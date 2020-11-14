Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ways to make money online no fees, no false offers and no bull droppings

If you want to make some money ,you are in the right place!!!

Published in: Business
Ways to make money online no fees, no false offers and no bull droppings

  Ways to Make Money Online - No Fees, No False Offers and No Bull Droppings More and more it seems everyone would like to escape the hassle of working a 9 to 5 job in an effort to attain greater control of their time and achieve financial independence. There are many scams online design to take your money. Please be aware!! My philosophy is, "if it is asking for payment from the start, it probably would not be in your best interest to continue in pursuit" Personally, I have been ripped off with false offers and it has resulted in me losing hundreds of dollars. I promised myself, if I ever got in the position to help others struggling online, I would do so. Below are 5 ideas aimed at pointing an aspiring online entrepreneur in the right direction. They are all 100% Free To Join. Please note, these are not get rich quick schemes! If you are interested in such schemes, my advice is keep you day job. In the interest of "full disclosure", (that is an accounting term) I am bias when it comes to the first to programs, as I have made the most money online with them and continue to promote them heavily. But, to each his or her own... 1. View Paid Advertisement - There are sites that actually pay viewers to watch, review and comment on adds. The compensation is anywhere between 5 cents to 25 cents per ad viewed. If you also invite persons to join, you make even more money. If this is of interest to anyone please check out the following sites. You can locate their respective sites with a Google search ● Paidadverts ● Neobux ● Prizerebel ● Inbox Dollar 2. Online Data Entry-
  I know you hear this all the time. People want to know, are there really data entry jobs online. My answer to them is The Flex Job. It is processing simple worksheet for Fortune 500 Companies and you can make a decent salary doing so. 3. Smartphone Apps For Cash- Well it looks like you're pretty nifty with a browser, so perhaps it's time for you to turn pro and browse websites as a paid and fun job! There are tons of applications you can find in the Google play store that pay for exploring and downloading. Please find below my best recommendations. ● Feature Points. ● Perk TV ● App Trailers ● App Karma ● Blabber ● Cash app (​my personal favorite​) 4. Paid surveys There are numerous big brands that wish to hear your voice about their products and want to pay you in exchange for this type of valuable information. A paid survey site acts as a real estate agent in permitting you to keep in touch with companies about sharing your opinion through online surveys. Don't underestimate your opinion. You can change the entire world! You can cash out or redeem any rewards after completing several surveys. In my opinion the following are the best: • Toluna • Swagbucks • Survey Squad
  5. Freelance Writing Freelance writing is certainly one of the most used approaches to earn money online. Many successful freelancers earn 50 cents to a dollar per word. Some even earn twice that! If you like writing, it would be simple for you to make money online using this means. You can sell your services on Fivver or Zeerk.com.

