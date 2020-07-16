Metodologia de la investigacion aiu

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Metodologia de la Investigacion Doris Elizabeth Menjívar Alvarado ID:UM26265HED34734
1.- Fundamentos conceptuales de la investigación Copyright 2008 PresentationFx.com | Redistribution Prohibited | Image © 2...
1.1. Científico. El término científico puede ser entendido en dos sentidos: por un lado se refiere al sujeto que realiza l...
1.2 CIENCIA 4 en términos generales se puede entender como el conjunto de conocimientos objetivos sobre hechos, objetos y ...
1.3 TECNICA 5 Por técnica se entenderá la serie de procedimientos y recursos de los que se vale la ciencia para optimizar ...
1.4. La Tecnología puede ser entendida como la capacidad del ser humano para construir y transformar a partir de materias ...
1.5. Epistemología • Se puede definir como una rama de la filosofía que se encarga del estudio del conocimiento, cómo este...
1.6. Escuelas del pensamiento Filosófico Empirismo, realismo, idealismo, criticismo, escepticismo, pragmatismo, dogmatismo...
9 HAY TRES ELEMENTOS QUE TIENEN QUE TOMARSE EN CONSIDERACIÓN EN LA TEORÍA DEL CONOCIMIENTO Y QUE SON FUNDAMENTALES EN TODO...
1.8. Método científico y metodología El Método Científico se puede definir en un sentido filosófico como un conjunto de op...
1.9.-.- Elementos Del Proceso De Investigación En el proceso de investigación, existen tres elementos fundamentales que pa...
12 1.10. Tipos de investigación. existen diferentes tipos de investigación que se emplean de acuerdo a los distintos ámbit...
1.11. Aspectos diferenciales y característicos de la investigación científica y tecnológica. 13 Ambas desde hace tiempo s...
2.-EL PROCESO DE INVESTIGACION CIENTIFICA De acuerdo con Rodríguez y Pueyo, (2014, p.26) Todo proceso de investigación se ...
2.1. Los elementos de la introducción y el marco teórico de la investigación Que es la Introducción de una Investigacion? ...
2.1.1 ¿Qué es la introducción de una investigación? Es la forma lógica de plantearse un problema de investigación, misma q...
2.1.2 Elementos de la introducción a la investigación. En términos generales las preguntas que guiarán la redacción de la ...
2.1.3 Marco Teórico Se entiende como Marco Teórico el conjunto teórico antecedente, que ubica al investigador dentro de es...
2.1.4 Función del Marco Teórico La función del Marco Teórico es ubicar de acuerdo a un Marco de Referencia un problema de ...
2.1.5 Etapas para la Elaboración de un Marco Teórico PARA PODER DESARROLLAR UN MARCO TEÓRICO SE TIENEN QUE TENER EN CONSID...
a) Revisión de la Literatura Consiste en detectar, obtener y consultar la bibliografía y otros materiales que pueden ser ú...
FUENTES DE DOCUMENTACION
b) Adopción De Una Teoría. • Existen diversas concepciones de lo que es una teoría, una de ellas la considera un conjunto ...
2.1.6 Modelo o Enfoque Con relación al modelo o enfoque que existe con relación a una teoría se puede pensar en su aplicac...
Modelo o Enfoque de Investigacion Se pueden ubicar tres modelos o enfoques particulares relacionados con el Marco Teórico:...
3. Hipótesis de Investigacion La hipótesis puede definirse como una proposición lógica que establece relación en por lo me...
3.1 Clasificación de las hipótesis En relación a la clasificación de hipótesis hay algunos autores que hacen la siguiente ...
Otra clasificación Otros autores las dividen en tipos dentro de las cuales se destacan las siguientes: ESTADISTICAS NULAS ...
3.3 Funciones de las Hipótesis Las hipótesis tienen tres principales funciones que se encuentran a lo largo de la investig...
3.4 Requisitos para formular una hipótesis Hay algunos puntos básicos a considerar y que debe de incluir una hipótesis, si...
3.5 OPERACIONALIZACION DE VARIABLES Para Chcón (2017), una variable es operacionalizada con el fin de convertir un concept...
3.6 Clasificación de las variables Las variables pueden dividirse en: Continúa, discreta, individual, colectiva, anteceden...
3.7 Selección del diseño apropiado de investigación para la hipótesis, objetivos y preguntas de investigación. El diseño d...
3.8 CLASIFICACION DE LAS INVESTIGACIONES Investigacion Experimental: “Es un estudio de investigación en el cual se manipul...
“ ▰Es importante tener los objetivos, tanto generales, como específicos de la investigación a realizarse, redactados en fo...
1.10. Tipos de investigación. Investigación Cuantitativa: consiste en delimitar un problema de investigación, establece un...
3.10 El Muestreo EN LA INVESTIGACIÓN CASI NUNCA SE RECOPILA INFORMACIÓN DE TODA LA POBLACIÓN. NORMALMENTE SE UTILIZA UNA P...
3.10.1 Técnicas de muestreo y cálculo de tamaño muestral. Las técnicas de muestreo son las que hacen posible estudiar una ...
El muestreo No probabilístico contempla a su vez cuatro subtipos de muestra: -Muestra por Juicio: A criterio del investiga...
El Muestreo Probabilístico también encuentra cuatro subgrupos de técnicas de muestreo para la selección de su muestra, a s...
4. RECOLECCIÓN Y PROCESAMIENTO DE DATOS
4.1 RECOLECCIÓN Y PROCESAMIENTO DE DATOS. ¿Qué significa medir y requisitos que debe de reunir un instrumento de Medición?...
4.1.1 Cuando un instrumento de medición es confiable y válido? Para que un instrumento de medición pueda ser optimo al mom...
4.1.2 Pasos para la construcción de un instrumento de medición Definiciones operacionales y participantes Revisión de lite...
4.1.3 Tipos de instrumentos Un instrumento de recolección de datos: Es cualquier recurso, dispositivo o formato (en papel ...
4.1.4 Codificación de respuestas de un instrumento de medición. 46 Cada uno de los instrumentos visto anteriormente, requi...
4.1.5 El Procesamiento de Datos Es todo el proceso que sigue un investigador desde la recolección de datos, hasta la prese...
4.1.6 Comparación de Resultados La comparación de resultados es la actividad de comparar datos resultantes de un proceso d...
“ Todo dato codificado, es decir que se le ha dado sobre todo un valor numérico, esta en posibilidades de ser medido a tra...
ESCALAS DE MEDICION Son una sucesión de medidas que permiten organizar datos en orden jerárquico, pueden ser clasificadas ...
4.1.8 Tipos de Procesamiento. 1.- Procesamiento manual. Es un procesamiento básico y aún utilizado por algunas disciplinas...
5. El Informe de investigación El informe de investigación representa el resultado final del largo proceso de investigació...
Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo 5. Redacción del proyecto de investigación
5.1.1 Introducción. ▰ La gran mayoría de los trabajos académicos, deben de tener una nota introductoria que capten inmedia...
“El Marco Teórico es definido como el conjunto de teorías, postulados, conceptos, técnicas y metodologías específicas en r...
5.1.3 Planteamiento del problema, Árbol del problema. ▰ El planteamiento del problema, se refiere concretamente a exponer ...
“▰Los Objetivos de investigación son el o los temas que el investigador se plantea con la finalidad de hacer conclusiones ...
5.1.4 Hipótesis. Los Objetivos de investigación son el o los temas que el investigador se plantea con la finalidad de hace...
5.1.6 Justificación La justificación del tema responde a la siguiente pregunta básica: ¿Por qué he escogido este tema? Es ...
5.1.7 Delimitación. Es parte implícita de la justificación y el planteamiento del problema, debe exponerse y redactarse en...
5.1.8 Impacto ético, social, tecnológico, económico y ambiental. Cuestiones a considerar al redactar un proyecto de invest...
“ 62 Se debe tener en consideración que tipo de metodología se desarrollo durante la investigación de tipo: Cuantitativo o...
5.1.10 Cronograma propuesto.
5.1.11 Aseguramiento técnico material 5.1.11 ASEGURAMIENTO TÉCNICO MATERIAL. EN TODA INVESTIGACIÓN SE TIENEN QUE TENER EN ...
5.1.12 Fuentes de Información utilizada. Se tiene que especificar el tipo de fuentes empleadas si fueron primarias, secund...
5.2 Importancia de procesar datos y claridad en la codificación y tabulación. La importancia de procesar los datos obtenid...
5.3 Formular conclusiones que se infieren en el análisis realizado. Comúnmente las conclusiones se redactan como si fuera ...
Referencias 1. Metodologia de Investigacion (Rodríguez y Puello) Funiber,2,010 1. http://cursos.aiu.edu/METODOLOGIA%20DE%2...
69 GRACIAS! Any questions? You can find me at doris.menjivar@yahoo.es
  1. 1. Metodologia de la Investigacion Doris Elizabeth Menjívar Alvarado ID:UM26265HED34734
  2. 2. 1.- Fundamentos conceptuales de la investigación Copyright 2008 PresentationFx.com | Redistribution Prohibited | Image © 2008 Thomas Brian | This text section may be deleted for presentation. Toda actividad que se diga científica, es la que sigue de forma sistemática, controlada, reflexiva y crítica, la descripción e interpretación de hechos o fenómenos del mundo natural y social. Para ello, la ciencia ha generado un lenguaje específico que desde tiempos remotos se ha pretendido, sea universal. Una de las pretensiones con la investigación es el establecimiento de un lenguaje común por el que se pueda regir y reconocer a la ciencia. Este implica una serie de conceptos que quién incursione en al ámbito de la investigación tiene que tener en consideración.
  3. 3. 1.1. Científico. El término científico puede ser entendido en dos sentidos: por un lado se refiere al sujeto que realiza la actividad científica, y por el otro al tipo de conocimiento generado por dicha actividad cuya característica principal es ser: racional, lógico, sistematizado y crítico.
  4. 4. 1.2 CIENCIA 4 en términos generales se puede entender como el conjunto de conocimientos objetivos sobre hechos, objetos y fenómenos; los cuales se basan en leyes comprobables y en una metodología específica, con lo que se hace alusión a su raíz latina que significa conocer. en términos generales se puede entender como el conjunto de conocimientos objetivos sobre hechos, objetos y fenómenos; los cuales se basan en leyes comprobables y en una metodología específica, con lo que se hace alusión a su raíz latina que significa conocer.
  5. 5. 1.3 TECNICA 5 Por técnica se entenderá la serie de procedimientos y recursos de los que se vale la ciencia para optimizar sus estrategias o metodologías. En otras palabras, también puede ser entendida como la táctica que emplea el científico para aproximarse a explicar un fenómeno científico. . Existe una gran variedad de técnicas en la investigación científica, dentro de las que destacan 3 principales: a) Técnicas conceptuales. b) Técnicas descriptivas. c) Técnicas métricas
  6. 6. 1.4. La Tecnología puede ser entendida como la capacidad del ser humano para construir y transformar a partir de materias primas una gran variedad de objetos que son conocidos como artefactos, mismos que suelen tener una aplicación práctica. Pueden ser utensilios, máquinas, herramientas o algún otro artefacto.
  7. 7. 1.5. Epistemología • Se puede definir como una rama de la filosofía que se encarga del estudio del conocimiento, cómo este se ha generado y como es que se verifica. • En términos generales la epistemología se encarga de verificar cómo es que sabemos y si lo que sabemos es conocimiento o no.
  8. 8. 1.6. Escuelas del pensamiento Filosófico Empirismo, realismo, idealismo, criticismo, escepticismo, pragmatismo, dogmatismo y apriorismo. Cada una de estas ramas tiene una posición con respecto al conocimiento, pero es hasta finales del siglo XIX que los filósofos pasaron de una Teoría del conocimiento general a una Teoría del conocimiento Científico. En este sentido la Teoría del Conocimiento se podrá definir como el conjunto de corrientes filosóficas que se han encargado de estudiar la validez de conocimiento a lo largo de la historia.
  9. 9. 9 HAY TRES ELEMENTOS QUE TIENEN QUE TOMARSE EN CONSIDERACIÓN EN LA TEORÍA DEL CONOCIMIENTO Y QUE SON FUNDAMENTALES EN TODO PLANTEAMIENTO , A SABER: • SUJETO: ES LA PERSONA QUE CONOCE. • OBJETO DE CONOCIMIENTO: TODO LO EXTERIOR A LA MENTE. • RELACIÓN ENTRE SUJETO Y OBJETO: EL SUJETO VUELVE LA MIRADA HACIA SÍ A TRAVÉS DE LA INTROSPECCIÓN Y SE CONVIERTE EN UN OBJETO. 1.7.-Teoría del Conocimiento
  10. 10. 1.8. Método científico y metodología El Método Científico se puede definir en un sentido filosófico como un conjunto de operaciones o estrategia para alcanzar conocimiento valido y verificable. A ese conjunto de operaciones y estrategias empleadas lógicamente para alcanzar, demostrar y verificar verdades también se le tiende a denominar Metodología, que también puede ser entendido como el conjunto de estrategias lógicas a seguir para conseguir un resultado concreto. La diferencia entre Método y Metodología se suele sustentar, en que para el primero solo se toma en consideración una estrategia y en el segundo, un conjunto de estrategias. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND
  11. 11. 1.9.-.- Elementos Del Proceso De Investigación En el proceso de investigación, existen tres elementos fundamentales que participan de forma coordinada: a) El investigador o el grupo de investigadores. b) Los medios materiales para la investigación. c) El objeto de la investigación.
  12. 12. 12 1.10. Tipos de investigación. existen diferentes tipos de investigación que se emplean de acuerdo a los distintos ámbitos científicos. Por lo que tomando en consideración sus estrategias y métodos, se pueden identificar tres tipos principales: Investigación Cuantitativa: consiste en delimitar un problema de investigación, establece una relación entre variables, su planteamiento del problema se formula como una pregunta, es probabilística trata un problema medible u observable y busca generalizar resultados. Investigación Cualitativa: se guía por uno o varios propósitos, su muestra se encuentra determinada durante o después de la inmersión inicial, se puede ajustar en cualquier momento del estudio, no es probabilística, no busca generalizar resultados. Investigación Mixta: Implican recolección, análisis e integración de datos cuantitativos y cualitativos, genera inferencias cuantitativas y cualitativas, utilizan con frecuencia de manera simultánea un muestreo probabilístico y es guiado por un propósito, se fundamentan en el pragmatismo, pueden utilizarse entre otros para fines de: credibilidad, contextualización compensación, consolidación, diversidad.Dentro de sus ventajas se encuentra que permite una perspectiva más amplia y profunda, mayor teorización, creatividad, mayor solidez y rigor (Hernández, R., Fernández, C. y Baptista, Pilar, 2006).
  13. 13. 1.11. Aspectos diferenciales y característicos de la investigación científica y tecnológica. 13 Ambas desde hace tiempo se han encontrado íntimamente relacionadas. No obstante, se puede establecer una distinción, que se presenta en el esquema siguiente:
  14. 14. 2.-EL PROCESO DE INVESTIGACION CIENTIFICA De acuerdo con Rodríguez y Pueyo, (2014, p.26) Todo proceso de investigación se inicia con un plan o proyecto de trabajo. El cual sirve al investigador para ampliar su horizonte y comprender mejor el camino que habrá de seguir hasta alcanzar la meta. Los diversos autores especialistas en el tema han señalado los pasos que deben darse, muy similares entre si aunque con algunos matices pero, todos coinciden en señalar que, estas fases no constituyen ni un listado exhaustivo ni un orden inamovible.
  15. 15. 2.1. Los elementos de la introducción y el marco teórico de la investigación Que es la Introducción de una Investigacion? Elementos de la introducción a la investigación Preguntas que facilitan la redacción de la introducción Definición de l Marco Teórico Elementos de marco Teórico Función del marco teórico
  16. 16. 2.1.1 ¿Qué es la introducción de una investigación? Es la forma lógica de plantearse un problema de investigación, misma que se apoya en una serie de preguntas que ayudaran al investigador a proponer posteriormente un Marco Teórico, que servirá como insumos al momento de redactar su reporte de investigación
  17. 17. 2.1.2 Elementos de la introducción a la investigación. En términos generales las preguntas que guiarán la redacción de la introducción son: a) ¿Qué se ha dicho sobre el tema? b) ¿Cómo se ha estudiado? c) ¿Por quiénes y con qué resultados se ha estudiado el tema? d) ¿Cuáles son mis posibilidades de investigación en tiempo y espacio? e) ¿Cuál es mi potencial aportación al tema? f) ¿Por qué he escogido este tema? e) Plantearse los objetivos previos de lo que pretende lograr la investigación en términos generales y específicos. Es necesario aclarar que estas preguntas, solo representan una guía aproximada. El hacer investigación depende del “estilo” o la forma de hacer investigación por parte del científico.
  18. 18. 2.1.3 Marco Teórico Se entiende como Marco Teórico el conjunto teórico antecedente, que ubica al investigador dentro de ese proceso, sugiriéndole preguntas que aún no se han respondido y que serán su objeto de estudio. Una vez que se ha planteado un Marco Teórico, surge la necesidad de plantear un Marco Conceptual, en el que se encontrarán delimitados y definidos de acuerdo a los criterios del investigador, determinados conceptos en los que se encontrarán contempladas las variables de estudio.
  19. 19. 2.1.4 Función del Marco Teórico La función del Marco Teórico es ubicar de acuerdo a un Marco de Referencia un problema de investigación, que permita identificar como éste ha sido abordado desde diferentes puntos de vista, con la finalidad de replantearlo con una óptica diferente e innovadora para su análisis, es hacer que el investigador tenga objetividad, soporte conceptual en su investigación y simultáneamente guiarlo en su investigación.
  20. 20. 2.1.5 Etapas para la Elaboración de un Marco Teórico PARA PODER DESARROLLAR UN MARCO TEÓRICO SE TIENEN QUE TENER EN CONSIDERACIÓN UNA SERIE DE ASPECTOS EN LOS QUE SE FUNDAMENTARÁ ÉSTE Y LE SERVIRÁN DE SUSTENTO. LA ELABORACIÓN DEL MARCO TEÓRICO IMPLICA DOS ETAPAS: A) LA REVISIÓN DE LA LITERATURA B) LA ADOPCIÓN DE UNA TEORÍA
  21. 21. a) Revisión de la Literatura Consiste en detectar, obtener y consultar la bibliografía y otros materiales que pueden ser útiles para los propósitos del estudio, así como en extraer y recopilar la información relevante y necesaria que atañe al problema de investigación.
  22. 22. FUENTES DE DOCUMENTACION
  23. 23. b) Adopción De Una Teoría. • Existen diversas concepciones de lo que es una teoría, una de ellas la considera un conjunto de conceptos relacionados que pretenden representar la naturaleza de una realidad en algunos casos por medio de un esquema; para otros es el pensamiento de uno o varios autores que constituyen una escuela de pensamiento.
  24. 24. 2.1.6 Modelo o Enfoque Con relación al modelo o enfoque que existe con relación a una teoría se puede pensar en su aplicación completamente al problema de investigación. En este caso se puede usar como la estructura misma del marco teórico, pero debe tenerse cuidado de darle un nuevo enfoque en nuestro estudio con el fin de no caer en el error de estudiar algo que ya ha sido estudiado a fondo.
  25. 25. Modelo o Enfoque de Investigacion Se pueden ubicar tres modelos o enfoques particulares relacionados con el Marco Teórico: 1 Referencial 2 Contextual 3 Conceptual
  26. 26. 3. Hipótesis de Investigacion La hipótesis puede definirse como una proposición lógica que establece relación en por lo menos dos hechos, que pueden ser teóricos o empíricos. Estos “hechos” también pueden definirse como variables que se pondrán a prueba en el desarrollo de la investigación. En otras palabras, la hipótesis puede definirse como un supuesto sobre algún hecho que puede ser cierto o falso.
  27. 27. 3.1 Clasificación de las hipótesis En relación a la clasificación de hipótesis hay algunos autores que hacen la siguiente distinción de acuerdo a determinados parámetros: ▰ a) Generales, específicas y estadísticas. ▰ b) Relacionales y causales.
  28. 28. Otra clasificación Otros autores las dividen en tipos dentro de las cuales se destacan las siguientes: ESTADISTICAS NULAS DE INVESTIGACION ALTERNATIVAS La hipótesis nula: Dicha hipótesis se define en términos de trabajo como aquella donde no existe diferencias típicas entre los grupos a comparar. La hipótesis conceptual: Es resultado de explicaciones teóricas que el investigador ha trabajado y por tanto con las que se espera esté familiarizado. La hipótesis de trabajo: Es la base de toda investigación y sirve al investigador con los mismos fines. Busca, además, dar una explicación definitiva al planteamiento del problema, intentando con ello explicar la hipótesis conceptual y rechazar la hipótesis nula. La hipótesis alternativa: Esta hipótesis se propone como una opción alterna al inicio de cada investigación. Es una forma, además de considerar otras variables de uso en la investigación que en un inicio no estaban contempladas.
  29. 29. 3.3 Funciones de las Hipótesis Las hipótesis tienen tres principales funciones que se encuentran a lo largo de la investigación, a saber; 1) Guiar el estudio 2) Dar explicaciones 3) Apoyar la prueba de teorías
  30. 30. 3.4 Requisitos para formular una hipótesis Hay algunos puntos básicos a considerar y que debe de incluir una hipótesis, sin importar el tipo o clase que sea: a) Estar estructuradas con base a una lógica o razonamiento lógico b) Estar diseñadas de tal forma que puedan probarse, ya sea por experimentación, teóricamente, con datos de trabajo de campo o estadísticamente. c) Tener claridad y objetividad conceptual. d) Orientar siempre la investigación. e) estar apoyadas en conocimientos comprobados. f) Pasar de una hipótesis descriptiva a una hipótesis explicativa.
  31. 31. 3.5 OPERACIONALIZACION DE VARIABLES Para Chcón (2017), una variable es operacionalizada con el fin de convertir un concepto abstracto en uno empírico, susceptible de ser medido a través de la aplicación de un instrumento. Desde un punto de vista más técnico, operacionalizar significa identificar cuál es la variable, cuáles son sus dimensiones y cuáles los indicadores y el índice (o, lo que es lo mismo, definirla teóricamente, realmente y operacionalmente), ya que todo ello nos permitirá traducir la variable teórica en propiedades observables y medibles, descendiendo cada vez más desde lo general a lo singular.
  32. 32. 3.6 Clasificación de las variables Las variables pueden dividirse en: Continúa, discreta, individual, colectiva, antecedente, dependiente, independiente, alterna, exógena o extraña. la operacionalización de las variables, según la clasificación anterior, es la forma de poner a trabajar las variables en relación a un problema determinado, ya delimitado con anticipación por el investigador o grupo de investigación.
  33. 33. 3.7 Selección del diseño apropiado de investigación para la hipótesis, objetivos y preguntas de investigación. El diseño desempeña un rol esencial en toda investigación, por la función que tiene de pautar el camino que nos permitirá cumplir con los propósitos del estudio( Funiber, 2011). La selección del diseño de una investigación y por tanto la hipótesis, objetivos y preguntas de investigación, están en función del tema o problema de investigación y del campo de conocimiento, sea de las ciencias sociales o naturales.
  34. 34. 3.8 CLASIFICACION DE LAS INVESTIGACIONES Investigacion Experimental: “Es un estudio de investigación en el cual se manipulan deliberadamente una o más variables independientes (supuestas causas) para analizar las consecuencias de esa manipulación sobre una o más variables dependientes (supuestos efectos), dentro de una situación de control para el investigador” ( Hernández, 1991:109) . La investigación no experimental : • Es aquella que se efectúa sin la manipulación intencionada de variables, lo que aquí se realiza es la observación de fenómenos en su ambiente natural. De esta forma, en los diseños experimentales se “construye” una realidad, en cambio en los diseños no experimentales no se construye ninguna situación, sino se observa lo ya existente.
  35. 35. “ ▰Es importante tener los objetivos, tanto generales, como específicos de la investigación a realizarse, redactados en forma clara y precisa y en armonía con las preguntas de investigación, así como con la o las hipótesis planteadas. ▰El alcance general o global, está delimitado por el objetivo general y la pregunta de investigación ligada al mismo objetivo. ▰ El objetivo específico delimita aún más el tema o problema de investigación, haciendo de este proceso un campo único de trabajo, pero siempre abierto a cualquier inconsistencia de su proceso mismo, además de que lo enmarca dentro del objetivo general. 3.8 Investigación según el alcance de los objetivos
  36. 36. 1.10. Tipos de investigación. Investigación Cuantitativa: consiste en delimitar un problema de investigación, establece una relación entre variables, su planteamiento del problema se formula como una pregunta, es probabilística trata un problema medible u observable y busca generalizar resultados. Investigación Cualitativa: se guía por uno o varios propósitos, su muestra se encuentra determinada durante o después de la inmersión inicial, se puede ajustar en cualquier momento del estudio, no es probabilística, no busca generalizar resultados. Investigación Mixta: Implican recolección, análisis e integración de datos cuantitativos y cualitativos, generan inferencias cuantitativas y cualitativas, utilizan con frecuencia de manera simultánea un muestreo probabilístico y es guiado por un propósito, se fundamentan en el pragmatismo, pueden utilizarse entre otros para fines de: credibilidad, contextualización compensación, consolidación, diversidad. Dentro de sus ventajas se encuentra que permite una perspectiva más amplia y profunda, mayor teorización, creatividad, mayor solidez y rigor (Hernández, R., Fernández, C. y Baptista, Pilar, 2006).
  37. 37. 3.10 El Muestreo EN LA INVESTIGACIÓN CASI NUNCA SE RECOPILA INFORMACIÓN DE TODA LA POBLACIÓN. NORMALMENTE SE UTILIZA UNA PEQUEÑA PARTE QUE SE CONOCE CON EL NOMBRE DE MUESTRA. UNA MUESTRA REPRESENTATIVA ES AQUELLA QUE POSEE LAS MISMAS CARACTERÍSTICAS RELEVANTES PARA LA INVESTIGACIÓN, Y EN LA MISMA PROPORCIÓN, QUE LA POBLACIÓN DE DONDE HA SIDO EXTRAÍDA.
  38. 38. 3.10.1 Técnicas de muestreo y cálculo de tamaño muestral. Las técnicas de muestreo son las que hacen posible estudiar una población a partir de una muestra En toda investigación como parte de su soporte metodológico se debe incluir alguna técnica, ya sea para recopilar datos, información o para delimitar estadísticamente una muestra. Las técnicas de muestreo se dividen según su aplicación, principalmente en 2 grandes rubros: a) Muestreo No Probabilístico: se puede entender como un subgrupo de la población en el que la elección de los elementos no depende de la probabilidad sino de las características de la investigación. b) Muestreo Probabilísticos: es el subgrupo de la población en el que todos los elementos de ésta, tienen la misma posibilidad de ser elegidos.
  39. 39. El muestreo No probabilístico contempla a su vez cuatro subtipos de muestra: -Muestra por Juicio: A criterio del investigador los elementos son elegidos sobre lo que él cree que pueden aportar al estudio. -Muestra por conveniencia: Este tipo de muestreo se caracteriza por un esfuerzo deliberado de obtener muestras representativas mediante la inclusión en la muestra de grupos supuestamente típicos. -Muestra por cuota: En este tipo de muestreo se fijan unas cuotas, que consisten en un número de individuos que reúnen unas determinadas condiciones. Una vez determinada la cuota se eligen los primeros que se encuentren que cumplan esas características. Muestra por Referidos o Bola de Nieve: -Se localiza a algunos individuos, los cuales conducen a otros, y estos a otros, y así hasta conseguir una muestra suficiente.
  40. 40. El Muestreo Probabilístico también encuentra cuatro subgrupos de técnicas de muestreo para la selección de su muestra, a saber: -Muestra aleatoria simple :-El procedimiento empleado es el siguiente: 1) se asigna un número a cada individuo de la población y 2) a través de algún medio mecánico (bolas dentro de una bolsa, tablas de números aleatorios, números aleatorios generados con una calculadora u ordenador, etc.) se eligen tantos sujetos como sea necesario para completar el tamaño de muestra requerido. -Muestra sistemática -: Este procedimiento exige, numerar todos los elementos de la población, pero en lugar de extraer n números aleatorios sólo se extrae uno. Se parte de ese número aleatorio i, que es un número elegido al azar, y los elementos que integran la muestra son los que ocupa los lugares i, i+k, i+2k, i+3k,...,i+(n-1)k, -Muestra estratificada: : - Consiste en considerar categorías típicas diferentes entre sí (estratos) que poseen gran homogeneidad respecto a alguna característica (se puede estratificar, por ejemplo, según la profesión, el municipio de residencia, el sexo, el estado civil, etc.). -Muestra por agrupación o conglomerados: -En el muestreo por conglomerados la unidad muestral es un grupo de elementos de la población que forman una unidad, a la que llamamos conglomerado. Estos pueden ser naturales y no naturales.
  41. 41. 4. RECOLECCIÓN Y PROCESAMIENTO DE DATOS
  42. 42. 4.1 RECOLECCIÓN Y PROCESAMIENTO DE DATOS. ¿Qué significa medir y requisitos que debe de reunir un instrumento de Medición? Medir: Determinar la longitud, extensión, volumen o capacidad de una cosa por comparación con una unidad establecida que se toma como referencia, generalmente mediante algún instrumento graduado con dicha unidad. La investigación científica no está ajena a parámetros de medición, tanto en las ciencias sociales, como las ciencias naturales. Medir Asignar valores, números o símbolos a las propiedades de los objetos o eventos de acuerdo a reglas. Esta forma de medir, obliga al investigador a relacionar también conceptos y postulados teóricos con datos y hechos empíricos que ha ido observando y recolectando a lo largo del proceso de investigación. Son datos que efectivamente deben de tener correspondencia con los objetivos planteados.
  43. 43. 4.1.1 Cuando un instrumento de medición es confiable y válido? Para que un instrumento de medición pueda ser optimo al momento de su aplicación, es necesario que cumpla los siguientes criterios: a) Confiabilidad: se refiere al grado de precisión o exactitud en la medida, en el sentido de que si se aplica en forma repetida el instrumento de medición al mismo sujeto u objeto de estudio, debe de producir iguales resultados. b) Validez: hace referencia a la posibilidad de eficacia del instrumento de medición al momento de utilizarlo y su pertinencia al aplicarlo al fenómeno, hecho o sujeto de estudio.es decir, que el instrumento realmente mida lo que pretende medir.
  44. 44. 4.1.2 Pasos para la construcción de un instrumento de medición Definiciones operacionales y participantes Revisión de literatura Identificar el conjunto o dominio de conceptos o variables a medir Tomar decisiones sobre el tipo o formato Construir el instrumento Aplicación de prueba piloto (confiabilidad y validez Desarrollar una versión definitiva Entrenar al personal que lo administrara Aplicación del instrumento (previa autorización) Todo proceso de investigación se tiene que organizar en forma lógica y sistemática, para ello es conveniente seguir los puntos presentados en el siguiente esquema:
  45. 45. 4.1.3 Tipos de instrumentos Un instrumento de recolección de datos: Es cualquier recurso, dispositivo o formato (en papel o digital), que se utiliza para obtener, registrar o almacenar información (Arias, 2006). Existen distintos tipos de instrumentos de medición según el campo disciplinario en cuestión. En el campo de las ciencias naturales: Los instrumentos de medición están muy relacionados con artefactos tecnológicos rudimentarios y complejos, pero que sin duda pueden ser valorados estadísticamente. Por ejemplo, podemos mencionar la regla, el transportador, termómetros, tubos de ensayo, recipientes, balanzas etc. En el campo de las Ciencias sociales: Por su naturaleza exige otro tipo de instrumentos de medición. Por ello se han generado y diseñado instrumentos de medición tales como: escalas de actitudes, encuestas, entrevistas, cuestionarios y escalas de medición.
  46. 46. 4.1.4 Codificación de respuestas de un instrumento de medición. 46 Cada uno de los instrumentos visto anteriormente, requieren de codificarse, es decir del proceso de convertir datos en códigos, generalmente números y letras, en la idea de poder utilizar alguna forma estadística, o en el caso de las ciencias naturales, una matemática. Además la codificación de respuestas de un instrumento de medición puede ser entendida como la transferencia de valores registrados en los instrumentos aplicados ( cuestionarios, encuestas, escalas de actitudes, etc.) a un archivo o matriz de un programa computarizado de análisis estadístico.
  47. 47. 4.1.5 El Procesamiento de Datos Es todo el proceso que sigue un investigador desde la recolección de datos, hasta la presentación de los mismos. Tiene básicamente tres etapas: Recolección y entrada Procesamiento Presentación.
  48. 48. 4.1.6 Comparación de Resultados La comparación de resultados es la actividad de comparar datos resultantes de un proceso de investigación con otros datos generados de otras investigaciones, en relación a un tema específico. Los datos resultantes comparados, servirán para consolidar o refutar hipótesis de investigación, así como para generar nuevas líneas de investigación
  49. 49. “ Todo dato codificado, es decir que se le ha dado sobre todo un valor numérico, esta en posibilidades de ser medido a través de un medio estadístico o matemático. Sin embargo existen variables, que aunque se pueden codificar no necesariamente se pueden medir, son variables de carácter cualitativo. 4.1.7 Codificación, ordenación y clasificación de datos.
  50. 50. ESCALAS DE MEDICION Son una sucesión de medidas que permiten organizar datos en orden jerárquico, pueden ser clasificadas de acuerdo a una degradación de las características de las variables. Los sistemas de escalas son cuatro como se muestra a continuación:
  51. 51. 4.1.8 Tipos de Procesamiento. 1.- Procesamiento manual. Es un procesamiento básico y aún utilizado por algunas disciplinas, por ejemplo, el Diario de Campo o la Bitácora. Se requieren insumos mínimos tales como papel, lápiz. Fue uno de los procesos iníciales de la investigación científica. 2.-Procesamiento electromecánico (que incluye el mecánico). Este tipo de procesamiento se utilizó a partir del siglo XVIII, e incluye el invento de las primeras calculadoras y del reloj. Tiene como insumo la imprenta que ha desarrollado grandes volúmenes de impresiones y por tanto la capacidad de almacenar datos. 3.- Procesamiento digital. Incluye prácticamente las últimas dos generaciones de computadoras y se caracteriza por pasar de procesos analógicos a procesos digitales, a la capacidad de almacenamiento de información y datos. Se caracteriza por la rapidez de procesamiento de datos.
  52. 52. 5. El Informe de investigación El informe de investigación representa el resultado final del largo proceso de investigación. Su articulación estructural es el modo como los investigadores ordenan, clasifican y presentan los datos en base a unas normas establecidas que permiten organizar de una manera lógica, la forma y el contenido de la exposición teórica (Pérez Oliva,2,008) .
  53. 53. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo 5. Redacción del proyecto de investigación
  54. 54. 5.1.1 Introducción. ▰ La gran mayoría de los trabajos académicos, deben de tener una nota introductoria que capten inmediatamente la atención del lector. En la introducción debe de haber un pequeño resumen del por qué se interesaron en el tema, qué se ha escrito sobre el problema a tratar en la investigación y plantear una panorámica general del tema a investigar.
  55. 55. “El Marco Teórico es definido como el conjunto de teorías, postulados, conceptos, técnicas y metodologías específicas en relación al tema o problema del conocimiento científico o tecnológico. 5.1.2 Marco Teórico.
  56. 56. 5.1.3 Planteamiento del problema, Árbol del problema. ▰ El planteamiento del problema, se refiere concretamente a exponer con una breve argumentación qué es lo que se requiere estudiar o investigar. ▰ Es la exposición de lo que se quiere. El planteamiento del problema, responde a una sencilla pero a la vez complicada pregunta: ▰ ¿Qué es lo que voy a investigar o desarrollar?
  57. 57. “▰Los Objetivos de investigación son el o los temas que el investigador se plantea con la finalidad de hacer conclusiones con respecto a un campo de conocimiento. Aunado a esto, encuentran cercanía con la hipótesis y las preguntas de investigación 5.1.4 Hipótesis.
  58. 58. 5.1.4 Hipótesis. Los Objetivos de investigación son el o los temas que el investigador se plantea con la finalidad de hacer conclusiones con respecto a un campo de conocimiento. Aunado a esto, encuentran cercanía con la hipótesis y las preguntas de investigación
  59. 59. 5.1.6 Justificación La justificación del tema responde a la siguiente pregunta básica: ¿Por qué he escogido este tema? Es importante aclarar que no es válido poner como justificación frases superfluas o carentes de sentido como: “Por qué me gusto”, “Me llamó la atención” “Porque voy a titularme” etc., si no la justificación debe ser coherente con el tema de investigación.
  60. 60. 5.1.7 Delimitación. Es parte implícita de la justificación y el planteamiento del problema, debe exponerse y redactarse en forma clara cuál es el tema que se ha investigado y delimitado, así como delimitar la investigación en espacio y tiempo, para que esta consiga sus objetivos en el tiempo previsto.
  61. 61. 5.1.8 Impacto ético, social, tecnológico, económico y ambiental. Cuestiones a considerar al redactar un proyecto de investigación: Ético: Que tan pertinente es para los seres vivos, desarrollar una determinada investigación. Social: Los costos y beneficios sociales que tendrá la investigación que se plantea. Económico: Los gastos y beneficios económicos de inversión que se tendrán con una determinada investigación. Ambiental: Las implicaciones que dentro de una investigación, representa por ejemplo el uso de tecnologías modernas u otro tipo de instrumento que genere costos ambientales.
  62. 62. “ 62 Se debe tener en consideración que tipo de metodología se desarrollo durante la investigación de tipo: Cuantitativo o Cualitativo, pues en base a este se llevará a cabo el análisis de sus resultados. 5.1.9 Metodología a utilizar.
  63. 63. 5.1.10 Cronograma propuesto.
  64. 64. 5.1.11 Aseguramiento técnico material 5.1.11 ASEGURAMIENTO TÉCNICO MATERIAL. EN TODA INVESTIGACIÓN SE TIENEN QUE TENER EN CONSIDERACIÓN LOS INSUMOS TÉCNICOS, MATERIALES Y HUMANOS PARA EL DESARROLLO SU DESARROLLO. ASÍ COMO CUAL ES LA SITUACIÓN DE LOS RECURSOS ECONÓMICOS CON LOS QUE SE DISPONE Y DE QUÉ MANERA PODRÍA FINANCIARSE EL PROYECTO DE INVESTIGACIÓN.
  65. 65. 5.1.12 Fuentes de Información utilizada. Se tiene que especificar el tipo de fuentes empleadas si fueron primarias, secundarias o terciarias. Así mismo se tiene que precisar si se empleo alguna fuente particular como: • a) Monográfica. • b) Consulta o referencia. • c) Publicaciones periódicas. • d) Fotografías, medios audiovisuales. • e) Internet. • f) Individuos (información directa tomada del trabajo de campo).
  66. 66. 5.2 Importancia de procesar datos y claridad en la codificación y tabulación. La importancia de procesar los datos obtenidos en la investigación radica en la relación que se establece entre conceptos, teoría y datos recabados, ya que esto permitirá definir con claridad posteriormente las conclusiones.
  67. 67. 5.3 Formular conclusiones que se infieren en el análisis realizado. Comúnmente las conclusiones se redactan como si fuera un informe de trabajo, ya que es la parte que muchas de las veces más interesan a un lector. No debe haber frases redundantes y en ella se explican muchos de los inconvenientes, y sobre todo, los resultados finales del trabajo. Considerar siempre los aspectos éticos, sociales, tecnológicos, económicos y ambientales
  68. 68. Referencias 1. Metodologia de Investigacion (Rodríguez y Puello) Funiber,2,010 1. http://cursos.aiu.edu/METODOLOGIA%20DE%20LA%20INVESTIGACION 2. Investigación descriptiva (s/f). [Documento en línea]. Disponible: http://www.mistareas.com.ve/investigacion-descriptiva.htm [Consulta: 2010, Mayo 18] 3. Metodologia de la Investigacion(Ernesto a. Rodríguez Moguel). https://books.google.hn/books?id=r4yrEW9Jhe0C&dq=requisitos+que+deben+contener+las++hip %C3%B3tesis&hl=es&sitesec=reviews Recuperado el 17/05/2020 A las 20:31 hrs. 4. http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?pid=S1990-86442018000500039&script=sci_arttext&tlng=en Recuperado el 18/05/2020 A las 20:25 hrs.
  69. 69. 69 GRACIAS! Any questions? You can find me at doris.menjivar@yahoo.es

