Laudato Si Parte 17.

Crisis de la biodiversidad Acelerado • Deterioro de ecosistemas • Pérdida de poblaciones y especies • Pérdida de diversida...
–Menor relación con la naturaleza –Pérdida de aspectos del desarrollo relacionados al contacto con la naturaleza –Ignoranc...
Directos Economía Sociopolítica Cultura Y religión Ciencia y tecnología DemografìaIndirectos Consumo per capita Población ...
Crecimiento de la población 7 de 11MÓDULO IV/III
Somos cada vez más urbanitas 78 % 22 % 8 de 11MÓDULO IV/III
¿Porqué se pierde la biodiversidad? Destruimos y deterioramos hábitats Contaminamos Sobrexplotamos Introducimos especies i...
  2. 2. Crisis de la biodiversidad Acelerado • Deterioro de ecosistemas • Pérdida de poblaciones y especies • Pérdida de diversidad genética • Ignorancia a todos niveles 2 de 11MÓDULO IV/III
  4. 4. –Menor relación con la naturaleza –Pérdida de aspectos del desarrollo relacionados al contacto con la naturaleza –Ignorancia, falta de valoración y respeto, de ética ambiental –Medios no le dan prioridad al ambiente Crisis de conciencia ambiental 3 de 11MÓDULO IV/III
  6. 6. Directos Economía Sociopolítica Cultura Y religión Ciencia y tecnología DemografìaIndirectos Consumo per capita Población Forma de explotación de recursos Demanda de alimentos Demanda de energía Pérdida de biodiversidad Sobrexplotación Pérdida y deterioro de hábitats Especies invasoras Cambio climático Contaminación 6 de 11MÓDULO IV/III
  7. 7. Crecimiento de la población 7 de 11MÓDULO IV/III
  8. 8. Somos cada vez más urbanitas 78 % 22 % 8 de 11MÓDULO IV/III
  9. 9. ¿Porqué se pierde la biodiversidad? Destruimos y deterioramos hábitats Contaminamos Sobrexplotamos Introducimos especies invasoras Calentamos el planeta 9 de 11MÓDULO IV/III
