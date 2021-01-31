Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
`Leggi ebook Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance Author : Angela Duckworth Pages : pages Publisher : Simon &Schust...
Books Excerpt In this must-read book for anyone striving to succeed, pioneering psychologist Angela Duckworth shows parent...
her own character lab and set .
● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Angela Duckworth Pages : pages Publisher : Simon &Schuster Audio Language : eng ISBN-10...
How to get this book ?  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

`\\\Leggi ebook Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance

17 views

Published on

In this must-read book for anyone striving to succeed, pioneering psychologist Angela Duckworth shows parents, educators, students, and business people both seasoned and new that the secret to outstanding achievement is not talent but a focused persistence called grit.Why do some people succeed and others fail? Sharing new insights from her landmark research on grit, Angela Duckworth explains why talent is hardly a guarantor of success. Rather, other factors can be even more crucial such as identifying our passions and following through on our commitments.Drawing on her own powerful story as the daughter of a scientist who frequently bemoaned her lack of smarts, Duckworth describes her winding path through teaching, business consulting, and neuroscience, which led to the hypothesis that what really drives success is not genius, but a special blend of passion and long-term perseverance. As a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Duckworth created her own character lab and set .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

`\\\Leggi ebook Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance

  1. 1. `Leggi ebook Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance Author : Angela Duckworth Pages : pages Publisher : Simon &Schuster Audio Language : eng ISBN-10 : B01D3AC5VU ISBN-13 :
  2. 2. Books Excerpt In this must-read book for anyone striving to succeed, pioneering psychologist Angela Duckworth shows parents, educators, students, and business people both seasoned and new that the secret to outstanding achievement is not talent but a focused persistence called grit.Why do some people succeed and others fail? Sharing new insights from her landmark research on grit, Angela Duckworth explains why talent is hardly a guarantor of success. Rather, other factors can be even more crucial such as identifying our passions and following through on our commitments.Drawing on her own powerful story as the daughter of a scientist who frequently bemoaned her lack of smarts, Duckworth describes her winding path through teaching, business consulting, and neuroscience, which led to the hypothesis that what really drives success is not genius, but a special blend of passion and long-term perseverance. As a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Duckworth created  
  3. 3. her own character lab and set .
  4. 4. ● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Angela Duckworth Pages : pages Publisher : Simon &Schuster Audio Language : eng ISBN-10 : B01D3AC5VU ISBN-13 : .  
  5. 5. How to get this book ?  
  6. 6. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  7. 7. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  8. 8. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  9. 9. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  10. 10. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  11. 11. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  12. 12. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  13. 13. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  14. 14. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  15. 15. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  16. 16. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  17. 17. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  18. 18. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  19. 19. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  20. 20. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  21. 21. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  22. 22. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  23. 23. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  24. 24. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  25. 25. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  26. 26. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  27. 27. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  28. 28. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  
  29. 29. Keyword Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance .  

×