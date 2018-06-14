Trabajo de Derecho mercantil sociedades anonimas listo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 SOCIEDADES ANÓNIMAS Donald Robles solano
2 GENERALIDADES DE LA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA 1.- Antecedentes Algunas fórmulas societarias de tiempos antiguos y medievales pres...
3 1.1 Noción Legal. - En los artículos 201 y 202 de nuestro Código de Comercio vigente, se establece un concepto de Socied...
4 2. Es la forma jurídica predispuesta para atender las peculiares exigenciasorganizativas y financieras de las grandes em...
5 Los presentes aranceles se pagarán en las Instituciones bancarias que designe el Poder Judicial a nombre de laCorte Supr...
6 1. La Publicación del Programa: El programa redactado y suscrito por los fundadores debe conteneríntegrosel proyectode l...
7 La existenciade accionesesesencial enlasociedadanónima,tantoesasíque algunaslegislaciones denominanaeste tiposocietarioc...
8 La leyestablece laigualdaddederechosentrelasaccionesde igual clase,pero,juntoconloanterior, permite la creación de clase...
9 losacuerdosseannulosoanulables,yaque enel primercasocorresponderáatodoslosaccionistas, y el segundo únicamente a los acc...
10 8.- Clases de Sociedad Anónima Se encuentrandiversasclasesde SociedadesAnónimas,enlasque,por mediode la autonomíade la ...
11 específicopreviamente determinado,parael que los sujetosrealizanaportescomplementariosde diversaíndole yse involucrandi...
12 4. Sociedadde colectivaderesponsabilidadlimitada:Se diferenciaporqueéstanopuedetener el capital social dividido en acci...
13 2. La suscripción del capital. 3. La celebración de la Junta que apruebe y ratifique la constitución de la sociedad. 4....
14 El conjunto de formalidades y requisitos de constitución de una sociedad, según nuestro ordenamiento, son indispensable...
15 6. El númerode accionesen que se divide el capital;el importe efectivamentedesembolsado entre otras, el valor nominal, ...
16 c. Que se mencione expresamente en la convocatoria de la Junta general el derecho que poseentodoslosaccionistasaconsult...
17 El artículo 130 de nuestro Código de Comercio,establece que: “La razón social o la denominación de cada sociedad, que d...
18 Subprincipiode launidaddel capital:La sociedaddebe tenerun solocapital social,lo que significa que las sucursales,agenc...
19 de Capitales y por conducto de la SIBOIF, ha emitido una nutrida cantidad de disposiciones que tienden a evitar práctic...
20 b. Precisar los casos de prohibición de competencia ilícita. c. Permitir la separación del socio disidente ante cualqui...
21 Considero que este principio consiste en una ayuda a las sociedades comerciales en nuestro caso las sociedades anónimas...
22 administración, y esto deberá mencionar las denuncias ensus informesa la Asamblea General de Accionistasyformularacerca...
23 sociedad,salvofuerzamayorocasofortuito,oestipulacióncontrarioalaestipulaciónsocial(artículo 235). Losaccionistasnopuede...
24 Será Ordinaria Cuando se reúnan, por lo menos, una vez al año. Será Extraordinaria Esta se realizara siempre y cuando l...
25 Esto quiere decirque si laenlaprimeraconvocatoria,queyaestabaplanificada,faltare lamitadlos miembros la ley manda a que...
26 La elecciónde losDirectoresseefectuaráde entre losmismossocios,portiempofijoydeterminado, que no excedade diezaños,sinp...
27 1. Si fueren varios los administradores y solo se revocare los nombramientos de algunos de ellos, los restantes desempe...
28 Adicionalmente, el artículo 246 del Código de Comercio regula que: “la vigilancia de la Administración social estará co...
29 Causas de Disolución Parcia. Causas comunes de disoluciónparcial. Aunque no todas ellas son aplicables a cualquier tipo...
30 gananciay beneficios ypasanalaextincióndelaeliminacióndesusrelacionesjurídicas.Lasociedad detiene sus funciones generad...
31 sólo manteniendo la administración de las ya existentes,cayendo en responsabilidad solidaria e ilimitada si estos ejerc...
32 Lasfuncionesde losliquidadoresseencuentranreguladasenel artículo276del Códigode Comercio; el cual a la letra dice: “Sal...
33 debemosde sujetarnosalasreglas aplicables del Códigode ProcedimientoCivil ydelpropioCódigo de Comercio (artículo 1049 d...
34 7. Si hubiere dadofianzao contraídopor cuenta ajenaobligacionesdesproporcionadasconla situación de su fortuna; sin toma...
35 j. Simular enajenaciones de cualquiera clase que presumiéndose simulada la enajenación como se dispone en el párrafo fi...
36 b. A solicitud fundada del acreedor (artículo 1063 del Código de Comercio). El artículo 1072 del Códigode Comercio,dice...
37 i. El primero es un “tipo básico de la pequeña sociedad de capital”, para la micro y pequeña empresa, de modo que ésta ...
  1. 1. 1 SOCIEDADES ANÓNIMAS Donald Robles solano
  2. 2. 2 GENERALIDADES DE LA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA 1.- Antecedentes Algunas fórmulas societarias de tiempos antiguos y medievales presentancierta similitud con la sociedad por acciones modernas. En determinados lugares, es decir, pueblos o ciudades a las sociedades anónimas las conocían de distintas maneras, por ejemplo: En la época romana se les conocía como “sociedades de publicanos”, y en la Edad Media las maone y en Italia monti. Las maone eransociedadesque obteníandel Estadolaconcesiónrelativaaunaexpedicióncolonial y el monopolio de artículos coloniales. Las monti eran agrupaciones de acreedores del Estado. En 1409 en Génova,SanJorge existíaunBancoque eramuyfrecuentado,comounasde lasprimeras sociedadesporaccionesyademásporel capital de todasestasentidades,estabarepresentadopor partes cesibles; aunque en realidad era una asociación de tenedores de títulos del Estado. Los siglosXVIIyXVIII,ensuformaactual se localizaronlasgrandessociedadescolonialesyesdonde surge el verdadero origen de la sociedad por acciones. Las sociedadesporaccionestuvieron,pues,suorigenenlascompañíascolonialesdel sigloXVII,pero en su forma moderna se reglamentó con carácter general en el Código Francés. Así la sociedad anónimacontinentalque nacióenel Códigode ComercioFrancésde 1807 (sociéte anonyme),yque se estableció en la ley francesa de 1867, fue creada también en otros países europeos y latinoamericanos bajo principios semejantes. La sociedad anónima se desenvolvió sobre todo durante los siglos XIX y XX como vehículo del progreso e instrumento apropiado para las grandes obras públicasyempresasindustrialesocomerciales,hastaadquirirunaimportanciamuysuperior a la de cualquier otra forma social, que hoy conserva por muchas razones 2.- Concepto de Sociedad Anónima Es importante destacarque,para presentarun conceptode sociedadanónima,esmenestersaber que ésta nace a través de un contrato, que se celebra por dos a más personas, según lo establece nuestro vigente Código Civil en su artículo 2435: “Contrato es un acuerdo de dos o más personas para constituir, regular o aclarar entre las mismas un vínculo jurídico”. Se le llama Anónima: “porque no ejerce el comercio a nombre propio de los socios o de ciertos socios, sino a nombre de la designación que escoge para la persona jurídica y donde los socios no se conocen” . También es importante saber que, para que se forme una sociedad,según los artículos 121 y 122 del código de Comercio: “Todo contrato de sociedad debe constar en escritura pública. El que se estipule entre los socios bajo otra forma no producirá ningún efecto legal. Cualquier reforma o ampliaciónque se hagaenel contratode sociedad,debeformalizarseconlasmismassolemnidades prescrita para celebrarlo; salvo lo dispuesto para las sociedades anónimas”.
  3. 3. 3 1.1 Noción Legal. - En los artículos 201 y 202 de nuestro Código de Comercio vigente, se establece un concepto de Sociedad Anónima: “La Sociedad Anónima es una persona jurídica formada por la reunión de un fondo común, suministrado por accionistas responsablessólo hasta el monto de sus respectivas acciones,administradaspormandatariosrevocables,yconocidaporladesignacióndel objetode la empresa.Lasociedadanónimapuede constituirsepordosomáspersonasquesuscribanlaescritura social que contengan todos los requisitos necesarios para su validez. 1.2 Noción Doctrinal. - “Es la que existe bajounadenominaciónsocial ysucapital está divididoenaccionesyse compone exclusivamente de socios que únicamente están obligados al pago de sus acciones. La sociedad anónimapor ser una sociedadde capital loque interesaesel númerode accionesque posee cada accionista”. 3.- Evolución Histórica Ha habido dos Códigos de Comercioen la historia de Nicaragua, el primero que fue en el año de 1869 el cual establecíael régimen legalde las sociedadesanónimasenlosartículos 141, 148, 149 al 162; y por su parte los artículos 163 y siguientes eran reglas comunes para la sociedades mercantiles.47añosdespués,entraenvigencianuestroactual Códigode Comerciopromulgadoen 1916, y vigente desde 1917. Este Código abarca todo lo relativo a la Sociedad Anónima, desde el artículo 201hasta el 286, lo que nos da un total de 86 artículos destinados a la regulación de la Sociedad Anónima. En el año 1979 entró en vigencia un Decreto, el cual llevaba por nombre “REFORMA A LAS SOCIEDADES ANÓNIMAS”. Éste regulaba como las Sociedades Anónimasse deberían de constituir y, además, preveía que en lo que no contemplaba la ley se tendría que recurrir al Código de Comerciovigente yderogalossiguientesartículos244, 260 y 262. Dicho Decretoentróen vigencia el 16 de diciembre de 1979. No obstante, 17 años después el Decreto en cuestión fue derogado, por una ley que llevaba por nombre:“LEY QUE DEROGA EL DECRETO No.218, QUE REFORMA A LAS SOCIEDADESANÓNIMAS”. Ésta entróen vigenciaenel año1996. Dicha leyrestituíalavigenciade losartículosque el Decreto, antes mencionado, había derogado. La ley entró en vigencia el 19 de diciembre de 1996. En la actualidadlasSociedadesAnónimasse rigenporel Códigode Comerciovigente yporlasleyes supletorias,como,porejemplo:laLeyde General de TítulosValores,ylaLeyGeneral de bancos,de instituciones Financieras no bancarias y de grupos financieros (al menos por lo que atañe a las sociedades anónimas que operan en el mercado bancario). 4.- Importancia de la Sociedad Anónima La SociedadAnónimaha ganado notoriedad respecto a las demás sociedadmercantiles,porlas siguientes razones: 1. Las divisiones del capital en acciones, así se hace más fácil la movilidad de éstas.
  4. 4. 4 2. Es la forma jurídica predispuesta para atender las peculiares exigenciasorganizativas y financieras de las grandes empresas. 3. Por su configuración legal y estructura organizativa,la SociedadAnónima es un tipo social especialmente adecuado para las empresas de mayor envergadura económica, que sin duda encuentran su paradigma en las grandes sociedades bursátiles o cotizadas que se financian en los mercados de capitales y que agrupan así, en su base accionarial, a cantidades ingentes de inversionistas. 4. Esta sirve también a las necesidades y propósitos de las pequeñas empresas (al menosen nuestro sistema jurídico, en tanto no existen requisitos de capital social mínimo), e inclusono es infrecuente ver empleada la forma anónima al servicio de empresas de carácter familiar con la participación de muy escasos socios. 5. Internacionalmente,se puede indicarque enEspaña la importanciarelativa,que se puede notar en las diversasformassociales,enla práctica económicase ha vistonotablemente alterada, tras laentradaenvigorde nuevasleyesque regulanalassociedadesanónimas,comoconsecuencia de las exigencias de un capital mínimo y de mayor severidad en su regulación. 5.- Inscripción La Sociedad Anónima adquiere personalidad jurídica con la inscripción de la escritura pública de constitución en el Registro. CuandolainscripciónserealiceenelRegistroPúblicoMercantil,nosolamente sellevarálaescritura, sino también los estatutos, y ambos se publicarán en la Gaceta “Diario Oficial”. La falta de publicaciónafectaraúnicamentealassociedadesconstituidasporsuscripciónpública.Lainscripción es obligatoria, produce como efecto fundamental la personería jurídica, además de los efectosde publicidad registral PARA INSCRIBIR UNA SOCIEDAD, SE DEBE DE CUMPLIR CON LOS SIGUIENTES REQUISITOS: 1. Testimonio original de la escritura de constitución (este documento es elaborado por un Notario Público). 2. Fotocopia de la escritura de constitución con la razón de copia por un notario. (esta fotocopia puede ser autenticada por cualquier Notario) 3. La inscripciónse deberáde pagarcon diezcórdobasporcada mil córdobaso fracciónsobre el montodel capital socialautorizado,sinqueel importepuedesermenorde mil córdobasni mayor de treinta mil córdobas (artículo 4 inc. b del Decreto 14-2009 aranceles del Registro Público de la Propiedad Inmueble y Mercantil) 4. También es importante dar a conocer sobre la inscripción de la disolución y la liquidación de la sociedad,aunque másadelante entraré endetallesconrespectoa losdos temas:Se pagaran cuatro córdobasporcada mil córdobasofracción,sobre el montodelactivocontable de lasociedad o de las respectivas asignaciones a los socios, sin que en cada caso el correspondiente importe pueda ser menor de quinientos córdobas, ni mayor que veinte mil córdobas (artículo 4 inc. f g del Decreto 14-2009 aranceles de Registro Público de la Propiedad Inmueble y Mercantil).
  5. 5. 5 Los presentes aranceles se pagarán en las Instituciones bancarias que designe el Poder Judicial a nombre de laCorte Supremade Justicia,quienabrirálascuentasrespectivas,losRegistradorespara procedera la inscripciónde losdocumentosexigiránlasminutasbancariasdel depósito realizado. Estosarancelesestaránalavistadel públicoenlatabladeavisosde cadaoficinadelRegistroPúblico (artículos 6 y 7 del Decreto 14-2009 aranceles de Registro Público de la Propiedad Inmueble y Mercantil). 6.- Procedimientos de Fundación Existen dos clases de fundación: La Fundación Simultánea y La Fundación sucesiva. 6.1 La Fundación Simultánea: En este sistema fundacional la sociedad anónima se constituye normalmente ante un Notario, por dos o más personas que suscriban el pacto social, mismo que ademásde constar enescriturapública,contendrátodoslosrequisitosnecesarios para su validez. La Junta General de accionistas, convocada en los términos en que establezca dicha escritura, procederá a emitir los estatutos de la sociedad. El notario,en un mismo instrumento y realizando un acto jurídicoen posde otro,procede a autorizar el contrato social para, luego,ipsofacto,hacer lo mismo con los Estatutos. Así sobresale la figura del fundador,quien es la persona que suscribe, por si o por mediode representante,el pactosocial,adquiriendo,porconsiguiente,accionesde la sociedad.Lossociosoriginariosde laentidadestospuedensertantopersonafísicacomo jurídicas. Unas de las principalesobligacionesde losfundadoresesla consistente eninscribir, enel Registro Público Mercantil, a más tardar dentro de 30 días contados desde la fecha del otorgamiento en el país de la escritura y los estatutos de la sociedad; a la vez que debenpublicar ambos documentos en la Gaceta. Los socios fundadores,parala formaciónde la sociedadpodránreservaraccionesremuneratorias, en la escritura social, como que si fuesen pagadas en su totalidad. Talesaccionesformanparte del capital social para el soloefectode tenerparticipaciónigual enlas utilidadesde laempresa,despuésde restituirloal capital de lasacciones.Suvalornopuedeexceder del diezporcientode capital social ysontransmisiblescomolasaccionesnominativas,peronoestán sujetasa responsabilidadalguna,ni davoz ni voto enlas deliberacionesde laJunta.La sociedadse puede constituir con dos socios, pero una vez que hayan pasado seis meses,la ley prevé que será causal de disolución,invocableporlossocios,el hechode contar con un númerode accionistaque sea inferior a tres. Finalmente,lasociedadnopodrácomenzarsusoperacionesmientrasnoestésuscrita,porlomenos, la mitaddel capital social ypagado,endineroefectivo,nomenosdel diezporcientodel capital que tenga que satisfacerse en metálico. 6.2 La Fundación sucesiva: También se le conoce como Suscripción Pública, normalmente, dicho sistema está pensado para la constitución de sociedades que requieran enormes cantidades de capital; para proceder a la fundación sucesiva será necesario culminar cada una de las siguientes etapas: “La Publicación del Programa” “La Suscripción del Capital” “La Celebración de la Junta General constitutiva” “La Inscripción del Testimonio de la escritura correspondiente”; haciendo constar en ella que se hizo la publicación de la escritura y Estatutos en la Gaceta.
  6. 6. 6 1. La Publicación del Programa: El programa redactado y suscrito por los fundadores debe conteneríntegrosel proyectode losEstatutosde lanuevasociedadcontodaslasexplicacionesque se juzguen necesarias. En dicho programa se expresarán los requisitosdel artículo 124, inciso 2 al 14 (artículos 217 y 218 del Código de Comercio). 2. La Suscripción del Capital: La suscripción de las acciones debe recogerse en uno o varios ejemplaresdelprogramade losfundadores,ydebe de indicarel nombreyapellido,olarazónsocial yel domiciliode quiénsuscribelasacciones,el númerocontodassusletrasde lasacciones suscritas, la fecha de la suscripción y expresar claramente la declaración de que el suscriptor conoce y acepta el programay proyectode Estatutos,todocertificadoporunNotarioodostestigos(artículo 219 del Código de Comercio). Suscrito el capital social se convocará a la Junta General, esta se ocupará: a. De reconocery aprobar el valoratribuido alostítulos,efectos,bienesmueblese inmuebles con que uno o más socios hubiesencontribuidoa la sociedad,noteniendoderechode votarestos socios respecto de ese reconocimiento o aprobación. b. De discutir y aprobar el programa y los Estatutos. c. De hacer el nombramientode los directores y administradores que hayan de funcionar durante el plazo señalado durante los Estatutos. d. Designar la persona o personas que en su nombre han de constituir la sociedad ante el notario respectivo (artículo 221 del Código de Comercio). 3. La Celebración de la Junta General constitutiva: La Junta General se podrá celebrar por lo menoscon la mitadde losaccionistas,si no es así se deberáde realizaruna segundaconvocatoria con diezdíasde anticipación,por lomenos,yse verificarálaJunta,cualquieraque seaelnúmerode accionistas que concurran (artículo 253 in fine del Código de Comercio). El acta de la Junta General formará parte de una lista que firmaran todos los accionistas que concurran y en la cual se expresaráel númerode las accionesy de votosque éstosrepresenten.El acta de laJuntaGeneral seráautorizadaporunNotario(artículos222y223 del Códigode Comercio). 4. La Inscripcióndel Testimoniode laescrituracorrespondiente:Unavezque se hayarealizado la escritura de la sociedad,pormediode un Notarioautorizado,se deberáde librar un testimonio de esa escrituray,de esaforma,se presentaante el registradordel RegistroPúblicoMercantil,yse inscribe con las debidas solemnidades que la ley establece. 7.- La Acción Al dividirse el capital social en acciones, cada una de ellas constituye una parte alícuota de aquél, que confiere a su poseedor iguales derechos, a no ser que se haya estipulado lo contrario al constituirse la sociedad. Las acciones poseen un valor aritmético (comúnmente denominado valor nominal), que se fija libremente y es submúltiplodel importe del capital social. La ley no establece un límite o máximo del valor nominal,exigiendo,encambio,que en este conste enel pacto social,en el título y en los resguardos provisionales, cuando estos últimos se extiendan
  7. 7. 7 La existenciade accionesesesencial enlasociedadanónima,tantoesasíque algunaslegislaciones denominanaeste tiposocietariocomo:“Sociedadpor Acciones”.La Acciónserá objetode estudio desde una triple perspectiva: “como parte del capital” “como conjunto de derechos” y “como título”. La Acción como parte del Capital: La propia ley señala la relación con el capital, al establecer que “las acciones representan partes alícuotas del capital social”. Existe unarelaciónexactaentre elnúmerodeaccionesde unasociedad,suvalornominalyelcapital social,de tal modoque la cuantía de este númeroresultade multiplicarel númerode accionespor el valor nominal de cada una de ellas. La acción tendrácomocontrapartidaunaefectivaaportaciónpatrimonial alasociedad,yaseaenel propiomomentode lasuscripciónobienposteriormente,conloque surgirálaobligacióndel socio de pagar los dividendos pasivos; por lo que se refiere al valor nominal de la acción este es diverso de su valorreal o efectivo,estoes,del precioalcanzadoporlaacciónen virtudde su enajenacióna terceros. Así, enel caso de accionesque coticenenbolsasu determinaciónefectivavendrádeterminadapor la cotización que alcance la misma en el momento de la enajenación. Cuando las acciones de que se trate no cotizan en bolsa, evidentemente la determinación de su valor efectivo es más problemática, no obstante, en caso de separación de socios legalmente se previene ladeterminacióndel preciode laacción, en este supuestoque se realizarápor el auditor de cuentas, a la vista del valor del patrimonio de la sociedad. Régimen de las Aportaciones: Sí hemos dicho que el socio queda obligadoa aportar a la sociedad dinero u otros bienes, se hace necesario determinar el régimen y clases de aportaciones. Clases de Aportaciones: Podrán ser objeto de aportación el dinero y los bienes o derechos patrimoniales susceptibles de valoración económica. Grupo de Aportaciones: Dinerarias y No Dinerarias Dinerarias: No plantea problema, sólo exige la ley que se acredite su realidad. No Dinerarias: es necesario un mayor detenimiento. Las aportaciones no dinerarias, son todas aquellascuyo objetoesdistintodel dinero,ysunaturalezaesevidentementemúltiple.Laleyexige que toda aportación de este tipo deba valorarse en córdobas, y la preocupación que verdaderamente comporta este supuesto es la exageración de dicha valoración. La Accióncomo Derecho. - La acción confiere asulegítimotitularlacondiciónde socioyle atribuye los derechos reconocidos en la ley y en los estatutos. La Acciónconstituyeunconjuntode derechosenlasociedad,loque unidoalospoderesyfacultades que se agrupanen cada acción, y la posibilidadde multiplicarlosenrelaciónal númerode acciones detentadas, es prueba evidente del carácter capitalista del tipo societario que nos ocupa.
  8. 8. 8 La leyestablece laigualdaddederechosentrelasaccionesde igual clase,pero,juntoconloanterior, permite la creación de clases diversas de acciones. Las acciones pueden otorgar derechos diferentes,constituyendounamismaclase aquellasque tenganel mismo contenido de derechos. La ley pretende limitar el contenido de las acciones privilegiadas y, a tal efecto, determina la invalidezde la creaciónde accionescon derechoa la percepciónde un interés,cualquieraque sea la forma directa o indirecta, alteran la proporcionalidad entre el valor nominal y de la acción, y el derecho del voto o el de suscripción preferente. Derechos que posee el accionista: a. Derechoa participarenlasgananciasde lasociedad:El sociotiene derechonosóloanoser excluidosise determinaelrepartode dividendos,sinotambiénsuponeel derechoaunadistribución anual de dividendos, a no ser disposición estatutaria distinta. Lógicamente este derecho es relativo, ya que depende de la existencia o no de beneficios susceptiblesde serrepartidos.SerálaJuntaGeneralquiéndeterminelaprocedenciadelrepartodel dividendo,estableciendoensucasoel momentoylaformadel pagode losmismos,destacarque el derechodel socioa la percepciónde losdividendosprescribiráa loscincosaños contados desde el día señalado para comenzar su cobro. b. Derechoa la participacióndel patrimonioresultante de laliquidación:Laforma de división social estatutariamente establecida,oensudefecto,envirtudde loprevenidoenlaley,constituye otro derecho patrimonial del socio, consiste en la participación en el patrimonio societario resultante de la liquidación. El principio establecido legalmente supone la proporcionalidad entre esta participación y el valor nominal de las acciones. c. Derecho de suscripción preferente: Consiste en que los aumentos de capital social con emisiónde nuevasaccionespodránsersuscritoscondichocarácterde preferenciaporlosantiguos accionistas;y lostitularesde obligacionesconvertiblespodránejercitarlasdentrodel plazoque les conceda la administración de la sociedad. El derecho a suscribir accionesde nueva emisiónestará ponderadoporla proporcionalidadque habráde observarse entre el valornominal de lasacciones que se posean,ode lasque corresponderíana lostitularesde obligacionesconvertibles,de utilizar en ese momento este derecho de suscripción. d. Derechode asistenciayvotoenlaJuntaGeneral:El sociotiene derechoalaasistenciade la Junta General en las condiciones previstas por la ley, no obstante, los estatutos podrán exigir respecto de todas las acciones la posesión de un número mínimo de éstas para asistir a la Junta. Teniendoencuentaque la manifestaciónde lavoluntaddel sociodirigidaa producirla perfección de un acuerdo, se considera que el voto es el derecho político por excelencia del socio. Para el ejerciciodel derechoala asistenciaalasJuntas,y el del voto,serálícita la agrupación de acciones. e. Derechoa lainformación:Losaccionistaspodránsolicitarpor escrito,con anterioridadala celebración de la Junta o verbalmente en ella, los informes o aclaraciones que estimen precisos acerca de los asuntos comprendidos en el orden del día. f. Impugnaciónde acuerdossociales:La legitimaciónparaimpugnarlos acuerdossocialesde laJuntaGeneral esotrode los derechosdelaccionista.Dentrode ésteapartadose distinguirásegún
  9. 9. 9 losacuerdosseannulosoanulables,yaque enel primercasocorresponderáatodoslosaccionistas, y el segundo únicamente a los accionistas asistentes a la Junta y que hubiesen hecho constar en acta suoposiciónal acuerdo,losausentesylos que hubiesen sido ilegítimamenteprivadosde su derecho al voto. Las accionessinvoto podrán ser emitidasporla sociedadpor un importe nominal no superiora la mitad del capital desembolsado. La Acción como Título: La posición jurídica del socio se incorpora a un título (la acción) con la finalidaddefacilitarlatransmisiónde esacondicióndesocioyelejerciciodelosderechosinherentes a la misma. Las accionespodránestarpresentadaspormediode títulosopormediode anotacionesencuenta, yenunouotro casotendrálaconsideraciónde valoresmobiliarios.Conloque antecedeesevidente la diferencia entre las acciones y los títulos-valores, sin embargo, la ley aplica algunas normas de este régimen a las acciones representadas por títulos. Los títulos que representan las acciones pueden ser nominativos o al portador 7.1 Clasificación de las Acciones Las acciones se dividen en los siguientes grupos: 1. Accionesde NumerarioyAccionesenEspecie:Lasaccionesde numerariosonlasque deben pagarse en efectivo y deben exigirse o entregarse en efectivo y deben exigirse o entregarse por porcentaje de suvalordeterminadoporlaleyenel momentode constituirlasociedad.Lasacciones enespecie sonlasque se pagancon bienesdistintosal dinero(efectivo),al constituirse lasociedad el valor de estas acciones debe de cubrirse íntegramente. 2. Acciones Pagaderas y Acciones Liberadas: Las acciones pagaderas son aquellas cuyos montos no estántotalmente pagadosporel accionista;deberánsernominativasmientrasnoestén totalmente pagadas, para saber a quién se le deberá hacer el pago de las mismas. Las acciones liberadoras son aquellas cuyo valor ha sido íntegramente pagado por el accionista. 3. AccionesOrdinariasyAccionesPrivilegiadas:Lasaccionesordinariassonaquellassometidas al régimennormal de losderechosyobligacionesintegrantesde lacondicióndel socio.Lasacciones privilegiadasson,lasque otorganasutitular derechosde contenidoeconómico,enlosestatutosse determinaran las distintas clases con los derechos de cada una de ellas . 4. AccionesNominativasyAccionesal Portador:Lasaccionesnominativassonaquellasenque debe aparecer el nombre del socio accionista.Las acciones al portador son aquellas que no llevan el nombre del propietario, el dueño de estas acciones es la persona que la porta. 5. Acciones Propias e Impropias: Las acciones propias son aquellas que representan efectivamente una parte del capital social tanto en numerario como en especie. Las acciones impropiassonaquellasque notienental carácter,comoesel casode las llamadasaccionesde goce (socioindustrial)que concedenasustenedoresunaparticipaciónenlosbeneficiosde lasociedady no transmisibles entre actos inter vivos.
  10. 10. 10 8.- Clases de Sociedad Anónima Se encuentrandiversasclasesde SociedadesAnónimas,enlasque,por mediode la autonomíade la voluntad, se trata de adaptar el esquema legal a necesidades diferentes. Estas son: a. Sociedades Cerradas: Son aquellas sociedades en las que el número de los socios son reducidos, de forma que, con frecuencia, las condiciones personales de los socios son relevantes, por esoes frecuente laexistenciaensusestatutosde cláusulasque limitanlalibre transmisibilidad de lasacciones.Lossociosde estassociedadesparticipanenlaJuntaGeneralyeligenefectivamente a losadministradores,de tal que se mantiene unacorrelaciónentre la propiedadyla gestiónde la misma, en el sentido de que son los socios quien poseen la mayoría del capital, los que la administran directa o indirectamente. Las sociedades anónimas cerradas forman un número elevadode ellas.Unason de “carácter familiar”,otrasestán“formadaspor sociosunidos por lazos de confianza”, también la figura de la sociedad cerrada abunda entre “las sociedadesfilialesde grandes entidades” o sociedades formando parte de un grupo en el que la posición jurídica de los órganosde lasociedadfilial se vendeformadosal perderlasociedadsupropiaautonomía,porestar sometida a una dirección única, que es la nota característica del grupo. b. Sociedades Abiertas: En este tipo de sociedad, las condiciones personales de los socios carecen de importancia, lo relevante es el capital que aporta a la sociedad, por lo que dice que la condición de socio es fungible,es decir, puede ser de un socio u otro; su base personal es muy amplia, hasta el punto en que en las reunionesde la Junta General está plenamente justificada su convocatoria, a través de los periódicos. Dentro de las Sociedades Abiertas tienen una especial significaciónlascotizadasobursátiles,entendiéndose portalesaquellassociedadescuyasacciones están siendo cotizadas en bolsa. c. Sociedades Anónimas Familiares: Esta moralizan el régimen legal, para garantizar la solidaridad del grupo familiar mediante restricciones estatuarias a la libre transmisibilidad de las acciones, sindicatosde voto,etc;generalmente conapoyode unprotocolofamiliarque contienepactospara- sociales que aseguran la cohesión del control familiar. d. Sociedades Unipersonales: Pueden ser originarias, constituidas por un solo fundador; y sobrevenidas, por concentraciónde las acciones en una sola mano; pueden ser de capital/control privado, y de capital/control público. e. Sociedades Anónimas como forma de empresas en participación: Son las denominadas “Joint Venture”, de concentración económica, donde puede hablarse de una doble sociedad anónima,y lareguladapor la leyo en el contrato de jointventure,que moralizael funcionamiento de aquélla. Es importante enfatizarenel conceptode JointVenture,paratenerunamejorpercepciónde loque estamos hablando. Así segúnel diccionariobancarioes:Asociaciónentredosomásempresas,públicasoprivadas,para invertir capital de riesgo En otras palabras el Joint Venture es una asociación temporal entre dos o más empresas físicas o jurídicas con miras a la participación en un negocio conjunto que se constituye por un proyecto
  11. 11. 11 específicopreviamente determinado,parael que los sujetosrealizanaportescomplementariosde diversaíndole yse involucrandirectamente ensuadministracióncompartiendoproporcionalmente las ganancias y las pérdidas (Barahona y Morales, 1998, p. 3). f. SociedadesAnónimasque se crean como uniónde empresasde carácter mutualístico:En la práctica española pueden funcionar sin obtener beneficios sociales repartibles en proporcióna las participaciones (por ejemplo: Sociedades Anónimas de Panaderos, de Farmacéuticos). 9.- Uso de la palabra Sociedad Anónima o su abreviatura S.A Abreviatura:Proviene del latínabbreviatara.Tipode abreviaciónque consiste enlarepresentación gráfica reducida de una palabra mediante la supresión de letras finales o centrales, y que suele cerrarse con punto. La abreviaturaS.A se utilizaparaque noexistaconfusiónalgunaconrespectoalasotrassociedades, así se dará por enterado que las Sociedades Anónimasson las que tiene ese estilo al momento de la inscripción en el Registro Mercantil, siempre y cuando lleve los documentos que son indispensables para el ejercicio de esa respectiva función. No se señala con suficiente vehemencia, pero es posible afirmar que el ordenamiento establece como requisito de la denominación social la inclusión del término Sociedad Anónima, aunque una vez más, la práctica se ha decantado por el uso de las siglas S.A (Herrera, sf. p. 169). 10.- Diferencias con otras sociedades Es importante daraconocerque existenotrassociedades,de lascualestambiénexistendiferencias que es menester saber. La diferenciafundamentalque se identificarespectoatodoslostipossociales,eslaresponsabilidad limitada de los socios y el capital dividido en acciones. Así: 1. Sociedad Colectiva: Se diferencia porque ésta no tiene el capital dividido en acciones, ni conoce,como regla general socioslimitadamente responsables.Lossocioshacen el comercio bajo una mismarazónsocial ysonpersonal ysolidariamente responsablesde lasdeudassociales,esuna sociedad que reposa en la confianza de las personas (intuitu personae). 2. SociedadComanditariaSimple:Se diferenciaporque,enella,ademásde lafaltade división del capital enacciones, laresponsabilidadlimitadasóloalcanzaa lossocioscomanditarios.“Loque caracterizaa estasociedadeslacoexistenciade doscategoríasde socios.Si lasociedadcomprende varios gestores, ella será en nombre colectivo para éstos, y es comandita para los otros que son comanditarios”. 3. Sociedad Comanditaria por Acciones: Se diferencia porque en ésta, los accionistas de la sociedad son los encargados de la administración social y responden ilimitadamente. Esta sociedadse caracterizaporla coexistenciade doscategorías,losunosllamadoscomanditarios ylosotrosque se lesllamacomanditosogestores.Losprimeros,norespondendelpasivosocialsino hasta que concurren de sus aportes o acciones. Los segundos son responsables personal y solidariamente, como los socios colectivos.
  12. 12. 12 4. Sociedadde colectivaderesponsabilidadlimitada:Se diferenciaporqueéstanopuedetener el capital social dividido en acciones. Este tipo de sociedadessurge obedeciendo a razones económicas que aconsejaban extender a las pequeñassociedadesel beneficiode laresponsabilidadlimitadade lossocios,inexcusablemente ha de tener un capital social perfectamente determinado en el momento fundacional y totalmente desembolsado desde el mismo momento. La Sociedad Anónima en el Sistema Jurídico Nicaragüense Las principales disposiciones regulatorias de la Sociedad Anónima se encuentran ubicadas en el Código de Comercio. Así, el Código regula esta materia en su Título III, el cual lleva por nombre “UDe las Sociedadeso CompañíasMercantiles”,ensuCapítuloV, conteniendoVIIsecciones,de locual cada seccióntiene surespectivadistinciónconrespectoalasociedady,además,endichassecciones,estáncontenidos los artículos que contienen la regulación a detalle, que son en un total de 86, los que detallaré a continuación: Del artículo 201 hasta el artículo 223, con un total de 23 artículos Sección II.- De las Acciones Del artículo 224 hasta el artículo 238, con un total de 15 artículos Sección III.- De ciertos Derechos y Obligaciones de la Sociedad y de los Socios en la Sociedad Anónima Del artículo 239 hasta el artículo 242, con un total de 4 artículos SecciónIV.- De laAdministracióny Fiscalización Del artículo243 hastael artículo 250, con untotal de 8 artículos SecciónV.- De lasJuntasGenerales Del artículo251 hastael artículo262, conuntotal de 12 artículosSecciónVI.- De laFusiónyPrórroga de las Sociedades Anónimas Del artículo 263 hasta el artículo 268, con un total de 6 artículos Sección VII.- De la Disolución y Liquidación de las Sociedades Anónimas Del artículo 269 hasta el artículo 286, con un total de 12 artículos Requisitos de validez de la Escritura de Constitución de la Sociedad Anónima Según lo que establece el artículo 204 del Código de Comercio: “La sociedad no podrá gozar de personalidad jurídica mientras la Escritura social y los Estatutos no estén inscritos en el Registro Mercantil correspondiente.- Unoyotrodocumentose publicaraen“LaGaceta”, DiarioOficial,pero la omisión de la publicación afectara únicamente a las sociedades constituidas por suscripción pública, en lo previsto en el inciso 5° del artículo 216”. Por su parte, el artículo 216 dispone que:“La Sociedadpuede constituirse porsuscripciónpública, en tal caso será necesario: 1. La publicación del programa.
  13. 13. 13 2. La suscripción del capital. 3. La celebración de la Junta que apruebe y ratifique la constitución de la sociedad. 4. La protocolización del acta de la Junta General constitutiva. 5. La inscripción del testimoniode la escritura correspondiente, haciendoconstar en aquella que se hizo la publicación a que alude el inciso 2° del artículo 204”. Adicionalmente, el artículo 124 plantea que las escrituras de sociedad anónimas, para su validez, deben de contener: a. El nombre, apellido y domicilio de los otorgantes. b. La denominación y el domicilio de la sociedad. c. El objeto de la empresa y las operaciones a que destina su capital. d. El modooformaenque debenelegirse laspersonasque habrándeejercerlaadministración o sea el consejo o junta directiva de gobierno: cuál de ellas representará a la sociedad judicial o extrajudicialmente; el tiempo que deben de durar en sus funciones y la manera de proveer las vacantes. e. El modo o forma de elegir al vigilante o a los vigilantes. f. Los plazos y forma de convocación y celebración de las Juntas Generales ordinarias y los casos y el modo de convocar y celebrar las extraordinarias. g. El capital social, con expresión del valor que se haya dado a los bienes aportados que no consisten en dinero o del modo y forma en que deba hacerse el avalúo. h. El número,calidadyvalorde lasacciones,expresandosi sonnominativasoal portadorode ambas clases; si las acciones nominativas pueden ser convertidas al portador y viceversa. i. El plazo y modo en que deba enterarse el capital suscrito. j. Las ventajas o derechos particulares que se reserven los fundadores. k. Las reglas para la formación de los balances, el cálculo y la repartición de los beneficios. l. El importe del fondo de reserva. m. El tiempoenque lasociedaddebe comenzaryconcluir,suduraciónnopuedeserindefinida, ni pasar de noventa y nueve años. n. La sumisiónal votode la mayoría de la junta,debidamente convocadayconstituida,asíen juntas ordinarias como en las extraordinarias y el modo de formar dicha mayoría para que sus regulaciones sean obligatorias. o. La personaopersonasque tenganlarepresentaciónprovisional de lacompañíamientrasse procede el nombramiento de la junta Directiva por la Junta General de accionistas
  14. 14. 14 El conjunto de formalidades y requisitos de constitución de una sociedad, según nuestro ordenamiento, son indispensables, y esto da como resultado que la sociedad anónima posea existencia legal. En resumen, los requisitos constitutivos son: 1. Otorgamiento de Escritura Pública. 2. Inscripción en el Registro Mercantil. La escritura pública, es el documento público otorgado ante un Notario que contiene, fundamentalmente la declaración de voluntad de los socios dirigida a constituir una Sociedad Anónima. Ha de contar con un contenido mínimo: a. Identificación de los otorgantes. b. Las aportaciones de cada uno a la sociedad. c. Número de acciones recibidas en pagos. d. Los estatutos sociales. e. Cualesquiera otros pactos lícitos y condiciones especiales que los socios fundadores estimen convenientes incluir en la escritura Requisitos que deben contener los Estatutos de una Sociedad Anónima Es importante destacar que el artículo 203, establece que: “En los Estatutos se detallaran las atribuciones de la Junta Directiva, de la Junta de Vigilancia y de la Junta Generales Ordinarias o Extraordinarias; se establecerá un régimen de buena administración, de vigilancia de las operacionesde losgerentes,el derechode lossociosde conocerel empleode losfondossociales, el número de los socios y participación del capital que habrá de concurrir a las juntas en que se reduzcao aumente dichocapital,oenque se trate de ladisoluciónomodificaciónde lasociedad”. Por lo que se refiere alosEstatutos,puede indicarse que mientraslasEscriturassupone el germen de la vidade la sociedadala que afecta comocontrato; éstos,por el contrario,vienenaestablecer el régimende funcionamientointernode lasociedad.Sufinalidadeslaregulaciónde lavidainterna de la sociedad. El contenido mínimo e imprescindible de los Estatutos es el siguiente: 1. Denominación de la sociedad. 2. Objeto social. 3. Duración de la sociedad. 4. Fecha de comienzo de las operaciones. 5. Domicilio social y órgano competente para decidir y acordar la creación, supresión o traslado de las sucursales.
  15. 15. 15 6. El númerode accionesen que se divide el capital;el importe efectivamentedesembolsado entre otras, el valor nominal, clases y serie de las acciones. 7. Estructura de los órganos a los que se confía la administración, el gobierno y la vigilancia. 8. Modo de deliberar y adopción de acuerdos por parte de los órganos colegiados. 9. Fecha de cierre del ejercicio social. 10. Restricciones a la libre transmisibilidad de acciones. 11. Régimen de prestaciones accesorias. 12. Los derechos especiales que, en su caso, se reserven los fundadores o promotores Modificación de los Estatutos La finalidadde todamodificaciónestatutariaes,pues,alcanzarenun momentodeterminadolamás exacta correspondencia entre las exigencias de la realidad y el ordenamiento orgánico de la sociedad. Surge siempre que por las causas indicadas, la Junta General expresa la voluntad de modificar, suprimir o añadir alguna o algunas de las prescripciones estatutarias. Toda modificación plantea gravesproblemasy,especialmente,aquellasque puedenalterarel equilibriointernode lasfuerzas sociales, los derechos de los socios o las bases esenciales de la sociedad. Al margen de ello, el mayor interés en esta materia es, sin duda, el de los límites de la potestad modificativaquelaleyconfíaala JuntaGeneral.Conscienteel legisladorde que lareformanodebe subordinarse al acuerdounánimede todoslossocios(porque elloseríatantocomohacerlainviable en muchos casos), ha admitido como regla general que el acuerdo modificativopueda confiarse a la voluntad de la mayoría expresada en la Junta general, aun cuando a él se oponga la minoría. El legisladornoha formuladounareglageneral que resuelvaesteproblema,sinoque haseguidoel sistema de enumerar y regula algunos preceptos estatutarios cuya reforma puede acordar la mayoría. Requisitos Esenciales para la Modificación Estatutaria La Junta General es el órgano competente para adoptar el acuerdo de modificación, como órgano de formación y expresión de la voluntad social. Ahora bien, la Junta General ha de seguir un procedimiento especial en orden de modificar los estatutos: a. Que se formule un informe escrito por quienes propongan la reforma (administradores normalmente, pero también pueden hacerlo los accionistas), justificando su causa y su contenido. b. Los administradoresdeberánconvocarlaJuntageneral quehayade decidirlamodificación. Con el fin de garantizar que todos losaccionistastenganconocimientode la proyectadareformay puedan votar a favor o en contra de ella.
  16. 16. 16 c. Que se mencione expresamente en la convocatoria de la Junta general el derecho que poseentodoslosaccionistasaconsultar enel domiciliosocial,oaque se lesenvíengratuitamente, losdocumentosenque se contiene el textoíntegrode lamodificaciónque se propone yel informe sobre ella que resulta preceptivo. d. La Junta deberá adoptar el acuerdo por mayoría, tras haberse constituido el quórum. e. El acuerdoadoptadose hará constar necesariamente enescriturapública,que se inscribirá en el Registro Mercantil y se publicará, momento en el cual será oponible frente a terceros la modificación de los estatutos. Denominación Social La denominaciónsocial es el nombre elegidopor los organizadores de la empresa para designar a las sociedades de capitales. La denominación sirve para designar las sociedades de capitales; que se forma con un nombre arbitrariamente elegido por las organizaciones de la sociedad; y en tal sentido se aconseja la conveniencia de que por sí sola denote el objeto social. La denominaciónsocial noincluye losnombresde lossocios,sinoque queda constituidade forma arbitraria,ningunainfluenciasufre o recibe la sociedadde lossocios por lo que a la denominación social atañe; al contrario de lo que sucede en el caso de la razón social de las sociedades personalistas y, por tanto, la responsabilidad de los socios no se vuelve tampoco ilimitada. Se denominajustamenteanónimaalasociedadde este tipo,enrazón de que el nombre de ellano se construye con los nombres de los socios; de allí la alfa primitiva (que significa “sin”). No se prohíbe que las anónimasexistanbajouna razón social que denote el nombre de lossocios, y de hecho existen algunas en esas condiciones, pero cabe decir que si esto sucede,(al menosen algunosordenamientosjurídicos,masnoNicaragua),laresponsabilidaddelossocioscuyosnombres figurenenellase convierte desde luegoypor ese solohechoen obligadosilimitadosportodaslas obligaciones de la persona moral; y desde luego que nadie o casi nadie está dispuesto a correr el riesgo, pudiendo no hacerlo. La denominación de la sociedad anónima, sirve para identificar y diferenciar a la sociedad como centro de imputación de las relaciones jurídicas. La denominación social puede consistir en una denominaciónsubjetivaorazónsocial,formándoseconlosnombresexistentesoque hayanexistido o por denominación objetiva, referida a la actividad económica de la sociedad o ser de mera fantasía; es necesario que la denominación lleve la indicación de “Sociedad Anónima” o su Abreviatura “S.A”. Dada la finalidad identificadora que desempeña la denominación, se prohíbe adoptar una identificación idéntica a la de otra sociedad preexistente. En caso de liquidación, la denominación de la sociedad ira siempre seguida de la palabra: en liquidación.Una sociedadpuede cambiaro alterar su denominaciónsocial encualquiermomento, sinque elloimpliquelaextinciónde supersonalidadjurídicaoel nacimientode unanuevasociedad.
  17. 17. 17 El artículo 130 de nuestro Código de Comercio,establece que: “La razón social o la denominación de cada sociedad, que deberá ser claramente distinguida de la de cualquier otra, constituye una propiedad suya, y no puede ser adoptada por ninguna otra”. La Sociedad Anónima no ejerce el comercio sino a nombre de todos, con un nombre común, por eso, como ya dijimos, se llama Anónima, porque no representa a ninguno y sí al capital. Capital Social La doctrina, con frecuencia, comete el error de atribuir al capital social el carácter de elemento esencial delnegociosocial.Enrealidad,elcapital socialeslasumade aportacionesde lossocios,los cualesconstituyen unode los elementosde existenciadel contratode sociedadmercantil,porque sin ellas este carecería de objeto indirecto y en consecuencia no nacería a la vida jurídica. Así pues, el capital social es un conceptoaritméticoequivalenteala sumadel valornominal de las acciones en que está dividido. El capital social correspondeal valortotalde lasaportacionesrealizadasoprometidasporlossocios; es la masa de bienes con los cualesconstituye una sociedad mercantil. Dicha aportación al capital social comprende los bienes o derechos patrimoniales susceptibles de valoración económica, además de las aportaciones dinerarias, por tanto, en opinión de algunos autores, se excluye la aportación del trabajo o servicio. El capital siempre está referido a una cifra numérica en dinero y deberá expresarse en la moneda del curso legal.Portantola funciónque estállamadoacumplirel capital social obligaadistinguirlo del patrimonio. Así que, mientas el capital es la cantidad estable contenida en el pacto social, el patrimonioesel conjuntode bienes, derechos y obligaciones de la sociedad (Herrera, sf, p. 168). El artículo 99 de la Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles de España, establece que: “Suscrito el capital social y hechas las exhibiciones legales, los fundadores dentro de un plazo de quince días, publicaranlaconvocatoriaparalareunióndelaAsambleaGeneral Constitutiva,enlaformaprevista del programa”. Porsuevoluciónhistórica,porsusentidoe importanciaeconómica,yporsuactual régimenjurídico, se afirmaque lasociedadanónimaesel prototipode sociedadde capital.Sinduda,porquepermite reuniryorganizaringentesmasasde capital,que,recibidasocomprometidasporlosaccionistas,se destinan a la explotación de una actividad económica determinada. Se le denomina sociedad de capital o de estructura capitalista porque en la sociedad anónima la proporción y la estructura de reparto del capital condicionan decisivamente supropiocontrol ysudominio,yporquelaintensidadenelejerciciode losderechos sociales de los socios depende básicamente del número de acciones (es decir, del capital) que se posea (Ávila, 2006, p. 30). Principios que rigen al Capital Social 1. De la garantía del capital. - Este principio se subdivide en cuatro, los cuales son:
  18. 18. 18 Subprincipiode launidaddel capital:La sociedaddebe tenerun solocapital social,lo que significa que las sucursales,agenciasyotras dependenciasnocuentaconun capital autónomo,distintosde la casa matriz y que cada sociedad tenga un solo balance, cualquiera que sea el número de sus agencias y sucursales. Subprincipiode determinacióndel capital:Enlasescriturasconstitutivasde la sociedadanónimase consigne la parte exhibida del capital social y la forma y términos en que debe pagarse la parte insoluta de las acciones. Subprincipio de la estabilidad del capital: El capital social debe serintangible,estoes,debeser unvalorconstante que sirvade garantíatantoalosacreedoresde lasociedadcomoalosaccionistas. Subprincipiodelcapital mínimo:Porserel capital social unagarantíade lasobligacionessociales,el legisladorhaqueridoque la constituciónde las sociedadesintuitupecuniae se realice mediantela subscripciónyexhibiciónde uncapital socialmínimo,llamadocapital fundacional,que nopuede ser reducido por abajo del límite legal. 2. De la realidad del capital: Este principio conlleva la noción de que este debe estar íntegramente suscrito y efectivamente pagado, al menos en el mínimo que determina la ley. Por esta razón este principio se divide en dos subprincipios: el de suscripción y el de exhibición del capital social. Subprincipio de suscripción del capital: El capital social fundacional debe estar íntegramente suscrito; lo cual significa que,al momento de la constitución de la sociedad, los accionistas deben quedarobligadosaexhibirel importede lasaportacionesque hubierenofrecido,aunqueel pagono sea el total en ese momento. Subprincipiode exhibicióndelcapital:Enalgunosordenamientosseordenaque seexhibaendinero efectivo, cuando menos, veinte por ciento del valor de cada acción pagadera en numerario y que exhiba íntegramente el valor de cada acción que haya de pagarse en todo o en parte con bienes distintos del numerario. De la restricción a los derechos de los fundadores: Tratándose de constitución de sociedades anónimas por suscripción pública, algunos sistemas jurídicos prevén la posibilidad de que a los fundadores se le conceda una participaciónexcepcional en las utilidadesanuales para retribuir de alguna manera los esfuerzos que realicen en la promoción, organización y puesta en marcha de la empresa.Tal participación nodeberáde excederde diezporcientoni de unperiodomayorde diez años, contados a partir de la fecha de constitución de la sociedad. Peroademáscabe destacar,que,ennuestrosistemajurídiconicaragüenselossociosporel trabajo que realice, su participación dispone del diez por ciento. De la intervención privada: La ley concede a los accionistas un cúmulo de derechos inderogables que los facultan para cuidar y vigilar la buena marcha de la sociedad y, consecuentemente, para procurar que el capital social de esta se aplique a la consecución del objeto social. De la intervención pública: Para proteger los intereses de terceros y de los accionistas de las sociedades anónimas cuyas acciones se cotizan en bolsa,elEstadoatravésde laLey de Mercado
  19. 19. 19 de Capitales y por conducto de la SIBOIF, ha emitido una nutrida cantidad de disposiciones que tienden a evitar prácticas abusivas que lesionen los intereses del público inversionistas. Domicilio Social El domicilio social es donde nace la sociedad anónima, es decir, donde los accionistas deciden construir, en otras palabras, fundar una empresa para un fin determinado. En este sentido, el artículo 34 del Código Civil manifiesta que: “El domicilio de las corporaciones, asociaciones, establecimientos bancarios y demás reconocidos por la ley, en el lugar donde está situadasudirecciónoadministración,salvoloque dispusierensusestatutosoleyesespeciales,con tal que el domicilioqueenellosse determine,estedentrode lademarcaciónterritorial sujetaaeste código. El domicilio de las agencias y sucursales de compañías o institucionesextranjeras, respecto de las negociaciones verificadas en Nicaragua, será el nicaragüense; y se reputaran como sus representantes legales, los apoderados o agentes constituidos en la República.” El artículo antesdescritonosdaaconocerque laspersonasjurídicaspuedenestablecersudomicilio en la República y, además, también expresa, el mismo artículo, que las agencias y sucursales de compañías o instituciones extranjeras, tendrán domicilio nicaragüense. Cabe destacarque el domicilioendondese establecieronenunprincipionoesinamovible,esdecir, que se puede mover del lugar en donde se encuentra cuando lo crean conveniente y oportuno. Según lo establecido en el artículo 208 del Código de Comercio: “El domicilio de las compañías anónimasyel de lassucursalesque funden,puede cambiarseavisándole al público,conquince días de anticipación, y practicándose inscripción en el nuevo domicilio”. Este artículo nos da a conocer la estadía del domicilio de las sociedades anónimas,y si deciden cambiar su domicilio la ley manda que con quince días lo hagan y además con su respectiva inscripción,ytambiénparaque lostercerosinteresadostenganel conocimientode sunuevolugar para cualquier diligencias que se le pueda presentar. Objeto Social El objetosocial esunrequisitofundamental entodaslassociedadesexistentes,aunqueenestecaso nos enfocaremos en las sociedades anónimas. El objeto social es algo imprescindible que contiene la sociedad anónima, es decir, que sin ello la sociedadnotendríarazón de ser;así por ejemplo:podemosindicarque si lasociedadoempresase dedica al cultivo de las flores o a la venta de flores, entonces el objeto social es ese. Ahora bien, el objetosocial es un contenido preceptivo que debe figurar en los Estatutos Sociales de toda sociedad,todavezque se trata de un elementoque individualizaycaracteriza a la misma. Su omisión constituye causa de nulidad de la escritura de constitución o de la de modificación estatutaria. El objeto social es importante, ya que permite: a. Fijar el límite de las facultades de representación de los administradores.
  20. 20. 20 b. Precisar los casos de prohibición de competencia ilícita. c. Permitir la separación del socio disidente ante cualquier acuerdo que suponga cambio del objeto social. d. Someter a la sociedad a una determinada legislación. Característica del Objeto Social. 1. El objeto social debe ser licito, determinado y no ser contrario al orden público. 2. La redacción del objeto social debe caracterizarse por la precisión y la sumariedad. 3. En numerosos supuestos, el desarrollo de una determinada actividad está sujeta a una legislación específica la cual limita el contenido del objeto social impidiendo la inclusión de dichas actividades,sinose cumple porparte delasociedaddeotrosrequisitosimpuestosparael desarrollo de estas actividades. Por ejemplo,agencias de viajes, autopistas, entidades de créditos, seguros y reaseguros, etc.… 4. El objetosocial nopuedeincluirlosactosjurídicosnecesariosparalarealizaciónodesarrollo de las actividades en él reflejadas. 5. Tampoco puede contener menciones vagas y/o genéricas, que posibilitenel ejercicio de cualquier actividad de lícito comercio o análogas. No se puede utilizar expresiones como la siguiente: “la expresión de toda clase de servicios”, etc.… 6. Tampoco se permite que en el objeto se realice una enumeración exhaustiva de las actividades que lo integran o bien de las “sub- actividades” que forman aquellas. La enumeración de una pluralidad de actividades no conlleva que la sociedad tenga que desarrollarlas todas ellas de forma simultánea. El objeto social se entiende por el conjunto de actividades que la sociedad puede realizar en el momento inmediatamente posterior a su constitución, así como reservarlas para realizar en un futuro. En Nicaragua, si hay Objeto Social, por lo referido al artículo 124 numeral 3 de nuestro Código de Comercio,aunque el Códigolonombra como el “Objetode la empresa”,y ademáspor el Principio de Ultra Vires. Principio de Ultra Vires Este término es una locución latina compuesta por dos palabras ultra y vires, las cuales significan más allá (ultra) y fuerza, competencia o autoridad (vires), respectivamente. Al unir estas dos palabras obtendremos una locución latina ultra vires que significa más allá de sus fuerzas, de su competencia o de su autoridad. El principiode UltraVires,principiojurídicoque consideranuloslosactosde lasentidadespúblicas o privadas que rebasan el límite de la ley, y cuyo objetivo es prevenir que una autoridad administrativa o entidad de derecho privado o público actúe más allá de su competencia o autoridad.
  21. 21. 21 Considero que este principio consiste en una ayuda a las sociedades comerciales en nuestro caso las sociedades anónimas, en otras palabras, las sociedades anónimas realizan lo que tiene estipuladoenlaescriturade constituciónsobreel objetosocial,perosi alolargodel crecimientode la empresa surge algo que es menester tomar en cuenta, que está fuera de lo que ya se había determinado,el principioUltraViresesoes,permiteextenderaloque lossociostenganabien,pero siempre respetandoal ordenpúblicoyque sealícito.Ahora bienpor loantes expuestoel principio Ultra Vires puede ser aplicado en Nicaragua, siempre y cuando lo permita o este estipulado en la escritura de constitución y en los Estatutos. Los Derechos y Obligaciones de los Accionistas La masa social compuestadel capital suscrito,de losbeneficiosacumuladosyde losdividendosno repartidos, responde de las obligaciones de la compañía (artículo 239 del Código de Comercio). Derechos En el sistemaespañol losaccionistastendránderechopreferente,enproporciónal númerode sus acciones,parasuscribirlasquese emitanencasode aumentodelcapital social.Este derechodeberá ejercitarse dentrode losquince días siguientesala publicaciónenel periódicooficial del domicilio de la sociedad, del acuerdo de la asamblea sobre el aumentodel capital social (artículo 132 de la Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles). Si la Junta Directiva se negare a convocar la Junta General solicitada por los socios, podrán los interesados recurrir al Juez de Comercio o en su defecto al Juez de lo Civil de Distrito, para que la convoque y presida hasta dejarla organizada (artículo 252 del Código de Comercio). Puedo opinar que en este artículo lo que se tiene a bien es la responsabilidad que tiene la Junta Directivade organizarlas reunioneso las convocatoriasque tiene pactadaslos socios,y si la Junta Directivase rehusarse aconvocaresareunión,ellostienenlapotestadde acudiraunJuezde loCivil de Distrito y el Juez presidirá y organizara la convocatoria hasta que el considere que está establecida a como es. Continuandoconel sistemaespañol losaccionistasque representenel treintaytrespor cientodel capital social,porlo menos,podránejercitardirectamente laacciónde responsabilidadcivil contra los administradores, siempre que se satisfagan los requisitos siguientes: a. Que lademandacomprendael montototal de lasresponsabilidadesenfavorde lasociedad y no únicamente el interés personal de los promoventes. b. Que en su caso, los actores no hayan aprobado la resolución tomada por la Asamblea General de Accionistassobre no haber lugar a proceder contra los administradores demandados. Los bienes que se obtengan como resultado de la reclamación serán percibidos por la sociedad (artículo 163 de la Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles). Siempre enderechocomparado,es otro derechode losaccionistas;poderdenunciarpor escritoa los comisarios los hechos que estimen irregulares en la
  22. 22. 22 administración, y esto deberá mencionar las denuncias ensus informesa la Asamblea General de Accionistasyformularacerca de ellaslasconsideracionesyproposicionesque estimenpertinentes (artículo 167 de la Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles). Ahora bien, en el derecho comparado los accionistas que representen por lo menos el treinta y tres por ciento del capital social, podrán pedir por escrito,en cualquier tiempoal administrador o consejo de administración, o a los comisarios, la convocatoria de una Asamblea General de Accionistas, para tratar de los asuntos que indiquen en su petición. Si el administrador o consejo de administración o los comisarios se rehusaren a hacer la convocatoria o no la hicieren dentro del término de los quince días desde que hayan recibido la solicitud,laconvocatoriapodráhacerhechaporla autoridadjudicialdel domiciliode lasociedadde quienesrepresenteneltreintaytresporcientodel capital social,exhibiendoal efectolostítulosde las acciones (artículo 184 de la Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles). Los accionistas podrán hacerse representar en las Asambleas por mandatarios, ya sea que pertenezca o no a la sociedad. La presentación deberá conferirse en la forma que prescriban los estatutos y a falta de estipulación por escrito… (artículo 192 de la Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles). Porsu parte,enel sistemanicaragüenselosaccionistasqueencontravenciónalodispuestoalaley, pudierenrecibircantidadesovalores,responderándelasobligacionessocialeshastalaconcurrencia de dichos valores o cantidades. Lo que un accionista hubiere recibido de buena fe, a título de ganancia o intereses, no está obligado a devolverlo. Estas acciones prescriben a los cinco años contados desde la fecha de la percepción (artículo 241 de código de Comercio). Asimismo, todo accionista tiene derecho de protestar contra las deliberaciones tornadas en oposición a las disposiciones de la ley de los Estatutos y podrá requerir al Juez competente la suspensión de su ejecución y declaración de nulidad. Tales deliberaciones hacen de responsabilidad ilimitada a los socios que las hubiere aceptado expresamente… (artículo 261 del código de Comercio). Obligaciones En España, el accionista que en una operación determinada tenga por cuenta propia o ajena un interés contrarioa lasociedad,deberáabstenerse de todadeliberaciónrelativaadichaoperación. El accionistaque contravengadicha disposición,seráresponsable de losdaños y perjuicio,cuando sinsu voto no se hubiere logradolamayoría necesariaparala validezde ladeterminación(artículo 196 de la Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles). El accionista que no satisfaga oportunamente sus aportes, pagará intereses desde el día en que debió hacerse el entero y responderá además de los daños y perjuicios. En nuestro país, el Código de Comerciodispone que al accionista moroso se le fijará un plazo que no bajaráde dosmeses,dentrodel cual debe hacerse el entero.Si el enteronose verificare dentro del plazo señalado, quedara perdido sus derechos sociales y el capital aportadoen beneficiode la
  23. 23. 23 sociedad,salvofuerzamayorocasofortuito,oestipulacióncontrarioalaestipulaciónsocial(artículo 235). Losaccionistasnopuedenexigirque lascompañíaslesdevuelvanelvalorde susaportes,ynotienen otro derecho a este respecto, mientras la sociedadsubsista, que el de percibir la ganancia líquida con las limitacionesque laleyoel contrato social establezcan.Sinembargo,puedeconvenirseque durante el periodode tiempoque lapreparaciónde laempresaexija,se reconozcaninteresesatipo fijopor cantidadesadelantadas;el contrato social fijarála fechaen que,a lo sumo,podrá durar el pago de dichos intereses (artículo 240 del Código de Comercio). Ningúnaccionista,cualquieraqueseael númerodesusacciones,podrárepresentarmásdel décimo de los votos conferidos por todas las acciones emitidas, ni más de dos décimos de los votos presentes en la Junta (artículo 260 de Código de Comercio). Los Órganos de la Sociedad La Sociedad Anónima, como entidad jurídica dotada de personalidad necesita valerse de órganos para el despliegue de suactividadinternay externa. Los órganos socialessonpersonasinvestidas por la ley de la función de manifestar la voluntad del ente o de ejecutar y cumplir esa voluntad, desarrollando las actividades jurídicas necesarias para la consecución de los fines sociales. Los órganos de la Sociedad Anónima, son las siguientes: 1.- La Junta General de Accionistas,órganodeliberante que congregaa lossociosy que exterioriza con sus acuerdos la voluntad social. 2.- La Junta Directiva,órganoejecutivoencargadode la administraciónpermanente de lasociedad y de representar a la misma en sus relaciones con terceros ajenos a la misma. 3.- La Juntade Vigilancia,órganoencargadode ejercerlafiscalizaciónde lasactuacionesdelórgano ejecutivo. La Junta General de Accionistas Es el órgano supremo de la sociedad y puede por lo tanto acordar y ratificar todos los actos de la misma. Sus resoluciones son obligatorias para todos los accionistas, aun para los ausentes y disidentes, siempre y cuando esas resoluciones hayan sido adoptadas legalmente. La finalidadde laJuntaesdeliberarydecidirpormayoríade capital,locual significaque susacuerdos no necesitan ser adoptados por unanimidad ni se puede exigir ésta para su valida adopción. A la Junta General se le considera como un órgano soberano, no porque sea omnipotente, sino porque esel órgano jurídicamente superior,loque se manifiestaenque puede nombrarydestituir a los administradores, en sus funciones de inspección, le corresponden las competencias más importantes,yenque sus acuerdosobliganalos administradoresya todoslos socios,incluidoslos ausentes y disidentes. Clases de Junta General de Accionistas El artículo 251 del Códigode Comercioestablece que:LaJuntaGeneral,puede serde dosmaneras: Ordinaria o Extraordinaria.
  24. 24. 24 Será Ordinaria Cuando se reúnan, por lo menos, una vez al año. Será Extraordinaria Esta se realizara siempre y cuando la Junta Directiva lo crea conveniente, o cuando lo pidan por escrito y con expresión del objeto y motivo, los accionistas cuyas participaciones reunidas representen, al menos, la vigésima parte del capital social. En la convocatoria extraordinaria de la Junta General se hará constar el objeto de la sesión. Los acuerdoso resolucionesque se tomensin este requisitonotendránvalor algunocontra los socios que no hubieren concurrido (artículo 255 Código de Comercio). Como se ha descritoanteriormente,lasJuntaGeneralessonOrdinariasExtraordinarias,peroenel fondo no existe una diferencia sustancial entre una y otra, la única distinción se funda en la periodicidadlegal oestatutariade la reuniónconla excepciónde que la aprobaciónde las cuentas y el balance esmateriaenprincipioreservadaal conocimientode laJuntaGeneral Ordinaria,ambas tiene lamismacompetenciaypuedenresolver tanto los más grave asuntos como lo más mínimo. Requisitos para la válida constitución de la Junta a. Que haya sido debidamente convocada por los administradores. b. Que la Junta se celebre en la localidad donde la sociedad tenga su domicilio, precisamente en el día y la hora señalados en la convocatoria. c. Que en el momento de su celebración concurra el quórum establecido. d. Que se forme la listade asistentes.Lalistade asistentesescomosupropionombre indica, larelaciónnominativade losasistentesal iniciarse lasesiónyantesde entrarenel ordendel día,en las que se expresará además si asisteno no en nombre propio, y el número de acciones propias o ajenas con que concurran. e. La Junta será presidida por la persona que designe los estatutos, en su defecto por el presidentedel Consejode administracióny,afaltade éste,porel accionistaque elijanencadacaso los asistentes a la reunión, o en su caso la persona designada por el Juez. Todos estosrequisitoslosexige laLeytanto para la válidaconstituciónde laJunta Ordinariacomo para la de la Junta Extraordinarias (o la judicial). Cumplidos todos ellos, la Junta General quedará válidamente constituidaypodrá iniciarse,enlaforma establecidaenlosestatutos,la deliberación y la votación sobre los asuntos mencionados en el orden del día de la convocatoria. La convocatoria de la Junta General se hará por avisos que se publicarán en el período oficial del gobierno con quince días de anticipación, por lo menos, al que en la reunión haya de verificarse. Para este cómputono se contarán ni el día de la convocatoriani el de la sesión.La junta no podrá constituirse si no estuvieren representadas más de la mitad de las acciones. Si no pudiere constituirselaJuntaGeneral porfaltade númerosde accionesrepresentadas,se hará segunda convocatoria con quince días de anticipación, por lo menos, y se verificará la Junta, cualquiera que se ha el número de acciones que concurran (artículo 253 código de Comercio).
  25. 25. 25 Esto quiere decirque si laenlaprimeraconvocatoria,queyaestabaplanificada,faltare lamitadlos miembros la ley manda a que se puede hacer una segunda convocatoria. La resoluciónde laJuntaGeneral se formaráconmásde lamitadde votos,entendiéndoseque cada acción da derecho a un voto. Lo dispuestoeneste artículose entiendesinperjuiciode loscasosenque laley,el contratosocial o los Estatutos exijan un número determinado de votos para los acuerdos de la Junta (artículo 254 código de Comercio). Todo acuerdo de la Junta General deberá constar, para que sea válido, en el acta de la sesión, firmadaporel presidente ysecretariode laJuntaDirectivaolosque hagansusvecesenlasesión,y por losconcurrentesque deseenhacerlo.Enellase expresarálafechay lugaren que se celebre,el nombre yapellidode lossociosque hanconcurridoyde losque esténrepresentados,el númerode acciones que cada uno representa y las resoluciones que se dicten (artículo 256 código de Comercio). La Junta Directiva La administración de la sociedadanónima estará a cargo de una Junta de Directores, que deberán seraccionistasde lamisma.LosadministradoressonnombradosporlaJuntaGeneralde Accionistas, laque establece cuálesseránsusfacultadesypoderesparael correctoejerciciode sucargo.Tienen un mandato temporal y revocable. Los administradores tienen a su cargo no sólo la gestión, sino también la representación de la sociedad, es decir están autorizados para hacer uso de la firma social (Somarriba 2008 p. 31). En el Derechocomparado, el artículo 142 de la Ley General de sociedadesMercantilesprevé que: “la Administración de la sociedades mercantiles estará a cargo de uno o más mandatarios temporales y revocable, quienes pueden ser socios o personas extrañas a la sociedad”. La forma de organizar la dirección o directiva, la Ley permite que la administración se organice dentro de un margen amplio de libertad. El artículo 124 del Código de Comercio define que debe indicarse: 1. Modo o formo que debe elegirse. 2. Cuál de ellas representara a la sociedad judicial y extrajudicialmente. 3. Como provee las vacantes (temporales, definitivas). 4. Tiempo de duración. En el sistema español,no podrán ser Administradores ni Gerenteslos que conforme a la ley están inhabilitados para ejercer el comercio (artículo 151 Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles). Los administradoresnopuedenelegirse portiempoindefinidoypormás de diezaños;sóloencaso que losEstatutoso la escriturasocial nodisponganlaprohibiciónde sureelección,podráadmitirse si se acuerda por unanimidad de votos (Solórzano, 2004, p. 206).
  26. 26. 26 La elecciónde losDirectoresseefectuaráde entre losmismossocios,portiempofijoydeterminado, que no excedade diezaños,sinperjuiciode revocacióndel mandato,siempre que este acuerdose tome en Junta General. Los Estatutosy Escritura social determinaránsi,transcurridoel términodel mandatopuede haber reelección,yencasoque no lodeterminen,podráhaberla,si se acordare por unanimidadde votos (artículo 244 Código de Comercio). LosAdministradorescontinuaranconel desempeñode susfuncionesauncuandohubiereconcluido el plazo para el que haya sido designado, mientras no se hagan nuevos nombramientos y los nombrados no tomen posesión de sus cargos. Los Administradores son solidariamente responsable para con la sociedad Esto sucede en el Derecho Comparado en los siguientes casos: a. De la realidad de las aportaciones hecha por los socios. b. Del cumplimiento de los requisitos legales y estatutarios establecidos con respeto a los dividendos que se paguen a las accionistas. c. De la existenciaymantenimientode lossistemasde contabilidad,control,registro,archivo o información que previene la ley. d. Del exactocumplimientode losacuerdosde lasAsambleasde Accionistas(artículo158 Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles). En el sistemanicaragüense,losdirectoresde lasociedadanónimanocontraenobligacionesalguna personal ni solidaria por las obligaciones de la sociedad; pero responderán personal y solidariamenteparaconellayparaconlosterceros,porlainejecucióndelmandatoyporlaviolación de losEstatutosypreceptoslegales.De estaresponsabilidadquedaraexentoslosDirectoresque no hayan tomado parte en la respectiva resolución,o hubieren protestado contra los acuerdos de la mayoría en el acto o dentro del tercero día. Queda expresamente prohibido a los directores de esta sociedad negociar por cuenta propia, directao indirectamente conlasociedadcuyagestiónlesestáconfiada.Losdirectoresde cualquier sociedad anónima no podrán ejercer personalmente comercio o industria iguales a los de la sociedad,a no serque enlos casos enque mediare autorizaciónespecial expresamente concedida en Junta General (artículo 245 código de Comercio). Volviendoal sistemaespañol,elAdministradorqueencualquieroperacióntengauninterésopuesto al de las sociedades, deberá manifestarlo a los demás Administradores y abstenerse de toda deliberación y resolución. El Administrador que contravenga esta disposición,será responsable de los daños y perjuicios que causen a la sociedad (artículo 156 de la Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles). En los casos de revocacióndel nombramientode losAdministradores,se observaránlassiguientes reglas:
  27. 27. 27 1. Si fueren varios los administradores y solo se revocare los nombramientos de algunos de ellos, los restantes desempeñaran la administración si reúne el quórum estatutario. 2. Cuando se revocare el nombramiento del Administrador único, o cuando habiendo varios administradores se revoque el nombramiento de todos o de un número tal que los restantes no reúnen el quórum estatutario, los comisarios designaran con carácter provisional a los Administradores faltantes. Igualesreglasse observaranenloscasosde que lafaltade losAdministradoresseaocasionadapor muerte, impedimento u otra cosa (artículo 155 Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles). En lasdisposicionesantesdescritasse nosdabaa conocer,acercade unAdministradorúnico,pero: ¿Qué es un Administrador único? Administrador Único es: “aquel que gozará de todos las facultades que en forma expresa se les asignaren en la escritura social y en los estatutos, que al efecto deberán precisar si se incluyen limitaciones de alguna índole, para proteger a los terceros y dejar definida de antemano la órbita de responsabilidad del administrador frente a las sociedades mismas” . Quienes pueden ejercer acción de responsabilidad contra los administradores. Las personas que establezcan la escritura o los estatutos de la sociedad pueden ejercer acción de responsabilidadcontralosadministradores;peroengeneral compete alaasambleadesignarala o las personasque llevenacabo las gestionesindicadas;laacciónde responsabilidadcivil se reserva a los accionistas que representan el treinta y tres por ciento del capital social, en tanto desearen deducirlas independientemente de la sociedad y siempre que la reclamación no se limite a sus particulares intereses, sino abarque el monto total de la causada a la sociedad y siempre que la reclamación,encaso de prosperar,dará el resultadode aprovecharnoa socios, sinoa la sociedad, a puntos de que los bienes que como consecuencia se obtuvieren, han de aplicarse a esta íntegramente; aunque claro que en forma indirecta los socios se beneficiarían en lo individual. La Junta de Vigilancia Los vigilantes no son parte de la Junta Directiva, sino que se trata de un fiscal o supervisor, generalmente esunterceroajenoa la SociedadAnónimaobienpuede serun accionista.Tiene las atribucionesque determinenlosEstatutossiéndoloentodocaso aplicableslasdisposicionesde los artículos 293 y 295 del código de Comercio. En tal sentido, el artículo 293 del Código de Comercio prevé que: “Los miembros del consejo de vigilanciatiene laobligaciónde comprobarlos libros,lacaja, la cartera y valoresde la sociedad.El consejo debe de presentar cada año a la Junta General un informe el cual señalará las irregularidades e inexactitudes que hayan reconocido en los inventarios y balances, y exponer, si hubiere lugar,losmotivosquese oponganala distribuciónde losdividendospropuestoporel socio o socios gestores”. Por su parte, el artículo 295 del Código de Comercio establece que: “La responsabilidad de los miembrosdel consejode vigilancia,se limitaal que puede exigirse porlaejecuciónde <unmando> conforme a las reglas del común”.
  28. 28. 28 Adicionalmente, el artículo 246 del Código de Comercio regula que: “la vigilancia de la Administración social estará confiada a uno o varios vigilantes, que pueden ser accionistas o no, y cuya elecciónse harápor la Junta General de conformidadconlosestatutos”.Corresponde aestos vigilantes, que no están obligados a obrar en un conjunto, las atribuciones que determinan los estatutos,siéndolesentodocaso aplicableslasdisposicionesde losartículos293 y 295 (del mismo Código)”. Disolución de la Sociedad Anónima La disoluciónde lasociedadanónimaesunactoquetiene porfinelcesede lasactividadesordinarias o comunesque la sociedadensuvidaactiva realiza,paraentrar haciaotro tipo de actividadque es la liquidación y futura extinción. La legislaciónnicaragüense noestableceningunaposibilidaddereactivaciónde lasociedadanónima una vez que se ha realizado la disolución en atención a alguna causal; pues la ley no permite la posibilidadde quelasociedaddisueltaretorne asuvidaactiva,yaque si sepretendelareactivación, se reputará como una nueva sociedad,teniendo que llevar todas las formalidades que la creación de una sociedad exige. Concepto de Disolución Se entiende que es la concurrencia de las causales establecidas, como parte e inicio del proceso extintivo de las sociedades anónimas. Tipos de Disolución Estas son: Disolución Parcial y Disolución Total. DisoluciónParcia: cuando unsocio dejade participarenla sociedad,cuandoel vínculojurídicoque loune a lasociedadquedaroto.Ladisoluciónparcial se puedepresentarporseparaciónoexclusión del o de los socios, pero antes se expondrán las causas comunes legales y estatutarias o convencionalesde disoluciónparcial.Eslaextincióndel vínculojurídicoque ligaauno de lossocios con la sociedad. Se puede decir además que la disolución parcial se da de dos maneras por exclusión del socio (artículo235 Códigode Comercio) y/oporseparacióndel socio(artículo262 Códigode Comercio): Exclusión del Socio: Tiene carácter sancionador, en donde el sancionado es el socio que incumple sus deberes sociales y quien sanciona, es la sociedad. Separación del Socio: La separación es un derecho que tiene el socio de retirarse de la sociedad, cuando lo estime conveniente.El socio separado puede hacer valer este derecho si ya no obtiene provecho de la sociedad, pero esto puede de ir acompañado de formalidades que estipulan los socios en los estatutos, para dar lugar al derecho de separación. DisoluciónTotal: La disolucióntotal de la sociedadesun fenómenoprevioasu extinción,ala cual va encaminadalaactividadsocial durante laetapaque sigue ala disolución,esdecirlaliquidación.
  29. 29. 29 Causas de Disolución Parcia. Causas comunes de disoluciónparcial. Aunque no todas ellas son aplicables a cualquier tipo de sociedad, las siguientes son las causas que producen la disolución del negocio social respecto del socio: a. Ejercicio del derecho del retiro por parte del socio. b. Violación de sus obligaciones. c. Comisión de actos fraudulentos o dolosos contra la compañía. d. Declaración de quiebra, interdicción o inhabilitación para ejercer el comercio. e. Muerte de uno o varios socios. Total Las Sociedades se disuelven, de la siguiente manera: 1. Por expiración del plazo de duración estipulado en el contrato social.- En efecto, transcurridoel plazoestipulado,lossociosnopuedenacordar su prórroga; la sociedadse disuelve de pleno derecho. 2. Por imposibilidad de realizar el objeto principal de la sociedad o por su consumación.- Es esencial atodasociedadlarealizaciónde unfincomún,que constituye el objetoofinalidad social. 3. Por acuerdo de los socios.- Lossociosen los términosprevistosporel contrato social,o en su defectoporel Códigode Comercio,podránacordar,encualquiermomento,anticipadamente,la disolución de la sociedad. 4. Por la pérdida de las dos terceras partes o más del capital social.- Sin capital suficiente la sociedadnopodrádesarrollarlasactividadesqueconstituyensuobjeto,se encontraránsin medios económicos para continuar su explotación y, en ese supuesto, debe procederse a su disolución. 5. Porque el número de accionista lleguen a ser inferior a dos. Efectos de la Disolución Estos consisten en dos clases o dos naturalezas, como son: Parcial o Total. Parcial a. Reembolso del valor de las acciones (artículo 262 del Código de Comercio). b. Afecta el capital social de la Sociedad. Total 1. El principal efecto que produce, es un efecto económico para los socios, derivados en el cambio del fin social, porque cesan las actividades lucrativas de la sociedad, dejando de producir
  30. 30. 30 gananciay beneficios ypasanalaextincióndelaeliminacióndesusrelacionesjurídicas.Lasociedad detiene sus funciones generadoras de producción y entra en una etapa de desintegración. 2. Se produce la entrada a la etapa liquidadora, donde los socios tomarán los acuerdos necesarios para dar inicio a la liquidación. 3. El socioseparadoconanterioridadala disoluciónque nose le hubierahechoel reembolso, no podráexigirlarestituciónde susaportes,sinoque tendránque esperarladistribucióndel haber social. 4. Se produce un cambio de órganos en la sociedad, de administradores a liquidadores, desapareciendo todos los órganos (Junta Directiva y Junta de Vigilancia) y conservándose sólola Junta General de Accionistas. 5. Obtención de créditos sólo para efecto de la liquidación (artículo 277 del Código de Comercio). Inscripción en el Registro Público Mercantil Una vezque hayaconcluidoelprocesode ladisolución,se daráaconocerpormediodeunaescritura pública, según el artículo 156 de la Ley General de Registro Público,y el artículo 161 de la misma Leyeste artículoda a conocerloslibrosque el RegistroMercantildebede tener.El cual se compone de cinco, los cuales son: 1. De Recepción de Documentos o diario, 2. De Inscripciones, 3. De índice que permitan una fácil localizaciónde las personas a que se refieren las inscripciones que les corresponda efectuar, 4. Libro de Legalizaciones de Libros Contables autorizados a los comerciantes o empresarios, 5. Libro de inscripción de prestamistas conforme la Ley que los regula. Consideroque enel librode Inscripcionesesdonde se llevaraacabolarespectivainscripción(valga la redundancia), como ya se ha expresado anteriormente que por medio de escritura pública en donde se la disolución de la sociedad y el siguiente libro que es de índice es donde se podrá confirmar lo que ya se ha realizado. Liquidación de la Sociedad Anónima Ahora bien, declarada la disolución de la sociedad, surge una etapa de paralización y mantenimiento.Esta etapa consiste en dejar inmediatamente de realizar actividades o actos de la sociedad normalmente desarrollaba, paralizando la producciónde la sociedad yejerciendola únicafunciónde administrarlasobligacionesyaexistentes,mientraslossociosrealizanlosacuerdos necesarios para proceder a la liquidación. Los administradores de la sociedad pasan hacer considerados como depositarios de los bienes y conservadores de las obligaciones para con terceros. No ejerciendo ninguna actividad comercial,
  31. 31. 31 sólo manteniendo la administración de las ya existentes,cayendo en responsabilidad solidaria e ilimitada si estos ejercieran funciones que no le estuviese autorizadas. Concepto de Liquidación Conjunto de operaciones realizadas para determinar lo correspondiente a cada uno de los interesadosenlosderechosactivosypasivosde unnegocio,patrimoniouotrarelaciónde bienesy valores (Cabanelas 2003, p. 265). Proceso de Liquidación El modo de procedera la liquidaciónyparticiónde cualquiersociedadmercantil se regirá,entodo cuando no se haya previsto en el contrato social, por los acuerdos tomados enJunta General, con tal que no se halle enoposiciónconlas disposicionesdel presente Código(artículo272 del Código de Comercio). Nombramiento ¿Que es un Liquidador? Según el Jurista Aníbal Solórzano, es un gerente especial, designado para ejecutarlasoperacionespropiasdel estado de liquidación;esun mandatarioqueactúaennombre y representación de la sociedad disuelta, con todas las consecuencias legales que a dicha situación jurídica corresponde;representaa la sociedad y no a los socios ni a los acreedores (2004, p. 228). El nombramientode losliquidadorescorresponderánalossociosreunidosenJuntaGeneral,salvas las excepcionesdel inciso 3 del artículo 273 Código de Comercio y las disposiciones especialesen caso de quiebra. El nombramientode liquidadoressolamenteseráválido cuandoestehecho,alomenos,porlamitad de los socios que poseen tres cuarta partes del capital social. Cuando la sociedad sea declarada judicialmentecomonoexistentepornulidadesencial de suconstituciónoencasode noreunirse el número de votos prescritos en el inciso anterior, se procederá por el Juez al nombramientode liquidadores.Lasustituciónde cualquierliquidadorporotro,se efectuaraenlostérminosprescrito por el Código de Comercio (artículo 273 del Código de Comercio). Una vez nombrados los liquidadores se deberán inscribir en el librocorrespondiente, según como lo hemos planteado anteriormente en el artículo 156 de la Ley General de Registros Públicos. Número El número de liquidadores será elegido por la Junta General, quienes dispondrán cuantos liquidadoresse harán del proceso,no hay límite encuanto al mínimoy máximo,pudiendoseruno a más. Generalmentese escogennúmeroimpar,todoconel finde tenermayoríaencaso de discrepancia. El númerode losliquidadoresdependen de locomplejode lasactividadesarealizarenlasociedad. Funciones de los Liquidadores
  32. 32. 32 Lasfuncionesde losliquidadoresseencuentranreguladasenel artículo276del Códigode Comercio; el cual a la letra dice: “Salvo las estipulaciones y declaraciones en contrario, compete a los liquidadores: a. Representar a la sociedad en juicio y fuera de él. b. Promover y realizar el cobro de las deudas de la sociedad. c. Vender los valores mobiliarios de la sociedad. d. Pactar con los deudores o acreedores,en juicio o fuera de él, sobre el modo de realizar el pagode susrespectivasdeudas,pudiendoconeste objetolibrar,endosaryaceptarletrasde cambio o títulos de cambio. e. Dividir los haberes líquidos de la sociedad”. Los liquidadores presentaran cada año o cuando lo estipule la Junta, un balance parcial de las operaciones realizadas y rendirán cuenta en los términos presentados por los socios. En el transcurso del proceso liquidatorio, los socios podrán alcanzar los acuerdos concernientesa llevarun buenejercicioliquidatorioylos liquidadores podránejercertodas aquellasaccionesque llevaran a un feliz término un mandato y no le fueron prohibidas (García y Siero 2003, p. 99). Terminación Total de la Sociedad Anónima Terminadala liquidación,los liquidadoressometeránaaprobaciónde aquellosa quienesdebansu nombramiento, sean los socios o el Juez, de las cuentas finales y un informe explicativo del desempeño del mandato, acompañado de todos los documentos que esclarezcan y justifiquen su gestión (artículo 282 del Código de Comercio). Una vez realizada el acta de aprobación final o sentencia, según sea el caso, se publicará en “La Gaceta”,y se inscribiráenel RegistroPúblicoMercantil del domiciliode lasociedadyse depositaran los libros de la sociedad a la persona que elijan los socios, conservándose por el periodo de diez años.Con lainscripcióndel actade aprobaciónde cuentasfinalesde liquidaciónel RegistroPúblico Mercantil, se extingue la sociedad (García y Siero 2003, p. 99). Liquidación en caso de Suspensión de Pagos y Quiebra Suspensión de Pagos La SuspensióndePagosesunaespecie demoratoriaparael pagode lasobligacionesde lasociedad. Decretada por el Juez a instancia de la empresa deudora o de los acreedores legítimos. El artículo 1052, del Código de Comerciodice: “Para que las sociedades anónimas o en comandita por accionespuede constituirse enestadode suspensiónde pago,seráindispensable el acuerdode lossociosadoptadoenlaJuntaGeneral,precisamente“convocado”al efecto,dentrodelascuarenta y ocho horas siguiente al vencimiento de alguna obligación suya no satisfecha.” El expediente de suspensión de pagos se acomodará a los trámites marcados en la ley del procedimiento comercial, que vale comentar que no existe, y que, por ende, en nuestro sistema
  33. 33. 33 debemosde sujetarnosalasreglas aplicables del Códigode ProcedimientoCivil ydelpropioCódigo de Comercio (artículo 1049 del Código de Comercio). Dicha suspensiónse acompañarade lo que se estipulaen el artículo1048 del Códigode Comercio, esta dice así: 1. Un estado del activo y del pasivo con los comprobantes del caso y un inventario estimativode los bienes. 2. Una relación de los nombres y domicilios de los acreedores y del importe de sus crédi tos respectivos. 3. La proposición de la espera que le solicite de sus acreedores. Si bajocualquierformase pretendiese quitaorebajade loscréditos,se negaráel jueza tramitar la solicitud de suspensión de pagos. Quiebra La quiebra es el estado especial de insolvencia en que se encuentra la empresa mercantil,cuando no se puede satisfacer íntegramente las deudas contrarias, la cual da origen a un procedimiento judicial. Esta se presenta cuando hay un desbalance entre el activo y el pasivo. Clases de Quiebra (artículo 1087 Código de Comercio) Para los efectos legales se distinguirá tres clases de quiebras, a saber: Fortuita, Culpable, Fraudulenta. La quiebraesfortuita,si no tuviese comprendidaenningunode loscasos previstosenlosartículos siguientes 1089 y 1090 del Código de Comercio (artículo 1088 Código de Comercio). La quiebra es culpable, cuando: 1. “Si los gastos domésticosopersonalesdel quebradohubierensidoexcesivosenrelacióna su haberlíquido, atendidas las circunstancias de su rango y al número de personas de su familia. 2. Si losgastosde suestablecimientoonegociaciónhansidomuchomayoresque losdebidos, atendiendo a su capital, su movimiento y demás circunstancias análogas. 3. Si hubiere sufrido pérdidas en cualquiera clase de juego que excedan de lo que por vía de recreo suele aventurar en esta clase de entrenamientos un cuidadoso padre de familia. 4. Si las pérdidashubierensobrevenidoaconsecuenciade apuestasimprudentesycuantiosas o de operaciones de bolsa sobre títulos, valores o mercancías. 5. Si enel año precedente aladeclaraciónde quiebra,el quebradohubiere compradoaplazo mercaderíaspara venderlaspormenorprecioque el corriente,contraídopréstamosmuygravosos, puestoencirculaciónvaloresdecréditooempleadootrosarbitriosruinososparahacersede fondos; todo con la intención de retardar su quiebra. 6. Si en los seis meses precedentes a la declaración de quiebra hubiere vendido a pérdida o por menos precio del corriente, efectos comprados al fiado que todavía estuviere debiendo.
  34. 34. 34 7. Si hubiere dadofianzao contraídopor cuenta ajenaobligacionesdesproporcionadasconla situación de su fortuna; sin tomar valores equivalentes en garantía de su responsabilidad. 8. Si despuésde la suspensión de pago hubiese pagadoaúnacreedor de plazo cumplido,con perjuicio de los otros. 9. Si no hubiere llevado los libros de contabilidad en la forma y con todos los requisitos esencialesque se prescribeneneste Código, o si aun llevándoloscontodas estascircunstancias hubiere ocurrido en falta que hubiere causado perjuicio a tercero. 10. Si noconservase lascartasque le hubierendirigidoconrelaciónasusnegocios,siempre que hiciesen falta para algún punto relativo a las operaciones de la quiebra. 11. Si no hubiese hechomanifestaciónde quiebra en el tiempo y formas prescritas por la ley. 12. Si dejare de presentarse personalmente enloscasos en que la leyimpone estaobligación, no mediando legítimo impedimento. 13. Si constare que el período transcurrido desde el último inventario a la declaración de la quiebra,hubotiempoenque el quebradodebíaporobligacionesdirectas,doble cantidaddel haber líquido que le resultaba en el inventario” (artículo 1089 Código de Comercio). La quiebra es fraudulenta, cuando concurra algunas de las circunstancias siguientes: a. “Alzarse con todo o parte de sus bienes. b. Incluirenel balance,memorias,librosuotrosdocumentosrelativosasugiro o negaciones, bienes, créditos, deudas, pérdidas o gastos supuestos. c. No haber llevado libros, o llevándolos, incluir en ellos con daño de tercero, partidas no sentadas en el lugar y tiempo oportunos. d. Rasgar, borrar o alterarde otromodo cualquiera,el contenidode loslibros,enperjuiciode tercero. e. No resultarde sucontabilidadlasalidaoexistenciadel activode suúltimoinventario,ydel dinero,valores,mueblesyefectosde cualquierespecie quesean,que constareose justificare haber entrado posteriormente en poder del quebrado. f. Ocultaren el balance algunacantidadde dinero,créditos,génerosuotraespecie de bienes o derechos. g. Haber consumido y aplicado para sus negocios propios, fondos o efectos ajenos que le estuvieren confiados en depósito, administración o comisión. h. Negociarsinautorizacióndelpropietarioletrasde cuentaajenaqueobrenensupoder,para su cobranza,remisiónuotrousodistintodelde lanegociación,si nohubiere hecho aquellaremesa de su producto. i. Si hallándose comisionado para la venta de algunos géneros o, para negociar créditoso valoresde comercio,hubiereocultadolaoperaciónal propietarioporcualquierespaciode tiempo.
  35. 35. 35 j. Simular enajenaciones de cualquiera clase que presumiéndose simulada la enajenación como se dispone en el párrafo final del artículo 2,247 Código Civil k. Otorgar, firmar, consentir, o reconocer deudas supuestas; presumiéndose tales, salvo prueba en contrario, todas las que no tengan causas de deber o valor determinado. l. Comprar bienes inmuebles, efectos o créditos, poniéndolos a nombre de tercera persona, en perjuicio de sus acreedores. m. Haber anticipado pagos en perjuicio de sus acreedores. n. Negociar después del último balance, letras de su propio giro a cargo de persona en cuyo poder no tuviere fondos ni crédito abierto, sobre ala, o autorización para hacerlo. o. Si, hecha la declaración de quiebra, hubiere percibido y aplicado a sus usos personales dinero, efectos o créditos de la masa, o distraído de esta alguna de sus pertenencias. p. Si teniendo el fallido posibilidades de cubrir puntualmente las partidas de su pasivo se presentare en quiebra con intención de negociar los créditos de su cargo, a fin de obtener alguna utilidad de su descuento. q. Si despuésdel últimoinventarioydosmesesantesde ladeclaraciónde quiebra,apareciere en el pasivo, con relación al activo, un exceso de veinticinco por ciento, sin haberse hecho la manifestación relativa al estado de quiebra. r. Si nohubiere hechoinventarioenlasépocasprevenidaseneste Código,enlasfijadas enlos estatus sociales o en los contratos que sobre el particular se estipularen. s. Si el fallecido practicare cualquiera otra operación que fraudulentamente disminuya su activo o aumente su pasivo. t. Si conociendo la insuficiencia de sus bienes ejecutarse cualquier acto que mejore la condición de alguno de sus acreedores respecto de los demás que tengan al ejecutar el acto” (artículo 1090 del Código de Comercio). El CódigoPenal vigente establece ensusartículos258 al 260: da continuidadde loque el Códigode Comercio ha comenzado en los artículos antes descritos, y son las sanciones y las penas, cabe señalarque el CódigoPenal presentaa estasfigurascon un nombre distintoque loque estipulael Código de Comercio, pero eso no quiere decir que estas figuras sean distintas. Efectos del Estado de Quiebra La quiebra abraza la universidad de bienes y deudas del fallido. Pero no produce los efectos que el Código de Comercio le atribuye, sino en virtud del acto que declarasuexistencia,ni susefectos se retrotraenmásalláde lafechaque enélseñala(artículo1070 Código de Comercio). Procederá la Declaración de Quiebra: a. Cuando la pida el mismo quebrado
  36. 36. 36 b. A solicitud fundada del acreedor (artículo 1063 del Código de Comercio). El artículo 1072 del Códigode Comercio,dice que:”ladeclaraciónde quiebrasurte todoslosefectos civiles y penales del arraigo para el fallido, quien no podrá separarse del lugar del juicio sin que lo autorice a ello la mayoría de los acreedores y sin dejar apoderado suficientemente instruido. El fallido que se separe del lugar de juicio sin llenar previamente esos dos requisitos,será considerado como reo del delito de desobediencia a la autoridad”. Declarada la quiebra, los acreedoresnopodránpromoverejecuciónni continuarlaque tuvieren iniciada contra el fallido, pues todas las causas que se hallen pendiente contra éste o puedan afectar sus bienes, será acumuladas al juicio universal del concurso. Se exceptúanestasreglaslosacreedoreshipotecariosyprendarios,los que podrániniciary llevar adelante la ejecución contra los bienes afecto a la seguridad y pago de sus créditos. También se exceptúan las acciones puramente personales o extraña a la quiebra (artículo 1077 Código de Comercio). Si quebrare enel extranjerounaasociaciónmercantil o personaque tuvieraenla Repúblicauna o más sucursales,se podránestasenliquidación,sinperjuiciode quese declarenenquiebratambién esassucursales,si tal fuerelegalmentesuestado.Estaquiebra,tantoparasudeclaracióncomopara sus demásefectos,se sujetaraalasdisposicionesdelcódigode Comercio(artículo1080 del Código de Comercio). CONCLUSIONES 1. La sociedad anónima nace con un grupo de personas que poseendistintosintereses,pero que persiguen una comunidad de fin a través de la creación de la sociedad anónima. 2. En nuestra opinión, una parte medular del régimen de las Sociedades Anónimas en Nicaragua, especialmente aquella contenida en el Código de Comercio de 1914 (ya que hay que recordar que también existen Sociedades Anónimas especiales regulados por otros cuerpos normativos). Se encuentran en un completo estado de arcaísmo, lo que genera en la práctica una gran cantidad de vaciosy contradiccionescon el resto del ordenamientoy,especialmente,conlos sectores normativos que han venido siendo reformados o actualizados, y que por tanto son más modernos, ya sea dentro del propio ámbito de lo mercantil (actividad bancaria, bursátil, seguros, competencias, propiedad intelectual), o con otros importantes sectores del ordenamiento (constitucional, administrativo, tributario, migratorio, procesal, medioambiental, laboral, etc.). 3. Por las razones antes señaladas, surge la necesidad de reformar el régimen jurídico de la SociedadAnónima,locual implicasumodernizaciónyarmonizaciónconel restodelordenamiento, como una contribución importante a la mejora general del clima de negocios en Nicaragua. 4. Dada la poli valencia de la sociedad anónima actualmente regula en nuestro sistema jurídico, se hace necesario reformar las sociedades mercantiles (y no solo la anónima) en los siguientes aspectos concretos: 4.1. Se hace necesariodotaral sistemajurídiconicaragüensede dostiposbásicosde sociedades de capital:
  37. 37. 37 i. El primero es un “tipo básico de la pequeña sociedad de capital”, para la micro y pequeña empresa, de modo que ésta cuente con un instrumento sencillo y simple de formalización y operación. Aquí pueden considerarse como modelos: “la sociedad de responsabilidad limitada” (como tipo societario autónomo) utilizada en países como en México y España” o “la sociedad anónima simplificada” utilizada en Colombia”. ii. El segundo es un tipo de sociedad de capital (para mediana y grandesempresa), que sea regulada de manera más completa y garantista. En otras palabras, funcionamiento y gestión adecuada de todo tipo de proyectos empresariales ya sean mediano o grandes. Sinperjuiciode todoloanterior,se hace necesarialainclusiónde algunossub- tipossocietariosque resultan muy necesarios dentro del ordenamiento, tales como las sociedades unipersonales (anónimas); las sociedades (anónimas) de “capital variable”; y una mejor regulación de las sociedades públicas, así como de las sociedades de capital mixto entre otras. . Es necesariollevara cabo la modernizaciónde losregímenesde responsabilidadsocietaria (no solo en el ámbito de las anónimas, pero especialmente en éstas), y en especial el régimende responsabilidad de los socios y directivos de las sociedades mercantiles. 6. Emprender una adecuada regulación del uso de las nuevas tecnologías dentro de las SociedadesAnónimas,especialmente lade aquellosmediostecnológicosque facilitanlatomande decisiones dentro de los órganos de una sociedad, aun y cuando sus miembros se encuentran distantes uno de otros. 7. Se requiere modernizar los requisitos y el procedimiento de registro de las sociedades (anónimas) extranjeras y de sus apoderados. 8. Hay que dotar a nuestro sistema regulatorio, en materiales de Sociedades Anónimas,de mecanismode protecciónde lossociosminoritariosy,asu vez,de procedimientoságilestendentes a la solución de las controversias que se producen tanto a lo interno como a lo externos de la sociedad. 9. Asimismo es apremiante mejorar la regulación de las sociedades de capital, superandoel modelo societario de corte “contractualistas” que impone el Código de Comercio actual, y estableciendountipomásinstitucional,sindejaraun ladola autonomíade lavoluntad,larealidad nacional y las prácticas y experiencias internacionales.

