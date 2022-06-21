If you’re a sales leader, choosing which salesperson to hire is one of the highest stakes decisions you’ll make. Choose right and you’re a hero. Choose wrong, and you face missed quotas, unhappy customers, and empty pipelines.



If you’re in HR, the stakes are equally high. Sales leaders are counting on you to send the right candidates over for interviews. Put good salespeople through the pipeline, and you’ll be seen as a miracle worker. Send over duds, and sales leaders will start working around you to find their own candidates - and that makes you look like a roadblock or worse.



For over 100 years, psychologists have tried to develop pre-hire assessments to tell you if a candidate will be a sales hero, or a sales zero. These tests can give you valuable insight to help you make the right choice, or they can be a waste of time that drives top talent away. These assessments have come a long way in 100 years and choosing the right one is critical.



This ebook explains 6 important factors you need to consider when buying a sales hiring assessment.