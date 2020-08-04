Fibroid Surgeon UAE

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FIBROID SURGEON IN UAE
FIBROIDS AND PREGNANCY  Approximately 5% – 10% of infertile women have fibroids. Their size and location determine whethe...
DURING PREGNANCY  Fibroid growth: Research suggests that approximately two thirds of fibroids will grow or shrink during ...
 Abnormal placenta: Fibroids have been associated with placenta previa (implantation of the placenta over the cervix) and...
FOR CONSULTATION  Further Details : +971 4 282 7788  Website: https://fibroidspecialistuae.com/fibroid- treatment-in-dub...
Dr Alphy is the lead laparoscopic surgeon at Mediclinic WelcareHospital, Dubai and her operating services are also available at Mediclinic Parkview hospital in Dubai.

Published in: Healthcare
  2. 2. FIBROIDS AND PREGNANCY  Approximately 5% – 10% of infertile women have fibroids. Their size and location determine whether fibroids affect fertility. Examples include fibroids that are inside the uterine cavity (submucosal) or very large (>6 cm in diameter) within the wall of the uterus (intramural). Studies show that in most cases, it is only submucosal fibroids which protrude into the uterus that may affect fertility. There are exceptions including large fibroids that block the openings of fallopian tubes into the uterus. Most women with fibroids will not be infertile. Women with fibroids and their partners should be thoroughly evaluated to find other problems with fertility before fibroids are treated. A fertility specialist can help assess if fibroids might be hampering conception.
  3. 3. DURING PREGNANCY  Fibroid growth: Research suggests that approximately two thirds of fibroids will grow or shrink during pregnancy. If growth occurs, it's typically during the first trimester. Your Ob/Gyn may check the size of your fibroids via ultrasound to monitor changes and evaluate the growth of your baby. To date, research has not shown an absolute correlation between fibroids and fetal growth restriction.  Fibroid Degeneration: Fibroids tend to increase in size with increased blood supply of pregnancy. This can lead to increased discomfort. Increase in size is also associated with ‘Red degeneration of Pregnancy’. This happens due to rapid increase in the size of fibroids where the central area of a fibroid does not get enough blood supply and undergoes ‘necrosis’. This is associated with pain and tenderness over the fibroid. Sometimes admission to the hospital and rest is required for pain relief, anti-inflammatory and supportive treatment.
  4. 4.  Abnormal placenta: Fibroids have been associated with placenta previa (implantation of the placenta over the cervix) and placental abruption (premature separation of the placenta from the uterus). Your doctor can use ultrasound to check the placenta during pregnancy.  Preterm delivery: Significant fibroid burden may stress the uterus, leading to preterm contractions or premature rupture of membranes (when your water breaks before 37 weeks) and subsequent delivery. It is important to contact your Ob/Gyn if you think you may be in labor or leaking fluid.
  5. 5. FOR CONSULTATION  Further Details : +971 4 282 7788  Website: https://fibroidspecialistuae.com/fibroid- treatment-in-dubai.php  Email : info@fibroidspecialistuae.com

