Count on me

14 views

Published on

PDF

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
Count on me

  1. 1. Moderately Fast eaa z=[ep ]r simile7    14 21 28    3  0 0 0 2 0 0 2 3 0 1  3 4 1 Capo on 5th performed by BRUNO MARS arranged by LEX VON SUMAYO Count On Me     0 0  4 3 1 0 0 3 0 2 0 1 2 2 1 0 4 0       4 3 1 0 0 3 0 2 3    1 0 4 0 2 1 3 4 1  4 0 1 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2     0 3 4 3 3 1 0 0 1 2 1 1 3 2 0 0  4 3 1 0 1 3 0 1 2 0                                           3 0 0 3 0 0 3 0 0 3 0 3 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 0 0 3 3 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 2 0 4 4 2 4 4                                         2 4 4 2 4 0 0 0 2 0 2 2 0 5 4 2 0 3 0 2 0 3 0 2 3 5 4 3 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 2 0 3 0                                          2 4 4 2 4 4 2 4 4 2 4 0 0 0 2 0 2 2 2 0 5 4 2 0 3 0 2 0 3 0 2 3 3 2 0 2 2 0 2 2                                      0 1 1 0 3 0 2 3 4 2 4 4 4 2 4 4 2 0 3 2 0 1 0 2 0 3 1 0 2 2 0 0 2 0 2                                           3 0 0 2 0 0 3 3 2 0 0 3 2 4 0 2 0 4 2 3 4 2 4 4 0 2 2 0 0 5 4 2 0 0 3 2 1 0 3 2 0 LVS-F025PDF © 2014 LEX VON SUMAYO COUNT ON ME - 1
  2. 2. 35 42 simile1.49 56       2. 1.63   1 3 0 0 0 3 4 3 3 1 0 0 1 2 1 1 3 2 0 0  4 3 1 0     1 3 0 1 2 0 0 3 2 0 0 II 0 1 2 0 1 3 0 3 0 2     0 0 3 2 0 2 3 0  0     0  4 3 1 0 0 3 0 2 0 1 2 2 1 0 4 0      2 1 2 3 0 2 0 1 2 3 4 0 2 1 0 4 0 1 3 0 0 1                                           3 1 0 2 2 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 3 3 2 0 0 3 2 4 0 2 0 4 2 3 4 2 4 4 0 2 2 0 0 5 4 2 0 0 2 1                                               3 0 3 2 0 3 1 0 2 2 0 3 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 3 2 2 4 4 2 4 4 2 0 2 2 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 2 0                                         0 3 2 0 2 3 1 2 0 3 2 0 0 0 3 2 0 3 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 2 0 4 4 2 4 4 2 4 4 2 4 0 0                                      0 2 0 2 2 0 5 4 2 0 3 0 2 0 3 0 2 3 5 4 3 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 3 0 0 2 0 2 0 3 2 0 4 4 2 4 4                              2 4 4 2 4 0 0 0 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 0 0 2 2 1 3 2 0 2 0 3 2 2 3 0 2 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 LVS-F025PDF © 2014 LEX VON SUMAYO COUNT ON ME - 2
  3. 3.    2.70 simile77 84 91 98    2 2 0 1 3 0 0          II 1 1 1 2  0     0 II     1 0 0 2 0 0 3                                     2 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 2 3 0 2 3 0 0 2 3 2 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 3 2 0 3 0 2                                           3 0 0 2 0 0 3 3 2 0 0 3 2 4 0 2 0 4 2 3 4 2 4 4 0 2 2 0 0 5 4 2 0 0 3 2 1 0 3 2 0                                           3 1 0 2 2 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 3 3 2 0 0 3 2 2 4 2 3 4 2 4 4 2 3 4 0 2 2 0 2 0 2 0 5 4 2 0 0 2 1                                               3 0 3 2 0 3 1 0 2 2 0 3 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 3 2 2 4 4 2 4 4 2 0 2 2 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 2 0                        5 4 2 0 0 3 2 1 0 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 0 0 LVS-F025PDF © 2014 LEX VON SUMAYO COUNT ON ME - 3

