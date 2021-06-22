Lecture 1 of ECG basics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr. Abdulkadir Insi, MD
Anatomy of the Heart June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 2
• The heart, located in the mediastinum, is the central structure of the cardiovascular system. • It is protected by the b...
♥ Clinical Tip • The cone-shaped heart has its tip (apex) just above the diaphragm to the left of the midline. • This is w...
Layers of the Heart June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 5
♥ Clinical Tip • The pericardial cavity contains a small amount of lubricating fluid to prevent friction during heart cont...
Heart Valves Properties of Heart Valves: ■ Fibrous connective tissue prevents enlargement of valve openings and anchors va...
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 8
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 9 Cardiac Valves and their functions The human heart contains four...
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 10 Home work 1. Functions of the heart valves 2. Functions of papi...
Heart Chambers and Great Vessels June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 11
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 12
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 13
CoronaryArterial Circulation June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 14
Cardiovascular System • The cardiovascular system is a closed system consisting of blood vessels and the heart. • Arteries...
Blood Vessel Structures June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 16
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 17
Arterial Circulation June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 18
Venous Circulation June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 19
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 20
Physiology of the Heart June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 21
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 22
Physiology of Atria and Ventricles June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 23 REVISE
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 24
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 25 End-Diastolic Volume, End-Systolic Volume, and Stroke Volume Ou...
Factors Influencing CO June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 26
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 27
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 28 Properties of Cardiac Muscle Fibers 1. Autorhythmicity: The abi...
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 29 THE CARDIAC MUSCLE • Contractile muscle fibres (myocardium 99%)...
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 30 Specialized Excitatory and Conductive System of the Heart
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 31 Internodal Pathways
Electrical Conduction System of the Heart June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 32
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 33
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 34 Locations of autorythmic cells  Sinoatrial node (SA node): Spe...
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 35 Locations of autorythmic cells …  Bundle of His (atrioventricu...
 Purkinje fibers  Small, terminal fibers that extend from bundle of His and spread throughout ventricular myocardium. Ju...
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 37
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 38
Electrical Conduction System of the Heart June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 39
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 40 Action potential in contractile fibers
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 41
June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 42
♥ Clinical Tip • Mechanical and electrical functions of the heart are influenced by proper electrolyte balance. • Importan...
♥ NB: Revise the Heart Anatomy and Physiology Again before we enter the 2nd Lecture. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course fo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
45 views
Jun. 22, 2021

Lecture 1 of ECG basics

ECG course for the Medical Students and junior physicians.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Lecture 1 of ECG basics

  1. 1. Dr. Abdulkadir Insi, MD
  2. 2. Anatomy of the Heart June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 2
  3. 3. • The heart, located in the mediastinum, is the central structure of the cardiovascular system. • It is protected by the bony structures of the sternum anteriorly, the spinal column posteriorly, and the rib cage. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 3
  4. 4. ♥ Clinical Tip • The cone-shaped heart has its tip (apex) just above the diaphragm to the left of the midline. • This is why we may think of the heart as being on the left side, since the strongest beat can be heard or felt here. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 4
  5. 5. Layers of the Heart June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 5
  6. 6. ♥ Clinical Tip • The pericardial cavity contains a small amount of lubricating fluid to prevent friction during heart contraction. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 6
  7. 7. Heart Valves Properties of Heart Valves: ■ Fibrous connective tissue prevents enlargement of valve openings and anchors valve flaps. ■ Valve closure prevents backflow of blood during and after contraction. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 7
  8. 8. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 8
  9. 9. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 9 Cardiac Valves and their functions The human heart contains four valves Two atrioventricular valves (AV valves): • Tricuspid valve • Mitral or bicuspid valve Two semilunar valves: • Aortic valve • Pulmonary valve
  10. 10. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 10 Home work 1. Functions of the heart valves 2. Functions of papillary ms 3. Relations between the Heart Sounds and Heart Pumping
  11. 11. Heart Chambers and Great Vessels June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 11
  12. 12. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 12
  13. 13. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 13
  14. 14. CoronaryArterial Circulation June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 14
  15. 15. Cardiovascular System • The cardiovascular system is a closed system consisting of blood vessels and the heart. • Arteries and veins are connected by smaller structures in which electrolytes are exchanged across cell membranes. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 15
  16. 16. Blood Vessel Structures June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 16
  17. 17. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 17
  18. 18. Arterial Circulation June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 18
  19. 19. Venous Circulation June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 19
  20. 20. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 20
  21. 21. Physiology of the Heart June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 21
  22. 22. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 22
  23. 23. Physiology of Atria and Ventricles June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 23 REVISE
  24. 24. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 24
  25. 25. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 25 End-Diastolic Volume, End-Systolic Volume, and Stroke Volume Output • End-diastolic volume: During diastole, the ventricles increases the volume to about 110 to 120 ml • The stroke volume output: during systole, the ventricles empty and the volume decreases about 70 ml • The end-systolic volume: The remaining volume in each ventricle, about 40 to 50 ml
  26. 26. Factors Influencing CO June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 26
  27. 27. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 27
  28. 28. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 28 Properties of Cardiac Muscle Fibers 1. Autorhythmicity: The ability to initiate a heart beat continuously and regularly without external stimulation 2. Excitability: The ability to respond to a stimulus of adequate strength and duration by generating a propagated action potential 3. Conductivity: The ability to conduct excitation through the cardiac tissue 4. Contractility: The ability to contract in response to stimulation
  29. 29. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 29 THE CARDIAC MUSCLE • Contractile muscle fibres (myocardium 99%) Atrial muscle fibres & Ventricular muscle fibres - Both contract same as in skeletal Muscle - Duration of contraction much longer • Excitatory & conductive muscle fibres (autorhythmic 1% - Few contractile fibrils (very weak contraction) - Exhibit either automatic rhythmic discharge(AP) OR Conduction of the AP through heart
  30. 30. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 30 Specialized Excitatory and Conductive System of the Heart
  31. 31. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 31 Internodal Pathways
  32. 32. Electrical Conduction System of the Heart June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 32
  33. 33. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 33
  34. 34. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 34 Locations of autorythmic cells  Sinoatrial node (SA node): Specialized region in right atrial wall near opening of superior vena cava.  Atrioventricular node (AV node) : Small bundle of specialized cardiac cells located at base of right atrium near septum.
  35. 35. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 35 Locations of autorythmic cells …  Bundle of His (atrioventricular bundle) oCells originate at AV node & enters interventricular septum. oDivides to form right and left bundle branches which travel down septum, curve around tip of ventricular chambers and travel back toward atria along outer walls.
  36. 36.  Purkinje fibers  Small, terminal fibers that extend from bundle of His and spread throughout ventricular myocardium. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 36 Locations of autorythmic cells …
  37. 37. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 37
  38. 38. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 38
  39. 39. Electrical Conduction System of the Heart June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 39
  40. 40. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 40 Action potential in contractile fibers
  41. 41. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 41
  42. 42. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 42
  43. 43. ♥ Clinical Tip • Mechanical and electrical functions of the heart are influenced by proper electrolyte balance. • Important components of this balance are sodium, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 43
  44. 44. ♥ NB: Revise the Heart Anatomy and Physiology Again before we enter the 2nd Lecture. June 22, 2021 ECG intensive course for Medical Students 44

×