Catedra tabla dinamica fer

  1. 1. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LAS PERSONAS SERVICIALES EN LA VIDA DEL PADRE RAFAEL GARCÍA- HERREROS (lista) EN LA OBRA DEL MINUTO DE DIOS (lista) TIP PARA LA VIDA COTIDIANA (lista) 1. AYUDAN SIN ESPERAR NADA CAMBIO El padre Rafael, ayudaba a los más vulnerables, con viviendas, con ayuda de estudiantes enseñándoles el valor del servicio. El padre Rafael le gustaba evangelizar y estar al servicio de la comunidad. Brindar un servicio de corazón para impactar positivamente a la sociedad 2. ESTAN AL PENDIENTE DE LAS PERSONAS QUE LOS NECESITAN El padre observo mucho aquellas personas que vivían en muy malas condiciones y ahí fue donde él dijo que eso no podía seguir así y tenía que hacer algo por estas personas y empezó su gran labor. La obra minuto de Dios tiene una gran habilidad observadora ya que tiene que mirar las necesidades de los demás y el cómo poder ayudar a las personas con lo que tenía y lo que podían conseguir Somos observadores, estar atentos a quienes nos necesitan o quienes pueden hacer algo por ayudar a personas de bajos recursos y colaborarles hasta en los detalles más pequeños, entre familia, vecinos. 3. SIEMPRE TIENE LA NECESIDAD DE AYUDAR Si tenía mucha iniciativa empezar con un tarro de pintura, y a los días llego con ladrillo, tejas, y sementó y consiguió también unos muchachos universitarios y empezaron hacer una casita y cada ocho días lograban una más construyeron muchas casas Se le notaba mucho su iniciativa al ayudar a personas vulnerables, empezando a dar mercados, a construir colegios en la ciudad de Bogotá, hacer el banquete del millón y muchas cosas más por las personas. Desde que se tenga iniciativa de hacer las cosas nunca será nada imposible, siempre hay que mirar que salidas hay para ayudar y que lo que uno se proponga lo pude hacer el todo es empezar ayudar de corazón. 4. SIEMPRE SE ENCUENTRAN EN EL LUGAR CORRECTO A LA HORA DE AYUDAR El padre García al ver las condiciones en que vivía un hombre decidió brindarle su ayuda pintando su casa y luego a tumbarla para Claro que ayudan a las personas que lo necesitan, y con pedir un minuto a la tv para dar a conocermás acerca de su misión y Dios nos da muchas oportunidades para ayudar, pero muchas veces nosotros como seres humanos no lo hacemos, y es muy
  2. 2. hacerla de ladrillo no muy grande pero si para la comodidad de la persona. que ayudaran también hacer parte de esta misión con la gente, y hacer llegar a Dios a todos los hogares colombianos. bonito sentir agradecimiento al ayudar a alguien . 5. AYUDAN SIEMPRE CON ENTUSIASMO Siempre lo hizo desde que empezó ayudar a este hombre, que buscaba y hacia lo que fuera posible por ver a las personas sonreír y con una vivienda digna como se lo merecían. A pesar de que él era una persona seria siempre estaba de buen entusiasmo y consiguiendo los medios para recibir más ayuda para todas las personas por que su misión era que nadie se quedara sin estudiar, sin una vivienda. Siempre hay que tener un buen ánimo para todo, sonreír es la mejor manera de ayudar a las personas, ya que todo también depende de una buena energía y entusiasmo para todo. 6. EN SU TRABAJO, CON SUS AMIGOS, EN SU FAMILIA Y EN LA CALLE SIEMPRE BRINDAN SU COLABORACIÒN Siempre son útiles en todo, sin saber mucho de hacer casas, consiguió ayuda de los universitarios y empezó su gran labor, que termino satisfecho por ayudar a las personas a tener un hogar. Claro que son útiles porque cuando empezó esta misión empezó con un gran grupo de personas que le colaboraron hacer lo que el tanto le gustaba servir a la gente. Siempre, si usted dispone de buena actitud, en todo lugar las cosas saldrán de la mejor manera y será muy útil en donde quiera que este, simplemente es estar bien con los demás y ayudar al necesitado. 7. NO BUSCAN NADA A CAMBIO. Simplemente su misión era ayudar a los necesitados Su misión aquí en la tierra era esa dar sin recibir Uno siempre debe ser mejor cada día sin esperar
  3. 3. solo pedía a DIOS mucha ayuda para estas personas y poco a poco hacer lo que se proponía y se sentía feliz de hacerlo sin recibir nada a cambio. nada a cambio pero que más satisfacción de saber que Dios estaba orgulloso de todas esas ayudas a las personas. nada a cambio, ya que si uno se pone a pensar Dios siempre nos ayuda en todo y nunca pide nada a cambio. Escriba aquí su reflexión crítica (opinión personal) frente a los “beneficios de las personas serviciales”. Ser serviciales es don de gratitud con Dios y los demás el padre García nos deja una gran enseñanza y es el poder ayudar a las personas que lo necesitan siempre sin recibir nada a cambio ayudar a alguien es un don muy bonito y satisfactorio de ver como alguien puede tener buenas condiciones de vida gracias a Dios y a uno que brinda esa ayuda, solo hay palabras de agradecimiento para el padre García que nos ha brindado grandes oportunidades. (Mínimo 70 a 100 palabras).

