Aralin 1.5 (Wika at Gramatika)

Pangungusap na Walang Paksa

Aralin 1.5 (Wika at Gramatika)

  1. 1. Aralin 1.5 (Wika at Gramatika) Ebalwasyon
  2. 2. Halimbawa ikaw ay isang modelo ng isang produkto, paano mo mahihikayat ang mga manonood na bumili ng iyong produktong iniendorso? Ipakita ang iyong gagawin sa pamamagitan ng isang patalastas.
  3. 3. Gamit ang mga pangungusap na walang tiyak na paksa bumuo ng isang bidyo ng patalastas na nagpapakilala sa isang partikular na produkto.
  4. 4. Rubriks sa Paggawa ng Patalastas Dimensyon : 1. Nakakahikayat at kaagad na nakakuha ng atensyon ang patalastas 4 3 2 1 2. Maikli ngunit malinaw ang pagkakalahad ng mensahe. 4 3 2 1 3. Mahusay, praktikal at kaakit-akit ang patalastas. 4 3 2 1 4. Gumamit ng mga pangungusap na walang paksa. 4 3 2 1 5. Sa kabuuan, mahusay na nakapaglahad ng impormasyon. 4 3 2 1 4- napakahusay 3 mahusay 2- katamtaman 1-nangangailangan ng pagsasanay 16-20 -Napakahusay 11-15 Mahusay 6-10 Katamtaman 1-5 Kailangan ng pagsasanay

