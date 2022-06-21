Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 21, 2022
If you’re a sales leader, choosing which salesperson to hire is one of the highest stakes decisions you’ll make.  Choose right and you’re a hero.  Choose wrong, and you face missed quotas, unhappy customers, and empty pipelines.  

If you’re in HR, the stakes are equally high.  Sales leaders are counting on you to send the right candidates over for interviews.  Put good salespeople through the pipeline, and you’ll be seen as a miracle worker.  Send over duds, and sales leaders will start working around you to find their own candidates - and that makes you look like a roadblock or worse.

For over 100 years, psychologists have tried to develop pre-hire assessments to tell you if a candidate will be a sales hero, or a sales zero.  These tests can give you valuable insight to help you make the right choice, or they can be a waste of time that drives top talent away.  These assessments have come a long way in 100 years and choosing the right one is critical.  

This ebook explains 6 important factors you need to consider when buying a sales hiring assessment.

If you’re a sales leader, choosing which salesperson to hire is one of the highest stakes decisions you’ll make.  Choose right and you’re a hero.  Choose wrong, and you face missed quotas, unhappy customers, and empty pipelines.  

If you’re in HR, the stakes are equally high.  Sales leaders are counting on you to send the right candidates over for interviews.  Put good salespeople through the pipeline, and you’ll be seen as a miracle worker.  Send over duds, and sales leaders will start working around you to find their own candidates - and that makes you look like a roadblock or worse.

For over 100 years, psychologists have tried to develop pre-hire assessments to tell you if a candidate will be a sales hero, or a sales zero.  These tests can give you valuable insight to help you make the right choice, or they can be a waste of time that drives top talent away.  These assessments have come a long way in 100 years and choosing the right one is critical.  

This ebook explains 6 important factors you need to consider when buying a sales hiring assessment.

  1. 1. 6 Factors You Must Consider When Buying a Sales Hiring Assessment Sciolytix
  2. 2. Sciolytix www.sciolytix.com If you’re a sales leader, choosing which salesperson to hire is one of the highest stakes decisions you’ll make. Choose right and you’re a hero. Choose wrong, and you face missed quotas, unhappy customers, and empty pipelines. If you’re in HR, the stakes are equally high. Sales leaders are counting on you to send the right candidates over for interviews. Put good salespeople through the pipeline, and you’ll be seen as a miracle worker. Send over duds, and sales leaders will start working around you to find their own candidates - and that makes you look like a roadblock or worse. For over 100 years, psychologists have tried to develop pre-hire assessments to tell you if a candidate will be a sales hero, or a sales zero. These tests can give you valuable insight to help you make the right choice, or they can be a waste of time that drives top talent away. These assessments have come a long way in 100 years and choosing the right one is critical. I’m Dr. David Solot, PhD. I’m an Industrial Organizational (IO) psychologist who has worked in the assessment industry for 20 years. I’ve seen great tests, terrible tests, and everything in between. And I’ve been lucky enough to work on developing some of the industry standard tests, along with the groundbreaking next generation of assessments. Here are some tips on how you can Choose the Best Next-Gen Sales Hiring Assessment. 6 Factors You Must Consider When Buying a Sales Hiring Assessment 2 David Solot, PhD, Chief Scientist • David.Solot@sciolytix.com • https://www.linkedin.com/in/iodrdave/
  3. 3. Sciolytix www.sciolytix.com 3 1. Does it speak to your goals? You’re looking for a sales hiring assessment because you’ve got a question you need answered, and I promise you that question isn’t “who’s the best person for the job.” That question may seem right, but it’s too vague. You have specific goals that your new hire will need to hit. Look for assessments that make direct predictions about the goal you need your new hire to hit - dollars, calls, opportunities, etc.
  4. 4. Sciolytix www.sciolytix.com 4 2. Does it measure actual performance, or just potential? Do you want to know what your new salesperson might do, or do you want to know what they will do on the job? That’s the difference between an assessment that measures potential, and one that measures performance. The best next-gen assessments can tell you how a salesperson actually performs, by putting them in scenarios that look like the job - sample books of business, virtual sales calls, realistic prospecting, etc. Look for an assessment that looks like a sales job, not a multiple choice test or a series of mind games. Sciolytix
  5. 5. Sciolytix www.sciolytix.com 3. Are the results immediate, and easy to understand at a glance? No one has time to take a phone call about every applicant or read through a 15-page report about the nuances of someone’s personality. You’re not doing psychoanalysis; you’re trying to hire a salesperson. The best next-gen assessments give you the right amount of information, right when you want it. Look for dashboards with a clear bottom line that ties directly to your performance metrics. Avoid dense PDF reports with copious graphs and vague personality commentary. 5
  6. 6. Sciolytix www.sciolytix.com 4. Does it provide a great candidate experience? The days are long gone when you could ask a candidate to jump through any hoops as part of the application process. With top sales talent in high demand, applicants won’t tolerate a slow, boring, deceptive, or repetitive hiring process - they’ll drop out of the process. A great candidate experience, on the other hand, can both attract top talent to your sales force and build your candidate pipeline. Look for assessments that are realistic simulations of the actual job - not multiple-choice tests or mind games. And look for ones that give all your candidates some results to think about, to show that you value their time. 6 Sciolytix
  7. 7. Sciolytix www.sciolytix.com 5. Is it fair, and does it appear fair to applicants? Ensuring that the next-gen assessment you choose is as free from bias as possible is both an ethical and a legal requirement. Any next-gen assessment provider should be able to provide proof of EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance. Beyond that, the best next-gen assessments avoid old test styles (multiple choice, adjective checklist, etc) in order to be inviting to a diverse set of applicants. Your DEI initiatives can be undermined if applicants think you’re using a test that will be biased against them. Look for an assessment vendor that can demonstrate a lack of bias, and that designed their test specifically with DEI initiatives in mind. 7
  8. 8. Sciolytix www.sciolytix.com 6. Will it generate strong ROI, and will the assessment vendor prove it? Last-gen assessment vendors are big enough to say no when asked for free trials and proof-of-concept projects. This puts you in an awkward position - do you accept on faith that their solution will find you the best salespeople, and is it cost-effective to use? The best of the next-gen assessment providers will give you the opportunity to try their assessment and show you the return you get for your investment. Take the time first to define where you want to move the needle - do you need better quota attainment? How much better? Do you need to improve retention? By how much? Then see if your assessment vendor will partner with you in collecting this data to prove that their next-gen assessment makes a significant difference for you. 8 Sciolytix
  9. 9. Sciolytix www.sciolytix.com 9 About Sciolytix and the Sciolytix Sales Performance Predictor (S2P2) About Sciolytix Sciolytix is a talent development and workforce analytics software company that improves organization performance by measuring and changing employee behavior. Our software gives leaders deep insight to manage talent strategically to unlock the potential of every employee and predict the likelihood of organizational and individual success. We inspire engagement through immersive experiences that prepare people for real-world challenges they encounter every day. Contact us if you have any questions This survey and report was created by Dr. David Solot, Sciolytix’s Chief Scientist. David brings over 20 years of experience in the fields of sales performance, human capital and assessment. If you have any questions about this eBook, or if you would like to participate in our future studies, please contact David directly. About the Sciolytix Sales Performance Predictor (S2P2) For B2B sales organizations needing to minimize the risk of bad hires and move fast to land the best applicants, the Sciolytix Sales Performance Predictor (S2P2) is a next-generation talent assessment that quickly and accurately predicts quota attainment while delivering an engaging, differentiated experience for candidates. Traditional hiring assessments are usually better than gut instinct, but like any tests, candidates hate taking them. Furthermore, traditional assessments only predict potential and not performance. S2P2 puts candidates into realistic selling situations with 3D avatar simulations, scores their interactions with virtual prospects, and through AI, predicts their expected quota attainment. S2P2 gives your managers insight to avoid bad hiring decisions, improves hiring objectivity and consistency, and shows candidates you are a forward-thinking company that takes their development seriously. Learn more by watching the videos below. https://youtu.be/2uLq5sQoYG0 https://youtu.be/h-IilDL9C0I David Solot, PhD, Chief Scientist • David.Solot@sciolytix.com • https://www.linkedin.com/in/iodrdave/

