Best [DOC] Complex Cases in Echocardiography new release was created ( Robert J. Siegel MD )

with customer reviews [TRUSTED]

book reviews:

Complex Cases in Echocardiography is a unique text written by a team of top cardiologists at Cedars Sinai Heart Institute. Drawing from their extensive library of echocardiograms, the authors feature 75 cases demonstrating uncommon and puzzling echo findings. Each case begins with a brief clinical presentation, and related images, followed by multiple-choice questions. Detailed answers include patient outcomes and follow-up recommendations. The cases include m-mode, 2-D, 3-D echo, TEE, and Doppler ultrasound. In addition, three fold-out matching quizzes present a particular physical finding or electrocardiogram to be matched with the patient’s corresponding echocardiogram. With the inclusion of cases seen in emergency situations as well as routine readings in an echo laboratory, this text not only introduces the reader to unusual cases, but also reinforces relevant techniques and applications.. A companion website includes the fully searchable text and features additional cases, along with actual case video clips. FEATURES: Case-based format featuring 75 unusual and bizarre diagnostic dilemmas Questions and answers associated with each case 3 unique fold-out quizzes A companion website with fully searchable text and 45 additional cases

To Download Please Click http://bit.ly/2rWLwWx

