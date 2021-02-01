CSA Farm Vegetable Member agreement 2021

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
CSA Member Agreement 2021
Farm Contact Information:
delli Carpini Farm
17384 Beaver Dam Rd
Beaverdam, VA 23015
804 349-9104
thedcfarm@gmail.com
Please make all checks payable to Dominic Carpin
Member Contact Information:
Name: _________________________________
Address: _______________________________
City, State: _____________________________
ZIP: ___________________________________
Phone Number: __________________________
Email: _________________________________
We, the farm, wish to provide you with fresh, local, seasonal food and you, the member, wish to receive a portion of our harvest. This
agreement outlines our shared commitments to that relationship.
Section 1. Introducing Our CSA Farm
A. Becoming a Part of Our Farm
Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) is a relationship between our farm and you as our customer. Rather than simply purchasing
food, our customers become “members” of this CSA farm who receive a portion of the farm’s harvest.
Our CSA is available for 20 weeks, from May to October, roughly. We may start or finish earlier or later depending on weather.
Options:
• Full Share: $600 (20) bags of fresh produce & dried herbs available on a weekly basis. 5-8 lbs. of vegetables/week
You will receive preferential treatment and first selection of any items we harvest. In essence, a VIP status, as you have invested in
our success.
Variety and quantity may vary as described below in Section 2.
B. Our Growing Practices
We produce all of our crops using non-GMO seed or transplants. Whenever possible, we use open-pollinated heirloom varieties and
organic seed. We never use chemical fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides. On rare occasion due to severe infestation, we may resort to
pesticides that are certifiably organic, such as insecticidal soap. We use only certifiable organic fertilizers: fish emulsion, dried blood,
phosphate rock, wood ash, bone meal or greensand. Some of our crops are raised using vegan practices that omit any animal by-
product. We follow the rules and guidelines of an organic farm, and are not certified. We use only OMRI listed inputs. We save our
own seed.
C. Food Allergies/Strong Dislikes: Please list below any crops falling in these categories
D. The Products We Expect for 2021
The chart below outlines some of the vegetables we hope to deliver and when you may see them in your share. This chart is based on
our best estimate. Weather, pests, crop failure and other events may affect actual production.
Season
Harvested
Expected Crops
Spring arugula, beets, broccoli, broccoli raab, cauliflower, cabbage, carrots, collards, elephant
garlic, escarole, fresh herbs, garlic, kale, lettuce, onions, mustard greens, shallots, shelling
peas, snow peas, sugar pod peas, radishes, spinach, Swiss chard, corn salad, orach, cress,
Summer Bush beans, lima beans, wax beans, flat beans, cantaloupes, celeriac, celery, corn,
cucumbers, eggplant, fresh herbs, okra, peppers, potatoes, shallots, summer squash,
tomatillos, tomatoes, watermelons, cowpeas, black-eyed peas, zucchini
Autumn Broccoli, broccoli raab, black-eyed peas, cowpeas, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, collards,
kale, lettuce, parsnips, pumpkins, radishes, rutabagas, salsify, spinach, sweet potatoes,
shelling peas, snow peas, sugar pod peas, Swiss chard, turnips, winter squash, cress, leeks
Section 2. Our Shared Commitments
A. Sharing in the Risk of Crop Failure
We promise to do our best to provide you with a bountiful share each delivery. The quantity of produce may vary from week-to-
week/month-to-month/season-to-season due to extreme weather, insects, or other production factors despite our best efforts. By
joining our CSA, you are agreeing to share the risk of crop failure with us and other members. In the unlikely event of a crop failure,
our procedure is as follows: if a small portion of crops fail, we compensate for the failed crops by reducing the total weight of the
share. We will divide available amount by the number of CSA members evenly. If a large portion of crops fail, we may not be able to
deliver any product in some weeks. We reserve the right to fill out shares with produce from other trusted farms who match our
growing standards as necessary.
B. Sharing in the Reward of Crop Surplus
In addition to our CSA, our farm sells to restaurants, institutions, grocery stores, and wholesale distributors. We balance priority of
the CSA with our other clientele. This allows us to select a consistently full and diverse share to our customers while doing our best
not to over-deliver any one product. You will be rewarded whenever we experience a bumper crop. We will gladly exceed the
maximum weekly amount by weight whenever possible.
Section 3. Picking Up Shares
You are responsible for picking up your share each week at the farm on Beaver Dam Road.
City or Neighborhood Name of Location,
business, homeowner,
or organization
Address Day Time
Charlottesville Local Food Hub Market 1801 Hydraulic Road
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Weds./Fri. 4:00pm-5:30pm
Beaverdam delli Carpini Farm 17384 Beaverdam Rd
Beaverdam, VA 23015
Thursday After 4pm
You are responsible for observing our drop site rules, which are as follows:
1. Bring your own bag if possible.
2. Pick up your share within the time-frame stated. Although we deliver high-quality produce to the site, it will decline quickly
if not picked up in time.
3. Be respectful of the farm property, parking rules and use of certain entrances. Shares will be in large white coolers in
labeled grocery bags placed in the side yard parking area.
If you cannot pick-up your share, you must arrange for someone else to pick it up for you. You are responsible for explaining the pick-
up location and procedures to your substitute. You may make other arrangements with us via telephone, text or email. You may pause
your pick-up share twice during the contract year by contacting us no later than 5pm Monday. Paused shares will be added to the end
of your pick-up calendar, or you may request a double share when you resume. If you do not contact us, shares that are not retrieved
will be donated to a charity or food pantry.
The farm reserves the right to pause all CSA shares up to twice per contract season for vacation or other personal reasons. You will be
notified via email in advance of these pauses. Paused shares will be added to the end of the CSA season.
We take the safety of your food seriously. For your added protection, triple wash all produce before eating using the method of
floating the produce in water then lifting into a colander. Never pour the water and produce into the colander.
Section 4. Member Fees
By selling membership in advance of the growing season, CSA reduces the burden of up-front costs for the farmer. Your membership
fees provide us with money to purchase seed and equipment before the season starts, and we appreciate your commitment. Place a
check mark next to the share type you would like from the list below.
CHECK YOUR SELECTION Share Type Share Type Value
Vegetable Full Share $600.00
Total Amount Due: (add up your selections)
Please enclose a check for your total amount due, made payable to Dominic Carpin, with this signed agreement form. You may pay
for your share by credit card or debit card (call for details) or purchase by phone or internet through our Square Online Store ). You
can also send payment to thedcfarm@gmail.com using PayPal, or Venmo to @Dominic-Carpin . By submitting an agreement form
you are agreeing to pay the membership fee for the share you indicated above. By submitting a payment, you are agreeing to the
terms of the member agreement.
All payments are non-refundable.
Section 5. Communicating with Us
The best way to communicate with us is via text or email. Our email address is thedcfarm@gmail.com & the phone # is 804 349
9104. We are available during our normal business hours, 8:00am-4:30pm, Monday-Friday. We will do our best to respond as soon as
possible. Please understand that we spend most of our time in the field growing your food and not at our desk. Please contact us with
any news of the following: changes to your postal or email address, problems with the pick-up site, or dissatisfaction with your share.
We will communicate with you by email. When you sign up, you will be added to our distribution list. Please read all correspondence
you receive from us. We depend on being able to communicate important information such as necessary changes to your distribution
schedule or to our farm events. We may email an update giving you information about the crops available that week recipe ideas, or
other farm related news.
By signing below, I agree to purchase the membership share indicated in Section 4. I understand that, although unlikely, the farm may
change parts of this agreement related to production and distribution from time to time. I understand that they will contact me via
email in advance of any changes to this agreement.
Name (please print): ____________________________________________ Date: __________________________
Signature: ____________________________________________________
Delli Carpini Farm
Signature: ____________________________________________ Date: __________________________
Dominic Carpin, Owner
2/01/2021
