(Collectible) Book | Textbook of Basic Nursing | For Online}

Free PDF eBook Download and Read Online



BOOK Details : -TITLE: Textbook of Basic Nursing

-AUTHOR: Caroline Bunker Rosdahl



eBooks are now available for free on this website

CLICK LINK BELOW FOR DOWNLOAD :

https://bookstaph.com/?book=1605477729

(Works on PC, iPad, Android, iOS, Tablet, MAC)



Book Descriptions:

The new, revised edition of this extremely popular all-in-one text for the practical/vocational nursing curriculum has everything to meet the needs of students and instructors. The text, which is part of Lippincott?s Pathways for LPN/LVN Education Series , contains information on all the critical areas in the curriculum?Anatomy & Physiology, Fundamentals, Skills, Adult Health, Growth and Development, Mental Health, Maternity and Pediatrics, and Geriatric Considerations. Based heavily on the NCLEX-PN framework, this highly-visual new edition features short chapters with easily digestible content including review questions, features, and alerts for reinforcement of important content. The text is accompanied by a comprehensive, turn-key ancillary program to help teachers teach and students learn! A special feature of the new edition is the inclusion of NCLEX-PN Alerts, which highlight critical NCLEX-relevant content in each key area, and a voluminous Test Generator that more than



Note:

Before I apologize, here I am not offering it for free, but you have to join our service, and get a trial period of 14�30 days, you can cancel it if it is uncomfortable. Thank you so much .. Hope you are pleased to join our service, and you can read all the books you want



#downloadbook #book #readonline #readbookonline #ebookcollection #ebookdownload #pdf #ebook #epub #kindle

