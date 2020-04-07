Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
“O POTENCIAL INESPLORADO DOS NOSSOS RIOS?” Informativo Mensal - Volume 74 A BEIRA-RIO E AS FUNÇÕES URBANAS Sob o ponto de ...
o setor público ou as universidades (p.ex. na HafenCity Hamburg) que substituem cada vez mais o trabalhador portuário ou i...
A FUNÇÃO DE MORADIA Morar perto do rio não era sempre uma situação privilegiada. Durante muito tempo, encontravam-se nesta...
HAAS 2005). Desta maneira, podem formar áreas intra-urbanas de lazer. Muitas administrações urbanas reconhecem este potenc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Informativo insp 74

27 views

Published on

INSP 74

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Informativo insp 74

  1. 1. “O POTENCIAL INESPLORADO DOS NOSSOS RIOS?” Informativo Mensal - Volume 74 A BEIRA-RIO E AS FUNÇÕES URBANAS Sob o ponto de vista urbanístico, a interação entre rio e cidade depende principalmente das funções, que as margens do rio exercem – ou podem exercer – no contexto do conjunto urbano e como elas se inserem no dia-a-dia de uma cidade. As seguintes funções podem ser destacadas: Margens do Rio Tietê RMSP A FUNÇÃO DE TRABALHO A análise das transformações da relação rio-cidade no decorrer dos tempos mostra que o rio – e consequentemente as margens do rio – forneceu em muitas cidades trabalho para os habitantes: nos portos e na sua administração, no setor de transporte, nos armazéns, nas usinas, nos frigoríficos e abatedouros que, em muitas cidades, se localizaram na beira dos rios. Esta configuração influenciou a percepção do rio e das suas margens, prevalecendo frequentemente – especialmente nas cidades portuárias - a função econômica na memória coletiva. Com as transformações ocorridas, muitas destas formas “tradicionais” de trabalho tendem a diminuir – ou mesmo a desaparecer. Portanto, isto não significa necessariamente que a função de trabalho desapareça das margens de rio. Ao contrário, o trabalho braçal, que dominava antigamente, é gradativamente substituído pelo setor de serviços, pela logística nas instalações portuárias, mas também por serviços que não se relacionam mais diretamente com o rio, tendo em vista que a maioria dos projetos Waterfront se caracteriza pelas múltiplas funções (serviço / moradia). São, então, as empresas do setor financeiro, do setor de informática ou de administração (p.ex. nos London Docklands), A VOZ DO TIETÊ Desde 2005 o Instituto Navega São Paulo tem o objetivo de atrair a atenção da população para o rio Tietê a partir do seu trecho mais degradado que é a região metropolitana de São Paulo. Conseguimos atingir nosso proposito por meio das navegações monitoradas na embarcação Almirante do Lago, entre as pontes dos Remédios e das Bandeiras. Agora nossa proposta com este informativo mensal é atrair sua atenção, levando até você informações sobre o nosso Tietê para que juntos identifiquemos o que fazer para revitalizar tão precioso patrimônio ambiental. DIA DO TIETÊ 22.09.2011 – PTE. DAS BANDEIRAS
  2. 2. o setor público ou as universidades (p.ex. na HafenCity Hamburg) que substituem cada vez mais o trabalhador portuário ou industrial. Assim, o mundo de trabalho nas margens de rio é submetido a uma progressiva terceirização. (Imagem HafenCity Hamburg) Enquanto o nosso Tietê, na região metropolitana de São Paulo, é apenas um esgoto a céu aberto! A FUNÇÃO DE TRANSPORTE Sob a perspectiva urbanística, é interessante analisar a inserção das margens dos rios nas vias de comunicação interurbana e intermunicipal. Em função do desenvolvimento e da estruturação do espaço urbano as avenidas beira-rio exercem hoje, no tempo da motorização, muitas vezes a função de corredores para o acesso às áreas centrais de uma cidade (Paris é um bom exemplo para esta situação). Ao mesmo tempo, estes corredores de alta densidade de trânsito podem formar barreiras entre o rio e a cidade dificultando a passagem de pessoas para as margens do rio e deteriorando a qualidade ambiental (ruído e outros impactos ambientais). Nestes casos, é importante de achar alternativas para possibilitar uma reaproximação entre rio e cidade. O transporte fluvial propriamente dito é dedicado normalmente ao transporte de cargas. Fora das cidades “aquáticas” (p.ex. Veneza ou Amsterdam) o transporte de pessoas se restringe aos barcos de passeio. Em alguns casos, no entanto, observa-se também uma revitalização do transporte fluvial, sendo este considerado como uma alternativa rápida para as estradas sobrecarregadas (tentativas respectivas existem recentemente p.ex. na comunicação entre Vienna e Bratislava no rio Danúbio).
  3. 3. A FUNÇÃO DE MORADIA Morar perto do rio não era sempre uma situação privilegiada. Durante muito tempo, encontravam-se nesta localização principalmente os artesões que precisavam da proximidade da água para exercer suas atividades. Já no século XIX, no entanto, algumas localizações fluviais, sobretudo aquelas longe das instalações portuárias e industriais, foram altamente valorizadas pela burguesia como lugar de moradia (bons exemplos são a Binnen- e a Außenalster em Hamburgo ou ainda o Schaumainkai em Frankfurt am Main). Außenalster em Hamburgo Espaço, vista, aeração eram alguns dos relevantes fatores de localização. Hoje em dia, morar perto da água e, ao mesmo tempo, dentro da cidade é considerado, cada vez mais, sendo um privilégio que tem, aliás, um preço elevado. A maioria dos atuais projetos Waterfront baseia-se nesta revalorização da moradia beira- rio, sendo os clientes visados grupos de poder aquisitivo elevado, executivos ou ainda os famosos yuppies que pretendem destacar-se pelas suas formas de moradia da média dos moradores. São fatores localização relevantes, além da situação paisagística, a proximidade ao trabalho e à vida urbana. O rio Arno e as casas do Ponte Vecchio em Florença A FUNÇÃO CULTURAL E DE LAZER O rio, as pontes e as suas margens (revitalizadas) formam uma paisagem urbana específica e podem dar uma identidade inconfundível a uma cidade. São as beira-rios – suposto que o acesso esteja assegurado – que convidam para passeios e que oferecem potencial para as mais diversas atividades (esporte fluvial etc.) (cf.
  4. 4. HAAS 2005). Desta maneira, podem formar áreas intra-urbanas de lazer. Muitas administrações urbanas reconhecem este potencial e tentam de valorizá-lo por diversas ações, por instalações permanentes ou temporárias. Exemplos são as diversas festas beira-rio, p.ex. o Mainuferfest e o Museumsuferfest em Frankfurt am Main, ou ainda a ação Paris-Plages em Paris que converte, cada ano desde 2002, durante dois meses no verão, partes das margens da Seine em praia intra-urbana. Na ocasião de grandes eventos esportivos, o public-viewing é organizado p.ex. em Frankfurt am Main nas margens do rio etc. Novas instalações permanentes fazem parte de muitos projetos Waterfront, como marinas, restaurantes e bares, salas de exposição e principalmente museus. Todo isto faz parte de uma grande mis-en-scène pública dos rios e das suas margens, que pode ser interpretado como exemplo explícito da festivalização da política urbana pós-moderna em muitas cidades europeias (Häußermann, Siebel 1992). Diante as transformações sócio-econômicas ocorridas nas cidades europeias e considerando as diversas funções que caracterizam a relação entre rio e cidade, muitas cidades reconhecem o grande potencial dos rios e das suas margens no âmbito das respectivas políticas de revitalização urbana. Resta a perguntar, portanto, como e para quem as revitalizações das margens dos rios são realizadas. Carta da Terra – Princípios Assegurar a generosidade e a beleza da Terra para as atuais e às futuras gerações. Transmitir às futuras gerações valores, tradições e instituições que apoiem a prosperidade das comunidades humanas e ecológicas da Terra a longo prazo.

×