Neurociencia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hemisferios Lóbulos cerebrales 1
El cerebro es la parte del sistema nervioso central que está ubicada al final de la médula espinal, dentro del cráneo Cere...
El cerebro se divide a lo largo en 2 hemisferios llamados HEMISFERIOS CEREBRALES, cada uno de estos se divide a su vez en ...
Hemisferios cerebrales
Hemisferio izquierdo 5
Hemisferio izquierdo 6 • Lenguaje • Pensamiento lógico • Escritura • Se encuentra el centro del habla • Del pensamiento qu...
Hemisferio derecho 7
Hemisferio derecho 8
9 Lóbulos cerebrales
10 LÓBULO FRONTAL LÓBULO OCCIPITALLÓBULO TEMPORAL LÓBULO PARIETAL
Anatomía
12 Lóbulo frontalSituado en el polo anterior del cerebro, siendo el de mayor extensión e importancia en la especie humana ...
13 Lóbulo parietal Situado en la zona posterosuperior de la corteza cerebral, limita con el lóbulo frontal, occipital y te...
14 Lóbulo occipital Ocupa el polo posterior del cerebro y es el menor de los 4 lóbulos, presenta limites que corresponden ...
15 Lóbulo temporalComprende todo el territorio situado por debajo de la cisura de Silvio, limita con los lóbulos occipital...
Funcion es
17 Lóbulo frontal • Razonamiento, planeación, parte del lenguaje y el movimiento, emociones y resolución de problemas
18 Lóbulo parietal• Localización de la percepción táctil, especialmente de recibir sensaciones de calor, frio, presión y d...
19 Lóbulo occipital • procesamiento de la información visual, comprendiendo dos áreas visuales; la primaria, secundaria y ...
20 Lóbulo occipitalPRIMARIAS: Identifican parámetros sensoriales correspondientes al color, brillo, movimiento de las imág...
21 Lóbulo temporal• Percepción y reconocimiento de estímulos auditivos y de memoria • Regula emociones como la ansiedad, e...
Disfuncio nes
orgánico no orgánico Disfunción de lóbulos cerebrales
24 Lóbulo frontal • Amnesia retrógrada • Alexia frontal • Alexia frontal de Bruns • parresias • Afasia expresiva (motora) ...
25 Lóbulo parietal • Agnosia táctil • Ataxia cerebelosa • Ataxia sensitiva • Alexia prieto-temporal • Apraxia constructiva...
26 Lóbulo occipital • Agnosia visual • Agnosia de rostros • Agnosia simultanea • Agnosia cromática • Alexia agnóstica • Af...
27 Lóbulo temporal • Afasia anatómica • Sindrome amnésico • Afasia de conducción • Afasia de Wernicke • Agnosia auditiva v...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Neurociencia

36 views

Published on

lóbulos cerebrales: parietal, occipital, frontal, temporal. (anatomía, funciones, disfunciones)
hemisferio izquierdo, hemisferio derecho (¿qué controla?)

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Neurociencia

  1. 1. Hemisferios Lóbulos cerebrales 1
  2. 2. El cerebro es la parte del sistema nervioso central que está ubicada al final de la médula espinal, dentro del cráneo Cerebro
  3. 3. El cerebro se divide a lo largo en 2 hemisferios llamados HEMISFERIOS CEREBRALES, cada uno de estos se divide a su vez en 4 partes o secciones llamadas LÓBULOS CEREBRALES.
  4. 4. Hemisferios cerebrales
  5. 5. Hemisferio izquierdo 5
  6. 6. Hemisferio izquierdo 6 • Lenguaje • Pensamiento lógico • Escritura • Se encuentra el centro del habla • Del pensamiento que permite analizar lo que sucede • Capacidad para las matemáticas
  7. 7. Hemisferio derecho 7
  8. 8. Hemisferio derecho 8
  9. 9. 9 Lóbulos cerebrales
  10. 10. 10 LÓBULO FRONTAL LÓBULO OCCIPITALLÓBULO TEMPORAL LÓBULO PARIETAL
  11. 11. Anatomía
  12. 12. 12 Lóbulo frontalSituado en el polo anterior del cerebro, siendo el de mayor extensión e importancia en la especie humana ya que regula las funciones cognitivas superiores. Comprende todo el territorio situado por delante de la cisura central. En la especie humana constituye la 3ra parte del total del cerebro
  13. 13. 13 Lóbulo parietal Situado en la zona posterosuperior de la corteza cerebral, limita con el lóbulo frontal, occipital y temporal
  14. 14. 14 Lóbulo occipital Ocupa el polo posterior del cerebro y es el menor de los 4 lóbulos, presenta limites que corresponden a los lóbulos temporales (por su parte inferior) y parietales (por su zona anterior)
  15. 15. 15 Lóbulo temporalComprende todo el territorio situado por debajo de la cisura de Silvio, limita con los lóbulos occipital y parietal. Se divide en neocórtex y paleocórtex La superficie externa corresponde al neocórtex, constituida por 6 capas La superficie interna corresponde al paleocórtex, constituida por 3 capas
  16. 16. Funcion es
  17. 17. 17 Lóbulo frontal • Razonamiento, planeación, parte del lenguaje y el movimiento, emociones y resolución de problemas
  18. 18. 18 Lóbulo parietal• Localización de la percepción táctil, especialmente de recibir sensaciones de calor, frio, presión y dolor • Sentido del gusto • Orientación espacial • memoria • Calculo • Comprensión y la formulación del habla
  19. 19. 19 Lóbulo occipital • procesamiento de la información visual, comprendiendo dos áreas visuales; la primaria, secundaria y terciaria. • Reconocimiento de ruidos
  20. 20. 20 Lóbulo occipitalPRIMARIAS: Identifican parámetros sensoriales correspondientes al color, brillo, movimiento de las imágenes. SECUNDARIA: integran animadamente las sensaciones visuales, transformándolas en preceptos visuales TERCIARIAS: Realiza una integración visual multimodal, en colaboración con la información procedente de áreas temporales y parietales
  21. 21. 21 Lóbulo temporal• Percepción y reconocimiento de estímulos auditivos y de memoria • Regula emociones como la ansiedad, el placer y la ira • Asiste en la planificación, coordinación y ejecución de las conducta • Memoria
  22. 22. Disfuncio nes
  23. 23. orgánico no orgánico Disfunción de lóbulos cerebrales
  24. 24. 24 Lóbulo frontal • Amnesia retrógrada • Alexia frontal • Alexia frontal de Bruns • parresias • Afasia expresiva (motora) • Afasia mixta transcortical • Facial.-oral o bucofacial • Amnesia frontal • Amnesia global transitoria
  25. 25. 25 Lóbulo parietal • Agnosia táctil • Ataxia cerebelosa • Ataxia sensitiva • Alexia prieto-temporal • Apraxia constructiva • Apraxia ideomotora • Apraxia de vestir
  26. 26. 26 Lóbulo occipital • Agnosia visual • Agnosia de rostros • Agnosia simultanea • Agnosia cromática • Alexia agnóstica • Afasia óptica • Palinopsia • Afasia visual • Sindrome de Dide y bocatzo • Sindrome de Anton- bakinski
  27. 27. 27 Lóbulo temporal • Afasia anatómica • Sindrome amnésico • Afasia de conducción • Afasia de Wernicke • Agnosia auditiva verbal • Agnosia auditiva no verbal • Amusia • Amnesia matera verbal • Amnesia retrograda • Diprosodia

×