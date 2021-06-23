Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ TV
ԽՆԴԻՐՆԵՐՆ ՈՒ ՆՊԱՏԱԿՆԵՐԸ TV ՆԱԽԱԳԾԵՐԻ ԻՐԱԿԱՆԱՑՈՒՄԸ ՇԱՏ ԿԱՐևՈՐ Է, ՔԱՆԻ ՈՐ ԶԱՐԳԱՑՆՈՒՄ Է ՍՈՎՈՐՈՂՆԵՐԻ ԲԱՆԱՎՈՐ, ԱԶԱՏ ՈՒ ԱՆԿԱՇԿԱՆ...
• ԱԶԱՏ և ԱՆԿԱՇԿԱՆԴ ԽՈՍԵԼՈՒ ԿԱՐՈՂՈՒԹՅՈՒՆՆԵՐԻ ԶԱՐԳԱՑՈՒՄ • ՄՏՔԵՐԸ/ԱՍԵԼԻՔԸ ՀԱՍԿԱՆԱԼԻ, ՊԱՐԶ ՁևԱԿԵՐՊԵԼՈՒ, ԱՐՏԱՀԱՅՏԵԼՈՒ ԿԱՐՈՂՈՒԹՅ...
ՆԱԽԱԳԻԾԸ ԻՐԱԿԱՆԱՑՆԵԼՈՒՑ ԱՌԱՋ, ՄԵԶ ՀԱՄԱՐ ՄԻ ՔԱՆԻ ԿԱՐևՈՐ ԿԵՏԵՐ ԱՌԱՆՁՆԱՑՐԻՆՔ, ՈՐՈՆՑ ՇՈՒՐՋ ԷԼ ՍԿՍԵՑԻՆՔ ԿԱՌՈՒՑԵԼ ՄԵՐ ՀԱՂՈՐԴՈՒՄՆ...
ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ TV ՀԱՂՈՐԴՈՒՄՆԵՐ • ԵՐԲԵՄՆ ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ TV-Ն ՈՒՆԵՆՈՒՄ Է ԹՈՂԱՐԿՈՒՄՆԵՐ, ՈՐՈՆՔ ՖԻԼՄԻ ՏԵՍՔՈՎ ՆԵՐԿԱՅԱՑՎՈՒՄ Է ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ TV ՀԱՏՈՒԿ...
ԻՆՉՊԵ՞Ս Է ՍՏԵՂԾՎԵԼ ՆԱԽԱԳԻԾԸ և ՆԱԽԱԳԾԻ ԱՆՈՒՆԸ ՍՈՎՈՐՈՂՆԵՐԻ ՔՆՆԱՐԿՄԱՆ ԱՐԴՅՈՒՆՔՈՒՄ, ՄԵՐ ՀԵՌՈՒՍՏԱՆԱԽԱԳԻԾԸ ՍՏԱՑԱՎ ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ TV ԱՆՎ...
ԻՆՉՊԵ՞Ս ԵՆ ԸՆՏՐՎՈՒՄ ԹԵՄԱՆԵՐԸ • ԸՍՏ ՈՒՍՈՒՄՆԱԿԱՆ ՕՐԱՑՈՒՅՑԻ ԿԱԶՄՎԱԾ ՆԱԽԱԳԾԵՐԻ ԱՐԴՅՈՒՆՔՈՒՄ ՍՏԵՂԾՎՈՒՄ ԵՆ ԹԻՎԻԻ ՀԱՂՈՐԴՈՒՄՆԵՐԸ, Ն...
2020-2021 ՈՒՍՏԱՐՎԱ ՁԵՌՔԲԵՐՈՒՄՆԵՐ և ՑՈՒՑԱՆԻՇՆԵՐ • ԱՐևՄՏՅԱՆ ԴՊՐՈՑԻ ՍՈՎՈՐՈՂՆԵՐԻ ՀԱՄԱԳՈՐԾԱԿՑՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ • ՆՈՐ ՍՈՎՈՐՈՂՆԵՐԻ ՆԵՐԳՐԱՎՈ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
10 views
Jun. 23, 2021

Դասարան TV կլոր սեղան հանդիպում, Արևմտյան դպրոց

Դասարան TV կլոր սեղան հանդիպում, Արևմտյան դպրոց

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Դասարան TV կլոր սեղան հանդիպում, Արևմտյան դպրոց

  1. 1. ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ TV
  2. 2. ԽՆԴԻՐՆԵՐՆ ՈՒ ՆՊԱՏԱԿՆԵՐԸ TV ՆԱԽԱԳԾԵՐԻ ԻՐԱԿԱՆԱՑՈՒՄԸ ՇԱՏ ԿԱՐևՈՐ Է, ՔԱՆԻ ՈՐ ԶԱՐԳԱՑՆՈՒՄ Է ՍՈՎՈՐՈՂՆԵՐԻ ԲԱՆԱՎՈՐ, ԱԶԱՏ ՈՒ ԱՆԿԱՇԿԱՆԴ ԽՈՍԵԼՈՒ, ԽՈՍՔԸ ՃԻՇՏ ԿԱՌՈՒՑԵԼՈՒ ՈՒՆԱԿՈՒԹՅՈՒՆՆԵՐԸ: «ԱՐևՄՏՅԱՆ ԴՊՐՈՑԸ» ԱՆԾԱՆՈԹՆԵՐԻՆ ՆԵՐԿԱՅԱՑՆԵԼԸ՝ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻ ՍՈՎՈՐՈՂՆԵՐԻ ԱՉՔԵՐՈՎ։
  3. 3. • ԱԶԱՏ և ԱՆԿԱՇԿԱՆԴ ԽՈՍԵԼՈՒ ԿԱՐՈՂՈՒԹՅՈՒՆՆԵՐԻ ԶԱՐԳԱՑՈՒՄ • ՄՏՔԵՐԸ/ԱՍԵԼԻՔԸ ՀԱՍԿԱՆԱԼԻ, ՊԱՐԶ ՁևԱԿԵՐՊԵԼՈՒ, ԱՐՏԱՀԱՅՏԵԼՈՒ ԿԱՐՈՂՈՒԹՅՈՒՆՆԵՐԻ ՁևԱՎՈՐՈՒՄ և ԶԱՐԳԱՑՈՒՄ • ԱՐՏԱՀԱՅՏԻՉ ԽՈՍԵԼՈՒ ԿԱՐՈՂՈՒԹՅՈՒՆՆԵՐԻ ՁևԱՎՈՐՈՒՄ և ԶԱՐԳԱՑՈՒՄ ... • ԼՍԱԾԻ ՎԵՐԱԲԵՐՅԱԼ ՀԱՐՑԵՐ ՏԱԼՈՒ ԿԱՐՈՂՈՒԹՅՈՒՆՆԵՐԻ ԶԱՐԳԱՑՈՒՄ • ՀԱՂՈՐԴԱՇԱՐԸ ՆԱԽԱԳԾԵԼՈՒ ԿԱՐՈՂՈՒԹՅՈՒՆՆԵՐԻ ԶԱՐԳԱՑՈՒՄ • ԱՇԽԱՏԱՆՔՆԵՐԸ ՊԼԱՆԱՎՈՐԵԼՈՒ ԿԱՐՈՂՈՒԹՅՈՒՆՆԵՐԻ ԶԱՐԳԱՑՈՒՄ • ՍՑԵՆԱՐ ԴԱՐՁՆԵԼՈՒ ԿԱՐՈՂՈՒԹՅՈՒՆՆԵՐԻ ԶԱՐԳԱՑՈՒՄ • ՍՑԵՆԱՐԸ ՄՇԱԿԵԼՈՒ ԿԱՐՈՂՈՒԹՅՈՒՆՆԵՐԻ ԶԱՐԳԱՑՈՒՄ
  4. 4. ՆԱԽԱԳԻԾԸ ԻՐԱԿԱՆԱՑՆԵԼՈՒՑ ԱՌԱՋ, ՄԵԶ ՀԱՄԱՐ ՄԻ ՔԱՆԻ ԿԱՐևՈՐ ԿԵՏԵՐ ԱՌԱՆՁՆԱՑՐԻՆՔ, ՈՐՈՆՑ ՇՈՒՐՋ ԷԼ ՍԿՍԵՑԻՆՔ ԿԱՌՈՒՑԵԼ ՄԵՐ ՀԱՂՈՐԴՈՒՄՆԵՐԻ ԲՈՎԱՆԴԱԿՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ։ • ՍՈՎՈՐՈՂՆԵՐԻ ՀԱՄԱԳՈՐԾԱԿՑՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ • ՀԱՂՈՐԴՈՒՄՆԵՐԻ ԱՄԵՆՇԱԲԱԹՅԱ ՀԱՃԱԽԱԿԱՆՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ ( ԹՈՂԱՐԿՎՈՒՄ ԵՆ ՅՈՒՐԱՔԱՆՉՅՈՒՐ ԿԻՐԱԿԻ) • ԿՐԹԱՀԱՄԱԼԻՐՈՒՄ ԻՐԱԿԱՆԱՑՎՈՂ ՏԱՐԱԲՆՈՒՅԹ ՆԱԽԱԳԾԵՐԻ ԼՈՒՍԱԲԱՆՈՒՄ, ՆԵՐԿԱՅԱՑՈՒՄ • ՍՈՎՈՐՈՂՆԵՐԻ ԿՈՂՄԻՑ ԻՐԱԿԱՆԱՑՎՈՂ ՆԱԽԱԳԾԵՐԻ ՆԵՐԿԱՅԱՑՈՒՄ
  5. 5. ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ TV ՀԱՂՈՐԴՈՒՄՆԵՐ • ԵՐԲԵՄՆ ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ TV-Ն ՈՒՆԵՆՈՒՄ Է ԹՈՂԱՐԿՈՒՄՆԵՐ, ՈՐՈՆՔ ՖԻԼՄԻ ՏԵՍՔՈՎ ՆԵՐԿԱՅԱՑՎՈՒՄ Է ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ TV ՀԱՏՈՒԿ ԹՈՂԱՐԿՈՒՄ –ՀԱՆԴԻՊՈՒՄ ՄԵՆԹՈՐ ՈՒՍՈՒՑՉԻ ՀԵՏ՝ ԱՇՈՏ ԲԼԵՅԱՆ • ՄԵԾ և ՓՈՔՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻՆԵՐՈՎ ՄԵԾ և ՓՈՔՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻՆԵՐՈՎ ՄԱՐԻԵՏ ՍԻՄՈՆՅԱՆ ՄԵԾ և ՓՈՔՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻՆԵՐՈՎ ԻՎԵՏԱ և ԱՆԱՀԻՏ ՄԵԾ և ՓՈՔՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻՆԵՐՈՎ ՀԱՆԴԻՊՈՒՄ ԴԱՍՎԱՐՆԵՐԻ ՀԵՏ ՄԵԾ և ՓՈՔՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻՆԵՐՈՎ /ՄԱՍ 1-ԻՆ, 2-ՐԴ/ ՀԱՆԴԻՊՈՒՄ ՄԻՍԱԿ ԲԱԲԱՋԱՆՅԱՆ ՀԵՏ ՄԵԾ և ՓՈՔՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻՆԵՐՈՎ /1ԻՆ 2-ՐԴ ՄԱՍԵՐ/ ՀԱՆԴԻՊՈՒՄ ՇՈՒՇԱՆ ԴՈՅԴՈՅԱՆԻ և ԱՐՏՅՈՄ ԽԱՉԱՏՐՅԱՆԻ ՀԵՏ • ԻՐԱԿԱՆԱՑՆՈՒՄ ԵՆՔ ՆԱև ՎԱՐՊԵՏՈՒԹՅԱՆ ԴԱՍԵՐ՝ TV ՔՆՆԱՐԿՈՒՄ / ՎԱՐՊԵՏՈՒԹՅԱՆ ԴԱՍ
  6. 6. ԻՆՉՊԵ՞Ս Է ՍՏԵՂԾՎԵԼ ՆԱԽԱԳԻԾԸ և ՆԱԽԱԳԾԻ ԱՆՈՒՆԸ ՍՈՎՈՐՈՂՆԵՐԻ ՔՆՆԱՐԿՄԱՆ ԱՐԴՅՈՒՆՔՈՒՄ, ՄԵՐ ՀԵՌՈՒՍՏԱՆԱԽԱԳԻԾԸ ՍՏԱՑԱՎ ԴԱՍԱՐԱՆ TV ԱՆՎԱՆՈՒՄԸ, ՔԱՆԻ ՈՐ ԱՅՆ ԷԼ ԱՎԵԼԻ ԱՄՈՒՐ ԿԱՊ ԷՐ ՍՏԵՂԾՈՒՄ ՄԻՋԴԱՍԱՐԱՆԱԿԱՆ ՀԱՄԱԳՈՐԾԱԿՑՈՒԹՅԱՆԸ: ԱՆՈՒՆԸ ԸՆՏՐԵԼՈՒՑ ՀԵՏՈ, ՍԿՍԵՑԻՆՔ ՔՆՆԱՐԿՈՒՄՆԵՐՆ ՈՒ ՀԱՂՈՐԴՈՒՄՆԵՐԻ ՍՏԵՂԾՄԱՆ ԸՆԹԱՑՔԸ ԴԱՐՁԱՎ ՄԵՐ ՍՏԵՂԾԱԳՈՐԾԱԿԱՆ ԱՇԽԱՏԱՆՔԻ ԿԱԶՄԱԿԵՐՊԻՉԸ: ԱՅՍ ՆԱԽԱԳԻԾԸ ՄԵԾ ՈԳևՈՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ և ՆՈՐ ՇՈՒՆՉ ՄՏՑՐԵՑ ԴՊՐՈՑԻ ԱՌՕՐՅԱՅՈՒՄ:
  7. 7. ԻՆՉՊԵ՞Ս ԵՆ ԸՆՏՐՎՈՒՄ ԹԵՄԱՆԵՐԸ • ԸՍՏ ՈՒՍՈՒՄՆԱԿԱՆ ՕՐԱՑՈՒՅՑԻ ԿԱԶՄՎԱԾ ՆԱԽԱԳԾԵՐԻ ԱՐԴՅՈՒՆՔՈՒՄ ՍՏԵՂԾՎՈՒՄ ԵՆ ԹԻՎԻԻ ՀԱՂՈՐԴՈՒՄՆԵՐԸ, ՆԿԱՐԱՀԱՆՈՒՄՆԵՐԸ ԻՐԱԿԱՆԱՑՆՈՒՄ ԵՆՔ ԴՊՐՈՑԻ ԱՆՑՈՒԴԱՐՁԻՑ։ ՆՅՈՒԹԵՐ ՏՐԱՄԱԴՐՈՒՄ ԵՆ ՆԱև ԴԱՍՎԱՐՆԵՐԸ և ԱՌԱՐԿԱՅԱԿԱՆ ՈՒՍՈՒՑԻՉՆԵՐԸ։
  8. 8. 2020-2021 ՈՒՍՏԱՐՎԱ ՁԵՌՔԲԵՐՈՒՄՆԵՐ և ՑՈՒՑԱՆԻՇՆԵՐ • ԱՐևՄՏՅԱՆ ԴՊՐՈՑԻ ՍՈՎՈՐՈՂՆԵՐԻ ՀԱՄԱԳՈՐԾԱԿՑՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ • ՆՈՐ ՍՈՎՈՐՈՂՆԵՐԻ ՆԵՐԳՐԱՎՈՒՄԸ ԹԻՎԻԻ ԱՇԽԱՏԱՆՔՆԵՐԻՆ • ՏՀՏ ԳՈՐԾԻՔՆԵՐԻ ՀԵՏ ԱՇԽԱՏԱՆՔԸ • ՁԵՌՔ ԵՆՔ ԲԵՐԵԼ ՆՈՐ ՖՈՏՈԽՑԻԿ և ԲԱՐՁՐԱԽՈՍ

×