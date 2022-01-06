Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Installing Software from Source Dominik Salvet github.com/dominiksalvet the most popular way
2 / 14 What do I mean?
3 / 14 What do I mean?
4 / 14 What do I mean?
5 / 14 Why is it important? ● All software must go through it
6 / 14 Why is it important? ● All software must go through it ● We can install "pretty much" anything
7 / 14 Why is it important? ● All software must go through it ● We can install "pretty much" anything ● We can adjust it t...
8 / 14 How to do it? $ cd awesome-project/ $ ./configure $ make $ make install
9 / 14 How to do it? $ cd awesome-project/ $ ./configure $ make $ make install
10 / 14 How to do it? $ cd awesome-project/ $ ./configure $ make $ make install
11 / 14 How to do it? $ cd awesome-project/ $ ./configure $ make $ make install
12 / 14 What have we learnt? ● Installation from source code is indeed an easy decomposed process – Obtain source code – S...
13 / 14 What have we learnt? ● Installation from source code is indeed an easy decomposed process – Obtain source code – S...
Installing Software from Source Main points: ● All software must go through it ● Installation configuration ● Individual s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Installing Software from Source Slide 1 Installing Software from Source Slide 2 Installing Software from Source Slide 3 Installing Software from Source Slide 4 Installing Software from Source Slide 5 Installing Software from Source Slide 6 Installing Software from Source Slide 7 Installing Software from Source Slide 8 Installing Software from Source Slide 9 Installing Software from Source Slide 10 Installing Software from Source Slide 11 Installing Software from Source Slide 12 Installing Software from Source Slide 13 Installing Software from Source Slide 14
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Presentations & Public Speaking
Jan. 06, 2022
45 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Installing Software from Source

Download to read offline

Presentations & Public Speaking
Jan. 06, 2022
45 views

How to install software from its source code? A simple question with a simple answer presented here only using images. How elegant. The last slide can be used as a handout for the audience.

I gave this presentation at the Faculty of Informatics of Masaryk University in 2019 within the VB001 Specialist English course. It was focused rather on speaking performance.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Growing & Using Herbs Successfully Betty E. M. Jacobs
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dr. Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
Meatball Sundae: Is Your Marketing Out of Sync? Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Installing Software from Source

  1. 1. Installing Software from Source Dominik Salvet github.com/dominiksalvet the most popular way
  2. 2. 2 / 14 What do I mean?
  3. 3. 3 / 14 What do I mean?
  4. 4. 4 / 14 What do I mean?
  5. 5. 5 / 14 Why is it important? ● All software must go through it
  6. 6. 6 / 14 Why is it important? ● All software must go through it ● We can install "pretty much" anything
  7. 7. 7 / 14 Why is it important? ● All software must go through it ● We can install "pretty much" anything ● We can adjust it to our needs
  8. 8. 8 / 14 How to do it? $ cd awesome-project/ $ ./configure $ make $ make install
  9. 9. 9 / 14 How to do it? $ cd awesome-project/ $ ./configure $ make $ make install
  10. 10. 10 / 14 How to do it? $ cd awesome-project/ $ ./configure $ make $ make install
  11. 11. 11 / 14 How to do it? $ cd awesome-project/ $ ./configure $ make $ make install
  12. 12. 12 / 14 What have we learnt? ● Installation from source code is indeed an easy decomposed process – Obtain source code – Solve dependencies – Compile – Install
  13. 13. 13 / 14 What have we learnt? ● Installation from source code is indeed an easy decomposed process – Obtain source code – Solve dependencies – Compile – Install Icons made by multiple authors from www.flaticon.com
  14. 14. Installing Software from Source Main points: ● All software must go through it ● Installation configuration ● Individual steps to be taken Discussion questions: ● What are advantages of using installation from source code? ● Are there any security issues connected with it? github.com/dominiksalvet the most popular way Dominik Salvet

How to install software from its source code? A simple question with a simple answer presented here only using images. How elegant. The last slide can be used as a handout for the audience. I gave this presentation at the Faculty of Informatics of Masaryk University in 2019 within the VB001 Specialist English course. It was focused rather on speaking performance.

Views

Total views

45

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×