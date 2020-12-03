Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Unidad Educativa Colegio María Auxiliado...
Es la división nuclear asociada a la división de las células somáticas de las células de un organismo eucarístico que no v...
Es cuando en la fecundación se unen dos gametos, la célula resultante, llamada cigoto contiene toda la dotación doble de c...
-Profase: los centriolos se desplazan hasta los polos opuestos de las células. -Metafase: las cromatinas aparecen parcialm...
Podríamos comparar los procesos de mitosis y meiosis de la siguiente forma: La mitosis de una célula es como la fotocopia ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Douglas sanchez divisioncelular_3b_03 12 20

20 views

Published on

Division celular

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Douglas sanchez divisioncelular_3b_03 12 20

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Unidad Educativa Colegio María Auxiliadora Barquisimeto-Lara Alumno: Douglas Sánchez 3 año sección B
  2. 2. Es la división nuclear asociada a la división de las células somáticas de las células de un organismo eucarístico que no van a convertirse en células sexuales. -Profase: es un huso cromático empieza a formarse fuera del núcleo, mientras los cromosomas se condensan. -Metafase: los cromosomas se alinean en un punto medio formando una placa metafísica. -Anafase: las cromatidas hermanas se separan bruscamente los polos opuestos del huso de la separación de los polos. -Telofase: Posteriormente la membrana se comienza a adelgazar por el centro y finalmente se rompe. Después de esto, en torno a los cromosomas se reconstruye la envoltura nuclear.
  3. 3. Es cuando en la fecundación se unen dos gametos, la célula resultante, llamada cigoto contiene toda la dotación doble de cromosomas. -Leptoteno: en esta fase, los cromosomas se hacen visibles. -Sigoteno: es un periodo de apuramiento activo en el que se hace evidente, que la dotación cromosómica del meiocito corresponde de hecho a dos conjuntos completos de cromosomas que se llaman cromosomas homólogos. -Paquitemo: esta fase se caracteriza por la apariencia de los cromosomas como hebras gruesas indicativas de un sinapsis completa. -Diplotemo: es cuando va a ocurrir este apareamiento las cromatidas homologas se separan. -Metefase: en esta fase los centro meros no se dividen, esta ausencia de división presenta una diferencia importante con la meiosis -Anafase: Como la mitosis la anafase comienza con los cromosomas moviéndose hacia los polos. -Telofase: son aspectos variables de la meiosis 1.
  4. 4. -Profase: los centriolos se desplazan hasta los polos opuestos de las células. -Metafase: las cromatinas aparecen parcialmente separadas una de otras. -Anafase: son arrastradas por las fibras del huso acromático hacia los polos opuestos. -Telofase: forman de nuevo los núcleos alrededor de los cromosomas. La mitosis y la meiosis son dos procesos esenciales para los seres vivos, debido a que si no ocurrieran no pudiéramos crecer, reproducirnos, etc… La mitosis es un proceso corto que ocurre en todas las células cromantidas (animales, vegetales e individuos que se reproducen asexualmente) mientras que la meiosis es un proceso mucho mas largo y ocurre solo en las células sexuales o gónadas.
  5. 5. Podríamos comparar los procesos de mitosis y meiosis de la siguiente forma: La mitosis de una célula es como la fotocopia de una pagina de un libro, con el resultado final de dos paginas con el mismo contenido. Mientras que la meiosis de la célula es una pagina de un libro que hemos fotocopiado y luego dividimos en dos, resultando en 4 pedazos de papel con contenido parcialmente diferente.

×