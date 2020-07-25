Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fertility & Hysteroscopy Training
IVF Masterclass Modules
Practical Skill Transfer
REAL HANDS ON SESSION
ABC of Clinical Embryology
Dr Kokila Das Fertility Consultant & Trainer Keya FERTILITY & Embryoedu Bhubaneswar, India Member , Neoindia Fertility Soc...
Dr Aditya Das Fertility Consultant & Trainer Keya FERTILITY & Embryoedu Bhubaneswar, India Member , Neoindia Fertility Soc...
New Normal : Online Classes
The Module on high demand
Culture Tour Incredible India
www.embryoedu.com email : drfertility@gmail.com Whatsapp ; 91 8984176983
7Days Masterclass Certificate Programme in Clinical IVF –Embryology
It is our pleasure to invite all of you from all over the world to attend our upcoming Fertility & Hysteroscopy Skill Development Session from 6th April 2020 at Bhubaneswar , India .
We’re looking forward to an excellent training session with all the novices from different countries around the world and sharing new and exciting developments in the field of Reproductive Endocrinology .
Total no of seats : 6
Next Schedule : 6th April 2020
Venue : Embryoedu & Keya Fertility Bhubaneswar , Odisha, India
www.embryoedu.com drfertility@gmail.com
Wa +918984176983
Requirements:
DNB/MS/MD/MRCOG/DGO MBBS/BAMS/BHMS MSc biological Science Msc/Mtech Biotechnology
Course website:
http://www.embryoedu.com

