1. Presenter : BIPLOB KUMAR BISWAS
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION: Cell culture : removal of cells from an animal or plant and their subsequent growth in a favorable artificial environment. Removal of cells- - Directly and disaggregated by enzymatic or mechanical -Derived from a cell line
  3. 3. Cell line: Primary culture: stage of the culture after the cells are isolated from the tissue and proliferated under the appropriate conditions until they occupy all of the available substrate (i.e reach confluence). At this stage, the cells have to be subculture after the 1st subculture Primary culture becomes known as a cell line
  4. 4. Type of cell line: 1) Finite cell line - divide only a limited number of time 2) Continuous cell line - finite cell line undergoes transformation and acquires the ability to divide indefinitely.
  5. 5. CELL LINE SPECIES TISSUE MEDIUM 1. 293 Human Embryonic kidney MEM and 10%FBS 2. HBL 100 Human Breast McCoy’SA, 10%FBS 3. K562 Human Blood from a leukemic patient RPMI 4. T47D Human Breast adenocarcinoma RPMI, 10%FBS 5. Caco-2 Human Colon adenocarcinoma MEM. 10%FBS, NEAA 6. KB Human Oral carcinoma MEM,10%FBS,NE AA 7.U87MG Human Glioblastoma DMEM, 8.Daudi Human Blood from a lymphoma patient RPMI-1640, 10%FBS 9. MCF7 Human Breast adenocarcinoma MEM. 10%FBS and 10µg/ml insulin
  6. 6. ADHERENT CULTURE:  Monolayers on an artificial substrate  Appropiate for most cell types including primary cultures.  Requires periodic passaging, easy visual inspection.  dissociated enzymatically (e.g. trypsin) or mechanically.  tissue-culture treated vessel.  cytology, harvesting products and many research applications.
  7. 7. SUSPENSION CULTURE:  free-floating in the culture medium  Appropriate for cells adapted to suspension culture  Easier to passage, daily cell counts and viability determination .  not require enzymatic or mechanical dissociation.  bulk protein production, batch harvesting, and many research applications.
  8. 8. Subculture: What is subculture: Removal of the medium and transfer of cells from a previous culture into fresh growth medium When to Subculture? -in the log phase
  9. 9. CULTURE ENVIRONMENT: Media Nutrients- amino acid, carbohydrates, vit, mineral Growth factor  Hormones Gases- co2, o2 Physiochemical environment- pH, osmotic pressure, temperature
  10. 10. MEDIA: most important component of the culture environment Type- basal media-amino acids, vitamins, inorganic salts, and glucose and supplemented with serum.  reduced-serum media-enriched with nutrients and animal-derived factors, which reduce the amount of serum. and serum-free media-animal sera by replacing the serum with appropriate nutritional and hormonal formulations.
  11. 11. Advantage of serum free medium: Increased definition More consistent performance Easier purification and downstream processing Precise evaluation of cellular functions  Increased productivity Better control over physiological response Enhanced detection of cellular mediators
  12. 12. Disadvantage:  cell type-specific media formulations higher degree of reagent purity Slower growth
  13. 13. PH pH 7.4 transformed cell lines – pH 7.0–7.4 Fibroblast cell lines - pH 7.4–7.7 Insect cell lines such as Sf9 and Sf21 grow optimally at pH 6.2
  14. 14. Temperature: Most human and mammalian cell lines are maintained at 36°C to 37°C Insect cells - 27°C Avian cell lines require 38.5°C for maximum growth. Although these cells can also be maintained at 37°C, they will grow more slowly. Cell lines derived from cold-blooded animals (e.g., amphibians, cold-water fish)- 15°C to 26°C
  15. 15. Morphology: Fibroblastic – Bipolar or multipolar Epithelial - polygonal shape Lymphoblast- spherical shape
  16. 16. Bio-safety: Principal: To protect- Yourself The environment Objective: eliminate exposure of laboratory workers and the outside environment to potentially harmful biological agents. Safety Equipment: bio-safety cabinets enclosed containers personal protective equipment
  17. 17. Bio safety containment level Level 1 Level 2 Level3 Level 4
  18. 18. Bio safety level 1  basic laboratories  Non pathogenic agent  Unlikely to cause animal or human disease
  19. 19. Bio safety level 2 low containment laboratories Pathogenic for humans Unlikely a serious hazard Limited risk of spread of infection Treatment and preventive measures available
  20. 20. Bio safety level 3 moderate containment laboratories Pathogenic, cause serious disease Effective treatment and preventive measures usually available Little person-to-person spread
  21. 21. Basic level 4  high containment laboratories  Lethal, pathogenic agent Readily transmittable -direct, indirect Effective treatment and preventive measures not usually available
  22. 22. Cell Culture Equipment: Basic Equipment: • Cell culture hood [laminar-flow hood or cabinet] • Incubator [humid CO2 incubator recommended] • Water bath • Centrifuge • Refrigerator and freezer (–20°C) • Cell counter [Hemacytometer] • Inverted microscope • Liquid nitrogen (N2) freezer • Sterilizer (i.e., autoclave)
  23. 23. Additional Equipment: • Cell culture vessels (e.g., flasks, Petri dishes, roller bottles, multi-well plates) • Pipettes and pipettors • Syringes and needles • Waste containers • Media, sera, and reagents • Cells
  24. 24. Cell Culture Hood: Major requirement Aseptic work area Characteristics air-flow: unidirectional flow of HEPA- filtered air. Horizontal flow hood: 1) parallel to the work surface 2) protection to the culture or user Vertical flow hoods: 1) top of the cabinet onto the work surface 2) protection to the culture or user
  25. 25. Cell Culture Hood Layout:
  26. 26. Cell Culture Hood
  27. 27. Humid CO2 incubator
  28. 28. Refrigerator (–20°C)
  29. 29. Cell counter
  30. 30. Inverted microscope
  31. 31. Cryostorage container
  32. 32. Cryopreservation: What ? Storage of living tissues at ultra-low temperatures (-196°C) Use Conservation of tissue with specific characteristics  Medicinal and alcohol producing cell lines  Genetically transformed tissues  Transformation/Mutagenesis competent tissues Conservation of plant germplasm and pathogens (fungi, nematodes)
  33. 33. Optimal Cell Freezing (1⁰C/ min):  Minimum intracellular crystal formation  Minimum formation of foci of high solute concentration - Maximum number of viable cells upon thawing
  34. 34. Freezing Medium:  DMSO (5-15%)  Glycerine  Prophylene glycol  Sorbitol  Dextran
  35. 35. Cell viability studies: Principal: To distinguish live cells from dead and apoptotic cells in order to calculate the the percentage of viable cells for each experiment Method: Trypan blue studies – 0.4% trypan blue solution. MTT assay – tetrazolium salt Flow cytometry
  36. 36. Biological Contamination: Bacteria: Most commonly encountered biological contaminants Easily detected by visual inspection of the culture The bacteria appear as tiny, moving granules between the cells Sudden drops in the pH of the culture medium
  37. 37. Yeast:
  38. 38. Mycoplasma contamination: Smallest, simplest prokaryotes Lack of rigid cell wall  Size ranges from 0.2 to 0.8 µm  Many species cannot be removed by filtration  Cannot be visualized even at very high concentrations
  39. 39. Mycoplasma Detection Methods:  Agar culture test (gold standard)  PCR methods  Hoechst stain Immunostainning Autoradiography Microbiological assays
  40. 40. Application: Used in cellular and molecular biology Studying the normal physiology and biochemistry of cells(e.g., metabolic studies, aging) Used in drug screening and development and large scale manufacturing of biological compounds (e.g., vaccines, therapeutic proteins)
  41. 41. THANK YOU

×