-
Be the first to like this
Published on
IVF Embryology and Hysteroscopy taining , Embryoedu Internationale India
7Days Masterclass Certificate Programme in Clinical IVF –Embryology
It is our pleasure to invite all of you from all over the world to attend our upcoming Fertility & Hysteroscopy Skill Development Session from 6th April 2020 at Bhubaneswar , India .
We’re looking forward to an excellent training session with all the novices from different countries around the world and sharing new and exciting developments in the field of Reproductive Endocrinology .
Total no of seats : 6
Next Schedule : 6th April 2020
Venue : Embryoedu & Keya Fertility Bhubaneswar , Odisha, India
www.embryoedu.com drfertility@gmail.com
Wa +918984176983
Requirements:
DNB/MS/MD/MRCOG/DGO MBBS/BAMS/BHMS MSc biological Science Msc/Mtech Biotechnology
Course website:
http://www.embryoedu.com
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment