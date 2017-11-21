2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 2018 OPERATING BUDGET Review of Capital Improvements and Public Works November 1...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS OVERVIEW • Each year, a 5-year Capital Improvement Plan (CI...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS OVERVIEW • Projects are awarded points based upon a scoring...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS OVERVIEW CAPITAL FUND $3,215,125 7 Unfunded Projects Park L...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 2018 CAPITAL FUND PROJECTS TITLE AMOUNT Aerial Photography Update $30,000 Develo...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 2018 ENTERPRISE FUNDS PROJECTS TITLE AMOUNT SANITARY SEWER FUND Sanitary Sewer R...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 2018 OPERATING BUDGET Review of Public Works November 13, 2017
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 Public Works
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS NET EXPENSES (excluding Capital Fund) FUNCTION / FUND EXPENSE INTER...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS – BY FUND (including Capital Fund)
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS – BY FUNCTION (including Capital Fund)
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS - ADMINISTRATION 2015 Actual 2016 Actual 2017 Budget 2017 YE Projec...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 Personnel 5.1% Operating (4.0%) Capital 2.5% Total Expense 4.4% Net Expense 2.2%...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS - FACILITIES 2015 Actual 2016 Actual 2017 Budget 2017 YE Projection...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS - FACILITIES MISSION • Maintain Borough facilities in a safe, clean...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS - STREETS 2015 Actual 2016 Actual 2017 Budget 2017 YE Projection 20...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS - STREETS MISSION • Maintain the Borough's infrastructure, includin...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS – TREES / PARKS 2015 Actual 2016 Actual 2017 Budget 2017 YE Project...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS – TREES / PARKS MISSION • Maintain a safe, healthy urban forest, in...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 BUS TERMINAL FUND 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change REVENUE $33,400 $34,378 2.9% ...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 COMPOST OPERATIONS FUND 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change Revenue $34,378 General...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 SANITARY SEWER FUND p. 222 - 227 • Includes costs of operating collection system...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 REFUSE COLLECTION FUND p. 228 - 233 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change REVENUE $3,...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 FLEET SERVICES FUND 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change REVENUE $397,376 $493,510 2...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 HIGHWAY AID FUND 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change Revenue Expense p. 239 - 242 2...
2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 2018 BUDGET CALENDAR Agenda Item Date Budget Transmittal to Council October 16, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Review of Capital Improvements and Public Works

20 views

Published on

This presentation is from the Borough of State College, PA's 2018 Proposed Budget.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Review of Capital Improvements and Public Works

  1. 1. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 2018 OPERATING BUDGET Review of Capital Improvements and Public Works November 13, 2017
  2. 2. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS OVERVIEW • Each year, a 5-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) is developed, which includes an assessment of the condition of various infrastructure and other critical public assets • The CIP includes only those items having a value of $25,000 or higher and an estimated life of six years or longer • Acquisition of property • Purchase of new equipment (not covered by depreciation previously set aside and funded by the Asset Replacement Fund) • Major rehabilitation or replacement of existing facilities or new construction • Consulting fees for special one-time projects with a cost in excess of $25,000
  3. 3. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS OVERVIEW • Projects are awarded points based upon a scoring and prioritization system • Thirty (30) point scoring system is reviewed and confirmed each year • Prioritization categories - "Must Do", "Should Do", and "Could Do" • Once a project has been approved for inclusion in the CIP, it is considered for funding during development of the Budget, subject to the availability • Not every project that is approved in the CIP receives a budget appropriation
  4. 4. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS OVERVIEW CAPITAL FUND $3,215,125 7 Unfunded Projects Park Land Acquisition/Improvements Bicycle Facility Improvements Energy Savings Project Action Sports Park Parks Maintenance Reserve High-Speed Internet Infrastructure Stormwater Projects $382,000 $23,000 $75,000 $75,000 $5,000 $10,000 $70,000 $124,000 ASSET REPLACEMENT FUND $218,550 ENTERPRISE FUNDS $1,332,558 Sanitary Sewer Fund (2 projects) Parking Fund (1 project) Compost Fund (1 project) $1,031,280 $40,000 $261,478 TOTAL FUNDING $4,766,233
  5. 5. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 2018 CAPITAL FUND PROJECTS TITLE AMOUNT Aerial Photography Update $30,000 Development Market Analysis $40,000 Government Buildings Maintenance Reserve $128,000 Municipal Building Improvements $50,000 Street Reconstruction $859,125 Street Resurfacing $510,000 Traffic Signal and Intersection Safety Improvements $530,000 *Park/McKee Pedestrian Island $200,000 Atherton Corridor Improvement Project $91,000 *East Beaver Avenue Streetlights $527,000 Central Business District Streetlights (CDBG Fund) $250,000 TOTAL $3,215,125 *indicates grant funding
  6. 6. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 2018 ENTERPRISE FUNDS PROJECTS TITLE AMOUNT SANITARY SEWER FUND Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation $867,280 Sanitary Sewer Inflow & Infiltration $164,000 PARKING FUND Beaver Garage and McAllister Deck Maintenance $40,000 COMPOST OPERATIONS FUND *Compost Facility Improvements $261,478 TOTAL $1,332,558 *indicates grant funding
  7. 7. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 2018 OPERATING BUDGET Review of Public Works November 13, 2017
  8. 8. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 Public Works
  9. 9. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS NET EXPENSES (excluding Capital Fund) FUNCTION / FUND EXPENSE INTER- DEPARTMENT/ FUND CHARGES NET COST 2017 – 2018 % CHANGE (NET) ADMINISTRATION $1,458,323 ($1,002,141) $456,182 FACILITIES $1,145,191 ($190,480) $954,711 STREETS $4,146,722 ($1,794,014) $2,352,708 TREES/PARKS $816,828 $816,828 REFUSE/COMPOST $4,309,409 $4,309,409 SANITARY SEWER $6,753,768 $6,753,768 BUS TERMINAL $60,544 $60,544 FLEET SERVICES $493,956 $493,956 TOTAL $19,184,741 ($2,986,635) $16,198,106 10.4%
  10. 10. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS – BY FUND (including Capital Fund)
  11. 11. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS – BY FUNCTION (including Capital Fund)
  12. 12. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS - ADMINISTRATION 2015 Actual 2016 Actual 2017 Budget 2017 YE Projection 2018 Proposed OTHER EXPENSE $- $- $- $- $- CAPITAL $20,671 $17,852 $9,678 $9,677 $9,918 OPERATING $103,277 $75,146 $100,655 $81,582 $96,663 PERSONNEL $1,217,858 $1,160,612 $1,286,397 $1,275,192 $1,351,742 TOTAL $1,341,806 $1,253,609 $1,396,730 $1,366,451 $1,458,323 $- $200,000 $400,000 $600,000 $800,000 $1,000,000 $1,200,000 $1,400,000 $1,600,000 p. 187 - 193
  13. 13. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 Personnel 5.1% Operating (4.0%) Capital 2.5% Total Expense 4.4% Net Expense 2.2% PUBLIC WORKS - ADMINISTRATION MISSION • Administer the activities of the various divisions of the Public Works Department in a cost- effective manner and provide engineering and technical support services to all departments of the Borough. p. 187 - 193 HIGHLIGHTS • Focus on storm water permit (MS4)
  14. 14. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS - FACILITIES 2015 Actual 2016 Actual 2017 Budget 2017 YE Projection 2018 Proposed OTHER EXPENSE $- $- $- $- $- CAPITAL $38,975 $34,000 $34,000 $34,000 $50,874 OPERATING $373,154 $344,438 $516,968 $521,551 $528,441 PERSONNEL $487,230 $527,883 $575,449 $543,569 $565,876 TOTAL $899,359 $906,321 $1,126,417 $1,099,120 $1,145,191 $- $200,000 $400,000 $600,000 $800,000 $1,000,000 $1,200,000 $1,400,000 p. 194 - 200
  15. 15. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS - FACILITIES MISSION • Maintain Borough facilities in a safe, clean and efficient manner to best serve the community. HIGHLIGHTS • Schlow Library shared services revenue of $132,000. • $23,000 to fund repairs to the fountain and improvements to the landscaping at the Municipal Building. p. 194 - 200 Personnel (1.7%) Operating 2.2% Capital 49.6% Total Expense 1.7% Net Expense 1.8%
  16. 16. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS - STREETS 2015 Actual 2016 Actual 2017 Budget 2017 YE Projection 2018 Proposed OTHER EXPENSE $- $- $- $- $- CAPITAL $23,901 $23,801 $47,452 $47,452 $21,692 OPERATING $154,825 $179,975 $254,542 $233,789 $256,887 PERSONNEL $1,910,707 $2,255,776 $2,546,676 $2,531,942 $2,595,033 TOTAL $2,089,434 $2,459,552 $2,848,670 $2,813,183 $2,873,612 $- $500,000 $1,000,000 $1,500,000 $2,000,000 $2,500,000 $3,000,000 $3,500,000 p. 201 - 206
  17. 17. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS - STREETS MISSION • Maintain the Borough's infrastructure, including streets, storm sewers, street lighting, signs, and traffic signals in a manner that addresses public need, safety, and welfare for all modes of transportation. HIGHLIGHTS • $10,000 to fund the refurbishment of street furniture, such as benches, bike racks, and refuse containers. p. 201 - 206 Personnel 1.9% Operating 0.9% Capital (54.3%) Total Expense 0.9% Net Expense (6.7%)
  18. 18. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS – TREES / PARKS 2015 Actual 2016 Actual 2017 Budget 2017 YE Projection 2018 Proposed OTHER EXPENSE $- $- $- $- $- CAPITAL $20,562 $35,983 $26,092 $26,092 $26,846 OPERATING $330,178 $755,350 $745,120 $730,528 $777,982 PERSONNEL $245,564 $900 $12,200 $4,650 $12,000 TOTAL $596,304 $792,233 $783,412 $761,270 $816,828 $- $100,000 $200,000 $300,000 $400,000 $500,000 $600,000 $700,000 $800,000 $900,000 p. 207 - 212
  19. 19. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 PUBLIC WORKS – TREES / PARKS MISSION • Maintain a safe, healthy urban forest, including trees and shrubs along rights-of-way, in parks and parking lots, as well as on other municipal property. The Division also strives to improve the aesthetic quality of the Borough through the installation and maintenance of landscaping and flowers on public lands. HIGHLIGHTS • Provides plant materials and tools for volunteers groups as well as community service. • Maintenance of the urban forest continues to be a challenge. p. 207 - 212 Personnel (1.6%) Operating 4.4% Capital 2.9% Total Expense 4.3% Net Expense 4.4%
  20. 20. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 BUS TERMINAL FUND 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change REVENUE $33,400 $34,378 2.9% GENERAL FUND TRANSFER $16,192 $26,166 61.6% EXPENSE ($39,589) ($43,422) 9.7% INDIRECT COSTS ($10,003) ($17,122) 71.2% TOTAL $- $- p. 213 - 216 • Facility owned by PSU and leased to Borough with agreement on operations and maintenance • No major changes in revenue, expenses, or services • Support from General Fund continues to be minimal
  21. 21. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 COMPOST OPERATIONS FUND 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change Revenue $34,378 General Fund Transfer $26,166 Expense $60,544 p. 217 - 221 • Inter-municipal contracts for leaf composting • Food received for composting is increasing due to expanding interest in commercial food collection • Will be evaluating materials accepted and impact on operating expenses • Marketing to increase sales 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change REVENUE $418,025 $496,625 18.8% REFUSE FUND TRANSFER $63,425 $58,425 (7.9%) EXPENSE ($608,403) ($542,492) (10.8%) INDIRECT COSTS ($18,115) ($16,032) (11.5%) TOTAL ($80,068) ($3,474)
  22. 22. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 SANITARY SEWER FUND p. 222 - 227 • Includes costs of operating collection system • Includes charges for conveyance and treatment • Contract with State College Borough Water Authority for billing services • UAJA sewer tapping fee increase • Revenues and expenses increase with new downtown developments 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change REVENUE $6,064,000 $6,428,000 6.0% OPERATING EXPENSE ($4,871,414) ($5,105,666) 4.8% CAPITAL EXPENSE ($1,101,557) ($1,510,392) 37.1% INDIRECT COSTS ($141,618) ($127,210) (10.2%) TOTAL ($51,589) ($325,768)
  23. 23. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 REFUSE COLLECTION FUND p. 228 - 233 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change REVENUE $3,352,000 $3,358,150 0.2% OPERATING EXPENSE ($2,721,864) ($2,696,420) 2.6% CAPITAL EXPENSE ($497,176) ($728,614) 46.6% INDIRECT COSTS ($165,436) ($154,060) (6.9%) TRANSFER TO COMPOST ($63,425) ($58,425) (7.9%) TOTAL ($111,581) ($392,735) • Comprehensive refuse collection for routine situations but not including roll-off dumpsters • Container and route changes in 2017 to consolidate stops and reduce time spent at particular locations for more effective, efficient, operations • Closely monitoring rates and expenses in commercial sector • Increased interest and requests for organics collection from commercial customers both inside and outside the Borough
  24. 24. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 FLEET SERVICES FUND 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change REVENUE $397,376 $493,510 24.2% GENERAL FUND TRANSFER $118,204 $- (100%) EXPENSE ($407,740) ($383,723) (5.9%) INDIRECT COSTS ($111,438) ($110,233) (1.1%) TOTAL ($3,598) ($446) p. 234 - 238 • Enterprise Fund providing service to Borough vehicles and equipment • Continue to focus on transition to energy-efficient vehicles • Improved labor and material cost tracking
  25. 25. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 HIGHWAY AID FUND 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change Revenue Expense p. 239 - 242 2017 Budget 2018 Budget % Change Revenue $952,754 $1,002,457 5.2% Expense ($1,067,050) ($1,273,110) 19.3% TOTAL ($114,296) ($270,653) • Gas tax and winter maintenance services revenue from the Commonwealth • Expenses include: • materials for snow/ice control • street and curb maintenance/repairs • vehicle replacements • traffic control devices/supplies • street lighting and traffic signal operations/maintenance
  26. 26. 2018 OPERATING BUDGET | NOVEMBER 13, 2017 2018 BUDGET CALENDAR Agenda Item Date Budget Transmittal to Council October 16, 2017 Review of Executive Summary, Debt Management, and Pension October 20, 2017 Review of Receipts, Finance, Tax, Information Technology, and Insurance Reserve November 6, 2017 Review of Administration, Parking, and Regional Programs November 8, 2017 Review of Public Works Department and Capital Improvements November 13, 2017 Review of Planning and Neighborhood and Community Services Departments November 20, 2017 Review of Police Department November 21, 2017 Public Hearing and Council Review December 4, 2017 Council Discussion December 5, 2017 Final Wrap Up December 11, 2017 Adoption December 18, 2017

×