Top patients questions about emergency tooth bleeding

Jan. 18, 2022
Having oral bleeding, mostly known as gum bleeding, is almost experienced by most people in different levels and intensities. Your gum and teeth might bleed for any reason in a minor amount, which usually happens when you brush or floss your teeth.

  1. 1. Top Patients Questions About Emergency Tooth Bleeding Having oral bleeding, mostly known as gum bleeding, is almost experienced by most people in different levels and intensities. Your gum and teeth might bleed for any reason in a minor amount, which usually happens when you brush or floss your teeth. Still, sometimes it's a dental emergency on its own or an essential indication for severe dental emergencies. You as a patient can understand when your gum bleeding isn't normal anymore, and the critical point is to visit your emergency dentist as soon as possible to find the root of the problem. An emergency dental bleeding can be originated from an inflamed gum or a tooth that is about to become rotten. However, pursuant to a professional from
  2. 2. Emergency Dental Office, emergency oral bleeding usually shows emergency dentists that something is seriously wrong with the gums and the patient should start the suitable treatment sooner. Here we list the most frequent questions asked by patients who experience emergency gum bleeding. Is it possible to treat emergency gum bleeding at home? It's possible to treat minor gum bleeding at home by rinsing hot saltwater to keep harmful bacterial away or using a cold compress. Nevertheless, you can't treat it if it's an emergency gum bleeding which is significant in amount. Although you still can benefit from cold compress and hot saltwater, they just reduce the pain and sensitivity until you visit your emergency dentist. What is the reason for emergency gum bleeding? The main reason for emergency gum bleeding is usually harmful bacteria aggregation near the gum line. This damaging build-up quickly results in gingivitis, also known as gum inflammation. Leaving bacteria aggregation like this also can cause tartars which are the reasons for emergency gum bleeding. How can I prevent gum bleeding? Maintaining proper oral hygiene is amazingly effective in preventing gum disease and emergency gum bleeding. But the correct way of oral hygiene is significantly vital. You can't protect your gum and teeth
  3. 3. unless you brush and floss your teeth twice a day and rinse a proper mouthwash. When should I be worried about my gum bleeding? Not all gum bleedings are dangerous and emergencies, as we mentioned. If you see your gums are still bleeding even by observing proper oral hygiene for days, it's essential to visit your emergency dentist to prevent severe periodontal disease. Is it recommended to brush my teeth even by having gum bleeding? You definitely should continue your oral hygiene routine even if you see your gums are bleeding unless your emergency dentist tells you to have another way of hygiene. Remember to carefully brush your teeth, especially the affected area, to remove harmful bacteria.
  4. 4. How long do bleeding gums take to be completely healed? It depends if your gum bleeding is minor or significant. Minor gum bleedings can be easily healed at home in 3 to 10 days. However, it depends on your treatment and immune system in more severe cases. Remember, you also can be aware of your condition by a regular check- up for yourself, so you won't face intense gum disease with severe pain and discomfort.

