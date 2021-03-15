Leggi libri Kindle Coal Miner's Daughter

Born in 1935 into abject poverty, married at age thirteen, and a grandmother by age twenty-nine, Loretta Lynn went on to become one of the most prolific and influential singers in modern country music. The first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year, Lynn boasts sixteen #1 singles, fifteen #1 albums, and sixty other hits including 'Honky Tonk Girl', 'Before I'm Over You,' 'The Pill,' and 'After the Fire Is Gone'.' 'COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER', a best-seller, and the basis of the Oscar-winning film, is the intimate, revealing story of her journey from eastern Kentucky to Nashville to stardom to legend - told in her own voice, which rings as clear, natural, and powerful as the best of her songs.Running Time => 7hrs. and 56mins.?1976, 2020 Loretta Lynn (P)2021 Grand Central Publishing .

