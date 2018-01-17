Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Kim Scott Books Audio : Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity
  2. 2. Kim Scott Books Audio : Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity Kim Scott Books Audio : Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity. give great aid while keeping in mind as well, given that you can pause, play, and even control the speed of checking out to aid you fathom the definition, and take sufficient notes. A dialog or a conversation in a book can be better comprehended in the audio format due to the voice modulations and other vocal hints. Possibly the greatest and only downside of audiobooks is that they ruin the enjoyable of the good old-fashioned routine of checking out real books. When you (Download Free) Anthony Doerr Books Audio : The Art of Living: All the Light We Cannot See: A Novel do not encourage kids to read, but instead supply an easy alternative for reading, which is bad because reading is a practice that can be very enriching if instilled at a young age.. This program is read by the author. From the time we learn to speak, we're told that if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all. While this advice may work for everyday life, it is, as Kim Scott has seen, a disaster when adopted by managers. Scott earned her stripes as a highly successful manager at Google and then decamped to Apple, where she developed a class on optimal management. She has earned growing fame in recent years with her vital new approach to effective management, the radical candor method. Radical candor is the sweet spot between managers who are obnoxiously aggressive on one side and ruinously empathetic on the other. It's about providing guidance, which involves a mix of praise as well as criticism delivered to produce better results and help employees achieve. Great bosses have strong relationships with their employees, and Scott has identified three simple principles for building better relationships with your employees: make it personal, get (sh)it done, and understand why it matters. Radical Candor offers a guide to those bewildered or exhausted by management, written for bosses and those who manage bosses. Taken from years of the author's experience, and distilled clearly giving actionable lessons to the listener; it shows managers how to be successful while retaining their humanity, finding meaning in their job, and creating an environment where people both love their work and their colleagues.
  3. 3. Kim Scott Books Audio : Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity  Written By: Kim Scott  Narrated By: Kim Scott  Publisher: Macmillan Audio  Date: March 2017  Duration: 9 hours 24 minutes
