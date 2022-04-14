Orthopaedic Surgeon Blog.docx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 14, 2022
Orthopedics is a branch of medicine that focuses on the diagnosis, correction, prevention, and treatment of skeletal deformities, such as problems regarding bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, nerves, and skin. These elements make up the musculoskeletal system.

  1. 1. Orthopaedic Surgeon in Aurangabad Orthopedics is a branch of medicine that focuses on the diagnosis, correction, prevention, and treatment of skeletal deformities, such as problems regarding bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, nerves, and skin. These elements make up the musculoskeletal system. It's tough to suffer from chronic orthopedic discomfort. It’s a severe condition that affects your vitality and makes it extremely difficult to go about your daily routine. Surgery is an option which can help to improve one’s condition and can rise as a ray of hope. Orthopedic surgery is being used to relieve pain and provide relief in a variety of ways. Top 10 most common orthopaedic surgeries : Joint replacement surgery Joint pain and dysfunction can be caused by a wide variety of disorders, leading patients to seek joint replacement surgery. Damage to the cartilage that lines the ends of the bones (articular cartilage) is a common source of joint discomfort, which can be caused by arthritis, a fracture, or another disorder. Joint discomfort and impairment can be caused by a variety of disorders, prompting patients to seek joint replacement surgery. Damage to the cartilage that lines the ends of the bones (articular cartilage) is a common cause of joint discomfort, that can be caused by arthritis, a fracture, or another condition. Reconstruction of a Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) (SPORTS INJURIES) An anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction is a procedure to replace a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) - a significant ligament in your knee. These are the sports injuries that mostly occur during sports which got sudden stops, due to which immediate change in the direction has to be done - such as soccer, football, basketball and volleyball..
  2. 2. A portion of the tendon is removed from another body part and used as a graft during surgery. ACL reconstruction is a procedure that is performed by a doctor who is specialist in bone and joint surgery (orthopedic surgeon). Shoulder Replacement Surgery Shoulder replacement surgery is a type of orthopedic surgery that is used to fix a broken shoulder. A metal ball implants the top portion of the upper arm bone, and a plastic prosthesis replaces the injured socket. Everything is held in position by the rotator cuff. The surgeon performs a reverse shoulder replacement surgery if the rotator cuff is injured. Hip Replacement Surgery Hip replacement surgery is a medical operation in which a doctor removes an arthritic hip joint and replaces it with an artificial joint composed of metal and plastic components. The ball and socket fits properly which causes easy and smooth movement in a healthy hip. The movement is Painful in unhealthy hip which is restricted. Usually, the entire ball and socket joint is replaced with a plastic or metal prosthesis. Knee Arthroscopy An orthopedist inserts a hollow-tubed instrument with a camera and light on the end into an anaesthetized knee during arthroscopy. Different instruments being attached to the camera, and the image is projected on a screen. Instruments can be inserted through the hollow tube after an inspection of the inside of the knee to remove debris, smooth jagged edges, and cut away cartilage that is restricting knee function.
  3. 3. Shoulder Arthroscopy Shoulder arthroscopy is a procedure that analyzes or fixes the tissues inside or around your shoulder joint using a tiny camera called an arthroscope. The images are taken with a camera inserted into the shoulder, and the images are used to understand the problem. The process is same as knee arthroscopy. Joint fusion The two bones that make up your aching joint are fused, or "welds," together in this procedure. To provide stability, the bones are joined together. Spinal surgery The list of orthopedic surgical procedures for spinal injuries is vast. However, common spinal surgeries that improve the condition of a damaged spine involve spinal fusion, diskectomy, kyphoplasty, and laminectomy. Why choose us ? Once you'vefinished your medicine and physicaltherapy, your recovery froma surgery doesn'tend. In Aurangabad, thereare various orthopedic and surgical specialists, and each surgeon has unique area of expertise. However selecting the best surgeon in Aurangabad is a difficult task. The solution to this problem is Dr.Abhishek Shindeas he is an orthopedic expert. He is Joint Replacement surgeon who is specialized in such procedures.He also conducts arthroscopy on knees. Dr.Abhishek Shindeis a specialist in his field of medicine with a lot of expertise. He is the leading consultant and doctor in Aurangabad. His motive is to provide the bestcare and immediate service regarding the daganosis, treatment and rehabilitation of any orthopedic related queries for his patients.
  4. 4. He believes that each patient is a complete person with a problemto solve, not justa medical case. Feel free to contact us and book an appointment.

