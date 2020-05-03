Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ingles semana 12

semana 12

Published in: Design
Ingles semana 12

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD AUTONOMA DE SINALOA FACULTAD DE ARQUITECTURA Subject: Comprehension of Architecture Documents in English Teacher: Tania Sarahi Ramirez Flores WEEK 12 Student: Dolly Yanicel Martinez Romero Tuesday May 5, 2020
  2. 2. ACTIVITY 7 Living room The living room is contemporary in style; in it there are two sofas each with four pads of different colors to make them contrast and on the wall we have a painting with abstract art in dark tones, there is also an ornament of synthetic flowers that match the sofa cushions.
  3. 3. Dinning room The dining room is made up of a dark brown, smooth finished metal table and six dark gray chairs, and above it there is an ornament of artificial flowers.
  4. 4. � bath In the bathroom (as in the rest of the spaces) the colors are cold; gray, brown, black, white and a little mustard yellow. Under the sink there is a drawer where the items that could be used in a bathroom or also first aid material are kept. Under the sink there is a drawer where the items that could be used in a bathroom or first aid material are kept, there is also amirror, a trash can and two small abstract art pictures.
  5. 5. Kitchen In the kitchen the most abundant colors are coffee, black and white, in it there is a refrigerator, a dishwasher, a stove, an oven and cabinets to store food or kitchen equipment such as dishes and pans.
  6. 6. Bedroom In my bedroom there are two single beds, there are two pictures that match the colors of the bedspread, there is also a mirror with a black frame and a TV on the wall.
  7. 7. ACTIVITY 8 Living room The objects that I have to touch were a tape measure and a hand; What I can think of with these objects is that I can get down to work and start measuring the living room to remodel it and instead of having two chairs, put one complete in the corner so the space lost between the the two armchairs.

