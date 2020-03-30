Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dodawanie liczb dwucyfrowych z przekroczeniem progu dziesiątkowego
W każdym momencie możecie zatrzymać prezentację. Będzie Wam to potrzebne, aby mieć czas na wykonanie zadania. W każdej chw...
Otwórzcie ćwiczenia z matematyki na stronach 20 i 21 Popatrzcie na pchełki na ilustracji. Żółte koła to dziesiątki, zielon...
Przyjrzyjcie się zadaniu 2. 35 to 3 dziesiątki i 5 jedności. 27 to 2 dziesiątki i 7 jedności. Dodajemy najpierw dziesiątki...
Teraz wykonajcie obliczenia na stronie 21.
Czy wykonaliście to w ten sposób? Sprawdźcie. 37 + 18 = 30 + 10 + 7 + 8 = 40 + 15 = 55 40 15 29 + 25 = 20 + 20 + 9 + 5 = 4...
Jeśli poradziliście sobie z obliczeniami na stronie 21, śmiało możecie przejść dalej na stronę 22 i wykonać zadanie 1. Jeś...
Dodawać można różnymi sposobami. Popatrzcie na zadanie 2 na stronie 22.
Pierwszy sposób to: 38 + 24 = 30 + 20 + 8 + 4 = 50 + 12 = 62 50 12 najpierw dodajemy dziesiątki potem dodajemy jedności
Drugi sposób to: 38 + 24 = 38 + 20 + 4 = 58 + 4 = 62 pierwszą liczbę przepisujemy drugą liczbę rozkładamy na dziesiątki i ...
Trzeci sposób to: 38 + 24 = 38 + 2 + 22 = 40 + 22 = 62 dopełniamy do dziesiątki, do 8 trzeba dodać liczbę 2 liczbę 2 zabra...
Teraz spróbuj samodzielnie wykonać trzema sposobami zadanie 3 na stronie 23. Włącz sobie slajd z danym sposobem wykonania....
Rozwiązanie zadania 3 I sposób 26 + 48 = 20 + 40 + 6 + 8 = 60 + 14 = 74 57 + 28 = 50 + 20 + 7 + 8 = 70 + 15 = 85 II sposób...
Dodawanie liczb dwucyfrowych
  1. 1. Dodawanie liczb dwucyfrowych z przekroczeniem progu dziesiątkowego
  2. 2. W każdym momencie możecie zatrzymać prezentację. Będzie Wam to potrzebne, aby mieć czas na wykonanie zadania. W każdej chwili możecie powrócić do wcześniejszego slajdu.
  3. 3. Otwórzcie ćwiczenia z matematyki na stronach 20 i 21 Popatrzcie na pchełki na ilustracji. Żółte koła to dziesiątki, zielone to jedności. 10 jedności zamieniamy na 1 dziesiątkę, czyli 10 i dołączamy tę dziesiątkę do pozostałych trzech- otrzymaliśmy 4 dziesiątki, czyli liczbę 40, zostały nam 3 jedności. Zatem 40 + 3 daje nam wynik 43. jedności dziesiątki
  4. 4. Przyjrzyjcie się zadaniu 2. 35 to 3 dziesiątki i 5 jedności. 27 to 2 dziesiątki i 7 jedności. Dodajemy najpierw dziesiątki, czyli 30 + 20, następnie jedności, czyli 5 + 7. 35 + 27 = 30 + 20 + 5 + 7 = 50 +12 = 62 50 12
  5. 5. Teraz wykonajcie obliczenia na stronie 21.
  6. 6. Czy wykonaliście to w ten sposób? Sprawdźcie. 37 + 18 = 30 + 10 + 7 + 8 = 40 + 15 = 55 40 15 29 + 25 = 20 + 20 + 9 + 5 = 40 + 14 = 54 40 14 32 + 39 = 30 + 30 + 2 + 9 = 60 + 11 = 71 60 11
  7. 7. Jeśli poradziliście sobie z obliczeniami na stronie 21, śmiało możecie przejść dalej na stronę 22 i wykonać zadanie 1. Jeśli sprawiło Wam to trudność to prześledźcie jeszcze raz slajdy 3 i 4.
  8. 8. Dodawać można różnymi sposobami. Popatrzcie na zadanie 2 na stronie 22.
  9. 9. Pierwszy sposób to: 38 + 24 = 30 + 20 + 8 + 4 = 50 + 12 = 62 50 12 najpierw dodajemy dziesiątki potem dodajemy jedności
  10. 10. Drugi sposób to: 38 + 24 = 38 + 20 + 4 = 58 + 4 = 62 pierwszą liczbę przepisujemy drugą liczbę rozkładamy na dziesiątki i jedności do pierwszej liczby dodajemy dziesiątki, czyli 20 do otrzymanej liczby 58 dodajemy jedności, czyli 4
  11. 11. Trzeci sposób to: 38 + 24 = 38 + 2 + 22 = 40 + 22 = 62 dopełniamy do dziesiątki, do 8 trzeba dodać liczbę 2 liczbę 2 zabraliśmy z liczby 24, więc do dodania zostało nam jeszcze 22 otrzymaliśmy liczbę 40
  12. 12. Teraz spróbuj samodzielnie wykonać trzema sposobami zadanie 3 na stronie 23. Włącz sobie slajd z danym sposobem wykonania. POWODZENIA  Jak już wykonacie zadanie sprawdźcie, czy zrobiliście zadanie tak jak na poniższym slajdzie.
  13. 13. Rozwiązanie zadania 3 I sposób 26 + 48 = 20 + 40 + 6 + 8 = 60 + 14 = 74 57 + 28 = 50 + 20 + 7 + 8 = 70 + 15 = 85 II sposób 34 + 19 = 34 + 10 + 9 = 44 + 9 = 51 44 + 27 = 44 + 20 + 7 = 64 + 7 = 71 III sposób 68 + 29 = 68 + 2 + 27 = 70 + 27 = 97 75 + 16 = 75 + 5 + 11 = 80 + 11 = 91

