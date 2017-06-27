Ekonomia behawioralna w digital / Julia Kołodko

Ekonomia behawioralna w digital 20 czerwca, 2017
1776 1917 1974 Ekonomia klasyczna Człowiek to istota racjonalna Psychologia Człowiek to istota emocjonalna Ekonomia beha...
Ekonomia behawioralna vs. marketing 4 © Julia Kołodko 2017
W PIGUŁCE
Mamy limitowane zasoby przetwarzania informacji 6 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Stosujemy skróty myślowe 7 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Albo w ogóle nie myślimy 8 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Często wpadamy w pułapki myślenia 9 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Mamy dwa systemy przetwarzania informacji 10 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Dwa systemy w praktyce…
Jak ekonomiści behawioralni myślą o decyzjach System 1 System 2 12 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Jak ekonomiści behawioralni myślą o decyzjach 13 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Jak ekonomiści behawioralni myślą o decyzjach 14 © Julia Kołodko 2017
W PRAK
Behawiorale motto? „Zachęć ludzi   do robienia właściwych rzeczy   z niewłaściwych powodów.” 16 © Julia Kołodko 2017
*Klauzula: 17 Brak   motywacji Trudne Interwencje behawioralne działają :-( :D Łatwe Wysoka  motywacja © Julia Kołodko 20...
Rozmiar nie ma znaczenia mała WIELKA zmiana 18 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Towels in hotels pic
W PRAKTYCE
Paradoks wyboru 27 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Ramowanie 28 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Ramowanie 29 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Ustawienia domyślne 30 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Ustawienia domyślne 31 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Ustawienia domyślne 32 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Awersja do straty 33 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Społeczny dowód słuszności 34 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Społeczny dowód słuszności 35 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Społeczny dowód słuszności 36 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Reguła wzajemności 37 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Reguła wzajemności 38 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Reguła wzajemności 39 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Reguła wzajemności 40 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Reguła wzajemności 41 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Ograniczona dostępność 44 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Ograniczona dostępność 43 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Karty Zrozum Rozum:   Skrzynka narzędzi do planowania interwencji behawioralnych 44 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Dla ciekawskich więcej na blogu :D 46 © Julia Kołodko 2017
Pytania? Zapraszam do kontaktu :) Julia Kołodko jest doktorantką Warwick Business School, stypendystką brytyjskiego Econom...
  1. 1. Ekonomia behawioralna w digital 20 czerwca, 2017
  2. 2. 1776 1917 1974 Ekonomia klasyczna Człowiek to istota racjonalna Psychologia Człowiek to istota emocjonalna Ekonomia behawioralna Człowiek to istota przewidywalnie nieracjonalna 1 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  3. 3. Ekonomia behawioralna vs. marketing 4 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  4. 4. W PIGUŁCE
  5. 5. Mamy limitowane zasoby przetwarzania informacji 6 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  6. 6. Stosujemy skróty myślowe 7 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  7. 7. Albo w ogóle nie myślimy 8 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  8. 8. Często wpadamy w pułapki myślenia 9 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  9. 9. Mamy dwa systemy przetwarzania informacji 10 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  10. 10. Dwa systemy w praktyce…
  11. 11. Jak ekonomiści behawioralni myślą o decyzjach System 1 System 2 12 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  12. 12. Jak ekonomiści behawioralni myślą o decyzjach 13 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  13. 13. Jak ekonomiści behawioralni myślą o decyzjach 14 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  14. 14. W PRAK
  15. 15. Behawiorale motto? „Zachęć ludzi   do robienia właściwych rzeczy   z niewłaściwych powodów.” 16 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  16. 16. *Klauzula: 17 Brak   motywacji Trudne Interwencje behawioralne działają :-( :D Łatwe Wysoka  motywacja © Julia Kołodko 2017
  17. 17. Rozmiar nie ma znaczenia mała WIELKA zmiana 18 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  18. 18. Towels in hotels pic
  19. 19. W PRAKTYCE
  20. 20. Paradoks wyboru 27 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  21. 21. Ramowanie 28 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  22. 22. Ramowanie 29 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  23. 23. Ustawienia domyślne 30 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  24. 24. Ustawienia domyślne 31 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  25. 25. Ustawienia domyślne 32 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  26. 26. Awersja do straty 33 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  27. 27. Społeczny dowód słuszności 34 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  28. 28. Społeczny dowód słuszności 35 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  29. 29. Społeczny dowód słuszności 36 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  30. 30. Reguła wzajemności 37 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  31. 31. Reguła wzajemności 38 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  32. 32. Reguła wzajemności 39 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  33. 33. Reguła wzajemności 40 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  34. 34. Reguła wzajemności 41 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  35. 35. Ograniczona dostępność 44 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  36. 36. Ograniczona dostępność 43 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  37. 37. Karty Zrozum Rozum:   Skrzynka narzędzi do planowania interwencji behawioralnych 44 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  38. 38. Dla ciekawskich więcej na blogu :D 46 © Julia Kołodko 2017
  39. 39. Pytania? Zapraszam do kontaktu :) Julia Kołodko jest doktorantką Warwick Business School, stypendystką brytyjskiego Economic and Social Research Council oraz współzałożycielką Nudgeathon – start-upu łączącego crowdsourcing z naukami behawioralnymi w celu rozwiązywania ważnych problemów społecznych. W ramach doktoratu i we współpracy z rządem brytyjskim prowadzi badania dotyczącego tego, jak komunikować problemy społeczne (takie jak śmiecenie i niezdrowe odżywanie), aby ludzie chcieli je rozwiązywać. Julia jest wykładowcą Akademii Leona Koźmińskiego i doradcą w obszarach podejmowania decyzji, psychologii i marketingu strategicznego. Na co dzień pisze bloga o praktycznym wykorzystaniu ekonomii behawioralnej na www.juliakolodko.com. Przed rozpoczęciem pracy naukowej Julia pracowała przez prawie   10 lat w marketing w Polsce i we Włoszech, w sektorach telekomunikacyjnym, bankowym i mediowym. Posiada certyfikat Professional Diploma in Marketing, wydawany przez The Chartered Institute of Marketing w Wielkiej Brytanii, oraz jest certyfikowanym Mistrzem Praktyk NLP i nauczycielem jogi. hello juliakolodko.com 47 © Julia Kołodko 2017

