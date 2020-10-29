tdc-recife-2020-lgpd-para-desenvolvedores

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LGPD para Desenvolvedores Proteção de Dados no Desenvolvimento DÉBORA MODESTO & DOUGLAS SIVIOTTI Recife, Outubro de 2020
Sobre Organização: Parte 1 – O que é LGPD? - Contexto da indústria de dados pessoais - Resumo simplificado da lei Parte 2 ...
O que é LGPD?
regrasregras As regras do futebol existem paraAs regras do futebol existem para que o jogo funcione, não paraque o jogo fu...
Regras para a indústria de dados pessoais
Na Mira da LGPD (Quase todo mundo)
Na indústria de dados pessoais o produto é você!
DesenvolvedorProduto Consumidor
DesenvolvedorProduto Consumidor T Titular dos Dados Pessoais “Pessoa natural a quem se referem os dados pessoais” É o “don...
Dado Pessoal “informação relacionada a pessoa identificada ou identificável” Nome CPF Endereço Etnia* Religião* Foto* Biom...
Operador Controlador Agentes de Tratamento pessoa natural ou jurídica, de direito público ou privado, a quem competem as d...
Operador Controlador T Agentes de Tratamento Dado Pessoal Titular esquema 1 LGPD: “Esta Lei dispõe sobre o tratamento de d...
Tratamento O que o controlador faz com os dados
Tratamento de Dados Pessoais “toda operação realizada com dados pessoais, como as que se referem a coleta, produção, recep...
Base LegalFinalidade o que sustentao que sustenta um tratamento?um tratamento?
Finalidade Marketplace Vender Produtos Online Salvar Cookie de preferências Recomendações de produtos É necessário coletar...
Base Legal Marketplace Vender Produtos Online Salvar Cookie de preferências Recomendações de produtos Execução de contrato...
Operador Controlador T Tratamento de Dado Pessoal Agentes de Tratamento Dado Pessoal Titular Base LegalFinalidade esquema ...
10 Princípios da LGPD Finalidade Adequação Necessidade Livre Acesso Qualidade dos dados Transparência Segurança Prevenção ...
Como aplicar LGPD no desenvolvimento?
como aplicar? Disciplina de Proteção de Dados Pessoais Conhecimento Jurídico Governança de Dados Segurança da Informação N...
Processos Privacidade by Design
Os 7 Princípios da Privacidade by Design 1 Proativo, não reativo; Preventivo, não corretivo 2 3 4 5 6 7 Privacidade como C...
Como praticar Privacidade By Design?
Guia da CNIL (França/GDPR) 0 Desenvolva em Conformidade com a GDPR 1 Identifique os Dados Pessoais 2 Prepare seu Desenvolv...
Como praticar Privacidade By Design? Ações Tempestivas no Ciclo de Vida do Produto
TempestividadeTempestividade By Design = Desde a concepçãoBy Design = Desde a concepção Atuar no momento certoAtuar no mom...
TempestividadeTempestividade Início Fim - Etapas bem definidas - Atividades por etapa - Verificação mais crítica - Times e...
TempestividadeTempestividadeMicrosoft SDL SDL = Security Development Lifecycle (Ciclo de Vida do Desenvolvimento Seguro) C...
TempestividadeTempestividade Guia da autoridade norueguesa de proteção de dados pessoais Bem similar ao SDL Verificação En...
Capacitação Finalidades Bases Legais Personificação Ameaças Rastreabilidade DAST Checklist Resposta a Incidentes Prestação...
Finalidades Bases Legais Ameaças Rastreabilidade DAST/SAST Checklist Resposta a Incidentes Prestação de Contas Riscos Viab...
O quanto a LGPD impacta o trabalho do desenvolvedor?
Multa de até 2% do Faturamento Até 50 Milhões por infração Bloqueio e/ou Eliminação do Dado Suspensão e/ou Proibição de tr...
Dá pra ser um desenvolvedor data protection full stack? Tem como ser ágil e cascateado ao mesmo tempo?
Nossos Contatos DÉBORA MODESTO DOUGLAS SIVIOTTI /modestodebora deb.modesto@gmail.com /douglas-siviotti douglas.siviotti@gm...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

tdc-recife-2020-lgpd-para-desenvolvedores

38 views

Published on

Apresentação sobre LGPD para Desenvolvedores

Published in: Software
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

tdc-recife-2020-lgpd-para-desenvolvedores

  1. 1. LGPD para Desenvolvedores Proteção de Dados no Desenvolvimento DÉBORA MODESTO & DOUGLAS SIVIOTTI Recife, Outubro de 2020
  2. 2. Sobre Organização: Parte 1 – O que é LGPD? - Contexto da indústria de dados pessoais - Resumo simplificado da lei Parte 2 – Como aplicar LGPD no desenvolvimento? - Disciplina da proteção de dados - Privacidade by Design - O ciclo de vida de desenvolvimento de software e algumas atividades de proteção de dados DOUGLAS SIVIOTTI DÉBORA MODESTO Analista de sistemas com especialização em engenharia de software pela Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul. Atua com desenvolvimento há mais de 20 anos e é arquiteto e software do SERPRO desde 2005. Nos últimos anos atua especialmente com arquitetura, qualidade de software, segurança e proteção de dados (LGPD), sendo um dos criadores do "guia de desenvolvimento confiável" do SERPRO. Autor do blog ArteSoftware.com.br Mestre em Informática pela Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro. Atua desde 2010 no Serviço Federal de Processamento de Dados (SERPRO). Gerente de projetos, vivenciando todas as dores e alegrias de uma equipe de desenvolvimento no contexto da empresa pública e agora, lidando com a proteção de dados em seus projetos. Autora do blog ArteSoftware.com.br
  3. 3. O que é LGPD?
  4. 4. regrasregras As regras do futebol existem paraAs regras do futebol existem para que o jogo funcione, não paraque o jogo funcione, não para impedir os jogadores de jogarimpedir os jogadores de jogar
  5. 5. Regras para a indústria de dados pessoais
  6. 6. Na Mira da LGPD (Quase todo mundo)
  7. 7. Na indústria de dados pessoais o produto é você!
  8. 8. DesenvolvedorProduto Consumidor
  9. 9. DesenvolvedorProduto Consumidor T Titular dos Dados Pessoais “Pessoa natural a quem se referem os dados pessoais” É o “dono” dos dados
  10. 10. Dado Pessoal “informação relacionada a pessoa identificada ou identificável” Nome CPF Endereço Etnia* Religião* Foto* Biometria* Localização Histórico de Compras Cliques Rating Preferências * Dado pessoal sensível
  11. 11. Operador Controlador Agentes de Tratamento pessoa natural ou jurídica, de direito público ou privado, a quem competem as decisões referentes ao tratamento de dados pessoais pessoa natural ou jurídica, de direito público ou privado, que realiza o tratamento de dados pessoais em nome do controlador Nuvem
  12. 12. Operador Controlador T Agentes de Tratamento Dado Pessoal Titular esquema 1 LGPD: “Esta Lei dispõe sobre o tratamento de dados pessoais”...
  13. 13. Tratamento O que o controlador faz com os dados
  14. 14. Tratamento de Dados Pessoais “toda operação realizada com dados pessoais, como as que se referem a coleta, produção, recepção, classificação, utilização, acesso, reprodução, transmissão, distribuição, processamento, arquivamento, armazenamento, eliminação, avaliação ou controle da informação, modificação, comunicação, transferência, difusão ou extração” [LGPD: 20 Operações] Coleta Processamento Eliminação Anonimização Tráfego Retenção
  15. 15. Base LegalFinalidade o que sustentao que sustenta um tratamento?um tratamento?
  16. 16. Finalidade Marketplace Vender Produtos Online Salvar Cookie de preferências Recomendações de produtos É necessário coletar os dados do comprador para entregar os produtos É necessário salvar dados do usuário para melhorar a usabilidade É necessário processar histórico de compras para fazer recomendações realização do tratamento para propósitos legítimos, específicos, explícitos e informados ao titular, sem possibilidade de tratamento posterior de forma incompatível com essas finalidades (princípio)
  17. 17. Base Legal Marketplace Vender Produtos Online Salvar Cookie de preferências Recomendações de produtos Execução de contrato (hipótese do artigo 7) Consentimento para salvar cookie (hipótese do artigo 7) Legítimo interesse do controlador (hipótese do artigo 7) Embasamento na LGPD para que o tratamento seja legítimo. Artigo 7 (10 hipóteses), artigo 11 (sensíveis), artigo 23 (poder público) e outras leis (e.g. marco civil da internet)
  18. 18. Operador Controlador T Tratamento de Dado Pessoal Agentes de Tratamento Dado Pessoal Titular Base LegalFinalidade esquema 2 Realiza Fornece
  19. 19. 10 Princípios da LGPD Finalidade Adequação Necessidade Livre Acesso Qualidade dos dados Transparência Segurança Prevenção Não Discriminação Responsabilização Art. 6 - As atividades de tratamento de dados pessoais deverão observar a boa-fé e os seguintes princípios: Princípios
  20. 20. Como aplicar LGPD no desenvolvimento?
  21. 21. como aplicar? Disciplina de Proteção de Dados Pessoais Conhecimento Jurídico Governança de Dados Segurança da Informação Negócio Tecnologia da Informação Processos PD
  22. 22. Processos Privacidade by Design
  23. 23. Os 7 Princípios da Privacidade by Design 1 Proativo, não reativo; Preventivo, não corretivo 2 3 4 5 6 7 Privacidade como Configuração Padrão (privacidade by default) Privacidade Embutida no Design Funcionalidade Completa - Soma Positiva, não Soma Zero Segurança de Ponta a Ponta - Proteção Total do Ciclo de Vida Visibilidade e Transparência - Mantenha Aberta Respeito pela Privacidade do Usuário- “Usuario-cêntrico” PbD
  24. 24. Como praticar Privacidade By Design?
  25. 25. Guia da CNIL (França/GDPR) 0 Desenvolva em Conformidade com a GDPR 1 Identifique os Dados Pessoais 2 Prepare seu Desenvolvimento 3 Proteja seu Ambiente de Desenvolvimento 4 Gerencie seu Código Fonte 5 Faça uma Escolha Informada da Arquitetura 6 Proteja seus Sites, Aplicativos e Servidores 7 Minimize a Coleta 8 Gerencie Perfis de Usuário 9 Controle suas Bibliotecas e SDKs 10 Garanta a Qualidade do Código e sua Doc. 11 Teste seus Aplicativos 12 Informe os Usuários 13 Prepare-se para o Exercício dos Direitos 14 Defina um Período de Retenção 15 Leve em Consideração a Base Legal 16 Use Análise em seus sites e aplicativos https://www.cnil.fr/en/gdpr-developers-guide
  26. 26. Como praticar Privacidade By Design? Ações Tempestivas no Ciclo de Vida do Produto
  27. 27. TempestividadeTempestividade By Design = Desde a concepçãoBy Design = Desde a concepção Atuar no momento certoAtuar no momento certo
  28. 28. TempestividadeTempestividade Início Fim - Etapas bem definidas - Atividades por etapa - Verificação mais crítica - Times especialistas Além do ciclo do “software”: Preparação e Sustentação
  29. 29. TempestividadeTempestividadeMicrosoft SDL SDL = Security Development Lifecycle (Ciclo de Vida do Desenvolvimento Seguro) Ciclo de vida explícito dividido em etapas que contém atividades específicas
  30. 30. TempestividadeTempestividade Guia da autoridade norueguesa de proteção de dados pessoais Bem similar ao SDL Verificação Entrega Preparação Requisitos Codificação Design Sustentação https://www.datatilsynet.no/en/about-privacy/virksomhetenes-plikter/innebygd-personvern/data-protection-by-design-and-by-default/
  31. 31. Capacitação Finalidades Bases Legais Personificação Ameaças Rastreabilidade DAST Checklist Resposta a Incidentes Prestação de Contas Adequação Retroativa Riscos Acesso Viabilidade Empatização HarmonizaçãoCiclo de Vida Metadados Descontinuidade Avaliação Final SAST DevOps TratamentosRelacionamento Simulação Escolha Tec.
  32. 32. Finalidades Bases Legais Ameaças Rastreabilidade DAST/SAST Checklist Resposta a Incidentes Prestação de Contas Riscos Viabilidade Harmonização Avaliação Final Tratamentos Relacionamento Simulação
  33. 33. O quanto a LGPD impacta o trabalho do desenvolvedor?
  34. 34. Multa de até 2% do Faturamento Até 50 Milhões por infração Bloqueio e/ou Eliminação do Dado Suspensão e/ou Proibição de tratamento
  35. 35. Dá pra ser um desenvolvedor data protection full stack? Tem como ser ágil e cascateado ao mesmo tempo?
  36. 36. Nossos Contatos DÉBORA MODESTO DOUGLAS SIVIOTTI /modestodebora deb.modesto@gmail.com /douglas-siviotti douglas.siviotti@gmail.com facebook.com/ artesoftware.com.br artesoftware.com.brinstagram.com/ artesoftware

×