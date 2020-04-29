Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
READ THIS TO KNOW HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT FAST You are not just what you eat but what you absorb and eliminate. The purpose of ...
physically engaged in strenuous activities like; drillers, mechanics, bricklayers, builders, truck pushers, gardeners etc....
You can do this by decreasing the size of all portions, leaving a little of everything on your plate and eliminating some ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lose weight in styles

26 views

Published on

In this article, you will learn how to lose weight in 21 days with no hard work.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lose weight in styles

  1. 1. READ THIS TO KNOW HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT FAST You are not just what you eat but what you absorb and eliminate. The purpose of weight reduction diets is to restrict the intake of calories derived from the three main food constituents; carbohydrates, proteins and fats. Every person requires a certain number of calories to provide the energy needed each day which also depends on individual's daily activities. The number of calories need varies according to Age, Weight, Sex, and System of living. If you are trying to lose weight and you are not an active woman (your job requires sitting most of the time or just a little movement round your office or in your home, you are surrounded by maids) and the only exercise you do is to pick up your remote control or work on the computer, you require an average of 1,800 calories each day from healthy foods. You Want to Lose? This My Formula https://bit.ly/3aMYcmc If you are an active woman with frequent exercise say you burn 500 to 1,000 calories everyday then you need 2,200 calories every day from healthy foods. If you are already overweight and need to get rid of the excess fat, you need a calorie intake of 1,200 to 1,500. This depends on how much you exercise and how much weight you want to lose. Your calories intake must come from healthy foods such as; fruits, vegetables, complex unrefined carbohydrates, and lots of water. Stay clear from diet drinks. Men require an average of 2,800 to 3,000 calories. A woman who decides to eat the way a man does will in no time look older and fatter. Men have higher metabolism rate than women. Men who are not
  2. 2. physically engaged in strenuous activities like; drillers, mechanics, bricklayers, builders, truck pushers, gardeners etc. but consume high energy foods will likely develop pot belly, body pains, and fat related diseases. If your calorie input is equal to your energy output, you are bound to keep your weight constant. Your weight increases whenever your calorie intake is greater than your energy output. Remember you are what you eat. Yet, not every person who eats and drinks more than he or she needs becomes fat. It appears, therefore, that some people possess a fundamental physiological mechanism which enables their body to dissipate surplus calories instead of turning them into fat. In the case of people who are overweight, however, it is necessary to reduce calorie intake to below energy output to get rid of the surplus, therefore forcing the body to use its own reserves of stored fat. When you are on a slimming diet, you are, in fact, consuming fewer calories or carbohydrate grams than you need each day. This may not be easy to keep up with; people who are overweight have usually got themselves into the habit of eating more food than they need (particularly, calorie-rich, starch and sugar containing foods) in addition to a sedentary habit which they find difficult to break. In reducing diet, it is the foods that are higher in refined carbohydrate that must be cut; remember that any excess is stored as fat - be it from carbohydrate, protein or fat. Therefore, if you don't need or use it, it is stored as fat. If you plan to go on a weight-reducing diet, you undoubtedly have several questions racing through your mind. Questions like: should I try a crash diet? When should I weigh myself? Can exercise or cutting down on fizzy drinks help me? Will I be able to stick to my diet without much "cheating"? To answer these questions, you need to learn more about calorie and nutritional values; which food provides the necessary vitamins and minerals. Find out what your body's particular requirements are. With this information, you can determine your eating habit accordingly. For new eating patterns to become a good habit, don't attempt to change them too suddenly. Critically consider the change you need to make firs and the change will come more easily.
  3. 3. You can do this by decreasing the size of all portions, leaving a little of everything on your plate and eliminating some foods in your diet. As you see the pounds disappearing, you will find it easier to maintain your new diet pattern.

×